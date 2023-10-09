Food

Big Salads

Rambler Salad

$15.00

Apple Salad

$15.00

Baja Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Starters/Bites

RS Ceviche

$15.00

Heirloom Burrata Crostini

$17.00

Bone Marrow

$17.00Out of stock

Bacon wrapped stuffed jalepenos

$15.00

Pickled Bird Poppers

$13.00

Grilled Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Chili cup

$6.00

Chili bowl

$9.00

Pork Fritters

$15.00

Chicken Fried Onion Rings

$7.00

Rambler Rings

$9.00

Grilled Oysters

$17.00

Sandwiches

Big Bad Piggy

$19.00

Tri Tip Dip

$21.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$21.00

Pickle Bird

$19.00

Eggplant Rambler

$17.00

Pub Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Ramble Smash

$15.00

Entree

Tri Tip Plate

$29.00

Half Chicken Plate

$27.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$23.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$25.00

Future Item

$26.00

Daily Catch

$27.00

10oz Rib Eye

$38.00

12oz Rib Eye

$38.00Out of stock

Gardners Pie

$22.00

Catch of the Day

Sides

Seasonal Veggies

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Beans

$9.00

Sourdough

$3.00

Wheat

$3.00

Rye

$3.00

Brioche Bun

$3.00

Hoagie

$3.00

Add Egg

$2.50

Rambler Fries

$9.00

Tornado Potato

$7.00

Loaded Tornado

$9.00

Kids

Little Rambler Burger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Dessert

Campfire Smores

$12.00

Seasonal Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$6.00

Brunch

Chicken & French Toast

$15.00

Blazing Skillet

$14.00

Brunch Burger Wake Up!

$12.00

Liquor

Brandy/Cognac

Calvados Duc de Normandie

$11.00+

Hennessy

$12.00+

Gin

Beefeater London Dry

$8.00+

Gin de las Californias

$9.00+

RS Lavender Gin

$8.00+

RS Navy Strength Gin

$10.00+

RS Pink Peppercorn Gin

$8.00+

RS Rustic Gin

$7.00+

RS Sage Gin

$8.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Fernet Branca

$9.00+

Luxardo Sambuca

$9.00+

Mezcal

Amaras Cupreata

$14.00+

Amaras Espadin

$10.00+

Bosscal Damiana

$13.00+

Bruxo No. 2

$14.00+

Bruxo No. 4

$16.00+

Bruxo X

$12.00+

Mezcal Verde

$10.00+

Ojo de Tigre

$9.00+

Siete Misterios Doba Yej

$13.00+

Rum

9 North

$9.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Gosling's

$8.00+

Pusser's Gunpowder

$12.00+

Ron Zacapa Reserva Negra

$15.00+

Scotch

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$13.00+

Coal Ila 12yr

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Tequila

Altos Plata

$9.00+

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Plata

$13.00+

Cazadores Añejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$13.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Svedka

$7.00+

Whiskey / Bourbon

Bulleit 10

$12.00+

Dickel Rye

$8.00+

High West Double Rye

$11.00+

Isaac Bowman Port Finish

$11.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00+

Jameson Irish Whisky

$8.00+

Jim Beam Black

$8.00+

Nikka Coffey Grain

$14.00+

Red Breast Lustau

$14.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$13.00+

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz (Double)

$25.00

Bad Conejo

$12.00

Ballerina Grog

$15.00

Just try it... Trust us!

Bar Apron

$13.00

Big Kahuna

$18.00

Big Kids' Lemonade

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bourbon Sidecar

$13.00

Caddy Shack

$15.00

Classic Margarita

$15.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

El Diablito

$13.00

Field Hound

$12.00

Flora Rosa

$11.00

Floradora

$15.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Good Morning SLO

$15.00

Grapefruit/Rosemary Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Home for the Holidays

$13.00

ICEBERG! Dead Ahead

$16.00

Jameson & Ginger

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

KIMCHI! Bloody Mary

$13.00

Kiss from a Rose

$13.00

Lavender Gimlet

$15.00

Lavender Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Lavender Refresher

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lil' Sebastian

$14.00

Liquid Sunshine

$8.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Micro-Cleanse (50mL)

$5.00

Mike's Double Double

$12.00

Mike's Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mint Julip

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Not Pepper, Not Corn

$11.00

Old Ernest

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Orange Spice Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Passionate Rickey

$15.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Porch Swing

$14.00

Portuguese 75

$13.00

Purty Shirley

$13.00

Ramblin Hot Toddy

$13.00

Ramblin Mule

$12.00

Ranch Hand

$12.00

Ryedin' Sidecar

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Seasonal Gimlet

$13.00

Smoky Paloma - Mezcal

$15.00

Smoky Paloma - Tequilla

$15.00

Something Fancy

$13.00

Spaghetti Western

$13.00

Specialty Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Stranded in Panama

$15.00

Tamarind Mezcalita

$13.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$11.00

The Cleanse

$12.00

Three Sips and a Snack

$8.00

Top o' the Mornin'

$13.00

Triple B

$14.00

Tuk-Tuk

$13.00

Virginia Top Hat

$18.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Vodka Tonic

$11.00

Warmest Regards

$12.00

Winter Spice Martini

$12.00

Lavendar Portuguese 75

$12.00

Spicy Gin Margarita

$15.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Classic Paloma

$15.00

Top Shelf Old Fashioned

$18.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Chang (320mL)

$6.00Out of stock

Estrella Damm (330mL)

$6.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Pale (12oz)

$7.00

Modelo (12oz)

$6.00

Canned Beer

Bad Hombre (12oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Manifesto (16oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Rotating IPA (16oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Rotating Lager (16oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Soidarity (16oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Soonish (12oz)

$7.00Out of stock

805 Cerveza

$6.00

Draft Beer

805 Lager 160z

$7.00

805 Lager Liter

$15.00Out of stock

Solar Static IPA 16oz

$8.00

Solar Static Liter

$15.00Out of stock

LG Hazy IPA

$8.00

TDNE Heffeweizen

$8.00

TDNE West Coast IPA

$8.00

SLO Dry Cider

$8.00

Wine

Sparkling Bottle

Chateau Ste Michelle (250mL) Bottle

$12.00

Mimosa for 2 (CSM bottle) Bottle

$13.00

Segura Viudas Cava (187mL) Bottle

$9.00

Segura Viudas Cava Rose (187mL) Bottle

$9.00

Bartenura Rose Moscato (375mL) Bottle

$14.00

Sparkling Glass

Chateau Ste Michelle (250mL) Glass

Mimosa for 2 (CSM bottle) Glass

$13.00

Segura Viudas Cava (187mL) Glass

$13.00

Segura Viudas Cava Rose (187mL) Glass

$13.00

Red Bottle

One Hope Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Tooth & Nail Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

M.Barboulot Cab-Syrah Botle

$19.00

Zaca Mesa Z Cuvee Bottle

$36.00

Qupe Syrah Bottle

$38.00

Tolosa Pinot Noir Bottle

$55.00

Cline Zinfandel Bottle

$38.00

Red Glass

One Hope Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

Tooth & Nail Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$12.00

M.Barboulot Cab-Syrah

$12.00

Qupe Syrah

$12.00

Zaca Mesa Z Cuvee

$12.00

Tolosa Pinot Noir

$16.00

Cline Zinfandel

$12.00

White Bottle

Espiral Vinho Verde Bottle

$16.00

One Hope Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

White Glass

Espiral Vinho Verde Glass

$6.00

One Hope Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coconut Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Fruit Juice

$3.00

Ginger Lemon Soda

$4.00

Hibiscus Limeade

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Passion Fruit Limeade

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$5.00

To Go Bevvies

Canned Cocktail - 8oz

Can - Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Can - Passionate Rickey

$7.00

Can - Field Hound

$7.00

Canned Cocktail - 12oz

Can - Lavender Refresher

$5.00

Can - Liquid Sunshine

$5.00

Spirits Bottle - 200mL

Rustic Gin Flask

$10.00

Lavender Gin Flask

$11.00

Seasonal Gin Flask

$12.00

Navy Strength Gin Flask

$18.00

Spirits Bottle - 375mL

Rustic Gin - 375mL

$16.00

Lavender Gin - 375mL

$18.00

Merchandise

Shirt - Long Sleeve

Navy Blue - Sleeve Print

$25.00

Shirt - Raglan

Grey - Rambling Spirits & Rambler Back

$24.00

Employee Only - Dark Grey

$14.00

Shirt - Short Sleeve

Blue - Rambling Spirits Front

$16.00

Grey - Rambling Spirits Front

$16.00

White - Women's Rambling Spirits Side

$25.00

Employee Only Dk Grey RS Logo Back

$10.00

Shirt - Tank Top

Black - Women's RS Logo Front

$20.00

Blue - Women's Rambler Side

$16.00

Red - Women's Rambler Side

$16.00

Tote Bag

Cream / Blue Print - Rambling Spirits Tote

$10.00

Hat

Dad Hat - Green Rambling Spirits

$16.00

Dad Hat - Blue Rambling Spirits

$16.00

Trucker - RS Logo Grey / White

$22.00

Trucker - Red&Black Rambling Spirits

$16.00

Trucker - Blue&Black Rambling Spirits

$16.00

Beanie

Blue - Rambling Spirits Patch

$14.00

Grey - Rambling Spirits Patch

$14.00

Shaker

Martini Shaker

$18.00

Pin

Plastic Pin

$3.00

Pitchers!

Cocktail Pitcher

Big Kids' Lemonade Pitcher

$22.00

12oz Lemonade Syrup 3.5oz Rustic Gin 1.5oz water NO STRAINER

Bloody Mary Pitcher

$30.00

12oz Bloody Mix 6oz Vodka or Gin NO STRAINER

Caddy Shack Pitcher

$35.00

5oz Rustic Gin 1.5oz Johnnie Red 6oz Lemonade Concentrate 4oz Tamarind Reduction

Field Hound Pitcher

$30.00

6oz Lavender Gin 9oz Grapefruit Juice 1.5oz Simple syrup

Greyhound Pitcher

$30.00

5oz Rustic Gin 10oz Grapefruit Juice 2oz Simple Syrup

Kimchi Red Snapper Pitcher

$35.00

12oz Kimchi Bloody Mary Mix 6oz Rustic Gin

Portuguese 75 Pitcher

$30.00

3.5oz Rustic or Lavender Gin 1.5 Lemons Fresh Squeezed 10oz Vinho Verde Mix Gin & juice first, then pour into pitcher; Top with Vinho Verde