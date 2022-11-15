Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramen Hachi

96 Reviews

$$

17 W Church St

Oxford, OH 45056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU 豚骨
MI-SO-HOT 辛い味噌
MI-SO-HUNGRY 味噌

Beverage

Mexican Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Calpico

$3.00Out of stock

Nora Tsugaru Kanjuku Ringo Juice

$10.00

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.00

Japanese-Imported, 0 calories, Unsweetened

Oi Ocha Green tea

$3.00

Japanese-Imported, Japan's #1 Green Tea, Unsweetened

Milk Tea

$3.00

Japanese-Imported, The finest blend of black tea infused with 25% milk

Ramune

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Japanese-Imported, Strawberries blended with real milk

Japanese Melon Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos pineapple

$2.50Out of stock

Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Calpico Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese-Imported

Calpico Water

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese-Imported, original flavor

Ramune Lychee

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese-Imported, Premium Carbonated Soft Drink

Apple juice

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese-Imported, Premium Carbonated Soft Drink

Appetizer

Chashu Bun MUST TRY!!!

Chashu Bun MUST TRY!!!

$8.99

Braised pork, scallions, sweet soy, Japanese Mayo

Edamame (v) 枝豆

Edamame (v) 枝豆

$4.99

soy beans, sea salt

Gyoza Dumpling 餃子

Gyoza Dumpling 餃子

$6.50

pork, chicken, cabbage, scallions, house made sauce

Chicken Karaage 鶏唐揚げ

Chicken Karaage 鶏唐揚げ

$7.99

Japanese-style chicken naggets

Crispy Takoyaki たこ焼き

Crispy Takoyaki たこ焼き

$7.99

Japanese street snack, octopus, Japanese BBQ sauce, Japanese mayo, aonori, dried bonito

Seaweed Salad (v) 冷やしわかめ

$4.99

Ramen

YUZU SHIO 柚子塩

YUZU SHIO 柚子塩

$13.99

salt-based pork bone broth, yuzu Japanese citrus, chashu, ajitama, menma, nori, wake seaweed, scallions

BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU 豚骨

BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU 豚骨

$14.99

traditional rich pork bone broth, black garlic oil, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, kizami ginger, scallions

MI-SO-HUNGRY 味噌

MI-SO-HUNGRY 味噌

$13.99

miso pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, sweet corn, scallions

MI-SO-HOT 辛い味噌

MI-SO-HOT 辛い味噌

$13.99

spicy miso pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, sweet corn, scallions

CLASSIC SHO-YU 醤油

CLASSIC SHO-YU 醤油

$12.99

sho-yu soy sauce pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, nori, wake seaweed, scallions

Veg Miso Ramen

$13.99
MAZEMEN (v) まぜ麺

MAZEMEN (v) まぜ麺

$11.99

vegetarian no-broth ramen, yuzu dressing, layu, ajitama, wakame seaweed, sweet corn, scallions, kizami ginger, nori

Just Plain Noodle

$3.00

Just Broth (Please choose tare)

$3.50

Donburi

come with specially selected Japanese premium grade rice
UNAGI DON 鰻丼

UNAGI DON 鰻丼

$22.99

charcoal-grilled eel

CURRY KARAAGE DON 唐揚げカレー

$14.99

Japanese curry, fried chicken karaage in traditional Japanese style

GYU DON 牛丼

GYU DON 牛丼

$14.99

thinly sliced beef and tender onion, dash broth seasoned with soy sauce and mirin

CHASHU DON 焼豚丼

CHASHU DON 焼豚丼

$13.99

soy-braised pork, sweet corn, scallions, kizami ginger

Mini Donburi

come with specially selected Japanese premium grade rice

MINI CHASHU DON 焼豚丼

$5.00

soy-braised pork, scallions

MINI CURRY DON カレー

$4.00

Japanese curry, curry pickles, aonori

Mini Unagi Don 鰻丼

$8.50

charcoal-grilled eel

MINI GYU DON 牛丼

$6.00

thinly sliced beef and tender onion, dash broth seasoned with soy sauce and mirin

SMALL PLAIN RICE

$2.00

specially selected Japanese premium grade rice

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slurrrrrrrrp!!! Hot and fresh Japanese Ramen! Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 W Church St, Oxford, OH 45056

Directions

Gallery
Ramen Hachi image
Ramen Hachi image
Ramen Hachi image
Ramen Hachi image

Similar restaurants in your area

KIKI
orange starNo Reviews
5932 Hamilton Ave College Hill, OH 45224
View restaurantnext
Rokaru Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B Blue Ash, OH 45242
View restaurantnext
Zundo
orange starNo Reviews
220 W 12th street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Wasson Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oxford

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
orange star4.4 • 3,144
325 South College Avenue Oxford, OH 45056
View restaurantnext
Don's Carryout and Eric's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 189
4325 hamilton richmond rd Oxford, OH 45056
View restaurantnext
Indian Creek Tavern - Do Not Use
orange star4.8 • 83
6206 Main St Oxford, OH 45056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oxford
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston