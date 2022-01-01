Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza

Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria -217 Wurzburg St

review star

No reviews yet

-217 Wurzburg St

Ft Stewart, GA 31314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Meat Extreme Pizza
5 Boneless Wings

DEALS

2 slices, a drink and a dessert
2 Margherita Pizza for only 6.99 eac

2 Margherita Pizza for only 6.99 eac

$13.98

Get 2 of our Classic Margherita Pizza for only 6.99 each take out or curbside. deliverys under $50 are $5 fee. orders $50 or more free

20 Wings - Family Pack

20 Wings - Family Pack

$30.00

20 Wing Family Pack

Cajun / Low Country Boil

Cajun / Low Country Boil

$15.00

Cajun / Low Country Boil $15 * limited time menu item Shrimp, Sausage, Potatoes, Egg and Corn just got to have it

2 Cheese for only 6.99 eac

2 Cheese for only 6.99 eac

$13.98

Get 2 of our Pizza for only 6.99 each take out or curbside. delivery's under $50 are $5 fee. orders $50 or more free

2 Pepperoni Pizza for only $7.99 each

2 Pepperoni Pizza for only $7.99 each

$13.98

Get 2 of our Pepperoni for only 7.99 each take out or curbside. deliverys under $50 are $5 fee. orders $50 or more free

1 Margherita Pizza 8.99

1 Margherita Pizza 8.99

$8.99

get our authentic Margherita Pizza for only $8.99 take out or curbside. deliverys under $50 are $5 fee. orders $50 or more free

1 Cheese Pizza only 8.99

1 Cheese Pizza only 8.99

$8.99

1 cheese pizza only $8.99 take out or curbside. deliverys under $50 are $5 fee. orders $50 or more free

1 Pepperoni Pizza only 9.99

1 Pepperoni Pizza only 9.99

$9.99

1 Pepperoni Pizza only 9.99 take out or curbside. deliverys under $50 are $5 fee. orders $50 or more free

Ralphie’s Specialty Pizza's

Meat Extreme Pizza

Meat Extreme Pizza

$16.00

cubed ham, crumbled sausage , crumbled beef, Pieces of bacon.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

fresh Mozzarella, , ham, banana peppers , Pineapple, fresh basil, spinach & Teriyaki glaze.

Ralphie's Deluxe Pizza

Ralphie's Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, crumbled Beef, crumbled sausage, cubed Ham,bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black Olives , white onions, banana peppers, basil, spinach.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

Builder Pizza's

Build your own Pizza 16" Hand Tossed Pizza 12' Hand Tossed Pizza 8" ' Personal size hand tossed 10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza 8" Calzone 12'' Calzone Pizza * all come with Mozzarella Cheese & our Italian Pizza sauce unless requested not too.
Builder ( pay per topping )

Builder ( pay per topping )

$13.00

Build your own Pizza. Pick and pay only for what toppings you what. Builder pizza starts with our house Italian tomato based pizza sauce & Mozzarella cheese. You add from there.

Builder - Free Unlimited Toppings

Builder - Free Unlimited Toppings

$18.00

Unlimited topping Pizza! Sauce & Mozz cheese is Automatic just add any topping you want on your custom Pizza

2 Slices of Pizza

2 Slices of Pizza -Pay per extra toppings

2 Slices of Pizza -Pay per extra toppings

$4.25

2 Slices of a 12 inch hand tossed Pizza. Comes with red sauce and Mozz cheese. Add whatever toppings you want and only pay for those you want

2 Slices of Pizza

2 Slices of Pizza

$6.50

2 Slices of Pizza. Free Unlimited Toppings or sauces on pizza

Chicken Wings

Tossed Chicken Wings Fresh never frozen baked wings. Tossed in any of our 8 delicious sauces. Teriyaki Garlic Parmesan BBQ Hot Buffalo Kickn Bourbon Jamaican Jerk Sweet Chili Red and New Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot and Mango Habenero Ranch & Blue Cheese
5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

5 Wings - boned in

20 Wings - Family Pack

20 Wings - Family Pack

$30.00

20 tossed Wings

40 Wings - Party Pack

40 Wings - Party Pack

$50.00

Party Pack- 40 Boned in Wings

5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.50

5 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings - Family Pack

20 Boneless Wings - Family Pack

$20.00

Family Pack - 20 Boneless Wings

40 Bonesless Wings - Party Pack

40 Bonesless Wings - Party Pack

$30.00

Party Pack - 40 Boneless Wings

Po Boy Sandwichs, Hotdogs & Sausage Dogs

Ralphie's Hero Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp Po boy Sandwich

Fried Shrimp Po boy Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich Fried Shrimp tossed in your choice of our 9 sauces, shredded mozz melted , lettuce, tomato & pickle spear

Fried Boneless chicken Po Boy

Fried Boneless chicken Po Boy

$8.00

Po Boy -Fried Boneless Chicken tossed in any of our 9 sauces, Shredded Mozz melted , lettuce, tomato & pickle spear.

Premium Hotdog

Premium Hotdog

$5.00

Premium Hotdog plain or loaded

Premium Sausage Dog

Premium Sausage Dog

$7.00

Premium Sausage Dog $6 or loaded $8

cheese burgers

$5.00

Cheeseburger Meal

$8.00

Fresh Salads & Bread Sticks

House Salad Lettuce Cucumber Tomatoes Bell Peppers Onions Shredded Cheddar 1/2 Boiled Egg & Croutons
House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, bell peppers, shredded cheese & crotons. Dressing of choice Thousand Islands, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic or Italian

Garlic Parm Bread Sticks

Garlic Parm Bread Sticks

$5.00

4 Buttery Garlic Parmesan Bread sticks with a side of marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.50

4 buttered Bread sticks with melted Mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic salt and a side of marinara sauce

Piggy Cheese Bread

Piggy Cheese Bread

$8.00

4 buttered Bread Sticks with melted mozzarella cheese coating them topped with bacon. season with garlic salt and a side of marinara sauce

LIMITED TIME OFFERS

Low Country Boil

$15.00

LCB/W CRABS

$25.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.00

Candy

Cotton Candy

$6.00

16oz bottle of soda

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

BottleBeer

Singles

$4.50

6 Packs

$23.00

Fountain Drink

22oz Fountain Drink

$3.50

32oz Fountain Drink

$4.00

Bottled Water

Dasani

$3.25

2 Liter

Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Wings Combo

5 Boneless Wings & French Fries

$8.50

8 Boneless Wings & French Fries

$10.50

5 Wings ( Bone in) & French Fries

$10.50

8 Wings (bone in) & French Fries

$13.50

Wings only $9 per 5

$9.00

Boneless Wings 5 for 6.50

$6.50

Po Boy Combo

Fried Shrimp Po Boy with French Fries

$9.50

Fried Boneless Wing Po Boy with French Fries

$9.50

shrimp Po Boy

$8.00

Boneless Wing Po Boy

$8.00

Hot Dog & Sausage dogs combo

Hot Dog with French Fries

$7.00

Loaded Hot Dog with French Fries

$9.00

HotDog

$4.50

Loaded Hotdog

$6.00

Sausage Dog & French Fries

$8.00

Loaded Sausage Dog & French Fries

$10.00

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Pizza's

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Beverages

bottled Water

$3.25

bottled Soda

$4.00

Bottled Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza - Wings- Cajun Po Boys - Salads

Website

Location

-217 Wurzburg St, Ft Stewart, GA 31314

Directions

Gallery
Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Pembroke, GA
orange starNo Reviews
29 E Bacon St Pembroke, GA 31321
View restaurantnext
Riverboat Pizza Company
orange star4.4 • 768
5975 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Georgetown
orange star4.1 • 1,728
1190 king george blvd savannah, GA 31419
View restaurantnext
Holy Pie Pizzeria - Dean Forest Rd. - 1450 Dean Forest Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Dean Forest Rd. Ste. E Garden City, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Guyton, GA
orange star3.6 • 32
101 Buckingham Dr Guyton, GA 31312
View restaurantnext
Historic Strand Dinner Cinema - 169 W Cherry
orange starNo Reviews
169 W Cherry Jesup, GA 31545
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ft Stewart
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston