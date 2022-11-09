Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ralph Sampson's American Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

973 Emmet Street North

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Order Again

Popular Items

Iceberg Wedge
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Deviled Eggs

Starters

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts, pickled chili peppers

Fried Calamari

$15.00

charred jalapeño tartar, lemon

Hometown Beef Chili

$8.00+

pinto beans, onion, peppers, tomato, beer cheese, sour cream

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

applewood-smoked bacon, paprika

Spicy Hummus

$9.00

house-made spicy hummus, pita chips, veggie crudite

Korean BBQ Cauliflower

$13.00

crispy cauliflower, gochujang and garlic dill sauces, sesame seeds

Nashville Hot Tenders

$12.00

fried chicken tenders, nashville hot sauce, slaw, pickles, comeback and garlic dill sauces

Jumbo Everything Pretzel

$12.00

beer cheese, honey mustard

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

mozzarella, garlic, house-made tortilla chips

Taproom Wings

$13.00+

fried or grilled chicken wings (buffalo, whiskey bbq, old bay or phoenix rub), celery & carrots

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Herb Butter Biscuit Skillet

$9.00

Burgers

Sampson's All-American Burger

$17.00

slab bacon, 7oz patty, american cheese, egg, comeback sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and ralph sampson’s steak sauce

BYO Taproom Burger

$14.00

7oz beef patty, choice of cheese, toppings and sauce, fries

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, crispy onions, comeback sauce, fries

Frickin' Good Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried or grilled chicken breast, garlic dill sauce, pickle chips, comeback sauce, fries

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$16.00

shaved beef, peppers, onions, beer cheese, fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, romaine, kale, grana padano, caesar dressing

Mains

Ralph's House IPA Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer-battered cod, jalapeño tartar sauce, coleslaw, fries

Impossible "Meat" Kabobs

$24.00

chargrilled jalapeño, impossible kebobs, veggie cajun rice, asparagus, pickled red onion, chili aioli

Seared Salmon

$26.00

veggie cajun rice and spicy tomato vinaigrette

Bourbon Street Pasta

$20.00

cajun cream, tomato, mushroom, spinach, choice of protein

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

fried chicken thighs (4 pcs), corn and cheddar waffles, bourbon maple syrup

Bistro Steak Frites

$26.00

grilled flat iron steak, garlic butter, grilled asparagus, parmesan truffle fries

Coach Holland Meatloaf

$24.00

buttermilk mashed potatoes, collard greens, demi glace

Coach Bennett Ribeye

$32.00

roasted garlic parmesan potatoes, collard greens, herb butter

Salads

Balsamic & Bleu Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, apples, dried cherry, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cucumber, olives, tomato, feta cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$12.00

corn, brussels sprouts, mixed greens, spiced pumpkin seeds, champagne vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, kale, creamy caesar dressing, garlic croutons, grana padano

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, fried slab bacon, croutons, creamy garlic dill dressing, blue cheese crumbles

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Succotash

$7.00

Veggie Cajun Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Brown Sugar Bacon

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kid-sized hamburger served with a side, drink and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fried chicken fingers served with a side, drink, and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Fried fished tenders served with a side, drink, and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Grilled Tenders

$10.00

Grilled chicken tenders served with a side, drink, and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids grilled cheese served with a side, drink and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kid-sized grilled chicken sandwich served with a side, drink and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids mac and cheese served with a side, drink, and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids PB&J

$10.00

Kids peanut butter and jelly served with a side, drink and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Kids Salmon

$10.00

Kid-sized grilled salmon served with a side, drink and scoop of ice cream. For ages 10 and under!

Desserts

vanilla bean cheesecake, morello cherry compote, whipped cream

Salted Caramel White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

crème brulee-battered, baked white chocolate, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle

Cherry Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

vanilla bean cheesecake, morello cherry compote, whipped cream

Rockslide Brownie Sundae

$10.00

warm triple chocolate caramel-pecan brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces

Dessert Pretzel

$12.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

fountain sodas served on ice in a 16oz cup

Lemonade

$3.50

fresh-squeezed lemonade served on ice in a 16oz cup

Iced Tea

$3.50

freshly-brewed iced tea served on ice in a 16oz cup

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

freshly-brewed iced tea evenly mixed with lemonade served on ice in a 16oz cup

Juice

$3.50

assorted juices served in a 12oz cup

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

rotating selection of 16oz draft beers – must have valid 21+ ID to purchase

Bottled & Canned Beer

an assortment of beers offered by the bottle or can

White Wine

an assortment of white wines offered by the glass or by the bottle

Red Wine

an assortment of red wines offered by the glass or by the bottle

Cocktails

MVP Margarita

$15.00

casamigos blanco, triple sec, lime, agave, salt+ tajin rim

Coast-to-Coast Mai Tai

$11.00

light rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple, lime, grenadine, orgeat

Stardust

$10.00

cirrus vodka, lemon, blackberries, raspberries, soda

Smokey Paloma

$10.00

lunazul blanco, el silencio mezcal, lime, orange juice, jarritos grapefruit soda, tajin rim

Barrack's Law

$12.00

catoctin creek watershed gin, basil, cucumber, q-tonic

Maple-Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

woodford reserve, orange bitters, luxardo cherry, orange peel, maple

Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.00

lunazul blanco, triple sec, lime, prickly pear, salt rim

Strawberry Peach Mojito

$8.00

bacardi superior, lime, strawberry, peach, mint

Group Party Platters

Taproom Wings Platter

$28.00

Fried or grilled chicken wings. Choice of buffalo, whiskey BBQ, old bay or phoenix. Served by dozen.

Chicken Tenders Platter

$22.00

Fried chicken tenders, comeback sauce, garlic dill sauce. Served by the dozen.

Nashville Hot Tenders

$22.00

Nashville hot fried chicken tenders, comeback sauce, garlic dill sauce. Served by the dozen.

Cheeseburger Sliders Platter

$30.00

American cheese, pickles, comeback sauce. Served by the dozen.

Fried Chicken Sliders Platter

$30.00

Crispy chicken thighs, pickles, garlic dill sauce. Served by dozen.

Bourbon Street Pasta Platter

$48.00

Cajun cream, parmesan, tomato, mushrooms, spinach. Serves 8–10 guests.

Deviled Eggs Platter

$18.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, capers, paprika. Served by the dozen.

Korean BBQ Cauliflower Platter

$18.00

Crispy cauliflower, gochujang sauce, garlic dill sauce, sesame seeds. Serves 8–10 guests.

Spicy Humus Platter

$22.00

Spicy hummus, pita chips, vegetable crudité. Serves 8–10 guests.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Platter

$28.00

Mozzarella, pepper jack, garlic, spinach, artichoke, tortilla chips. Serves 8–10 guests.

Caesar Salad Platter

$18.00

Romaine, kale, parmesan, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing. Serves 8–10 guests.

Greek Salad Platter

$20.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, champagne vinaigrette. Serves 8–10 guests.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local beers, local eats and an upscale sports bar experience — brought to you by a local legend.

Location

973 Emmet Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

