Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Round Rock RT Rock
2132 North Mays Street Suite 960
Round Rock, TX 78664
Take-out Menu - Food
Small Bites
- Edamame
Soy Beans, Sea Salt *Vegetarian$6.00
- Spicy Edamame
Soy Beans, Citrus, Jalapeño, Sea Salt, Togarashi, Lemon Soy *Vegetarian, Contains Sesame$6.50
- Korokkaaayyy
Japanese Croquette, Panko, Potato, Chashu Pork, House Katsu Sauce$5.50
- Kizami Sweet & Sour Yodas
Shredded Brussel Sprouts , Fuji Apples, Apricot, Bonito, Black Pepper, Garlic *shellfish *sesame$8.00
- Gyoza
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar *Contains Shellfish & Sesame$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Munchie Katsu Slider
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce$6.00
- Karaage
Japanese style chicken, twice fried served with a side of garlic aioli$7.50
Sides
- Chashu Rice Bowl
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds$8.50
- Curry Rice Bowl
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle *Vegetarian$6.50
- Negi Rice Bowl
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds$5.50
- Salad
Daikon, Cabbage, Carrot, Tomato, Ginger-Miso Vinaigrette *Vegetarian$5.50
- Rice
Side of White Rice$2.50
Ramen
- SPICY CHILLED 🔥🧊
Citrus soy dressing, Karashi Mustard, ajitama, pirikara pork, cucumbers, summer tomato. SERVED CHILLED AND BROTHLESS *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"$14.00
- #1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)
Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Woodear Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seeds *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"$12.50
- #2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper *Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"$13.00
- #3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"$13.50
- #4 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds *Contains Egg 🥚 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"$15.00
- #6 OL’ SKOOL (Assari)
Chicken Shoyu Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallions, White Onion, Nori, Pepper *Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐 "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness"$13.50
- #9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan)
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions *Contains Tree Nuts 🌰$14.00
- #8 NU SKOOL (Vegan)
Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions *Contains Tree Nuts 🌰$13.50
- Kid Ramen
Half Portion, Just Broth and Noodles$7.50
- Gluten Free Bowl (No Noods)
Pork Bone Broth, Beni Shoga, Kikurage, Brussel Sprouts, Corn, Negi, and a Side of Rice$12.50
Extra Broth
Candy
- Hi Chew Banana$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hi Chew Grape$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hi Chew Green Apple$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hi Chew Kiwi$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hi Chew Mango$1.50
- Hi Chew Strawberry$1.50
- Pocky Chocolate$3.25
- Pocky Cookies & Cream$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Pocky Matcha$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Hi Chew Watermelon$1.50
- Pocky Strawberry$3.25
- Pocky Almond Crunch$3.25
Retail
Ramens T-Shirt
3-Eyes T-Shirt
Slurp & Destroy T-Shirt
Hot Chx T-Shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
2132 North Mays Street Suite 960, Round Rock, TX 78664