Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew 57 Factory St

Order Again

Brunch Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Grapefruit Mint Mimosa

$9.00

White Rose Tea-Tini

$12.00

Beermosa

$10.00

Iced Chamomile Toddy

$11.00

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$9.00

Signature Cocktails

Mabon Martini

$10.00

Mulled Sangria

$9.00

The Orchardist

$11.00

River Corrib

$10.00

Harvest Moon

$12.00

Solas

$15.00

Szechuan Sunrise

$13.00

Rambler G&T

$15.00

The Road is Life

$15.00

Fruit Tout Suite

$9.00

Pineapple Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Tangerine Thyme

$10.00

Melona Mojito

$9.00

Sake Spritz

$10.00

Clockout Early

$10.00

Harvest Toddy

$10.00

Sorbet Mimosa

$10.00

Dock Leaf

$13.00Out of stock

Dullahan

$12.00Out of stock

Snowbird Season

$12.00Out of stock

Winter Thaw

$10.00Out of stock

Generic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

Out of stock

Bay Breeze

Out of stock

Bee's Knees

$8.00

Bijou

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Brandy Alexander

Out of stock

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

French Martini

$11.00

Gibson

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Grateful Dead

Out of stock

Hanky Panky

$10.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00Out of stock

Hurricane

Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jameson Green Tea

Out of stock

Last Word

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Necromancer

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.50

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pina Colada

Out of stock

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazarac

$12.00

Seelbach

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

Out of stock

Sidecar

$14.00

Singapore Sling

$12.50

Tequila Martini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mixers

Gin Mixer

$7.00

Vodka Mixer

$7.00

Tequila Mixer

$8.00

Whiskey Mixer

$7.00

Rum Mixer

$7.00

Spirits

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Bourbon

Rye

Scotch

Irish Whiskey

Liqueur

Blended Whiskey

Beverages

Soda Refill

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Kids Beverage

$1.75

Tangerine Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Goslings Ginger Beer

$2.50

Blood Orange San Pell

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Fever Tree

$2.50

Kids

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

OKTOBERFEST WINE

Prinz Salm Two Prince Reisling

$16.00

Valckenberg Gewurztraminer

$15.00

OKTOBERFEST COCKTAIL

TaleSpinner Radler

$10.00

Mulled Sangria

$9.00

Mabon Martini

$10.00

Rambler G&T (Copy)

$15.00

Starters

Salmon & Asparagus Toasts

$18.00

Caprese Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bushel & Peck Toast

$12.00

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Seasonal Soup

$7.00+

Wild Mushroom Bisque

$8.00+

Fallen Leaves

$12.00+

Bowls & Plates

Build a Bowl

$15.00

Duck Hash

$16.00

Eggs in Purgatory

$14.00

Daily Benny

$18.00

Classic Benny

$14.00Out of stock

Brunch Burger

$20.00

Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich

$14.00

BYOBib Sandwich

$14.00

Spanish Omelette

$12.00

Seasonal Pancakes

$13.00

Sunday Roast

$27.00

Plain Pancakes

$9.00

Babka French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Pea Hen Bennie

$40.00Out of stock

Bakery & Cafe

Seasonal Muffin

$3.00

Oatmeal

$9.00

Seasonal Bread

$3.00

Salé au Sucre

$6.00

Bundt Cake

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Veggie Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

Bacon Chz Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Babka

$3.00Out of stock

Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

Right Under

$2.50

Double Roasted

$7.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

GF Toast

$3.50

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Bacon Marmalade

$3.00

Dunk's Mushrooms

$6.00

Egg

$2.50

CHF Egg

$3.00

Extra Syrup

$1.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Popover

$4.00

$30.00Out of stock

Beef Shank Osso Buco

$26.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Pinot - Gehricke

$17.00+

Pinot - Lange Fly Line

$14.00+

Pinot - Louis Jadot Aurum Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Côtes-du-Rhône - Château La Nerthe Les Cassagnes

