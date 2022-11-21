Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Utsuke

1,006 Reviews

$$

414 Light Street

Ste 103

Baltimore, MD 21202

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ramune

$4.50
Inotea Bubble Tea (Can)

Inotea Bubble Tea (Can)

$6.00

Creamy Soda Mango

$5.00Out of stock
Creamy Soda Melon

Creamy Soda Melon

$5.00Out of stock
Itoen Unsweetened Green Tea (Cold)

Itoen Unsweetened Green Tea (Cold)

$3.00
Milk Tea -Itoen (Green)

Milk Tea -Itoen (Green)

$4.00
Milk Tea -Itoen (Black)

Milk Tea -Itoen (Black)

$4.00
Calpico -Soda

Calpico -Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Calpico -Water

Calpico -Water

$3.50Out of stock
Calpico -Soda

Calpico -Soda

$3.50Out of stock
Creamy Soda Melon

Creamy Soda Melon

$5.00Out of stock
Milk Tea -Itoen (Black)

Milk Tea -Itoen (Black)

$4.00
Milk Tea -Itoen (Green)

Milk Tea -Itoen (Green)

$4.00

Milk Tea -Royal (Can)

$3.00Out of stock
Strawberry Milk - (Can)

Strawberry Milk - (Can)

$3.00
Itoen Unsweetened Green Tea (Cold)

Itoen Unsweetened Green Tea (Cold)

$3.00
Inotea Bubble Tea (Can)

Inotea Bubble Tea (Can)

$6.00

Bottle of Water

$1.00Out of stock

Salad/Soup

House Salad w/ Carrot Ginger Dressing

House Salad w/ Carrot Ginger Dressing

$5.00
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.50

Served with an asian sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Tofu, Wakame Seaweed, Green Onion

Sesame Dressing to go

$2.00

Carrot Ginger Dressing to go

$2.00

Side Order

Gyoza -Vegetable

Gyoza -Vegetable

$4.50

Vegetable

Gyoza -Pork

Gyoza -Pork

$4.50

Pork

Steamed Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs

Steamed Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs

$6.00

Pork

Deep Fried Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs

$6.00

Pork

Vegetarian Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Deep fried tempura battered jalapeño with cream cheese. - topped with eel sauce and honey mustard

Edamame (Soy Bean)

Edamame (Soy Bean)

$4.00

Tossed with salt

Edamame -Spicy

Edamame -Spicy

$5.50

Tossed with salt & spicy miso sauce

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$7.50

Lightly fried and tossed with salt

Garlic Shishito Pepper

Garlic Shishito Pepper

$8.50

Lightly fried and tossed with spicy garlic sauce

Green Beans

$5.50

Lightly fried and tossed with Menmi

Spicy Green Beans

$5.50

Lightly fried and tossed with spicy garlic sauce

Tako-yaki (Octopus)

Tako-yaki (Octopus)

$7.00

Fried octopus dumpling balls - topped with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, seaweek flakes and bonito fish flakes

Ebi-yaki (Shrimp)

Ebi-yaki (Shrimp)

$7.00

Fried shrimp dumpling balls - topped with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, seaweek flakes and bonito fish flakes

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Tempura batter fried shrimp -5pcs

Nori Ten

Nori Ten

$5.50

Fried bean thread noodles wrap in seaweed

Chicken Kara-age

Chicken Kara-age

$6.00

Fried pieces of chicken served with a housemade honey mustard sauce

Geso Kara-age (Squid)

Geso Kara-age (Squid)

$6.50

Fried squid legs served with a housemade honey mustard sauce

IIdako Kara-age (baby octopus)

IIdako Kara-age (baby octopus)

$7.00Out of stock

Kara-age batter fried baby octopus with QP mayonnaise

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Served with green onion, vegetarian tsuyu with a hint of ginger.

Potato Korokke

Potato Korokke

$5.00

Mashed potato cakes deep fried with panko. Served with tonkatsu sauce.

Chicken Tebasaki (Wings)

$5.50+Out of stock

Serve with Sakura (Yum Yum) Sauce

Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Poppers

Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Deep fried tempura battered jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce amd honey mustard.

