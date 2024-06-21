This restaurant does not have any images
Ramble Creek Grill- Richmond 7930 W Grand Pkwy #100
7930 W Grand Pkwy #100
RICHMOND, TX 77406
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Big Daddy's Trio
Three Meatloaf Balls wrapped with Bacon and stuffed with Smoked Gouda. Served over a bed of Smoked Gouda Spread, Tomato Bacon Jam, and Meatloaf sauce.$15.99
- Boudin Eggrolls
Cajun boudin stuffed egg rolls sliced into six pieces. Served with spicy ranch.$14.99
- Broccoli Cheddar Cornbread Combo$14.99
- Charcuterie Board
Platter of specialty artisan meats, cheeses, and crackers chosen by the chef.$19.99
- Fried Okra
Served with spicy ranch.$6.99
- Ramble Bites
Filet medallions wrapped in Bacon and drizzled with our Bleu Cheese Bourbon Cream sauce served with dirty rice.$18.99
- Ramblenadas
Deep fried empanadas filled with chicken, mozzarella cheese, fire roasted pico and bell peppers. Served with spicy ranch.$11.99
- Smoked Gouda Dip
House made Smoked Gouda dip, served cold with house made chips.$9.99
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes in a creamy parmesan-mozzarella cheese blend. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and served with toasted herb bread.$14.99
- Sue's Seared Ahi Tuna
Ahi Tuna Filet flash seared and topped with bourbon vinaigrette. Served with a small salad.$24.99
- Tomato Bacon Jam w/ Toast
Fresh Tomatoes, Bacon and Seasonings are used to create this unique jam that you will want to eat by the spoonful. Served with toasted artisanal bread.$9.99
- Jalapeno Popper Dip
Deconstructed jalapeno popper made as a dip! Served with tortilla chips.$14.99
- Pork Empanadas
Empanadas filled with slow roasted pulled pork, mozzarella, grilled onion & roasted jalapenos. Served with Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch.$12.99
Soup & Salad
- Soup of the Day (C)$7.99
- Soup of the Day (B)$9.99
- Award Winning Chili (C)
Served with a side of Fritos, cheese, and onions.$9.99
- Award Winning Chili (B)
Served with a side of Fritos, cheese, and onions.$11.99
- Gumbo (C)$8.99
- Gumbo (B)$10.99
- Wedge
Crisp iceburg lettuce, chopped bacon, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing.$6.99
- House Salad
Spring mix with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar and croutons with your choice of dressing.$6.99
- Caesar Salad
The classic caesar with fresh parmesan, croutons, and bacon.$6.99
Dinner Salad
- Harvest Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash, Honey Maple Walnuts, Feta,& Green Apples served over a bed of Spring Greens.$16.99
- Sue's Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna filet cooked to medium rare over a bed of spring greens with tomato, cucumber, & feta cheese. Served with Bourbon Spiced Cider Vinaigrette.$26.99
- Ramble Steak Salad
4 oz Sliced Filet on a bed of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Croutons served with Ranch Dressing. Substitute 8 sautéed shrimp for no charge!$22.99
- Blackened Chicken Salad
Spring mix with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, bacon, and croutons topped with blackened grilled chicken, Served with ranch dressing.$18.99
- Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn pico, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips & pickled jalapenos in a taco shell. Served with Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch.$13.99
- Watermelon Feta Salad
Watermelon, spring mix, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, candied walnuts and feta cheese.$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
The classic caesar with fresh parmesan, croutons, and bacon.$18.99
- Salmon Salad$27.99
Burgers
- Big Daddy
Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Ramble Sauce, and a Fried Egg.$17.99
- All Jacked Up
Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and our signature spicy ranch$15.99
- Texas Classic
American Cheese, Fresh Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, and Dill Pickles.$14.99
- Black & Bleu
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ramble Sauce.$15.99
- Jammed Up
Tomato Bacon Jam, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Onions.$15.99
- Rambler
Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, and Ramble Sauce.$16.99