$14.00+

Barbera D'Asti - Michele Chiarlo Le Orme

$10.00+

Merlot - Novelty Hill Merlot

$15.00+

Merlot - Benziger

$9.00+

Tempranillo - Ramon Bilbao Rioja Limited Edition

$15.00+

Malbec - Achaval-Ferrer

$13.00+

Cab Sav - Concha y Toro Marques de Casa

$12.00+

Cab Sav - Cartlidge & Brown

$10.00+

White Wine

Albariño - Don Olegario

$16.00+

Pinot Grigio - Castello Bandi San Angelo

$11.00+

Sav Blanc - Craggy Range

$15.00+

Sav Blanc - Bonterra

$11.00+

Chard - Sonoma-Cutrer

$14.00+

Chard - A to Z

$14.00+

Riesling Hermann J Wiemer

$14.00+

Sparkling Wine

Pros Brut - Cantine Maschio

$14.00+

Pros Brut - Pighin

$25.00+

Brut Réserve - Charles Heidsieck

$30.00+

Sparkling Rosé - Luc Belaire

$27.00+

La Marca

$13.00

Rosé

Rose - Champs de Provence

$16.00+

Rose - Les Allies Grenache

$11.00+

Rose - Angeline

$10.00+

Soups & Salads

Fallen Leaves

$12.00+

Orchard Harvest

$13.00+

Roast Squash Stew

$7.00+

Wild Mushroom Bisque

$8.00+

Chili

$10.00+

Snacks

Pub Mussels

$14.00

Blue Hill Bay mussels, tasso, aromatic onion + herbs. TaleSpinner beer. Grilled baguette.

Seasonal Charcuterie

$26.00

Iberico chorizo, smoked duck breast, wild boar salami Jansal valley jalapeno gouda, kilchurn black truffle cheddar, grey barn bluebird warm marinated olives, slow-roasted tomatoes, Chef's bacon marmalade, crostini

Potato Right Unders

$5.00

Warm & buttery truffle potato pancakes, sour cream & chives

Spent Grain Pretzel

$9.00

Plates

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Seasonal Burger

$21.00

See the Butcher Board for our seasonal Claddagh HIll beef burger. Served with fries and side salad.

Sweet 'N Salty Swordfish

$38.00

This Little Figgy Flatbread

$17.00

Salad

Fallen Leaves

$12.00+

Orchard Harvest

$13.00+

Entrées

Mushroom & Sage Porchetta

$28.00

Herb Roasted Half Bird

$32.00

Autumn Pasta

$28.00

Sweet 'N Salty Swordfish

$38.00

Seasonal Burger

$21.00

See the Butcher Board for our seasonal Claddagh HIll beef burger. Served with fries and side salad.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Roasted Squash Bowl

$20.00

Baked Fig Duck Breast

$32.00

Beef Stew

$18.00

Specials

Cheesy Garlic Bread Pomodoro

$8.00

Spicy Peach BBQ Wings

$15.00

Fisherman’s Stew

$37.00

CHF Ossobuco

$35.00

Sirloin Tip Kabob

$44.00Out of stock

Whiskey Hoison Osso Buco

$32.00Out of stock

Seafood Bombay

$28.00Out of stock

Seafood Noodles

$30.00Out of stock

CHF Flat Iron

$26.00Out of stock

Bombay Curry

$28.00Out of stock

Yankee Short Ribs

$33.00Out of stock

Mussels Special

$13.00Out of stock

Swordfish Special

$26.00Out of stock

Seafood Stir Fry

$34.00Out of stock

App Trio

$12.00Out of stock

Swordfish Picatta

$32.00Out of stock

Polenta Bolognese

$17.00Out of stock

Thai Ginger Beef Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Salmon Dippers

$12.00Out of stock

Guacamole

$10.00Out of stock

Sicilian Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$20.00Out of stock

Kissed Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$26.00Out of stock

Oysters (6)

