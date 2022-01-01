Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA 1010 Martin Street
No reviews yet
1010 Martin Street
Iowa City, IA 52245
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BELLY BITES
Short Ribs
LA Cut, grilled, house pickles
Pot Stickers
4 pcs. slow braised pork, mushrooms
Salmon Yuzu-Viche
Raw, Strawberries, Avocado, Pumpkin Seed, Rice Cracker, Sesame Seeds
Sashimi
6 pcs. Sliced raw fish, wasabi and pickled ginger
Tartare
Avocado, Won Ton Crisps, House Pickles, Sriracha Aioli
Yellowtail Ponzu
Sashimi cut (6pcs), jalapenos, toasted panko, togarashi, ponzu
Seaweed Salad
RAMEN
Ramen
6 minute egg, corn, scallions, mustard greens, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots
Abura Ramen
Brothless Ramen, 6 minute egg, scallions, corn, mustard greens, house pickles, bamboo shoots
Ramen in a Blanket
Ramen noodles comfortably snuggling between two Tonkatsu
Just Ramen with Sauce
Warm ramen with your choice of sauce
LITTLE BELLY
BELLY BOWLS (Rice Bowl)
Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl
Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce
Braised Brisket Bowl
Slow braised, Adobo sauce
Ginger Garlic Chicken Bowl
Grilled, soft boiled egg, Ginger Garlic sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled, soft boiled egg, glazed teriyaki sauce
Pork Belly Bowl
Slowed braised, Adobo sauce
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled and Glazed with Teriyaki sauce
Rice Only
POKE BOWL
Salmon Poke
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
Tuna Poke
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
Yellowtail Poke
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
SIDES
FOUNTAIN POP
NA BEVERAGE
VODKA SODA
BEER/CIDER
Back Pocket "Bubba" Hazy IPA
Coralville, Iowa. citrus flavors from a healthy double dry hop of Citra & Mosaic with tropical from Michigan Copper. The selection of malts provide a pillowy mouthfeel. A slight bitterness rounds out this flavorful IPA!
Revolution "Anti Hero" IPA
Chicago, IL. This iconic ale features a blend of four hop varieties which creates a crisp bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas.
Toppling Goliath "Pseudo Sue" Pale Ale
Decorah, Iowa. This single hop ale showcases the Citra hop. Named for the largest T-rex fossil ever discovered, she roars with ferocious aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Delicate in body with a mild bite in the finish.
Mason Ale Works "Dankenstein's Monster" Unfiltered Double IPA
San Diego, CA. IT'S ALIVE!!! IT'S ALIIIIIIIIIIVEEEEEEEE!!! Just in time for the spooky season, this monstrous unfiltered double IPA packed is packed to the brim with classic and dank hops. We pieced together this monster with Cascade, CTZ, Chinook, Centennial, and Simcoe giving you big citrus. big pine, and all the dankness you could ask for.
Mason Ale Works "Checkerboard Pink" Double Hazy IPA
San Marcos, CA. Double Dry Hopped Hazy Double IPA loaded with Vic secret and Mosaic Hops giving this beer bright tropical notes of passionfruit, pine and pineapple.
Modern Times "Sparkle Wolf" IPA
San Diego, CA. This magical marriage of complexity and crushability is a West Coast bouquet of bright tropical fruit and berry flavors, accented by lovely aromas of pineapple, pear, watermelon, and stone fruit. It’s a delicious explosion of El Dorado and Mosaic hops, and we think you’re going to be pretty psyched about it.
Sapporo Premium Lager 22oz
Japan, The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!
Stone "Buenaveza" Salt & Lime Lager
San Diego, Ca. Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.
ODell Brewing "Oktoberfest" Marzen Lager
Fort Collins, Co. Marzen Style Lager. Brewed with biscuity sweet Munich malts and spicy, herbal noble hops, our Oktoberfest is a reminder to stop and enjoy the show.
