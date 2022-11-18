RAMEN-YA
3508 Summitview Avenue
Yakima, WA 98953
Popular Items
Rice Bowls
Mountain Vegetable
bibimbap of bellflower, fernbrake, shiitake mushrooms, fried organic egg, nori, tamari sesame sauce. MIX it all up
Bulgogi Bibimbap
Snake River Farms beef bulgogi, kimchigaru pickled carrot, zucchini, shiitakes, sesame spinach with choice of traditional Korean chojang sauce (lightly spicy) or non-spicy sauce.
Albacore Poke
spinach, cashews, toasted coconut, sesame, avocado, lime ponzu
Tofu Bibimbap
Other Mains
Mackerel & Jalapeño Nigella Sauce
Seared Spanish mackerel with jalapeño & nigella seed sauce, grated daikon. served with a side of rice
Snake River Farms Beef Ssam
6oz marinated Snake River Farms Beef, ssamjang, house cucumber kimchi, local red leaf lettuce, serviced with side of rice
Crispy "Ramen" Salad with Smoked Salmon
House smoked salmon, mixed greens, pickled carrots, toast coconut, dry ramen noodle crumble, ginger sesame dressing
Sides
Edamame
tossed in house togarashi + sea salt. they're a little addictive
Cucumber Salad
flavor bomb! shaved radish, peanuts, avocado, gochugaru citrus vinaigrette
Agedashi Tofu
Cauliflower Bokki
Fried cauliflower & rice cakes, gochujang romesco sauce
Miso Glazed Eggplant
roasted miso glazed eggplant, hazelnut furikake, pea sprouts, feta (vegan without feta)
Hamachi Collar
broiled yellowtail collar on yuzu beurre blanc (make it a complete meal by adding the coconut wild rice)
Side of Rice
Kids Menu (UNDER AGE 12 ONLY)
Treats
Non Alcohol
Sake/Makkoli (Small)
Lucky Cup
Dry, crisp and bright with peach aroma. 180ml 13.5 ABV
Kikusui Funaguchi
deliciously smooth, a very full-bodied nama sake, one of our favorites! *200ml | 19% abv
Nihon Sakari
slightly sweet, super smooth, hints of pear one the nose, a beautiful nama sake *200ml | 18% abv
Kuksoondang Makgeolli
unfiltered rice wine, slightly sweet, tart & effervescent. nice milky texture, the OG Korean farmer’s liquor *240ml | 6% abv
Makku Mango
that OG Korean farmer’s liquor made trendy! the lightly sweet & tangy pleasure of makkoli + mango, what’s not to love? be sure to give it a gentle swirl/shake before opening as it does settle *12oz | 6% abv
Makku Passionfruit
Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml
Kurosawa Nigori 300ml
Beer
Wine
Take-Out Wine
Treveri Blanc de Blancs Brut (375ml) ToGo
375ml
Tirriddis House Blanc (ToGo)
Domaine De Fontsainte Gris de Gris 2019 (Togo)
Roseus Muscat (Togo)
Analemma (Togo)
Rabasco Rosato Cancelli (Togo)
Clos Cibonne Tibouren Rose (Togo)
Berger Gruner Veltliner (1L) 2020 (Togo)
Austria's most widely planted white grape. It's dry, balanced in acidity and minerality - a super easy drink. Goes great with fish and white meat. Try it with our Chicken Paitan Ramen and Pork Sausages. Plus it's a 1L bottle!
Donnhoff Oberhauser 2018 (Togo)
Mary Taylor Clara Sala 2020 (Togo)
Vimbio Albarino 2018 (Togo)
Janvier Jasnieres Cuvee Silex 2019 (Togo)
Le Droit Chenin 2020 (Togo)
Cadre Sav Blanc 2020 (Togo)
Iruai Chardonnay 2020 (Togo)
Vini Rabasco 2018 (Togo)
Pais 2019 (togo)
Teutonic Pino Noir 2018 (togo)
Bichi La Santa 2019 (togo)
Chateau du Cayrou, Cahors 2014
Stainless steel fermented red from southwest France. black current & pepper. 100% Malbec
La Patience Vin Rouge 2020 (togo)
Mingaco Cinault (togo)
Akutain Rioja (togo)
Chateau Thivin Cote de Brouilly 2020 (togo)
Herve Souhaut Syrah (togo)
Take-Out Sake
Kurosawa Nigori 300ml (To-Go)
Kokuryu "Junmai Ginjo" Black Dragon 720 ml (To-Go)
Dewazakura Omachi "Jewel Brocade" 720ml (To-Go)
Hananomai Katana Extra Dry 720 ml (To-Go)
Sakari Junmai (To-Go)
Sakari Junmai Ginjo (To-Go)
Sakari Junmai Daiginjo (To-Go)
Yamaha Junmai Silver Mountain (Copy)
Makku Mango 4-Pack
Makku Passionfruit 4-Pack
Hats
Black Ramen
Black Mt Adams (upside-down)
Black Flat Bill Ramen
Black Flat Bill Mt Adams (upside-down)
White Camo Ramen
White Camo Mt Adams (upside-down)
Grey Ramen
Grey Mt Adams (upside-down)
Tan Ramen
Tan Mt Adams (upside-down)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Ramen and Asian Fare