$17.00Out of stock

Salmon Fried Rice

$24.00Out of stock

Wontons

$10.00Out of stock

Hummus Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Pulpo

$14.00Out of stock

Seared Duck Breast

$30.00Out of stock

Mustard & Beer Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

Barbacoa Taco Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Tandorri

$26.00Out of stock

Veggie Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

Salmon Tandoor

$29.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

CHF Kabobs

$24.00Out of stock

Trout Special

$26.00Out of stock

Lobster Wontons

$20.00Out of stock

Potato Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Chedder-Onion Pretzel

$5.00Out of stock

Ribeye Toasts

$12.00Out of stock

Little Necks

$14.00Out of stock

Lamb Naan

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche

$14.00Out of stock

Scallop Risotto

$32.00Out of stock

Chicken Coq Au Vin

$30.00Out of stock

Cajun Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Carne Asada

$36.00Out of stock

2.5 oz Scallop Points

$14.50Out of stock

Mussel Bruschetta

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon Spring Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Shepherds Turnovers

$12.00Out of stock

Rouladen

$23.00Out of stock

Vindaloo Lamb

$42.00Out of stock

Corned Beef

$9.00Out of stock

Tuna Steak

$32.00Out of stock

Wellfleet Oysters w/Bernaise Butter Crumb

$17.00Out of stock

Steak Frittes

$34.00Out of stock

Faroe Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

CHF Beef Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Ramblin' Brat

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Au Poivre

$26.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Twix Bar

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Rambling House ice cream

GF Blondie Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Brownie Solo

$5.00

GF Blondie Solo

$6.00

GF Choco Torte

$9.00

Apple Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00

Citrus Tart

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Carrot Cake Trifle

$10.00Out of stock

Almond Pear Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Donut Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Macaron Trio

$6.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Mini (1)

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Macaron (2)

$4.50Out of stock

Choco Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Butter Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Cookie Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Keylime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock

Galette

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Garlic & Leek Gratin

$4.00

Roast Potatoes

$7.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Whipped Potato

$5.00

Veg of the Day

$6.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Shrimp (5)

$12.00

Rice

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Fish & Chip

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Maisie's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Potato Right Unders

$5.00

Warm & buttery truffle potato pancakes, sour cream & chives

32oz Growler

2>[TOGO] Foolish Flame - Belgian Pumpkin Ale Growler 32oz {*-*}

$14.00

3>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Marzen Lager 32oz Growler

$12.00

4>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Dopplebock Lager 32oz Growler

$13.00

5>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Hefeweizen Ale 32oz Growler

$12.00

6>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Festbier Lager 32oz Growler

$12.00

7>[TOGO] MeyBOOM - Belgian Wit 32oz Growler

$12.00

8>[TOGO] Cripus Attucks - APA 32oz Growler

$13.00

9>[TOGO] Coosane NEIPA Growler 32oz

$14.00

10>[TOGO] Idome Syncratique - Biere de Garde - Growler 32oz

$12.00

11>[TOGO] MANDO - Amarillo - DIPA 32oz Growler

$15.00

12>[TOGO] Galaxy Wide Webb NEIPA Growler 32oz

$14.00

x86_HOLD [TOGO] BOMBA Bombita IPA (NEIPA) Growler 32oz

$14.00Out of stock

x86 [TOGO] Devilish Bines - Nelson & Melon NEIPA - Growler 32oz

$14.00Out of stock

x86 [TOGO] Ti Jean DULUOZ NEIPA 32oz Growler

$14.00Out of stock

64oz Growler

2>[TOGO] Foolish Flame - Belgian Pumpkin Ale Growler 64oz {*-*}

$24.00

3>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Marzen Lager 64oz Growler

$22.00

4>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Dopplebock Lager 64oz Growler

$23.00

5>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Hefeweizen Ale 64oz Growler

$22.00

6>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Festbier Lager 64oz Growler

