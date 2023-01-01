A map showing the location of Ramen House ShinchanView gallery

Ramen House Shinchan

610 North Milwaukee Avenue #140

Glenview, IL 60025

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ramune

$3.50

Ramune Strawberry

$3.50

Calpico

$3.00

Appetizer

Gyoza

$6.25

Pork Dumplings

Tebasaki

$6.95

Chicken Wings

Spicy Tebasaki

$7.25

Chicken Wings with special spicy sause

Kara Age(small)

$5.75

Fried Chicken

Kara Age(Large)

$10.75

Fried Chicken

Miso Katsu

$8.95

Fried Pork with Miso Sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Takoyaki

$6.95

Octopus Dumplings

Kimchi

$4.25

Ramen

Shoyu

$13.25

egg noodle,chicken broth,soy sauce base,bean sprouts,scallions,bamboo shoots,boiled egg,pork cha-shu

Shio

$13.25

egg noodle,chicken broth,salt base,bean sprouts,scallions,bamboo shoots,boiled egg,pork cha-shu

Miso

$14.75

egg noodle,pork broth,miso base,vegetables(bean sprouts,onion,carrot,cabbage),scallions,boiled egg,pork cha-shu

Spicy Miso

$15.75

egg noodle,pork broth,miso base,bean sprouts,scallions,boiled egg,pork cha-shu,spicy miso paste

Tonkotsu

$14.75

egg noodle,pork broth,bean sprouts,scallions,boiled egg,pork cha-shu

Taiwan

$13.75

egg noodle,chicken broth,soy sauce base,bean sprouts,scallions,spicy ground pork,garlic,chinese chives

Tamago Taiwan

$14.75

egg noodle,chicken broth,salt base,scallions,spicy ground pork,garlic,eggs

Curry

$15.75

egg noodle,pork broth,curry base,vegetables(onion,carrot,cabbage),scallions,boiled egg,2pc fried chicken

Best Condition

$14.75

egg noodle,chicken broth,soy sauce base,stir fry vegetables(bean sprouts,onion,carrot,cabbage,nappa cabbage,chinese chines),garlic

Chanpon

$15.75

egg noodle,pork broth,vegetables(bean sprouts,onion,carrot,cabbage,nappa cabbage),scallions,seafood(shrimp,squid)

Vegetarian

$14.75

egg noodle,creamy soy bean and wheat base broth,vegetables(bean sprouts,onion,carrot,cabbage,nappa cabbage),scallions

Rice Bowl

Katsu Don

$14.75

Deep fryed pork with egg sauce and onion over rice

BBQ Don

$16.75

grilled beef with onion over rice

Buta Don

$14.75

grilled pork with scallions and soft boiled egg over rice

Gyu Don

$16.75

simmered sliced beef,onion and soft boiled egg in flavored sweet soy sauce over rice

Curry Rice

Katsu Curry

$15.75

curry and rice with deep fried pork

Kara Age Curry

$15.75

curry and rice with chicken

Beef Curry

$15.75

curry and rice with deep simmered beef and onion

Plain Curry

$12.00

curry and rice with deep fried shrimp

Topping

Boiled Egg

$2.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Ex Cha-Shu (3pc)

$3.75

Ex Cha-Shu (1pc)

$1.75

Ex noodle(reg)

$3.75

Ex noodle(tonkotsu)

$3.75

White Rice

$2.50

Taiwan Meat

$4.75

Kimchi

$2.75

Bamboo shoot

$2.50

Ex Bean Sprouts

$1.50

G onion

$0.50

Ex Vegetable

$2.50

Spicy miso Paste

$1.50

Ex Seefood

$6.25

Ex Best Vegetable

$6.50

Ex Soup (Shoyu)

$5.50

Ex Soup (Shio)

$5.50

Ex Soup (Miso)

$7.00

Ex Soup (Spicy Miso)

$7.00

Ex Soup (Tonkotsu)

$7.00

Ex Soup (Tamago)

$7.00

Ex Soup (Curry Ramen)

$7.00

Ex Soup (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Ex Soup (Taiwan)

$6.00

Ex Soup (Chanpon)

$7.00

Ex Curry Sauce

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
