Ramen

Ramen Kazama

658 Reviews

$$

3400 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Popular Items

Karamiso Ramen

Karamiso Ramen

$15.75

Spicy pork miso broth with spicy ground pork and green onions

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.75

Pork bone marrow broth with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, pork belly and green onions

Torishio Ramen

Torishio Ramen

$15.75

Chicken broth with karaage, sprouts, shiso, and green onions

RAMEN

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.50

Pork broth topped with pork belly, bamboo shoots, and green onions

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.75

Pork bone marrow broth with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, pork belly and green onions

Karamiso Ramen

Karamiso Ramen

$15.75

Spicy pork miso broth with spicy ground pork and green onions

Torishio Ramen

Torishio Ramen

$15.75

Chicken broth with karaage, sprouts, shiso, and green onions

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$15.75

Veggie curry broth with carrot, mushroom, fried tofu and cabbage. Vegan upon request.

Kaedama (Extra noodles)

$2.25

Summer Ramen

$15.00

Vegan Summer Ramen

$15.00

RICE DISHES

Veggie Don - Large

$13.00

Onigiri - Greens

$3.00

Onigiri - Plum

$3.00

Veggie Don - Small

$7.00

Onigiri - Bonito

$3.50

Onigiri - No Filling

$3.00

Karaage Don Small (2pc)

$5.00

White Rice

$2.50

Onigiri - Salmon

$4.00

Karaage Don Large (5pc)

$9.00

Onigiri Tuna Mayo

$4.00

Onigiri Chashu

$4.00

Katsu Curry

$13.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

Side Plates

Chashu 2pc

Chashu 2pc

$2.50
Nitamago (boiled egg)

Nitamago (boiled egg)

$1.75
Nori 5pc (dried seaweed)

Nori 5pc (dried seaweed)

$1.50
Kikurage (wood ear mushroom)

Kikurage (wood ear mushroom)

$1.75

Menma/ Bamboo Shoots

$1.50

Kaedama (Extra noodles)

$2.25

White Rice

$2.50

Fried Tofu

$2.00

Extra Ground Pork

$2.50

Karaage 2pc Chx

$2.75

Pickled Serrano

$0.50

Thai Chili In Fish Sauce

$0.50

Garlic

Pickled Ginger

Pickled Garlic

$0.75

Chili Oil

NON ALCOHOL

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino (Sparkling Flavored Juice)

$3.50

La Croix

$2.00

Unsweetend Can Green Tea

$3.00

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.50

Coffee - UCC

$3.00

Boss Coffee

$4.00

Royal Milk Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$3.75

Calpico Soda

$3.25

Calpico Original

$3.25

Ramune

$3.50

Ramune Pineapple

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune Melon

$3.50Out of stock

Wasabi Ginger Ale

$2.50

Genki

$3.25Out of stock

SMALL PLATES

Small Plate Specials

Nachos

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Specials

Montucky

$2.00Out of stock

Candy case

Hi chew

$1.50Out of stock

Senbei 1 piece

$0.50Out of stock

T Shirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3400 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Ramen Kazama image
Ramen Kazama image
Ramen Kazama image

