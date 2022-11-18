Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

RAMEN-YA

review star

No reviews yet

3508 Summitview Avenue

Yakima, WA 98953

Order Again

Popular Items

Cucumber Salad
Edamame
Kikusui Funaguchi

Rice Bowls

Mountain Vegetable

Mountain Vegetable

$18.00

bibimbap of bellflower, fernbrake, shiitake mushrooms, fried organic egg, nori, tamari sesame sauce. MIX it all up

Bulgogi Bibimbap

$18.00

Snake River Farms beef bulgogi, kimchigaru pickled carrot, zucchini, shiitakes, sesame spinach with choice of traditional Korean chojang sauce (lightly spicy) or non-spicy sauce.

Albacore Poke

Albacore Poke

$20.00Out of stock

spinach, cashews, toasted coconut, sesame, avocado, lime ponzu

Tofu Bibimbap

$18.00

Snake River Farms beef bulgogi, kimchigaru pickled carrot, zucchini, shiitakes, sesame spinach with choice of traditional Korean chojang sauce (lightly spicy) or non-spicy sauce.

Other Mains

Mackerel & Jalapeño Nigella Sauce

$19.00

Seared Spanish mackerel with jalapeño & nigella seed sauce, grated daikon. served with a side of rice

Snake River Farms Beef Ssam

$26.00

6oz marinated Snake River Farms Beef, ssamjang, house cucumber kimchi, local red leaf lettuce, serviced with side of rice

Crispy "Ramen" Salad with Smoked Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

House smoked salmon, mixed greens, pickled carrots, toast coconut, dry ramen noodle crumble, ginger sesame dressing

Sides

Edamame

$5.00

tossed in house togarashi + sea salt. they're a little addictive

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

flavor bomb! shaved radish, peanuts, avocado, gochugaru citrus vinaigrette

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Cauliflower Bokki

$13.00

Fried cauliflower & rice cakes, gochujang romesco sauce

Miso Glazed Eggplant

$10.00

roasted miso glazed eggplant, hazelnut furikake, pea sprouts, feta (vegan without feta)

Hamachi Collar

$16.00

broiled yellowtail collar on yuzu beurre blanc (make it a complete meal by adding the coconut wild rice)

Side of Rice

$2.50

Kids Menu (UNDER AGE 12 ONLY)

Kids Bulgogi & Rice

$9.00

Kids Tofu & Rice

$9.00

Treats

Daifuku Mochi Mugwort

Daifuku Mochi Mugwort

$3.00
Daifuku Mochi Black Sesame

Daifuku Mochi Black Sesame

$3.00
Daifuku Mochi White Sesame

Daifuku Mochi White Sesame

$3.00

Daifuku Mochi Pink

$3.00

Non Alcohol

roasted barley tea and oak milk, lightly sweetened with sucanat. no caffeine

Blueberry Ginger Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Yuzu Shisho Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Water (Lime, Lemon, lime or Grapefruit)

$2.50Out of stock

Sake/Makkoli (Small)

Lucky Cup

Lucky Cup

$10.00

Dry, crisp and bright with peach aroma. 180ml 13.5 ABV

Kikusui Funaguchi

Kikusui Funaguchi

$12.00

deliciously smooth, a very full-bodied nama sake, one of our favorites! *200ml | 19% abv

Nihon Sakari

Nihon Sakari

$13.50

slightly sweet, super smooth, hints of pear one the nose, a beautiful nama sake *200ml | 18% abv

Kuksoondang Makgeolli

Kuksoondang Makgeolli

$5.00

unfiltered rice wine, slightly sweet, tart & effervescent. nice milky texture, the OG Korean farmer’s liquor *240ml | 6% abv

Makku Mango

Makku Mango

$6.50

that OG Korean farmer’s liquor made trendy! the lightly sweet & tangy pleasure of makkoli + mango, what’s not to love? be sure to give it a gentle swirl/shake before opening as it does settle *12oz | 6% abv

Makku Passionfruit

$6.50
Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

$18.00

Kurosawa Nigori 300ml

$15.00

Beer

Orion 12 oz

Orion 12 oz

$5.00

Brewed from rice, crisp, clean, mild hop aroma. Okinawa’s most popular beer. Goes well with everything! 11.8oz 5% abv

