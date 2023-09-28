Starters

Harvest Pub Mussels

$8.50+

Blue Hill Bay mussels in a TaleSpinner brodo, with honey butter, leeks, shallots & garlic; served with grilled bread

Polenta Wedges & Burrata

$14.50

Parmesan-seasoned fried polenta wedges with balsamic & EVOO drizzled burrata | GF | V

PYO Flatbread

$16.00

Smoked cheddar, pancetta, caramelized onion & grilled apple on house-made flatbread; topped with arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze | VO

Spent Grain Pretzel

$9.00

Served with house sauce trio: tarragon TaleSpinner beer mustard, our award-winning bacon marmalade, TaleSpinner beer cheese | VO

Potato Right Unders

$9.00

Warm & buttery loaded potato pancakes with bacon, cheddar cheese; served with sour cream & scallions

Claddagh Hill Farm Chili

$12.00+

Claddagh Hill Farm chili with cornbread croutons | GFO

Harvest Charcuterie

$30.00

Smoked cheddar, alpine cheese, brie, house made jerky, smoked duck, bacon marmalade, fig & apple chutney, mixed nuts, pistachios & pumpkin seeds, crostini

Duck Hash

$14.00

Slow roasted duck, herbed root vegetables, our very own Claddagh Hill Farm fresh egg, house brown bread & honey butter | GFO

Soup

Cheddar Apple

$8.00+

Sweet potato, apple, onion & garlic in a creamy cheddar broth; topped with bacon & pepitas, cracked pepper | GF

Wild Rice

$8.00+

Coconut milk broth, wild rice, sweet potato, autumn squashes, carrot, mushroom, kale, garlic & herbs GF | DF | VG

Salad

Currant and Farro

$14.00+

Farro, kale, tomato, shaved fennel, pepitas & spiked currants; tossed in maple Dijon dressing | DF | VG

Cranberry and Apple

$12.00+

Oasis Springs Greens, endive, apple, citrus, gorgonzola, & candied walnuts; topped with cranberry balsamic vinaigrette | GF | V

Entrées

Swordfish

$34.00

Fresh swordfish rubbed & seared in a ginger-citrus gremolata topped with an orange & cranberry chutney; served with wild rice & a side salad | GF | DF

Bonfire Duck

$38.00

Autumn-spiced smoked duck breast with an orange-pomegranate glaze, double roasted potatoes, choice of vegetables | GF | DF

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$21.00

TaleSpinner beer-battered North Atlantic haddock, pickled onion, preserved lemon, thick-cut fries, seasoned slaw, tartar sauce

Vegetarian Mushroom Reuben

$18.00

Thinly-sliced pastrami-herbed portobello, swiss cheese, house apple sauerkraut, crispy red cabbage, & spicy vegan dill sauce on rye, choice of fries, side salad | V | GFO | DFO | VGO

Toasty Gnudi

$23.00

Sweet potato gnudi, browned butter sauce, parmesan, crispy Dunk’s mushrooms, fried herbs, & toasted hazelnuts | GF | V

Gathered Bowl

$23.00

Caramelized butternut squash & sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, Dunk’s mushrooms & dried cranberries over wild rice; drizzled with fig-balsamic dressing & topped with pumpkin seeds | GF | DF | VG

Orchard Porchetta

$28.00

Cider-brined porchetta stuffed with apple, bacon, fennel, garlic & sage crumb; served with pumpkin sage polenta & vegetable of choice | GF

Smoked Birria Tacos

$22.00

Claddagh Hill Farm beef slow-smoked & braised in a TaleSpinner beer birria consommé, fried fat-dipped corn tortillas, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, & dipping consommé

Cider & Rye Chicken

$32.00

A half chicken brined in cider & finished with a maple-rye glaze; served with hazelnut parmesan risotto & autumn squash medley.

Harvest CHF Burger

$22.00

Claddagh Hill Farm beef patty, TaleSpinner brew caramelized onions, pickled granny apple chips, crispy bacon, Oasis Springs greens, smoked gouda, choice of fries | GFO

Sides

Wild Rice

$4.00

Pumpkin Sage Polenta

$6.00

Hazelnut Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Double Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Maple Mushrooms

$7.00

Handcut Fries

$6.00

Squash Medley (Side)

$6.00

Cider Braised Cabbage

$5.00

Roasted Parmesan Carrots

$6.00

Dessert

Rambler Ice Cream

$5.00

A cup of our small-batch, from-scratch ice cream; ask your server about today's seasonal flavors

Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Made with fluffy brioche.

Brownie/Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Enjoy as is or make it a sundae: Warm brownie topped with your choice of house small-batch ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream.

Baker's Whim - Spiced Apple Cake

$10.00

Spiced apple cake with maple butter cream.

Baker's Whim - Gluten-Friendly Pecan Shortbread

$10.00

Gluten-free pecan shortbread with rosemary and caramel.

Baker's Whim - Chocolate Babka

$10.00

Eastern European-style chocolate sweet loaf cake

Oktoberfest Special - Alexandertorte

$6.00

East German raspberry-lemon bar

Oktoberfest Special - Black Forest Cupcake

$5.00

traditional flavors packed into a personal cake

Wee Ramblers (Kids)

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

2 Claddagh Hill Farm 4oz beef burgers with cheddar cheese, served with fries and carrot sticks

Wee Fish and Chips

$10.00

Half-portion of our fan favorite; battered haddock, pickled onion, preserved lemon, thick cut fries, seasoned slaw, tartar sauce

Maisie's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded and fried to perfection, served with fries and carrot sticks

Little Italy

$11.00

House-made pasta (red or white). Served with sauteed seasonal vegetables.

Potato Right Unders

$8.00

Warm and buttery loaded potato pancakes, sour cream, chives

Specials

Chef Burger

$20.00

Smoked Lobster Rangoons

$14.00