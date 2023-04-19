Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Nara 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A

Rogers, AR 72758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

3. Shoyu Chicken Ramen
1. Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen
9. Garlic Miso Chicken

Food Menu

Starters

Chicken Karaage

$7.00

fried chicken, gluten-free soy-sesame marinade

Spicy Chicken Karaage

$7.00

fried chicken, spicy gluten-free soy-sesame marinade

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

pan-fried pork & vegetable dumplings (6 pieces)

Vegetable/Edamame Gyoza

$7.00

pan-fried edamame dumplings (6 pieces)

Vegetable Croquette (Vegan Mayo per request)

$7.00

fried potato with vegetable filling

Spicy Edamame

$5.50

blended chili pepper & sea salt

Takoyaki

$8.00

octopus fritters, bonito flakes, sweet takoyaki sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

fried shrimp shumai

Ramen

1. Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.50

thin noodles, thick pork broth, chashu pork, soft-boiled egg, wood-ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, scallions, optional shredded red ginger and black garlic oil (free)

2. Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.50

thin noodles, pork & chicken broth, chashu pork, soft-boiled egg, wood-ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, fish cake, leeks, scallions

3. Shoyu Chicken Ramen

$13.50

thin noodles, clear chicken broth, grilled chicken, soft-boiled egg, wood-ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, fish cake, leeks, scallions

4. Miso Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

wavy noodles, pork & chicken broth, chashu pork, soft-boiled egg, wood-ear mushrooms, wakame seaweed, buttered corn, scallions

5. Vegetable Ramen

$13.00

wavy noodles, creamy vegetable broth, tofu, bamboo shoots, wood-ear mushroom, buttered corn, sautéed vegetables, scallions

6. Mazemen (Brothless)

$14.00

wavy noodles, minced pork, buttered corn, poached egg, shredded nori, scallions

7. Seafood Shio Ramen

$15.00

thin noodles, clear chicken & fish broth, shrimps, scallop, clams, soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, fried shallots, scallions

8. Spicy Seafood Curry

$14.00

wavy noodles, chicken & fish coconut broth, egg, tempura shrimps, fried tofu, fried fish cake, fried shallots, scallions

9. Garlic Miso Chicken

$14.00

wavy noodles, thick chicken broth, chicken karaage, egg, buttered corn, black garlic oil, garlic chips, scallions

10. Spicy Shoyu Tori Paitan

$14.00

wavy noodles, thick chicken & fish broth, spicy chicken karaage, egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori, fish powder

11. Tantanmen

$14.00

thin noodles, thick pork broth, ground pork, sesame paste, peppercorn, chili, szechuan pickles, soft-boiled egg, scallions, cilantros, bok choy

12. Tsukemen (Dipping Ramen)

$14.00

homemade wholewheat thick noodles, thick pork & fish broth, bamboo shoots, nori sheet, wakame seaweed, narutomaki fish cake, scallions, egg, chashu pork belly

Gluten Free Ramen

Gluten Free Shio Chicken Ramen

$14.00

gluten-free noodles, clear chicken broth, wood-ear mushroom, chicken karaage, soft-boiled egg, scallions

Gluten Free Shio Seafood Ramen

$15.00

gluten-free noodles, clear chicken & fish stock, wood-ear mushroom, shrimps, scallop, clams, soft-boiled egg, scallions

Gluten Free Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

gluten-free noodles, miso vegetable broth, fried tofu, corn, wood-ear mushroom, sautéed vegetables, scallions

Seasonal Ramen

Spicy Curry Shrimp Wonton

$14.00

wavy noodles, thick pork broth, shrimp wontons, crispy tofu roll, cabbage, soft-boiled egg, fried shallots, scallions

Spicy Kimchi Chicken (Brothless)

$14.00Out of stock

wavy noodles, kimchi, poached egg, chicken karaage, scallions

Rice

Grilled Chicken Curry Rice

$13.00

grilled chicken, carrots, edamame, onion, curry sauce, scallions

Vegetarian Curry Rice

$13.00

fried vegetable gyozas, vegetable medley, crispy potato tots, carrots, edamame, onion, curry sauce, scallions

Tonkatsu (Pork) Curry Rice

$13.00

fried pork steak, carrots, edamame, onion, curry sauce, scallions

Gyudon (Beef) Rice Bowl

$14.00

thinly sliced beef with onion, poached egg, shredded red ginger, sesame seeds, scallions

Sides/Extra

Extra Thin Noodles

$3.00

Extra Wavy Noodles

$3.00

Extra Whole Wheat Noodles (Tsukemen)

$3.50

Extra Gluten-Free Noodles

$3.00

Extra Keto Noodles

$3.00

Extra Broth #1 Hakata Tonkotsu

$5.50

Extra Broth #2 Shoyu Tonkotsu

$5.50

Extra Broth #3 Shoyu Chicken

$5.50

Extra Broth #4 Miso Tonkotsu

$5.50

Extra Broth #5 Vegetarian

$5.50

Extra Broth #7 Seafood Shio

$5.50

Extra Broth #8 Spicy Curry

$5.50

Extra Broth #9 Garlic Miso Tori Paitan

$5.50

Extra Broth #10 Shoyu Tori Paitan

$5.50

Extra Broth #11 Tantanmen

$5.50

Extra Dipping Broth #12 Tsukemen

$5.50

Extra Broth Gluten-Free Shio Chicken

$5.50

Extra Broth Gluten-Free Shio Seafood

$5.50

Extra Broth Gluten-Free Vegetable

$5.50

Extra Soft-boiled Egg (Whole)

$2.00

Extra Poached Egg

$2.00

Extra Chashu Pork

$3.50

Extra Ground Pork

$3.50

Extra Roasted Chicken

$3.50

Extra Fried Shrimps (2)

$3.50

Extra Shrimps (3)

$3.50

Extra Scallop (Varies)

$2.50

Extra Clams (3)

$2.00

Extra Buttered Corn

$2.00

Extra Regular Corn

$2.00

Extra Woodear Mushrooms (Kikurage)

$2.00

Extra Bamboo Shoots (Menma)

$2.00

Extra Rehydrated Seaweed (Wakame)

$2.00

Extra Green Onion

$0.50

Extra Fried Shallots

$0.50

Extra Fried Leeks

$0.50

Extra Fish Cake/Narutomaki (4)

$2.00

Extra Fried Fish Cake (Satsuma-Age)

$2.00

Extra Cubed Tofu

$3.00

Extra Seasoned Tofu (Abura-Age)

$3.00

Extra Crispy Tofu Roll (2)

$3.00

Extra Garlic Chips

$2.00

Extra Vegetable Medley

$3.00

broccoli, cauliflowers, carrots

Extra Bok Choy

$3.00

Extra Kimchi

$3.00

Extra Curry Sauce

$4.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Black Garlic Oil

$0.50

Extra Shredded Red Ginger

$0.50

Extra Chili Oil

Drink Menu

Drinks

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.20

Hot Tea

$2.20

Bottled Water

$2.20

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.80

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.80

Coke

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Coke Zero

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Lemonade

$2.80

Root Beer

$2.80

Tonic Water

$2.80

Ready to Drink

Ramune Lychee

$3.50

Ramune Melon

$3.50

Ramune Grapes

$3.50

Calpico (Bottle)

$4.00

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweeten)

$2.50

Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea (Unsweeten)

$2.50

Felice Yogurt Cream Soda

$2.50

Felice Melon Cream Soda

$2.50

Beer

Sapporo (Bottle)

$3.50

Asahi (Bottle)

$3.50

Kirin (Bottle)

$3.50

Draft - Ozark Lager

$5.50

Lager

Draft - New Province Philosopher

$5.50

IPA

Draft - New Province Space Suit

$5.50

Draft - Black Apple Hibiscus

$5.50

Cider

Draft - Lost Forty Love Honey

$5.50

Bock

Draft - Yuengling

$5.00

Lager

Draft - Sapporro

$5.00

Lager

Draft - Stella Artois

$5.00

Pilsner

Sake

Gekkeikan NIGORI (Bottle)

$15.00

Bottle

Sho Chiku Bai GINJO (Bottle)

$15.00

Bottle

Sho Chiku Bai NIGORI (Bottle)

$12.00

Bottle

Sho Chiku Bai CLASSIC (Bottle)

$8.00

Bottle

Ozeki Dry (Bottle)

$8.00

Bottle

Ozeki Sake (Carafe Only)

$8.00

Carafe Only

Tyku Coconut Infused NIGORI (Bottle)

$20.00

Bottle

Ozeki Hana Awaka SPARKLING (Bottle)

$12.00

Bottle

Hakutsuru Junmai GINJO (Bottle)

$14.00

Bottle

Wine

Pinot Grigio Noble Vines 152

$6.00

Glass

Reisling Kung Fu Girl

$8.00

Glass

Cabernet 1924 Double Black

$6.00

Glass

Pinot Noir Belle Ambiance

$6.00

Glass

Rose Prophecy

$8.00

Glass

Chardonay 19 Crimes

$6.00

Glass

Champagne Freixenet

$8.00

Glass

Pinot Grigio Noble Vines 152 (Bottle)

$20.00

Bottle

Reisling Kung Fu Girl (Bottle)

$26.00

Bottle

Cabernet 1924 Double Black (Bottle)

$20.00

Bottle

Pinot Noir Belle Ambiance (Bottle)

$20.00

Bottle

Rose Prophecy (Bottle)

$26.00

Bottle

Chardonay 19 Crimes (Bottle)

$20.00

Bottle

Champagne Freixenet (Bottle)

$16.00

Bottle

House Special Cocktails

Kimono

$9.00

Haku Vodka, Lychee, Apple

Mango Sake Sour

$9.00

Nigori Sake, Lemon, Lime, Mango

Far East Side

$9.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Elderflower Liqour, Tequila, Lemon

Red Dragon

$9.00

Nikka Coffey Gin, Jalapeno, Ginger, Pomegranate, Lime

Classic Cocktails

Manhattan

$11.00

Sensei Japanese Whiskey, Vermouth

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Mule - Japanese

$7.00

Ozeki Dry Sake

Mule - Moscow

$7.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

Mule - Kentucky

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

Mule - Mezcal

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Sake Martini

$9.00

Suntory Whiskey, Ozeki Dry Sake

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne, Orange Juice

High Ball

$9.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey, Sparkling Water

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Sweet Tea, Lemon

Liquors

Rum - Bacardi

$7.00

Rum - Malibu

$6.00

Rum - Ron Zapa

$8.00

Rum - Captain Morgan

$7.00

Tequila - Casamigos

$7.00

Tequila - Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Tequila - Patron

$8.00

Vodka - Tito's

$7.00

Vodka -Smirnoff

$6.00

Vodka - Aboslute

$6.00

Vodka -Stoli

$7.00

Brandy - Korbel

$7.00

Gin - Tanquray

$7.00

Gin - Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Gin - Hendrix's

$8.00

Gin - Nikka Coffey

$8.00

Whiskey - Jim Beam

$6.00

Whiskey - Jack Daniels

$7.00

Whiskey - Johny Black

$8.00

Whiskey - Scotch Blend

$8.00

Scotch - Glenfiddich

$8.00

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Merchandise

Ramen Nara Engraved Chopstick & Spoon Set

$6.00

Ramen Nara T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned restaurant providing authentic Japanese comfort food. We can offer our guests vegan, gluten free, and keto ramen options that also include select locally sourced ingredients, completely msg free. Come in and enjoy true ramen experience.

Location

301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bentley's Beach Bar - 911 SE 28th St Ste 7
orange starNo Reviews
911 SE 28th St Ste 7 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4505 West Walnut Street Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - Bentonville
orange star4.2 • 486
2000 s Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Comfortable Cup Cafe - Mercy Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2710 S Rife Medical Ln Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
MUSE
orange starNo Reviews
1500 S Walton BLVD Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext
Cafe Louise
orange starNo Reviews
2205 SW I Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rogers

King Burrito - Rogers
orange star4.3 • 1,531
903 S 8th St Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
KING BURRITO - PLEASANT CROSSING
orange star4.6 • 26
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rogers
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston