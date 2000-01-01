Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew 57 Factory St
No reviews yet
57 Factory St
Nashua, NH 03060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Mabon Martini
Mulled Sangria
The Orchardist
River Corrib
Harvest Moon
Solas
Szechuan Sunrise
Rambler G&T
The Road is Life
Fruit Tout Suite
Pineapple Whiskey Sour
Tangerine Thyme
Melona Mojito
Sake Spritz
Clockout Early
Harvest Toddy
Sorbet Mimosa
Dock Leaf
Dullahan
Snowbird Season
Winter Thaw
Generic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bay Breeze
Bee's Knees
Bijou
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Brandy Alexander
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Martini
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Gin Martini
Grateful Dead
Hanky Panky
Hemingway Daiquiri
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jameson Green Tea
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Mezcal Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Necromancer
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Sazarac
Seelbach
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Tequila Martini
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beverages
Soda Refill
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Hot Tea
Pineapple Juice
Decaf Coffee
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Mocktail
Kids Beverage
Tangerine Juice
Goslings Ginger Beer
Blood Orange San Pell
Iced Coffee
Shirley Temple
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Fever Tree
Kids
OKTOBERFEST COCKTAIL
Starters
Bowls & Plates
Build a Bowl
Duck Hash
Eggs in Purgatory
Daily Benny
Classic Benny
Brunch Burger
Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
BYOBib Sandwich
Spanish Omelette
Seasonal Pancakes
Sunday Roast
Plain Pancakes
Babka French Toast
Pea Hen Bennie
Bakery & Cafe
Sides
Butcher Board (Copy)
CHF 40oz Bone-In Ribeye
CHF 35oz Bone-In Ribeye
8oz AB Tenderloin
8oz Filet AB
24oz Bone-In Ribeye
20oz Boneless Ribeye
12 oz London Broil
8oz CHF Tenderloin
18 oz CHF Boneless Ribeye
30 Oz Boneless CHF Ribeye
CHF 22oz BI Ribeye
CHF 8oz Filet
12 Oz CHF London Broil
CHF 7.5oz Filet Mignon
12 Oz Sirloin CHF
CHF 22oz Boneless Ribeye
CHF 21oz Boneless Ribeye
12oz Boneless Ribeye CHF
26oz Bone-in CHF Ribeye
14oz AB Boneless Ribeye
22oz Allen Bro Bone-In Ribeye
16oz CHF Skirt Steak
12oz CHF Boneless NY Strip
25oz Ribeye Boneless
16oz CHF Bone In Ribeye
18oz Bone-in Ribeye
16oz Boneless Ribeye
12oz Sirloin
20oz Bone-In Ribeye
8oz Sirloin
14oz Sirloin
Mixed Grill
16 Oz Pork Chop
3.5lb Cochinita Pibil
2.5lb Cochinita Pibil
Lamb Rib Chops
23oz CHF Bone-In Rib Eye
10 oz Boneless Ribeye
8oz NY Strip
16oz NY Strip
18oz Sirloin Steak
26oz Sirloin
22oz Sirloin Steak
31oz Sirloin Steak
31.5 oz Porterhouse
Baseball Steak
Petit Sirloin & Pork Belly
22 oz Beef Rib Adobo
Chipotle Coffee Steak Kabobs
Chimichurri Beef Shank
Beef Shank Osso Buco
Red Wine
Pinot - Gehricke
Pinot - Lange Fly Line
Pinot - Louis Jadot Aurum Pinot Noir
Côtes-du-Rhône - Château La Nerthe Les Cassagnes
Barbera D'Asti - Michele Chiarlo Le Orme
Merlot - Novelty Hill Merlot
Merlot - Benziger
Tempranillo - Ramon Bilbao Rioja Limited Edition
Malbec - Achaval-Ferrer
Cab Sav - Concha y Toro Marques de Casa
Cab Sav - Cartlidge & Brown
White Wine
Sparkling Wine
Soups & Salads
Snacks
Pub Mussels
Blue Hill Bay mussels, tasso, aromatic onion + herbs. TaleSpinner beer. Grilled baguette.
Seasonal Charcuterie
Iberico chorizo, smoked duck breast, wild boar salami Jansal valley jalapeno gouda, kilchurn black truffle cheddar, grey barn bluebird warm marinated olives, slow-roasted tomatoes, Chef's bacon marmalade, crostini
Potato Right Unders
Warm & buttery truffle potato pancakes, sour cream & chives
Spent Grain Pretzel
Plates
Starters
Bread
Pub Mussels
Blue Hill Bay mussels, tasso, aromatic onion + herbs. TaleSpinner beer. Grilled baguette.
Harvest Thyme Tart
Seasonal Charcuterie
Iberico chorizo, smoked duck breast, wild boar salami Jansal valley jalapeno gouda, kilchurn black truffle cheddar, grey barn bluebird warm marinated olives, slow-roasted tomatoes, Chef's bacon marmalade, crostini
Potato Right Unders
Warm & buttery truffle potato pancakes, sour cream & chives
Spent Grain Pretzel
This Little Figgy Flatbread
Chili
Entrées
Mushroom & Sage Porchetta
Herb Roasted Half Bird
Autumn Pasta
Sweet 'N Salty Swordfish
Seasonal Burger
See the Butcher Board for our seasonal Claddagh HIll beef burger. Served with fries and side salad.
Fish & Chips
Roasted Squash Bowl
Baked Fig Duck Breast
Beef Stew
Specials
Cheesy Garlic Bread Pomodoro
Spicy Peach BBQ Wings
Fisherman’s Stew
CHF Ossobuco
Sirloin Tip Kabob
Whiskey Hoison Osso Buco
Seafood Bombay
Seafood Noodles
CHF Flat Iron
Bombay Curry
Yankee Short Ribs
Mussels Special
Swordfish Special
Seafood Stir Fry
App Trio
Swordfish Picatta
Polenta Bolognese
Thai Ginger Beef Salad
Salmon Dippers
Guacamole
Sicilian Pork Sandwich
Steak Frites
Kissed Caprese
Salmon Burger
Oysters (6)
Salmon Fried Rice
Wontons
Hummus Toast
Grilled Pulpo
Seared Duck Breast
Mustard & Beer Mussels
Barbacoa Taco Plate
Salmon Tandorri
Veggie Quiche
Salmon Tandoor
Bacon Cheddar Quiche
CHF Kabobs
Trout Special
Lobster Wontons
Potato Hand Pie
Barbacoa Tacos
Chedder-Onion Pretzel
Ribeye Toasts
Little Necks
Lamb Naan
Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche
Scallop Risotto
Chicken Coq Au Vin
Cajun Pork Chop
Shrimp Cocktail
Carne Asada
2.5 oz Scallop Points
Mussel Bruschetta
Salmon Spring Rolls
Shepherds Turnovers
Rouladen
Vindaloo Lamb
Corned Beef
Tuna Steak
Wellfleet Oysters w/Bernaise Butter Crumb
Steak Frittes
Faroe Salmon
CHF Beef Short Rib
Ramblin' Brat
Steak Au Poivre
Calamari
Butcher Board
45oz Bone In Ribeye
CHF 40oz Bone-In Ribeye
CHF 35oz Bone-In Ribeye
12 Oz Sirloin CHF
18oz Bone-in Ribeye
Lamb Rib Chops
CHF 8oz Filet
Cabernet Lamb Shank for 2
12 oz London Broil
18 oz CHF Boneless Ribeye
24oz Bone-In Ribeye
20oz Boneless Ribeye
8oz Filet AB
18oz Lamb Loin Chop
Cabernet Lamb Shank for 1
14oz AB Boneless Ribeye
8oz AB Tenderloin
8oz CHF Tenderloin
30 Oz Boneless CHF Ribeye
CHF 22oz BI Ribeye
12 Oz CHF London Broil
CHF 7.5oz Filet Mignon
CHF 22oz Boneless Ribeye
CHF 21oz Boneless Ribeye
12oz Boneless Ribeye CHF
26oz Bone-in CHF Ribeye
22oz Allen Bro Bone-In Ribeye
16oz CHF Skirt Steak
12oz CHF Boneless NY Strip
25oz Ribeye Boneless
16oz CHF Bone In Ribeye
16oz Boneless Ribeye
12oz Sirloin
20oz Bone-In Ribeye
8oz Sirloin
14oz Sirloin
Mixed Grill
16 Oz Pork Chop
3.5lb Cochinita Pibil
2.5lb Cochinita Pibil
23oz CHF Bone-In Rib Eye
10 oz Boneless Ribeye
8oz NY Strip
16oz NY Strip
18oz Sirloin Steak
26oz Sirloin
22oz Sirloin Steak
31oz Sirloin Steak
31.5 oz Porterhouse
Baseball Steak
Petit Sirloin & Pork Belly
22 oz Beef Rib Adobo
Chipotle Coffee Steak Kabobs
Chimichurri Beef Shank
Beef Shank Osso Buco
Dessert
Twix Bar
Brownie Sundae
Rambling House ice cream
GF Blondie Sundae
Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding
Ice Cream
Brownie Solo
GF Blondie Solo
GF Choco Torte
Apple Bourbon Bread Pudding
Citrus Tart
Seasonal Cheesecake
Mini Carrot Cake Trifle
Almond Pear Tart
Donut Bites
Macaron Trio
Cobbler
Seasonal Mini (1)
Ice Cream Sandwich
Macaron (2)
Choco Taco
Almond Butter Cup
Lemon Cookie Sundae
Keylime Pie
Creme Brulee
Galette
Apple Tart
Sides
Kids
32oz Growler
2>[TOGO] Foolish Flame - Belgian Pumpkin Ale Growler 32oz {*-*}
3>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Marzen Lager 32oz Growler
4>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Dopplebock Lager 32oz Growler
5>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Hefeweizen Ale 32oz Growler
6>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Festbier Lager 32oz Growler
7>[TOGO] MeyBOOM - Belgian Wit 32oz Growler
8>[TOGO] Cripus Attucks - APA 32oz Growler
9>[TOGO] Coosane NEIPA Growler 32oz
10>[TOGO] Idome Syncratique - Biere de Garde - Growler 32oz
11>[TOGO] MANDO - Amarillo - DIPA 32oz Growler
12>[TOGO] Galaxy Wide Webb NEIPA Growler 32oz
x86_HOLD [TOGO] BOMBA Bombita IPA (NEIPA) Growler 32oz
x86 [TOGO] Devilish Bines - Nelson & Melon NEIPA - Growler 32oz
x86 [TOGO] Ti Jean DULUOZ NEIPA 32oz Growler
64oz Growler
2>[TOGO] Foolish Flame - Belgian Pumpkin Ale Growler 64oz {*-*}
3>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Marzen Lager 64oz Growler
4>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Dopplebock Lager 64oz Growler
5>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Hefeweizen Ale 64oz Growler
6>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Festbier Lager 64oz Growler
7>[TOGO] MeyBOOM BELG Wit 64oz Growler
8>[TOGO] Crispus Attucks APA 64oz Growler
9>[TOGO] Coosane NEIPA Growler 64oz
10>[TOGO] Idome Syncratique - Biere de Garde - Growler 64oz
11>[TOGO] MANDO - Amarillo - DIPA 64oz Growler
12>[TOGO] Galaxy Wide Webb NEIPA Growler 64oz
x86 [TOGO] Devilish Bines - Nelson & Melon NEIPA - Growler 64oz
x86 [TOGO] Ti Jean DULUOZ NEUPA 64oz Growler
x86_HOLD [TOGO] BOMBA Bombita IPA (NEIPA) 64oz Growler
750ml (25.4 oz) Growler
2>[TOGO] Foolish Flame Beligan Pumpkin Ale 750mL Growler
3>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Marzen Lager 750mL Growler
4>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Dopplebock Lager 750mL Growler
5>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Hefeweizen Ale 750mL Growler
6>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Festbier Lager 750mL Growler
7>[TOGO] MeyBOOM BELG Wit 750mL Growler
9>[TOGO] Coosane NEIPA Growler 750mL
10>[TOGO] Idome Syncratique - Biere de Garde - Growler 750mL
11>[TOGO] MANDO - Amarillo - DIPA 750mL Growler
12>[TOGO] Galaxy Wide Webb NEIPA 750mL Growler
x86[TOGO] BOMBA Bombita NEIPA 750mL Growler
x86 [TOGO] Devilish Bines - Nelson & Melon NEIPA 750mL Growler
x86 [TOGO] Ti Jean DULUOZ NEIPA 750mL Growler
LIVE MUSIC
01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 11am-1pm
01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 1.30pm-3:30pm
01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 04:00pm-06:00pm
01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN CONCERT 07:00pm-10:00pm
11MAY2021 James Brown Cover 08:00pm-10:00pm
17MAY JUNK BAND 11:30am-03:00pm
18MAY2021 The Fun Guys 08:00pm-10:00pm
22MAY2021 MUDDY WATERS COVER 08:00pm-10:00pm
LIVE SPOKEN
BODY - MIND
CRAFT
COLLAB - nonTNOT
COLLAB - TS
COLLAB - TNOT
SPECIAL - DECK
Enterprise Bank
T-Shirts
Hats
Glassware
Growl 750mL [glass]
Growler 64oz [glass]
Growl 32oz [glass]
FESTDAY 16oz STEIN (dimpled) NH w Trikel
16oz STEIN (dimpled) NH w Triskel
16oz Pint - Willi Becher - b/w FEB2022
Pilsner - 16oz black FEB2022
5oz Tulip [glass]
5oz Stylized [glass]
5oz (see Samplers)
16oz Tulip [glass]
Pending MERCH
Snacks
Mains
Sweets
Dessert
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Food - Drink - Events Local, Farm to Table, on-site Craft Brewery
57 Factory St, Nashua, NH 03060