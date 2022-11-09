Ralph Sampson's American Taproom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local beers, local eats and an upscale sports bar experience — brought to you by a local legend.
Location
973 Emmet Street North, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mahana Fresh - Charlottesville, VA
4.7 • 763
2142 Barracks Road Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
4.4 • 204
20 Elliewood Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charlottesville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
More near Charlottesville