- The Swiss
Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, and Ramble Sauce.$15.99
- Smoked Gouda Bacon Burger
Smoked Gouda Spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and Ramble sauce.$16.99
- Altuve
Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Jalapeños.$18.99
- Sams Popper Burger
Burger Patty topped with jalapeno popper dip, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Ramble Sauce. Served with your choice of side.$19.99
Sandwiches
- Shrimp Po Boy
Eight blackened shrimp topped with tartar sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie bun.$18.99
- Chicken Burger
Chicken breast ground in house with cilantro, jalapeno, garlic and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and spicy ranch.$15.99
- Smoke Gouda Chicken BLT
Chicken Breast, Smoked Gouda Spread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion and Ramble Sauce.$16.99
- Fried Chicken Coop
Chicken sandwich with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ramble Sauce on our signature egg twist bun.$15.99
- Grilled Chicken Coop
Chicken sandwich with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ramble Sauce on our signature egg twist bun.$15.99
- Philly Cheese Steak
Petite Filet, bell peppers, onions & provolone served on our bakery hoagie bun with a side of Ramble sauce. Also available with grilled chicken breast.$19.99
- Ramble's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Two fried chicken breasts, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and bacon with our signature spicy ranch. Also available buffalo style.$17.99
- Frito Pie Dog
Nathan’s famous 1/4lb hot dog deep fried and topped with our Award Winning Chili, Fritos, and cheddar cheese. Served on a hoagie bun.$15.99
- Bourbon Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted Pork topped with Bourbon BBQ Sauce and house made Cole Slaw.$14.99
- Poppin Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with jalapeno popper dip, served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Ramble Sauce on a sourdough. Served with your choice of side.$17.99
- Jalapeno Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted Pulled Pork, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, pepper-jack cheese, grilled onions, roasted fresh jalapenos. Served on an egg twist bun with your choice of side.$16.99
Entree
- Gulf Shrimp & Grits
Grits infused with Smoked Gouda, and fire roasted Corn topped with large Gulf Shrimp, Tasso Ham, Mushrooms, Green Onions, and finished with a house made Cream Sauce.$27.99
- Shrimp Etouffee$26.99
- Fire Roasted Grilled Salmon
Eight ounce grilled salmon topped with Big Daddy’s fire roasted bacon & corn pico cream sauce with Heirloom Tomatoes. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and jumbo grilled asparagus.$27.99
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
Bow tie pasta topped with our creamy cajun sauce tossed with andouille Sausage and blackened chicken. Garnished with parmesan cheese & green onion, and served with focaccia herb bread.$25.99
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Bow tie pasta topped with our creamy cajun sauce tossed with andouille Sausage and blackened shrimp. Garnished with parmesan cheese & green onion, and served with focaccia herb bread.$27.99
- Cajun Combo Pasta
Bow tie pasta topped with our creamy cajun sauce tossed with andouille Sausage and blackened chicken and shrimp. Garnished with parmesan cheese & green onion, and served with focaccia herb bread.$32.99
- Big Daddy's Meatloaf
Not your moms meatloaf. Hereford ground beef, pork, garlic, onions, celery, and bell peppers topped off with Big Daddy's meatloaf sauce. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and collard greens.$22.99
- Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala wine sauce and mushrooms. Paired with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.$22.99
- Redfish
Tender, flaky, locally sourced Redfish with our house Special Seasoning pan-seared with house made creole sauce and served with dirty rice and collard greens.$26.99
- Chicken Beurre Blanc
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, and capers sauteed in a creamy white wine sauce. Served with asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.$24.99