Sushi/Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$7.50+
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$6.50+
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Avocado

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato, Green Bean

Spicy Green Beans Roll

$6.50

Spicy GreenBeans, Cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$7.50

Avocado, imitation crab

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese

Tekka-Maki (Tuna)

Tekka-Maki (Tuna)

$7.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.50

Tuna, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Sake-Maki (Salmon)

Sake-Maki (Salmon)

$7.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Salmon, avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo, sriracha

Tempura Shrimp/Cream Cheese Roll

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese -Topped with eel sauce

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, crab mix and avocado -Topped with tempura cruncy served with eel sauce

Samurai Roll

$13.00

Fried roll (crab,cream cheese) topped with spicy tuna and crab mix

Mini Salmon Donburi

$13.00

Salmon 5pcs

Mini Tuna Donburi

$14.00

Tuna 3pcs, Spicy Tuna

Salmon Poke Don

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad with poke sauce serve over rice, salad or soba noode(+$1)

Tuna Poke Don

Tuna Poke Don

$15.00

Tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad with poke sauce serve over rice, salad or soba noode(+$1)

Tuna/Salmon combo Poke Don

Tuna/Salmon combo Poke Don

$15.00

Tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad with poke sauce serve over rice, salad or soba noode(+$1)

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu White

Tonkotsu White

$13.00

Hakata style pork broth ramen, simplistic and delicious. Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Tonkotsu Shoyu

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$13.00

Hakata style pork broth ramen seasoned with soy sauce. Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Tonkotsu (Red)

Tonkotsu (Red)

$13.50

Hakata style pork broth ramen seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Tonkotsu (Black)

Tonkotsu (Black)

$13.50

Hakata style pork broth ramen drizzled with a black garlic oil giving it a subtle touch of bitterness. Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Tonkotsu (Black and Red)

Tonkotsu (Black and Red)

$14.00

Hakata style pork broth ramen finished with a drizzle of black garlic oil and spicy oil. Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Naruto Miso Tonkotsu

$14.50

Tonkotsu Pork broth ramen seasoned with light miso. Includes Pork Chashu, Bamboo, Naruto(fish ceke), (1/2)Egg, Green Onion and Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$13.00

Silky style chicken broth ramen. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Chicken Shio

Chicken Shio

$13.00

Clear chicken broth ramen, light and salty. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion, and (4pc) Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Classic Shoyu

Classic Shoyu

$13.00

Clear chicken broth ramen seasoned with shoyu, garlic and onion oil topped with sheets of nori. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion, and (4pc) Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Chicken Paitan (Red)

Chicken Paitan (Red)

$13.50

Silky style chicken broth ramen seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Oriole Park Ramen

Oriole Park Ramen

$13.50

Silky style spicy chicken broth ramen finished with a drizzle of black garlic oil and spicy oil. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Non-Spicy Miso Ramen. We add miso paste into the broth. Includes Choice of Protein, (1/2) Egg, Cabbage, Corn, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.50

Spicy Miso Ramen. We add miso paste into the broth. Includes Choice of Protein, (1/2) Egg, Cabbage, Corn, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Veggie Shio

Veggie Shio

$13.00

Light and delicate vegetable broth ramen. Includes Tofu, (1/2) Egg, Beansprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, Corn, Green Onion, and (4pc) Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Creamy Veggie Ramen

Creamy Veggie Ramen

$14.00

Tonkotsu style vegetable broth ramen made with soy milk. Includes Tofu, (1/2) Egg, Beansprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, Corn, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Curry Creamy Veggie

Curry Creamy Veggie

$14.50

Creamy curry vegetable broth ramen made with soy milk. Includes Tofu, (1/2) Egg, Beansprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, Corn, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Spicy Sesame Veggie Ramen

Spicy Sesame Veggie Ramen

$14.50

Spicy creamy vegetable broth ramen made with soy milk and sesame. Comes with wavy noodle includes Tofu, (1/2) Egg, Beansprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, Corn, and Green Onion.

Wafu Shio

Wafu Shio

$13.50

Ramen made with traditional bonito dashi. Includes Pork Chashu, (1/2) Egg, Bamboo, Beansprouts, Green Onion, and (4pc) Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Kaedama - Straight Noodle

Kaedama - Straight Noodle

$2.50
Kaedama - Wavy Noodle

Kaedama - Wavy Noodle

$2.50

Add Extra Vegan Noodle

$3.00

Rice/Bento Dishes

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.50
Beef Donburi

Beef Donburi

$13.00

Sukiyaki style beef served over rice and topped with green onions

Veggie Curry Rice

Veggie Curry Rice

$6.50

Japanese style vegetable curry sauce over rice

Unagi Donburi

Unagi Donburi

$20.00

Desserts

Tiramisu Cup

Tiramisu Cup

$7.00
Gelato -Green Tea

Gelato -Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Mochi Ice -Green Tea

$3.00

Mochi Ice -Red Bean

$3.00

Mochi Sherbet -Mango

$3.00
Taiyaki Ice

Taiyaki Ice

$4.50

Fish shaped ice cream sandwich

Extra Sauce

Sesame Dressing

$2.00

House Dressing

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Sakura (Yum Yum) Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serves authentic Ramen dishes in addition to a vast array of side dishes such as Sushi Roll, Poke Bowl, Gyoza and Tako-yaki among many others. We have many vegetarian and vegan options.

Website

Location

414 Light Street, Ste 103, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Ramen Utsuke image
Ramen Utsuke image
Ramen Utsuke image
Ramen Utsuke image

