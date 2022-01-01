Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA 1010 Martin Street

Mason Ale Works "Dankenstein's Monster" Unfiltered Double IPA

$7.00

San Diego, CA. IT'S ALIVE!!! IT'S ALIIIIIIIIIIVEEEEEEEE!!! Just in time for the spooky season, this monstrous unfiltered double IPA packed is packed to the brim with classic and dank hops. We pieced together this monster with Cascade, CTZ, Chinook, Centennial, and Simcoe giving you big citrus. big pine, and all the dankness you could ask for.