Orion 22 oz

$10.00

Fantome Saison

$24.00

Garden Path

$6.50

Drie Font Geuze

$24.00

Drie Font Kriek

$25.00

Wine

Las Jaras Waves (can)

$18.00

50% Grüner Veltliner, 30% Chenin Blanc, 20% Chardonnay

Seeds & Skins (can)

$13.00

Carbonic Carignan (can)

$16.00

House Rose

$12.00

Muscadet Glass

$12.00

Take-Out Wine

Treveri Blanc de Blancs Brut (375ml) ToGo

$11.00

375ml

Tirriddis House Blanc (ToGo)

$19.00

Domaine De Fontsainte Gris de Gris 2019 (Togo)

$21.00Out of stock

Roseus Muscat (Togo)

$22.00Out of stock

Analemma (Togo)

$34.00Out of stock

Rabasco Rosato Cancelli (Togo)

$34.00

Clos Cibonne Tibouren Rose (Togo)

$36.00
Berger Gruner Veltliner (1L) 2020 (Togo)

Berger Gruner Veltliner (1L) 2020 (Togo)

$20.00Out of stock

Austria's most widely planted white grape. It's dry, balanced in acidity and minerality - a super easy drink. Goes great with fish and white meat. Try it with our Chicken Paitan Ramen and Pork Sausages. Plus it's a 1L bottle!

Donnhoff Oberhauser 2018 (Togo)

$30.00

Mary Taylor Clara Sala 2020 (Togo)

$17.00

Vimbio Albarino 2018 (Togo)

$37.00

Janvier Jasnieres Cuvee Silex 2019 (Togo)

$29.50

Le Droit Chenin 2020 (Togo)

$26.50

Cadre Sav Blanc 2020 (Togo)

$26.50Out of stock

Iruai Chardonnay 2020 (Togo)

$28.50

Vini Rabasco 2018 (Togo)

$34.00

Pais 2019 (togo)

$27.00

Teutonic Pino Noir 2018 (togo)

$37.50Out of stock

Bichi La Santa 2019 (togo)

$34.00

Chateau du Cayrou, Cahors 2014

$24.00

Stainless steel fermented red from southwest France. black current & pepper. 100% Malbec

La Patience Vin Rouge 2020 (togo)

$16.00

Mingaco Cinault (togo)

$32.50Out of stock

Akutain Rioja (togo)

$24.00

Chateau Thivin Cote de Brouilly 2020 (togo)

$37.00Out of stock

Herve Souhaut Syrah (togo)

$41.00Out of stock

Take-Out Sake

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml

$18.00

Kurosawa Nigori 300ml (To-Go)

$14.00

Kokuryu "Junmai Ginjo" Black Dragon 720 ml (To-Go)

$40.00

Dewazakura Omachi "Jewel Brocade" 720ml (To-Go)

$40.00

Hananomai Katana Extra Dry 720 ml (To-Go)

$29.50Out of stock

Sakari Junmai (To-Go)

$22.00Out of stock

Sakari Junmai Ginjo (To-Go)

$30.00

Sakari Junmai Daiginjo (To-Go)

$36.00Out of stock

Yamaha Junmai Silver Mountain (Copy)

$31.50

Makku Mango 4-Pack

$16.00

Makku Passionfruit 4-Pack

$16.00

Hats

Black Ramen

Black Ramen

$23.00Out of stock

Black Mt Adams (upside-down)

$23.00

Black Flat Bill Ramen

$23.00

Black Flat Bill Mt Adams (upside-down)

$23.00Out of stock

White Camo Ramen

$23.00

White Camo Mt Adams (upside-down)

$23.00

Grey Ramen

$23.00

Grey Mt Adams (upside-down)

$23.00

Tan Ramen

$23.00

Tan Mt Adams (upside-down)

$23.00Out of stock

Other

Ramen Ya Pint Glass

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen and Asian Fare

Website

Location

3508 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA 98953

Directions

Gallery
RAMEN-YA image
RAMEN-YA image

