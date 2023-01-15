Restaurant header imageView gallery

RameNesque 1008 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

1008 Main St

Peekskill, NY 10566

Appetizers

Gyoza

$10.50

6 pieces of Pork Gyoza.

Vegetarian Gyoza

$9.50

6 pieces of vegetarian gyoza. Made with tofu, shiitake mushrooms and veggies.

Miso Soup

$4.50

Kimchi Pancake

$9.50

Made with Kimchi, Egg and fish/shrimp sauce.

Korean Fried Chicken Wings Mild

$16.00

Mild double fried chicken wings. Marinated with milk.

Korean Fried Chicken Wings Spicy

$16.00

Spicy double fried Korean chicken wings. Marinated with milk.

Bulgogi Bun

$14.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with marinated rib eye beef.

Spicy Bulgogi Bun

$14.50

Fluffy steamed bun filled with marinated rib eye beef.

Edamame

$6.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen a nutty miso meets a smooth operator. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.

Shoyu Ramen

$16.75

Shoyu ramen is our traditional soy sauce flavor noodle soup. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.

Miso Ramen

$16.75

Miso ramen is a nutty Miso flavor. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.

Tom Yum Ramen

$16.75

TomYum ramen is fiery and tangy with a hint of lemongrass. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.

Dan Dan Ramen

$16.75

Dan Dan ramen is spicy broth noodle soup made with spicy bean paste and sesame paste. Topped with spiced ground chicken.

Nin'Niku Ramen

$16.75

Ninniku ramen is a clear broth topped with roasted garlic. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.75

Tonkotu Ramen a silky pork bone soup with a swirl of black garlic oil. Choose your topping: Pork, Chicken or Tofu.

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

$17.75

Vegetarian Ramen

When no option is chosen Ramen comes automatically with Rice Noodles.

Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen

$16.75

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

$16.75

Vegetarian Nin'Niku Ramen

$16.75

Vegetarian Tom Yum Ramen

$16.75

Vegetarian Dan Dan Ramen

$16.75

Main

Saikyo Miso Salmon

$23.50

Pan seared & steamed marinated in sweet miso sauce. Served with vegetable pancake. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry with Tonkatsu

$18.75

Deep fried panko breaded pork cutlet with Japanese vegetable curry on rice.

Curry with Katsu

$18.75

Deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese vegetable curry on rice.

Ginger Chicken Donburi

$16.75

Thin slices of marinated chicken, stir fried with ginger and onion served with rice.

Spicy Ginger Chicken Donburi

$16.75

Thin slices of spicy marinated chicken, stir fried with ginger and onion served with rice.

Bulgogi Beef Donburi

$19.50

Marinated Korean Bulgogi made from Rib Eye.

Spicy Beef Donburi

$19.50

Spicy Marinated Korean Bulgogi made from Rib Eye.

Vegetarian Main

Vegetarian Ginger Tofu

$16.50

Vegetarian Spicy Tofu Donburi

$16.50

Vegetarian Curry

$16.50

Salads

RameNesque Salad with Chicken

$16.50

RameNesque Salad with Tofu

$16.50

Nikki's Home Made Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Small Garden Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1008 Main St, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