$22.00

7>[TOGO] MeyBOOM BELG Wit 64oz Growler

$22.00

8>[TOGO] Crispus Attucks APA 64oz Growler

$23.00

9>[TOGO] Coosane NEIPA Growler 64oz

$24.00

10>[TOGO] Idome Syncratique - Biere de Garde - Growler 64oz

$22.00

11>[TOGO] MANDO - Amarillo - DIPA 64oz Growler

$25.00

12>[TOGO] Galaxy Wide Webb NEIPA Growler 64oz

$24.00

x86 [TOGO] Devilish Bines - Nelson & Melon NEIPA - Growler 64oz

$24.00Out of stock

x86 [TOGO] Ti Jean DULUOZ NEUPA 64oz Growler

$24.00Out of stock

x86_HOLD [TOGO] BOMBA Bombita IPA (NEIPA) 64oz Growler

$24.00Out of stock

750ml (25.4 oz) Growler

2>[TOGO] Foolish Flame Beligan Pumpkin Ale 750mL Growler

$13.00

3>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Marzen Lager 750mL Growler

$11.00

4>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Dopplebock Lager 750mL Growler

$12.00

5>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Hefeweizen Ale 750mL Growler

$11.00

6>[TOGO] TaleSpinner Festbier Lager 750mL Growler

$11.00

7>[TOGO] MeyBOOM BELG Wit 750mL Growler

$11.00

9>[TOGO] Coosane NEIPA Growler 750mL

$13.00

10>[TOGO] Idome Syncratique - Biere de Garde - Growler 750mL

$11.00

11>[TOGO] MANDO - Amarillo - DIPA 750mL Growler

$14.00

12>[TOGO] Galaxy Wide Webb NEIPA 750mL Growler

$13.00

x86[TOGO] BOMBA Bombita NEIPA 750mL Growler

$13.00Out of stock

x86 [TOGO] Devilish Bines - Nelson & Melon NEIPA 750mL Growler

$13.00Out of stock

x86 [TOGO] Ti Jean DULUOZ NEIPA 750mL Growler

$13.00Out of stock

Retail

Local Farm Product 1

Local Farm Product 2

Local Farm Product 3

Local Farm Product 4

Merchandise

Apron

$27.00

Merchandise 2

Merchandise 3

Merchandise 4

Paper Gift Certificate

Gift Cert 150

$150.00

Gift Cert 100

$100.00

Gift Cert 75

$75.00

Gift Cert 50

$50.00

LIVE MUSIC

01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 11am-1pm

$50.00

01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 1.30pm-3:30pm

$50.00

01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 04:00pm-06:00pm

$50.00

01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN CONCERT 07:00pm-10:00pm

$75.00

11MAY2021 James Brown Cover 08:00pm-10:00pm

$30.00

17MAY JUNK BAND 11:30am-03:00pm

$30.00

18MAY2021 The Fun Guys 08:00pm-10:00pm

$20.00

22MAY2021 MUDDY WATERS COVER 08:00pm-10:00pm

$35.00

PRIVATE

09DEC2021 - BEA Engineer party

$1.00

15DEC2021 - TNOT Winterfest

$1.00

Rose Dinnee

$85.00

LIVE SPOKEN

17MAY2021 STORY SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

$20.00

30MAY2021 POEM SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

$20.00

15JUN2021 TED SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

$20.00

30JUN2021 STORY SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

$20.00

12JUL2021 POEM SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

$20.00

28JUL2021 TED SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

EDUTAINMENT

15SEP2021 POEM SLAM 08:00pm-10:00pm

$25.00

21SEP2021 GRAIN 2 GLASS 07:00-09:30pm

$50.00

BODY - MIND

21MAY2021 YOGA DECK 09:00am-10:30am

$20.00

28MAY2021 YOGA DECK 09:00am-10:30am

$20.00

28MAY2021 MED and Stretch

$20.00

CRAFT

05MAY2021 CRAFT and VINE 07:00pm-8:30pm

$30.00

20MAY2021 CRAFT and VINE 07:00pm-08:30pm

$30.00

05JUN2021 CRAFT and CRAFTING 07:00-08:30pm

$30.00

29JUN2021 CRAFT and CRAFTING 07:00-08:30pm

$30.00

11OCT2022 DINNERFEST - STEIN PAINT 06:00-09:00

$120.00

12OCT2021 DINNERFEST - OCTFEST BEER

$100.00

COLLAB - nonTNOT

09NOV2021 RH-MTs - Fish Fest

$120.00

11DEC2021 RH-Flight Coffee Pastry Fest 10:00am-11:30pm

$50.00

COLLAB - TS

04MAY2021 GRAND OPEN DINNER - chef & brewer

$120.00

06MAY2021 GRAND OPEN DINNER - chef & brewer

$120.00

14JUN2021 - MEZZ FUNDRAISE

$50.00

COLLAB - TNOT

22OCT2021 Halloween Fest - dual location - 1 location

$50.00

22OCT2021 Halloween Fest - dual location - 2 location

$90.00

SPECIAL - DECK

01MAY2021 GRAND DECK OPEN 11:00am-01:00pm

$50.00

30MAY2022 MEMORIAL CONCERT 07:00-10:00pm

$75.00

04MAY2022 4th JUL Fireworks CONCERT 07:30pm-11:00pm

$75.00

Enterprise Bank

Shrimp Cocktail (75 pc)

$120.00

Mezze Platter (25 head)

$200.00

Flatbread (60 pc)

$75.00

Arancini (3 doz)

$73.00

Ice Cream (per scoop)

$2.50

T-Shirts

IPA Fest 201 epic hop t-shirt featuring Nashua's greatest artist - banksy!

TS - T-Shirt Women's Cut - Jersey FEB2022

$20.00

TS - T-Shirt Women's Cut - Jersey style

TS - T-Shirt Men's Cotton - FEB2022

$20.00

Hats

Ski Cap - Benie FEB2022

$22.00

A winter beanie / ski cap. Black with a white TaleSpinner logo, and second logo - gold beer cup with spiral / triskel.

Glassware

TaleSpinner and logo glassware - from Growlers / jugs for to-go beer, to various size & style glassware (E.g., 64oz growler, 750ml (~25.4oz), 5oz Belgian sampler, 16oz Pilsner)

Growl 750mL [glass]

$5.00Out of stock

Growler 64oz [glass]

$5.00

Growl 32oz [glass]

$5.00

FESTDAY 16oz STEIN (dimpled) NH w Trikel

$8.00

16oz STEIN (dimpled) NH w Triskel

$10.00

16oz Pint - Willi Becher - b/w FEB2022

$8.00

Pilsner - 16oz black FEB2022

$9.00

5oz Tulip [glass]

$6.00

5oz Stylized [glass]

$6.00

5oz (see Samplers)

$4.00Out of stock

16oz Tulip [glass]

$8.00

Stickers

TalESpinner w trisk and w Hops (B&W)

$2.00

Pending MERCH

Sticker - Cause 1 DONATE

$0.01

Sticker - Cause 2 DONATE

$0.02

Sticker - Cause 3 DONATE

$0.03

Spent Grain Pretzel

$9.00

Potato Right Under (Cont: BACON)

$6.00

Ramblin' Brat

$10.00Out of stock

Orchard Harvest

$13.00+

Fallen Leaves

$12.00+

Roast Squash Stew

$7.00+

Mains

Herb Roasted Half Bird

$32.00

Roasted Squash Bowl

$20.00

Flammkuchen Flatbread

$15.00

Rouladen

$17.00

Ramblin' Brat

$10.00Out of stock

Sweets

Apple Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bourbon Candied Almond Sundae

$10.00

Specialty House Ice Cream

$6.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food - Drink - Events Local, Farm to Table, on-site Craft Brewery

Location

57 Factory St, Nashua, NH 03060

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic