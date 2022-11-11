Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rami's

324 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02246

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Hummus Salad Plate
Hummus Falafel in Pita
French Fries

Appetizer Combos

Potato Flavored Cigars

$8.99

Moroccan Beef Cigars

$11.99

Beef Kebbe

$11.99

Meat Combo

$14.99

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$7.99

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Tuna Salad in Pita

$10.99

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.99

Bourekas

A true delicatessen! Puffed pastry dough topped with hundreds of sesame seeds, filled with an assortment of scrumptious delights.

Potato Bourekas

$3.00

Spinach Bourekas

$3.00

Mushroom Bourekas

$3.00

Bourekas Combos

1 Potato Bourekas w/Salad and Sauce

$8.99

1 Spinach Bourekas w/Salad and Sauce

$8.99Out of stock

1 Mushroom Bourekas w/Salad and Sauce

$8.99

2 Bourekas w/salad and sauce

$10.99

Falafel

Falafel Plate w/Hummus (No Salad)

$9.75

Hummus Falafel in Pita

$9.75

Hummus Salad in Pita

$8.99

Falafel Hummus Salad Plate

$12.99

Hummus Salad Plate

$11.99

Falafel Salad Plate (No Hummus)

$9.99

Baba Ganoush

Baba Salad in Pita

$8.99

Baba Falafel in Pita

$9.75

Baba Falafel Salad Plate

$12.99

Baba Hummus Falafel Plate

$12.99

Baba Hummus Falafel Salad Plate

$13.99

Baba Hummus Salad Plate

$12.99

Kebab Yerushalmi

Kebabs of lean ground meat rolled into perfectly seasoned pieces that will make your mouth water.

Hummus Kabab in Pita

$14.99

Kabab Plate w/Salad

$16.99

Kabab Hummus Salad Plate

$18.99

Kabab Hummus Falafel Salad Plate

$19.99

Chicken

A marinade of Middle Eastern Spices grilled to perfection with chopped onions.

Chicken Pita

$14.99

Chicken Plate w/Salad

$16.99

Chicken Hummus Salad Plate

$18.99

Chicken Hummus Falafel Salad Plate

$19.99

Schnitzel

Hummus Schnitzel in Pita

$12.99

Schnitzel w/Salad Plate

$14.99

Schnitzel Hummus Salad Plate

$16.99

Schnitzel Hummus Falafel Salad Plate

$17.99

Schnitzel

$7.99

Shawarma

Rotisserie turkey is roasted, thinly sliced, and seasoned to perfection.

Hummus Shawarma in Pita

$14.99

Shawarma and Salad Plate

$16.99

Shawarma Hummus Salad Plate

$18.99

Shawarma Hummus Falafel Salad Plate

$19.99

Hamburgers & Hot Dogs

Hamburger

$11.99

Hamburger w/French Fries

$13.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Hot Dog w/French Fries

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$10.99

Rami's Special

The Ultimate PuPu Platter! An assortment of Kebabs, Falafel, Grilled Chicken, Hummus and Salad all-in-one Plate.

Rami's Special

$22.99

Extras & Side Orders

Falafel Ball

$0.80

Pita Pockets

$1.00

French Fries

$4.50

Plate of Baklava

$4.50

Individual Baklava

$1.75

Extra Kabob

$3.99

Extra Tahina

$0.75

By The Pound

Hummus Medium

$8.99

Hummus Large

$11.99

Baba Ganoush Medium

$8.99

Baba Ganoush Large

$11.99

Tahini Medium

$8.99

Tahini Large

$11.99

Seasonal

Doughnut (jelly-filled)

$2.95Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Spring Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Israeli Fruit Nectars

$3.75

Nesher Malt Beer (non alcoholic)

$3.75

T-shirt

T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our menu ranges from a variety of authentic Israeli/Middle Eastern foods such as falafel (perfectly sized golden crispy chickpea balls), shawarma (turkey on a spit, carved into thin slices), bourekas (puff pastries with various fillings), hummus (mashed garlicky chickpea spread), and much more.

Website

Location

324 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02246

Directions

