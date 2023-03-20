Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Hajime

review star

No reviews yet

5229 STEVENS CREEK BLVD.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

FOOD(togo)

Signature Ramen (to go)

Kiwami Tonkotsu (to go)

Kiwami Tonkotsu (to go)

$16.00

Salt flavor pork based soup, Thin egg noodles, pork belly, pork butt, green onions, kikurage mushroom, half soft boiled egg, black sauce, and a hint of lime.

Kiwami Shoyu (to go)

Kiwami Shoyu (to go)

$16.00

Soy sauce based dried bonito soup (Contains pork & Chciken), Thick wavy egg noodles, pork belly, pork butt, green onions, bamboo shoots, and half soft boiled egg,

Kiwami Vegan (to go)

Kiwami Vegan (to go)

$16.00

Soy milk based vegetable soup with a hint of curry, Vegan Noodles, gracefull Meat(vegan meat), green onions, pickled red cabbages, baby bok choy, cashu nut with cocoa, Ta-yu, and a hint of Yuzu citrus.

Kiwami Spicy Miso (to go)

Kiwami Spicy Miso (to go)

$16.00

Spicy miso flavor pork based soup, Thick Straight egg noodles, pork belly, nira(chives), green onions, roasted Garlic, and half soft boiled egg.

Meat Meat Meat ( to go)

Meat Meat Meat ( to go)

$28.00

Salt flavor pork based soup, Thin egg noodles, pork belly, pork butt, duck chashu, chicken breast cashu, beef rib chashu, half boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushroom, and black sauce.

Basic Ramen ( to go)

Tonkotsu (to go)

Tonkotsu (to go)

$11.00

Salt flavor pork based soup, Thin egg noodles, pork belly, kikurage mushroom, and green onions.

Spicy Tonkotsu (to go)

Spicy Tonkotsu (to go)

$11.50

Spicy Salt flavor pork based soup, Thin egg noodles, pork belly, kikurage mushroom, and green onions.

Shoyu (to go)

Shoyu (to go)

$11.00

Soy sauce based dried bonito soup (Contains pork & Chciken), Thick wavy noodles, pork belly, bamboo shoots, and green onions.

Spicy Shoyu (to go)

Spicy Shoyu (to go)

$11.50

Spicy Soy sauce based dried bonito soup (Contains pork & Chciken), Thick wavy noodles, pork belly, bamboo shoots, and green onions.

Vegan (to go)

Vegan (to go)

$11.00

Soy milk based vegetable soup with a hint of curry, Vegan Noodles, tofu, pickled red cabbages, and green onions.

Spicy Vegan (to go)

Spicy Vegan (to go)

$11.50

Spicy Soy milk based vegetable soup with a hint of curry, Vegan Noodles, tofu, pickled red cabbages, and green onions.

Appetizers (to go)

Edamame sea salt (togo)

Edamame sea salt (togo)

$4.00

Green Chamame soybean and salt.

Spicy Garlic Edamame (to go)

Spicy Garlic Edamame (to go)

$4.50

Green Chamame soybean, chopped garlic, sesame oil and chili powder.

Chicken Karaage Legs (to go)

Chicken Karaage Legs (to go)

$9.00

Japanese style fried chicken.

Karaage Style Soy Meat(vegan) (to go)

Karaage Style Soy Meat(vegan) (to go)

$9.00

Karaage Style Soy Meat

Rice Side dishes (to go)

Corn Rice (to go)

Corn Rice (to go)

$3.00

Steamed rice with corn (Black sesame and salt)

Mecha Uma Meshi (to go)

Mecha Uma Meshi (to go)

$6.00

Pork BBQ, chicken on the corn rice. (Green onions)

Mecha Uma Vegan (to go)

Mecha Uma Vegan (to go)

$6.00

Graceful vegan meat on the corn rice.(Green onions)

Drink

Soft Drink

Ramune Lychee

Ramune Lychee

$3.80
Ramune Strawberry

Ramune Strawberry

$3.80
Ramune Melon

Ramune Melon

$3.80
Plum Soda

Plum Soda

$3.80
Yuzu Soda

Yuzu Soda

$3.80
Itoen o-i ocha

Itoen o-i ocha

$3.00
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$2.50
Mex Coke

Mex Coke

$3.80
Mex Fanta

Mex Fanta

$3.80
Mex Sprite

Mex Sprite

$3.80
Mango Tea (Snapple)

Mango Tea (Snapple)

$3.80
Peach Tea (Snapple)

Peach Tea (Snapple)

$3.80
Tea Sweet (Pure leaf)

Tea Sweet (Pure leaf)

$3.80
Tea Unsweet (Pure leaf)

Tea Unsweet (Pure leaf)

$3.80
Lemon Tea (Pure leaf)

Lemon Tea (Pure leaf)

$3.80
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Beer

Echigo Flying IPA 350ml

Echigo Flying IPA 350ml

$5.00

Strong bitterness like the impact of a dragon flying up.

Hakkaisan IPA 330ml

Hakkaisan IPA 330ml

$9.00

Fresh green and sharp bitterness with a rich citrus aroma.

Hakkaisan Pilsner 330ml

Hakkaisan Pilsner 330ml

$9.00

Crisp and clear. Brewed with "the thunder and lightning god's water" in Japan.

Kizakuara Matcha IPA 330ml

Kizakuara Matcha IPA 330ml

$8.00

Brew with real matcha in Kyoto. Strong & Bitter.

Asahi Super Dry 330ml

Asahi Super Dry 330ml

$4.00

World-renowned Japan's brand with dry, crisp and clear taste.

Sake

Daishichi Myoka Rangyoku Omega 720ml

Daishichi Myoka Rangyoku Omega 720ml

$1,050.00

This undiluted natural drip Junmai daiginjo made with the kimoto method is Daishichi's superlative sake.

Dassai Beyond 720ml

Dassai Beyond 720ml

$550.00

There are certain sakes that one should not miss in their sake drinking lifetimes and this is one of them.

Dewazakura Daiginjyo 720ml

Dewazakura Daiginjyo 720ml

$80.00

Captain's table - Smooth texture, pristine aroma, memorable finish.

Dewazakura Namagenshu 720ml

Dewazakura Namagenshu 720ml

$52.00

Green Ridge: Primal strength - brisk and clean with an engaging life at first sip.

Tedorigawa Daiginjyo Kinka 720ml

Tedorigawa Daiginjyo Kinka 720ml

$39.00

Full, clean taste, with a nice balance of sweetness and acidity. Kinka means gold blossom

Masumi Hiyaoroshi 720ml

Masumi Hiyaoroshi 720ml

$39.00

Awakened for autumn, beautifully fresh and gracefully aged.

Dewazakura Sparkling 720ml

Dewazakura Sparkling 720ml

$38.00

Champagne method sparkling sake. Dry, crisp, and effervescent.

Tedorigawa yamahai Daiginjyo 300ml

Tedorigawa yamahai Daiginjyo 300ml

$19.00

Enticing import of honey and herbs at first sip, segueing at mid-range into a sake of surprising.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5229 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., Santa Clara, CA 95051

Directions