Weldwerks Brewing Co. Passionfruit Mango Cheesecake Berliner
Greeley, CO. Berlin-style sour ale brewed with Passion Fruit, Mango, cheesecake, milk sugar & graham cracker.
Humble Forager Coastal Sunset V6 Fruited Dessert Sour
Waunakee, WI. Fruited Sour Ale. Banana, Pineapple, Pecans, Vanilla Beans, Cinnamon
Humble Forager Enchanted Island
Wisconsin, Imperial Tiki Sour Ale. Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Cara Cara Orange, Cherry, Almond, Molasses
Modist Brewing "Passionfruit Endlayer" Gose
Minneapolis, Mn. Fruited Gose brewed with malted wheat, pilsner malt, sea salt and conditioned on over 3000 lb of passion fruit. This layer doesn’t end, especially with 7.3% ABV.
Jefferson County Ciderworks "Apple Pie"
Fairfield, IA. Inspired by grandma’s cooking. A slightly-sweet cider infused with vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, lemon peel, a hint of clove and toasted cocoa nibs.
BOTTLE WINES
Chardonnay BTL
Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop and engage the palate while subtle, creamy hints of butter and meringue pamper the palate, providing a luscious finish. Sonoma County, CA
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Refreshing with tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, elderflower, cantaloupe, citrus, and herbal notes. Always fresh and crisp. Marlborough, NZ
Cabernet BTL
Fruit flavors of blackberry, strawberry and raspberry are complemented by notes of cedar spice and a touch of mocha. Oakville, CA
Pinot Noir BTL
Leese-Fitch. Napa, California, The aromas on the 2019 Leese-Fitch Pinot Noir jump from the glass with perfumed cranberry and cherry along with notes of vanilla and warm baking spice. Juicy fruit flavors are complemented by earthy notes to offer layers of complexity. The wine is balanced by a strong line of bright acidity leaving a lingering, flavorful finish.
Austin Hope Cab BTL
Robust Cabernet Sauvignon. On the nose, aromas of tobacco, dark chocolate shavings, fresh black currant hints of savory notes. On the palate, layers of vanilla, coco powder, juicy cherry, baking spices and signature tobacco create a full body wine that is balanced by a splash of fresh acid and round, refined tannins.
Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL
Italy, crisp and full-bodied with refreshing acidity and a clean finish. It is a true expression of the varietal and the renowned Friuli region’s terroir. Aromas of rosewater and lychee. On the palate, dry with of notes of apple and pear, ending in a clean, crisp finish.
R. Prum "Essence" Riesling BTL
Mosel, Germany. Pale gold in color. Aromatic, with scents of apricot, green apple and white peach. Fresh fruit flavors perfectly balanced by a racy acidity and a fine, mineral character. Enjoy on its own or with a range of light and delicious appetizers, white meat, BBQ, seafood dishes, perfect with Asian cuisine and all styles of spicy food.
Hahn Pinot Noir BTL
California, Aromas of red and dark cherry, raspberry and strawberry are joined by subtle touches of vanilla and toasty oak. The palate is medium-bodied with silky tannins, a soft round mouthfeel, excellent acid balance and notes of earthiness on a long, lingering finish.
SAKE
Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Nigori Sake 300ml
Nigori "Unfiltered 300ml
Tozai "Living Jewel" Junmai 300ml
Tozai "Night Swim" Futsu 180ml can
Bushido "Way of the Warrior" Ginjo Genshu 180ml can
Hakutsuru Chika Sake 200ml
200ml Junmai Sake
Tozai "Snow Maiden" Junmai Nigori 180ml can
Hakutsuru Organic Junmai 300ml
300ml Junmai Sake, Dry and light bodied
Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo 300ml
300ml Semi-Dry and Light Body
Konteki Pearls of Simplicity Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Hakutsuru Ukiyo-e Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
720ml Junmai Daiginjo
Rihaku "Wandering Poet" 300ml
Junmai Ginjo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Japanese Ramen Shop
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City, IA 52245