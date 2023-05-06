Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Bar Kazoku

review star

No reviews yet

7828 Rea Rd #B

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Himalayan salted boiled soy bean.

Gyoza (6)

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumpling, homemade citrus soy.

Fried Shrimp Shumai (6)

$7.00

Creamy sesame mayo.

Kazoku Karaage

$8.00

Homemade marinated japanese fried chicken, spicy mayo.

Kazoku Bun (2)

$6.00Out of stock

Torched marinated pork belly, scallion, cucumber in two small buns, homemade BBQ dip.

Takoyaki (5)

$9.00

Fried octopus ball, sweet soy sauce, mayo, furikake, bonito flakes.

Ikageso Karaage

$8.00

Japanese fried squid leg.

Vegetable Gyoza (6)

$7.00

Pan fried vegetable dumpling, homemade citrus soy.

Kazoku Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Sping mix, cucumber, miso lime dressing.

Kazoku Kani Salad (chilli logo in front)

$6.00Out of stock

Crabmeat, cucumber, spicy mayo.

Purple Potato Fries

$6.00

Matcha mayo.

Donburis

Chashu Don

$15.00

Torched marinated pork over rice, scallion, sesame seed, sweet soy sauce, mayo, served with seasoned egg and furikake.

Karaage Don

$15.00

Homemade marinated japanese fried chicken over rice, scallion, oshinko, spicy mayo.

Ramens

Kazoku White

$16.00

Classic tonkotsu, savory and creamy pork bone broth, salt flavor, pork belly, seasoned bamboo shoot, woodear mushroom, sesame seed, beansprout and scallion.

Kazoku Shoyu

$16.00

Chicken broth, soy flavor, pork belly, seasoned bamboo shoot, seasoned egg, narutomaki, beansprout and scallion.

Kazoku Miso (chilli logo in front)

$16.00

Chicken broth, miso flavor, pork belly, spicy ground chicken, woodear mushroom, sesame seed, dried chilli, beansprout and scallion.

Kazoku Black

$16.00

Classic tonkotsu, savory and creamy pork bone broth, salt smoky garlic flavor, pork belly, seasoned bamboo shoot, woodear mushroom, sesame seed, beansprout and scallion.

Kazoku Green

$16.00

Vegan Brooth, salt flavor, shirataki noodle, tofu, seasoned bamboo shot, woodear mushroom, cucumber, beansprout and scallion.

Kids Ramen

$8.00

Ramen Allergens

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Chicken broth, soy flavor, chicken chashu, seasoned bamboo shoot, seasoned egg, narutomaki, beansprout and scallion.

Gluten Free Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Pork broth, salt flavor, chicken chashu, woodear mushroom, beansprout, and scallion.

No Added MSG Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Pork broth, salt flavor, pork belly, woodear mushroom, seasoned bamboo shoot, sesame seed, beansprout, and scallion.

Toppings

on side Narutomaki (3)

$1.00

on side Chashu Pork Belly (2 pieces)

$3.00

on side Chashu Chicken (2 pieces)

$3.00

on sdie Menma - Bamboo Shot

$1.00

on side Ajitama - 1/2 Egg

$1.00

on side Kikurage - Woodear Mushroom

$1.00

in side Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

on side Spicy Ground Chicken

$3.00

on side Spicy Chili Oil

$1.00

on side Homemade Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Drinks Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Ramune Regular

$4.00

Ramune Melon

$4.00

Ramune Orange

$4.00

Calpico Regular (16.9 Oz)

$4.00

Calpico Lychee (16 Oz)

$4.00

Calpico Strawberry (16.9 Oz)

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kazoku’s foundation is traditional, fresh, and robust. Our broth is homemade from scratch, reducing bones to a rich “umami” or essence of meaty and savory deliciousness. Your taste buds will love the experience! Each of our Ramen has it own characteristics flavor. When you get a taste of REAL RAMEN, the rest never really tastes the same.

Website

Location

7828 Rea Rd #B, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TRUE Crafted Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,702
7828 Rea Road Suite F Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Basil Thai - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Rea Rd A Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Taco - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
7708 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Pearlz - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
7804 A Rea Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7930 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Woodys Seafood Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston