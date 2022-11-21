Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen Mountain View

review star

No reviews yet

152 Castro St

Mountain View, CA 94041

Order Again

Popular Items

Special Tonkotsu Ramen
Vegetable Ramen
Tonkotsu DX Ramen

Ramen

Special Tonkotsu Ramen

Special Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00
Kakuni Ramen

Kakuni Ramen

$17.00
Tonkotsu DX Ramen

Tonkotsu DX Ramen

$19.00
Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen

Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00
Chicken Paitan Ramen

Chicken Paitan Ramen

$16.00
Chicken Paitan DX Ramen

Chicken Paitan DX Ramen

$19.00
Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$17.00
Tantan Ramen

Tantan Ramen

$16.00

Appetizer

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Home made pork pot stickers (5pc)

Chicken Karaagre

Chicken Karaagre

$8.50

Juicy Japanese fried chicken

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus dumpling balls

Geso Karaage

Geso Karaage

$8.50

Fried squid legs

Yugen Salad

Yugen Salad

$8.00

Mizuna greens and assorted vegetables.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Salted green soybeans

Takowasa

Takowasa

$5.50

Raw octopus marinated with wasabi

Roasted Five Spice Chicken

Roasted Five Spice Chicken

$12.50

Seasoned roasted chicken leg served on a sizzling hot plate

Tender & Juicy Pork belly Stew

Tender & Juicy Pork belly Stew

$16.00

Braised Kakuni (Pork Belly) with vegetables in a small hotpot

White Rice

$2.50

Steamed rice

Mini Curry Don

$7.50

Small beef curry bowl

Mini Beef Bowl

Mini Beef Bowl

$8.50

A bowl of rice topped with cooked beef and onions

$8.50

Curry

Pork Cutlet Curry

Pork Cutlet Curry

$16.50Out of stock

Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles, and pork cutlet

Chichen Cutlet Curry

Chichen Cutlet Curry

$16.50

Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles, and chicken cutlet

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$18.50

Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles, and beef

Plain Curry

$13.50

Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles

Soft Drink

SPRITE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

KIMINO YUZU

$5.50

KIMINO RINGO

$5.50

KIMINO UME

$5.50

KIMINO MIKAN

$5.50

Beer

ASASHI BEER

$6.00+

from Osaka, Japan

SANSHO BEER

$9.00

from Iwate, Japan

SAPPORO BLACK

$9.25

from Sapporo, Japan

Sake

MIO Sparkling Sake

$15.00

Sparkling Sake from Kyoto, Japan

Nigori STB

$9.50

Single Topping

Extra bamboo shoots

$2.00

Extra beansprouts

$1.00

Extra Beef (Beef Bowl)

$6.00

Extra Beef (Curry)

$9.00

Extra Chashu Pork

$3.50

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Chicken

$3.50

Extra Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Extra Corn

$2.00

Extra Curry

$3.00

Extra egg

$3.00

Extra Green onion

$1.00

Extra Ground chicken

$3.00

Extra Kakuni

$4.00

Extra Kikurage mushroom

$1.00

Extra Mini Salad

$3.00

Extra Pork Cutlet

$9.00

Extra Red pickles

$2.50

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Seaweed nori

$1.00

Gluten Free Noodles

$3.00

extra tofu

$1.50

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A unique fusion of authentic Tonkotsu Ramen and Izakaya-style small plates in a modern and spacious semi-private atmosphere.

Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen image
Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen image

