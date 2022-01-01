Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen House

389 Reviews

$$

1250 Bardstown Road

#17A

Louisville, KY 40204

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu
Gyoza

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

Side of spicy garlic oil

$2.00

Helldamame

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.50

Pork Belly Buns

$8.50

Spicy Pork Belly Buns

$8.50

Bulgogi Buns

$8.50

Spicy Bulgogi Buns

$8.50

Spicy Pork Bulgogi Buns

$8.50

Chicken Bulgogi Buns

$8.50

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi Buns

$8.50

Chicken Cha Shu Buns

$8.50

Spicy Chicken Cha Shu Buns

$8.50

Unagi (Eel) Buns

$9.50

Veggie Buns

$7.50

Spicy Veggie Buns

$8.00

Toasted buns

$3.00

Ramen

Shio

$14.50

Shoyu

$14.50

Miso

$15.00

Spicy Miso

$15.00

Tonkotsu

$15.00

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

$15.00

Curry Ramen

$12.50

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.50

Hell Ramen

$15.50

Vegan Shoyu Ramen with NO EGG

$13.00

Donburi Bowls

Bulgogi Bowl

$12.50

Spicy Bulgogi Bowl

$12.50

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl

$12.50

Spicy chicken bulgogi bowl

$12.50

Pork Chashu Bowl

$12.50

Spicy Pork Chashu Bowl

$12.50

Chicken Chashu Bowl

$12.50

Spicy Chicken Chashu Bowl

$12.50

Spicy Pork Bulgogi Bowl

$12.50

Bibimbap

$10.00

Curry Bowl

$10.50

Unagi Bowl

$16.00

Desserts

Mochi

$5.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Half order of Mochi

$3.00

Half order of Ice Cream

$3.00

Extras

Extra Pork Chashu on Side

$4.50

Extra Chicken Chashu on Side

$4.50

Extra Bulgogi on side

$4.50

Extra Spicy Bulgogi on Side

$4.50

Extra Chicken Bulgogi on Side

$4.50

Extra Spicy Chicken Bulgogi on Side

$4.50

Extra Spicy Pork Bulgogi on Side

$4.50

Extra Spicy Pork Chashu on Side

$4.50

Extra Spicy Chicken Chashu on Side

$4.50

Extra Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Ex Nori on side

$1.00

Extra Kimchi

$2.50

Extra Corn

$1.00

Extra Green Onions

$1.00

Extra Menma

$1.50

Extra Radish Pickles

$2.50

Bowl of Rice

$3.00

Kale Kaedama

$4.00

Shirataki Kaedama

$4.00

Kaedama Bowl of Noodles

$3.50

Serving of Broth

$5.00

Serving of Vegetarian Broth

$4.00

Side of curry sauce

$6.00

Side of bibim sauce

$1.00

Side of chili oil

$1.00

Side of capsacin powder

$1.00

Side of hoisin sauce

$0.50

Side of Gyoza sauce

$0.50

Side of black garlic oil

$0.50

Side of Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$0.50

Spicy Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Fountain

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pibb-Xtra

$2.50

Red Bawls

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Bottle/Can

Ale 8

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Cold Green Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweet Cold Green Tea

$2.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Ramune Melon

$4.00Out of stock

Ramune Lychee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1250 Bardstown Road, #17A, Louisville, KY 40204

Directions

Ramen House image
Ramen House image

