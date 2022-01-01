  • Home
  Buena Park
  Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Buena Park - 10488 Valley View St
Ramen and Tsukemen TAO - Buena Park 10488 Valley View St

No reviews yet

10488 Valley View St

Buena Park, CA 90620

Ramen

White Miso Ramen

White Miso Ramen

$11.50+
Spicy White Miso Ramen

Spicy White Miso Ramen

$12.80+
Red Miso Ramen

Red Miso Ramen

$11.50+
Spicy Red Miso Ramen

Spicy Red Miso Ramen

$12.80+
Miso Tsukemen

Miso Tsukemen

$12.50+
Spicy Miso Tsukemen

Spicy Miso Tsukemen

$13.80+
Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$11.50+
Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

$11.50+
Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$5.99
Cold Dan Dan Noodle

Cold Dan Dan Noodle

$11.50+

Topping

Pork Chashu

Pork Chashu

$3.50
Soft Boiled Egg

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00
Spicy TAO

Spicy TAO

$1.30
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$1.00
Menma

Menma

$1.30
Corn

Corn

$1.00
Baby Corn

Baby Corn

$1.00
Seaweed

Seaweed

$1.00
Green Onion

Green Onion

$1.00

Lunch Combo

(A)Gyoza Combo

$5.30+

(B)Karaage Combo

$5.55

(C)Chashu Bowl S Combo

$4.00

(D)Beef Bowl S Combo

$4.00

(E)Spicy Tuna Bowl S Combo

$4.00

(F)Takana Bowl S Combo

$3.50

Appetizer

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$3.50+
Edamame

Edamame

$3.70+
Green Salad

Green Salad

$3.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.50
Thick Fried Tofu

Thick Fried Tofu

$3.50
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.80
Karaage

Karaage

$6.00+

Rice Bowl

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$7.25+
Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$7.25+
Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$7.25+
Takana Bowl

Takana Bowl

$6.50+
Rice

Rice

$2.00+

Drink

Home made matcha

Home made matcha

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Calpico

Calpico

$2.50
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$2.00

Ramune

$2.50

Other

T-Shirt

$25.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Miso Ramen Restaurant

Location

10488 Valley View St, Buena Park, CA 90620

Directions

