Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Lakeline RT Lake

review star

No reviews yet

14028 N US Hwy 183

Suite 310

Austin, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Take-out Menu - Food

Soft Drinks

Housemade - 16 oz
Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

$4.00

11.5 oz Can

Calpico

Calpico

$6.00

11.3 oz Can

Cold Brew Green Tea

Cold Brew Green Tea

$3.00

Housemade - 16 oz

Hibi-Gibi

Hibi-Gibi

$4.50

Lightly Sweetened Hibiscus Tea steeped in lemongrass

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

355ml

Mexican Coke 500 ml

$6.00Out of stock
Ramune - Original

Ramune - Original

$6.00Out of stock

*flavors may vary*

Richard's Sparkling Water

Richard's Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock
Sidral Mundet Apple Soda

Sidral Mundet Apple Soda

$4.00

12 oz Bottle

Sweet Matcha Green Tea

Sweet Matcha Green Tea

$4.00

Housemade - 16 oz

Ramune - Melon

$6.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Btl

$4.00

Fanta

$5.00

Sake & Wine - 21+ and Valid ID

Per TABC law: Must be 21+ or older and present VALID ID to purchase alcohol. All alcohol sales must be accompanied by food purchase.
House Sake

House Sake

$5.00
Hibi-Gibi Punch w/ Sake

Hibi-Gibi Punch w/ Sake

$6.00

sweet hibiscus tea, lemongrass, sake

Daimon "Road to Osaka" Nigori - 720ml

Daimon "Road to Osaka" Nigori - 720ml

$52.00

Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori Daimon Shuzo, Osaka unfiltered, banana, citrus and floral

Beer - 21+ and Valid ID

Per TABC law: Must be 21+ or older and present VALID ID to purchase alcohol. All alcohol sales must be accompanied by food purchase.
Kirin Ichiban Bomber

Kirin Ichiban Bomber

$7.00

22oz bottle

Small Bites

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Soy Beans, Sea Salt *Vegetarian

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Soy Beans, Citrus, Jalapeño, Sea Salt, Togarashi, Lemon Soy *Vegetarian, Contains Sesame

Korokkaaayyy

Korokkaaayyy

$5.50

Japanese Croquette, Panko, Potato, Chashu Pork, House Katsu Sauce

Kizami Sweet & Sour Yodas 💥new👽💥

Kizami Sweet & Sour Yodas 💥new👽💥

$8.00

Shredded Brussel Sprouts , Fuji Apples, Apricot, Bonito, Black Pepper, Garlic *shellfish *sesame

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar *Contains Shellfish & Sesame

Munchie Katsu Slider

Munchie Katsu Slider

$6.00

Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce

Karaage

Karaage

$7.50

Japanese style chicken, twice fried served with a side of garlic aioli

Sides

Chashu Rice Bowl

Chashu Rice Bowl

$8.00

Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds

Curry Rice Bowl

Curry Rice Bowl

$6.50

Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle *Vegetarian

Negi Rice Bowl

Negi Rice Bowl

$5.00

Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds

Salad

Salad

$5.00

Daikon, Cabbage, Carrot, Tomato, Ginger-Miso Vinaigrette *Vegetarian

Rice

$2.50

Side of White Rice

Ramen

#1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)

#1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)

$12.00

Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Woodear Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seeds *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)

#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)

$12.50

Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper *Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)

#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)

$13.00

Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)

#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)

$13.75

Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#6 OL’ SKOOL (Assari)

#6 OL’ SKOOL (Assari)

$12.50

Chicken Shoyu Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallions, White Onion, Nori, Pepper *Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"

#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan)

#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan)

$13.50

Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions *Contains Tree Nuts 🌰

#8 NU SKOOL (Vegan)

#8 NU SKOOL (Vegan)

$12.50

Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions *Contains Tree Nuts 🌰

Kid Ramen

$7.50

Half Portion, Just Broth and Noodles

Gluten Free Bowl (No Noods)

$12.00

Pork Bone Broth, Beni Shoga, Kikurage, Brussel Sprouts, Corn, Negi, and a Side of Rice

Extra Broth

#1 Original Broth

$5.00

#2 Shoyu Broth

$5.00

#3 Miso Not Broth

$5.00

#4 Miso Hot Broth

$5.00

#6 Ol Skool Broth

$5.00

#8 Nu Skool Broth

$5.00

#9 Curry Nu Skool Broth

$5.00

Extra

Corn Bomb 💣

$1.50

Spicy Bomb 💣

$1.50

Fire Bomb 💣

$1.50

Yuzu Bomb 💣

$1.50

Chili Bomb 💣

$1.75

Sweets

Matcha Cha-Cha Ice Cream Sandwich

Matcha Cha-Cha Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Matcha Ice Cream Between Vanilla and Chocolate Mochiko Cookies

Sum Yum Yuzu Ice Cream Sandwich

Sum Yum Yuzu Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Yuzu Mascarpone ice cream, vanilla sugar cookie

Burnt Orange Ice Cream Sandwich

Burnt Orange Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Burnt Orange ice cream, chocolate sugar cookie

Candy

Hi Chew Banana

$1.50

Hi Chew Grape

$1.50

Hi Chew Green Apple

$1.50

Hi Chew Kiwi

$1.50

Hi Chew Mango

$1.50

Hi Chew Strawberry

$1.50

Pocky Chocolate

$3.25

Pocky Cookies & Cream

$3.25

Pocky Matcha

$3.25

Hi Chew Watermelon

$1.50

Pocky Strawberry

$3.25

Pocky Almond Crunch

$3.25

Retail

Ramens T-Shirt

Ramens T-Shirt - Small

Ramens T-Shirt - Small

$20.00
Ramens T-Shirt - Medium

Ramens T-Shirt - Medium

$20.00
Ramens T-Shirt - Large

Ramens T-Shirt - Large

$20.00
Ramens T-Shirt - XL

Ramens T-Shirt - XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

3-Eyes T-Shirt

3-Eyes T-Shirt - Small

3-Eyes T-Shirt - Small

$20.00
3-Eyes T-Shirt - Medium

3-Eyes T-Shirt - Medium

$20.00
3-Eyes T-Shirt - Large

3-Eyes T-Shirt - Large

$20.00
3-Eyes T-Shirt - XL

3-Eyes T-Shirt - XL

$20.00
3-Eyes T-Shirt - XXL

3-Eyes T-Shirt - XXL

$20.00

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - Small

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - Small

$20.00

Image on Back

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - Medium

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - Medium

$20.00

Image on Back

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - Large

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - Large

$20.00

Image on Back

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - XL

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - XL

$20.00

Image on Back

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - 2XL

Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt - 2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Image on Back

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14028 N US Hwy 183, Suite 310, Austin, TX 78613

Directions

