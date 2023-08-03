main menu

SLICE/DEAL

slice

$3.24

slice deal

$7.41

Side cup front

$0.95

slices for warmer

sweet slice

regular slice

country sweet slice

buffalo slice

specialty slice

half country sweet/half buffalo

half regular/ half buffalo

SIDE CUP

side cup

$0.95

DRINKS

2 liter

$3.49

20 ounce

$2.30

minute maid

$1.62

chocolate milk

$1.99

white milk

$1.99

vitamin water

$2.32

body armour

$2.55

20 oz powerade

$1.62

28oz poweade

$2.31

Dasani

$1.47

sport cap smart water

$2.41

1 liter smart water

$2.55

monster

$2.95

nos

$2.95

full throttle

$2.95

reign

$2.95

24oz monster

$4.17

small slushie

$2.00

large slushie

$3.25

peace tea

$1.79

cans of pop

$1.49

COUNTER ITEMS

cookies

$1.50

big bag wise chips

$2.25

small bag wise chips

$1.39

cape cod chips

$1.99

jack link orig/hot

$1.99

jack link

$1.99

snyders pretzel pieces

$1.59

freeze dried candy

$5.00

movies

$4.00

Side Cup Front

$0.95

PIZZAS

28in pizza

$41.49

20in pizza

$25.99

sheet pizza

$27.99

large pizza

$18.99

medium pizza

$14.99

small pizza

$12.99

10" gluten free pizza

$11.99

PIZZA SPECIALS

small pizza/1 order wings

$23.00

medium pizza/1 order wings

$27.99

large pizza/2 order wings

$44.00

20 inch pizza/2 orders wings

$47.99

sheet pizza/3 orders wings

$63.99

28inch pizza/4 order wings

$87.99

Calzone

mozzerella and ricotta calzone

$11.99

mozzerella and pepperonoi calzone

$13.99

meatlovers calzone

$16.99

sausage, pepperoni,ham, meatballs

veggie calzone

$13.99

broccoli, spinach, onions, and green peppers

create your own calzone

$12.99

WINGS

6 jumbo wings

$9.99

12 jumbo wings

$14.99

24 jumbo wings

$28.99

1 order boneless wings

$13.49Out of stock

2 orders boneless wings

$26.99Out of stock

kids menu

1\4 pounder with fries

$6.99

3 fingers and fries

$6.99

mini cheese pizza

$6.99

mini pepperoni pizza

$6.99

Cold Subs

small sub (6 inch)

$6.49

medium sub (12 inch)

$10.49

large sub (24 inch)

$17.99

Hot Subs

small sub (6 inch)

$6.49

medium sub (12 inch)

$10.49

large sub(24 inch)

$17.99

SPECIALTY SUBS

small sub (6 inch)

$6.99

medium sub (12 inch)

$12.99

large sub (24 inch)

$21.00

steak sub

small steak sub (6 inch)

$6.99

medium steak sub (12 inch)

$12.99

large steak sub (24 inch)

$21.00

wraps

steak wrap

$11.49

deli wrap

$7.99

Mexican Food

chips and cheese

$5.49

beef burrito

$6.99

chicken fajita burrito

$6.99

chicken finger burrito

$6.99

Salads

tossed salad

$5.99

steak salad large

$11.49

steak salad small

$9.49

antipasto salad large

$8.99

antipasto salad small

$6.99

julienne salad large

$8.99

julienne salad small

$6.99

pittsburgh salad large

$8.99

pittsburgh salad small

$6.99

grilled chicken salad large

$8.99

grilled chicken salad small

$6.99

chicken fajita salad large

$8.99

chicken fajita salad small

$6.99

loaded chips

$8.99

taco salad large

$8.99

taco salad small

$6.99

chicken finger salad large

$8.99

chicken finger salad small

$6.99

finger food

6 chicken fingers

$7.99

12 chicken fingers

$12.99

6 chicken fingers and fries

$8.99

10 mozzerella sticks

$8.99

20 mozzerella sticks

$14.99

5 pizza logs

$8.49Out of stock

garlic parm fries small

$4.49

garlic parm large

$8.49

cajun fries small

$4.49

loaded fries small

$7.49

loaded fries large

$10.49

loaded tater tots small

$7.49

loaded tater tots large

$10.49

pizza fries small

$7.49

pizza fries large

$10.49

onion ring small

$4.49

onion ring large

$9.99

tater tots small

$3.99

tater tots large

$7.99

cheesy bread sticks

$8.99

fried mushrooms

$6.99

fried califlower

$6.99

mac n cheese bites

$7.49

fried pickles

$7.49Out of stock

jalepeno poppers

$6.99

garlic knots (5)

$5.99

hodge podge

$10.99

chicken fingers, pizza logs, mozz sticks, fried mush

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$7.99

small fry

$3.99

large fry

$7.99

grill/sandwhiches

1/2lb burger

$6.49

1lb burger

$11.99

zweigles red hot

$2.00

zweigles white hot

$2.00

grilled chicken sandwhich

$4.99

breaded chicken sandwhich

$4.99

dinners

1/2lb angus cheeseburger

$12.99

chicken sandwhich (grilled or breaded)

$9.99

6 chicken finger

$11.99

fried shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

fish fry

$13.99

baked garlic parm fish fry

$13.99

baked cajun fish fry

$13.99

plates

mini plate

$9.99

1 meat 2 sides

full plate

$13.99

2 meat 2 sides

plate buritto

$8.99

pasta dishes

tortellini w/sausage, meatballs, mozzerella

$12.49

eggplant parmesan

$12.49

chicken parmesan

$12.49

grilled chicken and brocoli w/garlic butter and parmesean

$12.49

grilled chicken alfredo

$12.49

grilled chicken pesto

$12.49

pasta parmesan w/sauage, meatballs, mozzerella

$12.49

pasta and meatballs

$12.49

pasta w/artichokes, parmesan, and pesto

$12.49Out of stock

cheese tortellini w/mozzerella

$10.49Out of stock

family size pasta dish w/meatballs

$29.99

desserts

fried dough

$5.99

cinnamon buns

$5.99

dessert calzone

$9.99

ice cream

large ice cream

$5.40

medium ice cream

$4.32

small ice cream

$3.24

toppings

$0.70

novelties

$2.00

milkshakes

$5.50

hot wraps

chicken ceasar

$7.99

chicken fajita

$7.99

grilled chicken

$7.99

chicken philly

$7.99

