SPICY CHILLED πŸ”₯🧊

Citrus soy dressing, Karashi Mustard, ajitama, pirikara pork, cucumbers, summer tomato. SERVED CHILLED AND BROTHLESS *Contains Egg πŸ₯š "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"