Ramen
Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen Mountain View
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A unique fusion of authentic Tonkotsu Ramen and Izakaya-style small plates in a modern and spacious semi-private atmosphere.
Location
152 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shiki Bento House - Foster City
4.2 • 206
1100 Foster Square Ln #145 Foster City, CA 94404
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mountain View
Jamba - 000059 - Mountain View
4.7 • 2,896
1037 A. El Monte Ave. Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurant
More near Mountain View