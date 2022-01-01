Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA 1010 Martin Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Martin Street

Iowa City, IA 52245

Popular Items

Ramen
Pot Stickers
Abura Ramen

BELLY BITES

Short Ribs

$12.00

LA Cut, grilled, house pickles

Pot Stickers

$8.00

4 pcs. slow braised pork, mushrooms

Salmon Yuzu-Viche

$13.00

Raw, Strawberries, Avocado, Pumpkin Seed, Rice Cracker, Sesame Seeds

Sashimi

$14.00

6 pcs. Sliced raw fish, wasabi and pickled ginger

Tartare

$13.00

Avocado, Won Ton Crisps, House Pickles, Sriracha Aioli

Yellowtail Ponzu

$16.00

Sashimi cut (6pcs), jalapenos, toasted panko, togarashi, ponzu

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

LITE BELLY

Spring Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, mushrooms

RAMEN

Ramen

$11.00

6 minute egg, corn, scallions, mustard greens, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots

Abura Ramen

$9.00

Brothless Ramen, 6 minute egg, scallions, corn, mustard greens, house pickles, bamboo shoots

Ramen in a Blanket

$14.00

Ramen noodles comfortably snuggling between two Tonkatsu

Just Ramen with Sauce

Warm ramen with your choice of sauce

LITTLE BELLY

Baby Ramen

$7.00

includes juice box and sweet snack

Ramen Spaghetti

$5.00

includes juice box and sweet snack

Kids' Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$7.00

includes juice box and sweet snack

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki with Noodles

$8.00

Includes juice box and sweet snack

BELLY BOWLS (Rice Bowl)

Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl

$11.00

Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce

Braised Brisket Bowl

$14.00

Slow braised, Adobo sauce

Ginger Garlic Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Grilled, soft boiled egg, Ginger Garlic sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.00

Grilled, soft boiled egg, glazed teriyaki sauce

Pork Belly Bowl

$11.00

Slowed braised, Adobo sauce

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Grilled and Glazed with Teriyaki sauce

Rice Only

$2.50

POKE BOWL

White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, Bonito Furikake

Salmon Poke

$16.00

White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori

Tuna Poke

$16.00

White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori

Yellowtail Poke

$18.00

White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori

PROTEIN ONLY

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Beef Brisket

$7.00

Egg

$1.00

SIDES

Wonton Crisps

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

House Pickles

$1.50

Avocado

$1.75

Sliced Cucumbers

$0.75

Sweet Pickles

$1.50

Broth Only

$4.50

Extra Side of Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Extra Side of Yuzu Soy

$0.50

Extra Side of Umami Shoyu

$0.50

FOUNTAIN POP

Coke

Coke

$1.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.25
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$1.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.25
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.25
Fresca Sparkling Citrus

Fresca Sparkling Citrus

$1.25

NA BEVERAGE

Ramune

Ramune

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Fanta Pineapple

Fanta Pineapple

$3.00
S. Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.00
Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$1.50

VODKA SODA

Must be 21 and over to consume alcohol. Please show id when served.
High Noon Peach

High Noon Peach

$4.50
High Noon Black Cherry

High Noon Black Cherry

$4.50
High Noon Mango

High Noon Mango

$4.50
High Noon Grapefruit

High Noon Grapefruit

$4.50
High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$4.50
High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$4.50

BEER/CIDER

Must be 21 years of age to purchase alcohol.
Back Pocket "Bubba" Hazy IPA

Back Pocket "Bubba" Hazy IPA

$5.50

Coralville, Iowa. citrus flavors from a healthy double dry hop of Citra & Mosaic with tropical from Michigan Copper. The selection of malts provide a pillowy mouthfeel. A slight bitterness rounds out this flavorful IPA!

Revolution "Anti Hero" IPA

Revolution "Anti Hero" IPA

$5.50

Chicago, IL. This iconic ale features a blend of four hop varieties which creates a crisp bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas.

Toppling Goliath "Pseudo Sue" Pale Ale

Toppling Goliath "Pseudo Sue" Pale Ale

$7.00

Decorah, Iowa. This single hop ale showcases the Citra hop. Named for the largest T-rex fossil ever discovered, she roars with ferocious aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Delicate in body with a mild bite in the finish.

Mason Ale Works "Dankenstein's Monster" Unfiltered Double IPA

Mason Ale Works "Dankenstein's Monster" Unfiltered Double IPA

$7.00

San Diego, CA. IT'S ALIVE!!! IT'S ALIIIIIIIIIIVEEEEEEEE!!! Just in time for the spooky season, this monstrous unfiltered double IPA packed is packed to the brim with classic and dank hops. We pieced together this monster with Cascade, CTZ, Chinook, Centennial, and Simcoe giving you big citrus. big pine, and all the dankness you could ask for.

Mason Ale Works "Checkerboard Pink" Double Hazy IPA

Mason Ale Works "Checkerboard Pink" Double Hazy IPA

$5.00

San Marcos, CA. Double Dry Hopped Hazy Double IPA loaded with Vic secret and Mosaic Hops giving this beer bright tropical notes of passionfruit, pine and pineapple.

Modern Times "Sparkle Wolf" IPA

Modern Times "Sparkle Wolf" IPA

$5.00

San Diego, CA. This magical marriage of complexity and crushability is a West Coast bouquet of bright tropical fruit and berry flavors, accented by lovely aromas of pineapple, pear, watermelon, and stone fruit. It’s a delicious explosion of El Dorado and Mosaic hops, and we think you’re going to be pretty psyched about it.

Sapporo Premium Lager 22oz

Sapporo Premium Lager 22oz

$7.50

Japan, The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!

Stone "Buenaveza" Salt & Lime Lager

Stone "Buenaveza" Salt & Lime Lager

$5.50

San Diego, Ca. Baja-inspired lager is the perfect companion. Brewed with just the right amount of lime and sea salt, it’s everything a lager should be – crisp, refreshing and full of flavor.

ODell Brewing "Oktoberfest" Marzen Lager

ODell Brewing "Oktoberfest" Marzen Lager

$4.25Out of stock

Fort Collins, Co. Marzen Style Lager. Brewed with biscuity sweet Munich malts and spicy, herbal noble hops, our Oktoberfest is a reminder to stop and enjoy the show.

Weldwerks Brewing Co. Passionfruit Mango Cheesecake Berliner

Weldwerks Brewing Co. Passionfruit Mango Cheesecake Berliner

$5.75

Greeley, CO. Berlin-style sour ale brewed with Passion Fruit, Mango, cheesecake, milk sugar & graham cracker.

Humble Forager Coastal Sunset V6 Fruited Dessert Sour

Humble Forager Coastal Sunset V6 Fruited Dessert Sour

$8.00

Waunakee, WI. Fruited Sour Ale. Banana, Pineapple, Pecans, Vanilla Beans, Cinnamon

Humble Forager Enchanted Island

Humble Forager Enchanted Island

$7.00

Wisconsin, Imperial Tiki Sour Ale. Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Cara Cara Orange, Cherry, Almond, Molasses

Modist Brewing "Passionfruit Endlayer" Gose

Modist Brewing "Passionfruit Endlayer" Gose

$5.00

Minneapolis, Mn. Fruited Gose brewed with malted wheat, pilsner malt, sea salt and conditioned on over 3000 lb of passion fruit. This layer doesn’t end, especially with 7.3% ABV.

Jefferson County Ciderworks "Apple Pie"

Jefferson County Ciderworks "Apple Pie"

$7.00

Fairfield, IA. Inspired by grandma’s cooking. A slightly-sweet cider infused with vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, lemon peel, a hint of clove and toasted cocoa nibs.

BOTTLE WINES

Chardonnay BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop and engage the palate while subtle, creamy hints of butter and meringue pamper the palate, providing a luscious finish. Sonoma County, CA

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$24.00

Refreshing with tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, elderflower, cantaloupe, citrus, and herbal notes. Always fresh and crisp. Marlborough, NZ

Cabernet BTL

Cabernet BTL

$24.00

Fruit flavors of blackberry, strawberry and raspberry are complemented by notes of cedar spice and a touch of mocha. Oakville, CA

Pinot Noir BTL

Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Leese-Fitch. Napa, California, The aromas on the 2019 Leese-Fitch Pinot Noir jump from the glass with perfumed cranberry and cherry along with notes of vanilla and warm baking spice. Juicy fruit flavors are complemented by earthy notes to offer layers of complexity. The wine is balanced by a strong line of bright acidity leaving a lingering, flavorful finish.

Austin Hope Cab BTL

Austin Hope Cab BTL

$58.00

Robust Cabernet Sauvignon. On the nose, aromas of tobacco, dark chocolate shavings, fresh black currant hints of savory notes. On the palate, layers of vanilla, coco powder, juicy cherry, baking spices and signature tobacco create a full body wine that is balanced by a splash of fresh acid and round, refined tannins.

Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL

Benvolio Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Italy, crisp and full-bodied with refreshing acidity and a clean finish. It is a true expression of the varietal and the renowned Friuli region’s terroir. Aromas of rosewater and lychee. On the palate, dry with of notes of apple and pear, ending in a clean, crisp finish.

R. Prum "Essence" Riesling BTL

R. Prum "Essence" Riesling BTL

$24.00

Mosel, Germany. Pale gold in color. Aromatic, with scents of apricot, green apple and white peach. Fresh fruit flavors perfectly balanced by a racy acidity and a fine, mineral character. Enjoy on its own or with a range of light and delicious appetizers, white meat, BBQ, seafood dishes, perfect with Asian cuisine and all styles of spicy food.

Hahn Pinot Noir BTL

Hahn Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

California, Aromas of red and dark cherry, raspberry and strawberry are joined by subtle touches of vanilla and toasty oak. The palate is medium-bodied with silky tannins, a soft round mouthfeel, excellent acid balance and notes of earthiness on a long, lingering finish.

SAKE

Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Nigori Sake 300ml

Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Nigori Sake 300ml

$22.00Out of stock

Nigori "Unfiltered 300ml

Tozai "Living Jewel" Junmai 300ml

Tozai "Living Jewel" Junmai 300ml

$16.00Out of stock
Tozai "Night Swim" Futsu 180ml can

Tozai "Night Swim" Futsu 180ml can

$8.00
Bushido "Way of the Warrior" Ginjo Genshu 180ml can

Bushido "Way of the Warrior" Ginjo Genshu 180ml can

$9.00
Hakutsuru Chika Sake 200ml

Hakutsuru Chika Sake 200ml

$8.00

200ml Junmai Sake

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Junmai Nigori 180ml can

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Junmai Nigori 180ml can

$8.00
Hakutsuru Organic Junmai 300ml

Hakutsuru Organic Junmai 300ml

$14.00Out of stock

300ml Junmai Sake, Dry and light bodied

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo 300ml

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$14.00Out of stock

300ml Semi-Dry and Light Body

Konteki Pearls of Simplicity Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

Konteki Pearls of Simplicity Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$26.00
Hakutsuru Ukiyo-e Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Hakutsuru Ukiyo-e Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$40.00

720ml Junmai Daiginjo

Rihaku "Wandering Poet" 300ml

Rihaku "Wandering Poet" 300ml

$23.00Out of stock

Junmai Ginjo

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Japanese Ramen Shop

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

