Ramen District

1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House

North Entrance

Crown Point, IN 46307

Popular Items

Howe Farms Spicy Tantanmen Ramen
Drunken Noodles
Smoked Chicken Shoyu Ramen

High Five

Send the kitchen home smiling. This item goes directly to our kitchen staff as gratuity at the end of the night.

Kitchen High Five

$5.00

Send the kitchen home smiling. This item goes directly to our kitchen staff as gratuity at the end of the night.

Specials

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

oyster mushroom, broccolini, scallion oil, oil, porkbelly chasu, shoyu egg.

Starters

Pickle Plate*

$6.00

Seasonal Assorted Pickles

Porkbelly Bao Buns (2 pcs)

$8.00

crispy belly, black garlic sauce, napa cabbage, house pickle, togarashi

Brisket Bao Buns (2 pcs)

$9.00

smoked BBQ brisket, mung bean, cilantro, house pickle

Five Hands Farms Salad* (Lowell, IN)

$11.00

Tofu confit, edamame, cucumber, maple sesame vinaigrette, seasonal veggies, crispy wonton.

Short Rib Gyoza (4 pcs)

$10.00

scallion, ponzu dipping sauce.

Shrimp Tempura (4 pcs)

$10.00

Gochu-rachi aoili, scallions

Yakatori Chicken Wings (6 pcs)

$10.00

Black garlic & sake marinade, crispy, smoked

Rice & Noodles

Smoked Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

The most basic of basic - seasonal veggies, carrots, peas, green onion

Veggie Fried Rice*

$10.00

shiitake mushroom, Napa cabbage, seasonal veggies, mushroom shoyu.

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

crab, shrimp, corn, carrot, peas, onion, cilantro

Brisket Fried Rice

$14.00

oyster mushroom, broccolini, corn, mung bean, dashi bbq sauce

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Thai basil, spicy Korean & fresno chile, broccolini, smoked chicken thigh, shiitake mushroom, scallion.

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.00

peanuts, tahini, shoyu egg, spicy ground pork, bok choy

Ramen

Smoked Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

broccolini, mushroom, shoyu egg, chorizo oil, cilantro, mung bean.

Pork Chasu Miso Ramen

$15.00

arugula, broccolini, oyster, mushroom, shoyu egg

Howe Farms Spicy Tantanmen Ramen

$16.00

ground pork, arugula, shoyu egg, green onion, mung bean.

Veggie Miso Ramen*

$14.00

Oyster mushroom broth, seasonal vegetables, shoyu egg, mung bean

Dessert

Matcha Cheesecake*

$9.00

blackberry, vanilla bean whip

Sake Poached Pear

$10.00

five-spice crumble, vanilla bean ice cream, sesame rice paper crunch

Sides

Chile Garlic Crunch

$2.00

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Gluten Free Noodles

$1.00

Porkbelly Chasu

$3.00

Ramen Broth

$3.00

Roasted Mushroom

$4.00

Shoyu Egg

$2.00

Smoked Chicken

$3.00

White Rice

$4.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Fried Rice

$5.00

Fried rice, broccoli, peas, carrots, bean sprouts.

Kids Noodle Stir Fry

$6.00

Buckwheat noodles, stir fry sauce, peppers, onions.

Kids Ramen

$7.00

ramen broth, broccoli, noodles, bean sprouts.

Boba Tea

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.00

Miso Caramel Boba

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A Ramen pop-up concept turned to fixed location by Chef Chris Pappas of Provecho. Serving a variety of noodles, rice dishes, & cocktails inspired by Japanese culture

1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House, North Entrance, Crown Point, IN 46307

