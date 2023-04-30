  • Home
  Woodward
  Ramiro's Mexican Restaurant - 2915 Williams Ave
Ramiro’s Mexican Restaurant 2915 Williams Ave

No reviews yet

2915 Williams Ave

Woodward, OK 73801

Beverages

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.70

Diet Pepsi

$2.70

Dr Pepper

$2.70

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.70

Lemonade

$2.70

Mug Root Beer

$2.70

Sierra Mist

$2.70

Sweet Tea

$2.70

Unsweet Tea

$2.70

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Water

sidral mundet

sidral mundet

$2.50

jarritos

$2.50
topo chico

topo chico

$2.50

Kids drink

$1.50

HORCHATA

$8.00

BY THE LITER

Soda water

$0.50

Lunch Menu

Lunch Entrees

Enchiladas

$9.99
Tacos

Tacos

$9.99

Two corn or flour tortilla shells with your choice in meat

LUNCH Quesadillas

LUNCH Quesadillas

$9.99

Your choice of meat and/or cheese toasted within a folded flour tortilla

Traditional Chile Relleno

$11.99

One or two breaded poblano peppers stuffed with your choice in meat or cheese covered in ranchero sauce

Crispy Chile Relleno

Crispy Chile Relleno

$11.99

One or two breaded poblano peppers stuffed with your choice in meat or cheese covered in ranchero sauce

Burrito

$9.99

Chimichanga

$9.99

Flautas

$9.99

Two portions of meat or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in sauce

Sopes

$9.99

Two portions of meat or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in sauce

Lunch Fajita

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Nachos

$10.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

1 Item Combination

$8.99

2 Item Combination

$9.99

3 Item Combination

$10.99

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Chorizo Dip

$6.99

Nachos

$10.99

Papas Locas

$10.99

Ramiro's Nachos

$15.99

Soups and Salads

Guacamole Salad

$2.50+
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Ramiro's Salad

$10.99

Chef's Salad

$10.99
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Caldo

$14.99

Mexican Classics

Enchiladas

$10.99
Tacos

Tacos

$10.99

Two corn or flour tortilla shells with your choice in meat

Quesadilla Dinner

$10.99

Traditional Chile Relleno

$12.99

One or two breaded poblano peppers stuffed with your choice in meat or cheese covered in ranchero sauce

Crispy Chile Relleno

Crispy Chile Relleno

$12.99

One or two breaded poblano peppers stuffed with your choice in meat or cheese covered in ranchero sauce

Burrito

$10.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Flautas

$10.99

Two portions of meat or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in sauce

Sopes

$11.99

Two portions of meat or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in sauce

Other Entrees

Mexican Tacos

$15.99

Asado

$15.99

Tamales

$12.99

Spaghetti

$13.99

Burrote

$15.99

Cinco De Mayo

$17.99

1 Item Combination

$8.99

2 Item Combination

$9.99

3 Item Combination

$10.99

Papas Con Carne

$15.99

Street tacos plate

$15.99

Adults chicken strips

$9.99

Fajitas

Basic Fajitas

Basic Fajitas

$15.99+

Tres Tequilas

$16.99+

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99+

Mar Y Tierra

$16.99+

Tapado Especial

$16.99+

Fajita Pionero

$16.99+

Off The Grill

Carne Asada

$16.99

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Ribeye

$30.99

Mexican Ribs

$16.99

Pollo Con Queso

$10.99

Sea Food

Fish & Veggies

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Pescado Frito

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Ceviche

$15.99

Arroz Con Camarones

$15.99

Ceviche Tostada

$7.99

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Churro

$1.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Sopapilla With Ice Cream

$1.99

Churros With Ice Crem

$4.99

Kids Menu

Cool Kids Club

Kid Enchilada

$4.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Papas Locas

$4.99

Kid Spaghetti

$4.99

Kid Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kid Burrito

$4.99

Kid Taco

$4.99

Kid Nachos

$4.99

Kid Chicken and Cheese

$5.99

Kid Corn Dog

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids burger

$4.99

ADULTS

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$4.99

Flan

Flan

$4.99

Churros

Churros

$1.50

Fried Ice cream

Fried ice cream

$4.99

Birthday Fried Ice Cream

Birthday Fried Ice Cream

Sopapilla Free

Sopapilla Free

Extra Sopapilla

Extra Sopapilla

$0.75

Churros with Ice Cream

Churros With Ice Crem

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2915 Williams Ave, Woodward, OK 73801

Directions

