Ramen
Chicken

Ramen Hana & Wings

462 Reviews

$$

6935 Heritage Dr

Port St Lucie, FL 34952

Order Again

Popular Items

Aka Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen
Boba tea
Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen

Small Plates

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled young soy beans w/ salt

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

10 Pieces of panfried gyoza

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$5.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Hana's Kani Tamago

Hana's Kani Tamago

$7.00

Japanese omelette topped with kanikama crab stick salad and masago fish roe

Fried Cheesy Crab Sticks

Fried Cheesy Crab Sticks

$8.00

Deep fried kanikama crab stick, mozzarella cheese wrapped in spring roll skin dipped with wasabi mayo

Duck Balsamic Teriyaki Appetizer

Duck Balsamic Teriyaki Appetizer

$13.00

Fried crispy duck with house special balsamic teriyaki sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Deep fried octopus balls with bonito flakes, mayo & brown sauce

Japanese Bun

Japanese Bun

$8.00

Tofu Steak

$7.00

Diced fried silken tofu with house special sauce, topped with fried garlic

Japanese Kurobuta Sausage

Japanese Kurobuta Sausage

$6.00

Berkshire pork sausage with mustard sauce

Dried Kawahagi

Dried Kawahagi

$7.00

File fish jerky served with side of mayo and shichimi powder

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese style deep fried chicken

Age Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu in dashi sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

French fries topped with Shredded Parmesan, herbs and black truffle oil

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$8.00

Japanese pancake with Okonomiyaki Sauce, topped with bonito flakes

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

4 Pieces of deep fried battered shrimp

Kushi Ebi Shrimp Skewers

Kushi Ebi Shrimp Skewers

$9.00
Jelly fish Salad

Jelly fish Salad

$6.00

Cheesy Chashu spring roll

$8.00

Large Plates

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Japanese fried chicken cutlets serve with cabbage salad and rice.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$15.00

Japanese fried pork cutlets serve with cabbage salad and rice.

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$17.00

chicken cutlet with curry over rice served with cabbage salad, sesame seed on top

Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$17.00

pork cutlet with curry over rice served with cabbage salad, sesame seed on top

Duck Ginger Balsamic Teriyaki Dinner

Duck Ginger Balsamic Teriyaki Dinner

$26.00

Fried duck serve with cabbage, mushroom, carrot, sesame seed and rice.

Golden Abura Soba

$14.00

soup-less ramen with house special sauce topped with chashu, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg.

Jade Abura Soba

Jade Abura Soba

$15.00

soup-less ramen with house special sauce topped with chicken chashu, Bamboo, scallion, nori and egg

Chashu Don

Chashu Don

$16.00

rice bowl topped with chashu, egg, sesame seed and scallion

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

grilled Chicken served with cabbage, mushroom, carrot sesame seed and rice

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$18.00

butterflied kabayaki eel, barbecued with sweet sauce glazed on top, with tamago, scallion, nori seaweed and sesame seed, served with rice.

Spicy Garlic Mazemen

Spicy Garlic Mazemen

$16.00

ramen dish without any broth with spicy minced pork that is flavored in chili pepper, fried garlic, marinated bamboo, wakame seaweed, chopped green onion, marinated egg, and tare (the flavor base of the broth)

Pork Katsu Ramen Noodle Curry

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon Curry

$18.00

Hana's Wings

Soy Garlic Wings

Soy Garlic Wings

$9.00
Spicy Garlic Wings

Spicy Garlic Wings

$9.00
Sweet & Sour Wings

Sweet & Sour Wings

$9.00

Sweet Chili Teriyaki Wings

$9.00
Hana's Special Sauce Wings

Hana's Special Sauce Wings

$9.00

Side Sauce Soy Garlic

$1.00

Side Sauce Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Side Sauce SweetSour

$1.00

Side Sauce S Chilli Teriyaki

$1.00

Side Sauce Hanas Wings

$1.00

Hana's Ramen

Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen

Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Our signature creamy pork broth, thin noodle topped with chashu, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg.

Aka Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen

Aka Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Creamy pork broth, thin noodle topped with our signature spicy red sauce, pork chashu, narutomaki fish cake, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg

Saboten Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Tonkotsu broth topped with Hana's miso paste, thin noodle, pork chashu, narutomaki fish cake, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg.

Himawari Shoyu Ramen

Himawari Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Light chicken soy sauce broth, thin noodle topped with pork chashu, bamboo, nori, scallion and egg.

Sumire Shio Ramen

Sumire Shio Ramen

$14.00

Light chicken broth, thick noodle topped with pork chashu, bamboo, nori, scallion and egg.

Shirayuri Yuzu Shio Ramen

$15.00

Light chicken broth with yuzu Japanese citrus juice, thick noodle topped with chicken, narutomaki fish cake, bamboo, nori, scallion and egg.

Haibisukasu Truffle Shio Ramen

Haibisukasu Truffle Shio Ramen

$16.00

Light chicken Truffle broth, thick noodle topped with pork chashu, shiitake mushroom, nori, scallion and egg.

Shrimp Udon Tempura Soup

Shrimp Udon Tempura Soup

$17.00

dashi broth, udon topped with shrimp tempura, narutomaki fish cake, shiitake mushroom, scallion and nori

TanTanMen

TanTanMen

$16.00

Light chicken broth with creamy soy milk and sesame paste topped with wakame seaweed, scallion and sautéed minced miso pork.

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Hot Green Tea

Hot Green Tea

$2.50
Ramune

Ramune

$4.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00
Sparking water

Sparking water

$3.00
Yuzu soda

Yuzu soda

$3.50Out of stock
Itoen Unsweetened Tea

Itoen Unsweetened Tea

$4.00
Calpico

Calpico

$3.50
Boba tea

Boba tea

$5.00
Thai tea

Thai tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice green tea

$2.50

Desserts

Fried Donut

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Soft Cream Roll with Ice-Cream

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Banana Stick

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Side Order Add-ons

White Rice

$2.00
Extra Thin Noodle

Extra Thin Noodle

$3.00
Extra Thick Noodle

Extra Thick Noodle

$3.00

Extra Udon Noodle

$3.00

Extra Pork Chashu

$3.00

Extra Chicken Chashu

$3.00

Extra Corn

$2.00

Extra Pea & Carrot

$2.00
Extra Marinated Egg

Extra Marinated Egg

$2.00
Extra Steamed Tofu

Extra Steamed Tofu

$2.00
Extra Narutomaki Fish Cake

Extra Narutomaki Fish Cake

$2.00

Extra Nori Seaweed

$2.00

Extra Wakame Seaweed

$2.00
Extra Kikurage Mushroom

Extra Kikurage Mushroom

$2.00
Extra Shitake Mushroom

Extra Shitake Mushroom

$2.00
Extra Menma Bamboo

Extra Menma Bamboo

$2.00

Extra Scallion

$2.00

Extra Cabbage

$2.00

Extra Spicy Red Sauce

$2.00

Extra Spicy Miso Paste

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