- Shrimp Beurre Blanc
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, and capers sauteed in a creamy white wine sauce. Served with asparagus and white rice.$25.99
- Salmon Beurre Blanc
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, and capers sauteed in a creamy white wine sauce. Served with asparagus and white rice.$27.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our Signature Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with a seasoned chicken breast. Garnished with parmesan cheese & green onion, and served with focaccia herb bread.$24.99
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our Signature Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with seasoned shrimp. Garnished with parmesan cheese & green onion, and served with focaccia herb bread.$26.99
- Combo Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our Signature Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with seasoned chicken and shrimp. Garnished with parmesan cheese & green onion, and served with focaccia herb bread.$31.99
- Center Cut Pork Chop
Juicy Pork Ribeye grilled to perfection topped with a Creole cream sauce with mushrooms, grilled onions and bacon. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.$22.99
- Pineapple Jalapeno Chicken
Spicy pineapple jalapeno relish garnished with pineapple pico. Served with asparagus and white rice.$22.99
- Pineapple Jalapeno Shrimp
Spicy pineapple jalapeno relish garnished with pineapple pico. Served with asparagus and white rice.$25.99
- Pineapple Jalapeno Pork Chop
Spicy pineapple jalapeno relish garnished with pineapple pico. Served with asparagus and white rice.$22.99
- Power Bowl$15.99
- Nekkid Redfish
Redfish filet lightly sautéed, served over white rice and mixed vegetables. Served with a lemon wedge or side of beuree blanc sauce.$19.99
- Jammin Pork Chop
Pork Chop topped with a creamy tomato bacon jam served over smoked gouda grits and collard greens.$19.99
- Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp sauteed in our signature creole sauce served with white rice and collard greens.$26.99
- Pineapple Jalapeno Redfish$26.99
- Red Wine Braised Beef Tips$24.99
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Fries$2.99
- Sauteed Vegetables
Squash, Zucchini & Red & green bell peppers$2.99
- Homemade Chips$2.99
- Cole Slaw$2.99
- Collard Greens$2.99
- Smoked Gouda Grits
Grits infused with smoked gouda & Corn$4.99
- Dirty Rice$4.99
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Cheddar, bacon & green onion$4.99
- Asparagus$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Cornbread$4.99
- Fruit Cup$3.99
- White Rice$2.99
- Chicken Breast$5.00
- 1 Fried Egg$1.50
- 1 Beef Patty$5.00
- Grilled Salmon Filet$16.99
- Focaccia$1.99
Kids Meal
Desserts
Extra Dressings
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Berry Mojito$12.00
- Mimosa Flight With A Kick$16.00
- Ramble Limeade$11.00
- Mint To Be$12.00
- Midnight Rambler$10.00
- Pick Your Pepper Margarita$12.00
- Tequila Smash$11.00
- Chocolate Lovers Martini$13.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Smoke Signal$18.00
- 5 Blend Old Fashioned$12.00
- Barrel Aged Manhattan$12.00
- Barrel Aged Old Fashioned$12.00
- Mexican Barrel Aged Old Fashioned$12.00
- Barrel Aged Flight$25.00
- Peanut Butter Old Fashioned$12.00
- Ultimate Old Fashioned$16.00
- Seasonal Old Fashioned$12.00
- Pecan Praline Old Fashioned$12.00
- Makers Mark Margarita$12.00
- Bourbon Smash$13.00
- Bourbon Mule$12.00
- W Thurs Old Fashioned$6.00
- W Thurs Manhattan$6.00
- Watermelon Mule$12.00
- Watermelon Margarita$12.00
- Watermelon Mint Martini$12.00
- Watermelon Gimlet$12.00
- Watermelon Smash$12.00
- Strawberry Basil Margarita$12.00
- Texas Bluebonnet$12.00
- Back Nine$10.00
- Tequila Smash$11.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.25
- Bud Light(B)$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Coors Light$4.75
- El Chingon$5.50
- Love Street (B)$5.25
- Hopadillo IPA$5.25
- Rodeo Clown IIPA$6.25
- Local Buzz$6.00
- Mango Cart$6.00
- Michelop Ultra (B)$4.75
- Miller Light (B)$4.75
- Modelo (B)$5.75
- Shiner Bock (B)$5.00
- Shiner Blonde$5.00
- Art Car (B)$5.25
- Stella$5.25
- Yuengling Flight$5.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7930 W Grand Pkwy #100, RICHMOND, TX 77406