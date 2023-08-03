RALPH AND ROSIES
19 North Lake Ave.
Bergen, NY 14416
main menu
slices for warmer
SIDE CUP
DRINKS
2 liter
$3.49
20 ounce
$2.30
minute maid
$1.62
chocolate milk
$1.99
white milk
$1.99
vitamin water
$2.32
body armour
$2.55
20 oz powerade
$1.62
28oz poweade
$2.31
Dasani
$1.47
sport cap smart water
$2.41
1 liter smart water
$2.55
monster
$2.95
nos
$2.95
full throttle
$2.95
reign
$2.95
24oz monster
$4.17
small slushie
$2.00
large slushie
$3.25
peace tea
$1.79
cans of pop
$1.49
COUNTER ITEMS
PIZZAS
PIZZA SPECIALS
Calzone
WINGS
kids menu
steak sub
Mexican Food
Salads
tossed salad
$5.99
steak salad large
$11.49
steak salad small
$9.49
antipasto salad large
$8.99
antipasto salad small
$6.99
julienne salad large
$8.99
julienne salad small
$6.99
pittsburgh salad large
$8.99
pittsburgh salad small
$6.99
grilled chicken salad large
$8.99
grilled chicken salad small
$6.99
chicken fajita salad large
$8.99
chicken fajita salad small
$6.99
loaded chips
$8.99
taco salad large
$8.99
taco salad small
$6.99
chicken finger salad large
$8.99
chicken finger salad small
$6.99
finger food
6 chicken fingers
$7.99
12 chicken fingers
$12.99
6 chicken fingers and fries
$8.99
10 mozzerella sticks
$8.99
20 mozzerella sticks
$14.99
5 pizza logs
$8.49Out of stock
garlic parm fries small
$4.49
garlic parm large
$8.49
cajun fries small
$4.49
loaded fries small
$7.49
loaded fries large
$10.49
loaded tater tots small
$7.49
loaded tater tots large
$10.49
pizza fries small
$7.49
pizza fries large
$10.49
onion ring small
$4.49
onion ring large
$9.99
tater tots small
$3.99
tater tots large
$7.99
cheesy bread sticks
$8.99
fried mushrooms
$6.99
fried califlower
$6.99
mac n cheese bites
$7.49
fried pickles
$7.49Out of stock
jalepeno poppers
$6.99
garlic knots (5)
$5.99
hodge podge
$10.99
chicken fingers, pizza logs, mozz sticks, fried mush
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
$7.99
small fry
$3.99
large fry
$7.99
grill/sandwhiches
dinners
pasta dishes
tortellini w/sausage, meatballs, mozzerella
$12.49
eggplant parmesan
$12.49
chicken parmesan
$12.49
grilled chicken and brocoli w/garlic butter and parmesean
$12.49
grilled chicken alfredo
$12.49
grilled chicken pesto
$12.49
pasta parmesan w/sauage, meatballs, mozzerella
$12.49
pasta and meatballs
$12.49
pasta w/artichokes, parmesan, and pesto
$12.49Out of stock
cheese tortellini w/mozzerella
$10.49Out of stock
family size pasta dish w/meatballs
$29.99
ice cream
We offer pizza, wings, subs, finger foods, drinks, and more.
