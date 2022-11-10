Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramen Hood - Scottsdale

774 Reviews

$$

15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

Ste 105

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Gyoza
Chef Specialties

Ramen

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$15.00

Pick your choices and we will build the bowl the way you like it!

Chef Specialties

Chef Specialties

$14.00

Our two specialty crafted pre-built bowl so you don't have to worry about picking and choosing from a list of many options!

Appetizers

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumplings served with our house-made dipping sauce (6 piece)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Delicious edamame served seasoned with a sprinkle of salt

Extras

Add Seasoned Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

A sweet and savory soft boiled egg perfectly seasoned, marinated, and cooked which compliments any bowl of ramen! (*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness)

Noodle

$5.00

Extra side of noodles! Choice of: Traditional and Gluten Free

Protein

$5.00

Extra side of protein! Choice of: Cha Siu, Teriyaki Chicken, and Tofu

Broth

$5.00

Extra side of broth! Choice of: Tonkotsu, Spicy Miso, Shoyu, and Vegetarian

Utensils

Utensil set comes with a fork, spoon, and a napkin

Chopsticks

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Dasani

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00+

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Ginger Ale, XXX Vitamin Water, and Unsweetened Iced Tea

Bottled Japanese Tea

Bottled Japanese Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Bottled Japanese Teas Available Flavors: Green, Jasmine, Oolong

Japanese Cream Soda

Japanese Cream Soda

$5.00

A lightly carbonated but sweet creamy soda Flavors Available: Mango and Melon

Ramune

Ramune

$4.00

Ramune is an old fashioned type of carbonated soft drink that's known for its glass bottle sealed with a marble. To open a bottle of ramune, you push the marble down into the neck of the bottle where it remains as you drink it. Flavors Available: Strawberry, Peach, Grape, Orange, Melon, and Lychee

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Ramen Hood, we want everyone to experience authentic ramen exactly the way they like it. No matter if you’re a ramen expert or trying for the very first time, our Build Your Own Bowl option allows for total customization, from traditional Japanese ingredients to familiar favorites. With your choice of noodles, broth flavors, protein options and 18 toppings, we have something for everyone! If you’re ordering for a large group, office party or family gathering, downloading the In-House menu will make things go a lot faster. Fill out what everyone wants to eat ahead of time and walk right up to the register!

Website

Location

15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Map
