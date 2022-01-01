- Home
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Popular Items
Feature
Gift Card
Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases) If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.
Two Course Wine Dinner
First Course: J. Lohr Chardonnay (California) Second Course: J. Lohr Cabernet (California)FIRST COURSE: AUTUMN SALAD Arugula, grilled fennel, orange segments, house smoked beets, parmesan cheese, toasted brown sugar walnuts, dried cranberries and an orange vinaigrette SECOND COURSE: BEEF BURGUNDY Traditional beef burgundy slow simmered with root vegetables, fresh herb, burgundy wine, plated over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. (No substitutions can be made)
Two Course Beer Dinner
First Course: Guinness Stout (Ireland) Second Course: Bells Two Hearted IPA (Missouri) (California)FIRST COURSE: AUTUMN SALAD Arugula, grilled fennel, orange segments, house smoked beets, parmesan cheese, toasted brown sugar walnuts, dried cranberries and an orange vinaigrette SECOND COURSE: BEEF BURGUNDY Traditional beef burgundy slow simmered with root vegetables, fresh herb, burgundy wine, plated over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. (No substitutions can be made)
November Beef Burgundy
Traditional beef burgundy slow simmered with root vegetables, fresh herb, burgundy wine, plated over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. (No substitutions can be made)
Autumn Salad
Arugula, grilled fennel, orange segments, house smoked beets, parmesan cheese, toasted brown sugar walnuts, dried cranberries and an orange vinaigrette. (No substitutions can be made)
Starters
CHICKEN WINGS
Chicken wings baked with our house seasoning then fried, tossed with a choice of hot sauce, BBQ sauce, Cajun dry rub, or Jamaican jerk dry rub
QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, melted cheddar-jack cheese and pico de gallo in a crispy flour tortilla with sour cream. Add guacamole ($1.50)
SHRIMP KICKERS
Half pound of blackened shrimp sautéed in a SPICY Gator sauce with white wine and garlic, over bacon cheddar cheese grits
JD MINI BURGERS
Angus beef mini burgers* grilled, topped with Provolone, sautéed onions, and pickle chip on mini sweet challah buns, side of Jack Daniel’s glaze
SMOKED ARTICHOKE DIP
Smoked Gouda, artichoke hearts, shallots and three cheeses baked in our smoker and served with sliced & toasted pana tabla bread
BOURBON BACON BRIE
French brie round, grilled until warm and gooey topped with bourbon bacon jam, candied rosemary thyme walnuts and sliced granny smith apples, served with sliced French bread
BBQ PORK NACHOS
A pile of tortilla chips with house smoked pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, black beans, BBQ sauce drizzle, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
HOT PEAS!
Brought back by popular demand: Black eyed peas flash fried and tossed in a spicy season
Soup & Salad
Beef Chili - Cup
Beef Chili - Bowl
Tomato Bisque - Cup
Tomato Bisque - Bowl
French Onion Soup
SIGNATURE COBB SALAD
Grilled and sliced lemon pepper chicken breast, hearts of palm, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, bacon, diced tomato, julienne red onion & crumbled blue cheese (if out of crumbled blue mixed cheese will be substituted), with a side of Balsamic vinaigrette
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
Eight ounce hand-cut Scottish salmon* filet seasoned with our blackening spices and grilled, over romaine & mesculin greens, herb marinated Roma tomatoes, red onion, black beans, cucumber, and julienne carrots with a side of lemon herb vinaigrette
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, parmesan, and garlic croutons
FARMHOUSE GREENS Small
Mixed greens & romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, red onion, sliced radish, chopped bacon and shredded cheddar, herb croutons & Monterey jack cheese, with your choice of dressing
FARMHOUSE GREENS Large
Mixed greens & romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, red onion, sliced radish, chopped bacon and shredded cheddar, herb croutons & Monterey jack cheese, with your choice of dressing
STONE'S STEAK SALAD
Marinated beef medallions*, artichoke hearts, herb marinated tomatoes & hearts of palm, topped with crispy fried onion strings over romaine & mesculin lettuce with a creamy horseradish dressing on the side
Entrees
SALMON WITH CUCUMBER DILL
Sustainable Scottish farm raised salmon* filet grilled and topped with a cucumber dill sauce with mashed potatoes and wilted spinach (if we are ever out of spinach the vegetable of the day will be substituted)
BARBECUE RIBS - Half Rack
Award winning slow roasted pork barbeque ribs, finished on the grill with our house BBQ sauce, and served with hand cut fries (if we are ever out of fries mashed potatoes will be substituted) and cole slaw
BARBECUE RIBS - Full Rack
Award winning slow roasted pork barbeque ribs, finished on the grill with our house BBQ sauce, and served with hand cut fries (if we are ever out of fries mashed potatoes will be substituted) and Cole slaw
CAJUN FISH & CHIPS
Fresh cod filets Cajun beer battered and golden fried, served with Cajun fried sweet potato wedges, coleslaw and a spiced remoulade. (If out of sweet potatoes regular fries will be substituted)
JACK PORK CHOPS
Two pork chops* grilled and topped with our Jack Daniel’s glaze, served with cheddar-scallion mashed potatoes and green beans. (If we are ever out of green beans the vegetable of the day will be substituted)
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
Wild mushroom ravioli sautéed with fresh spinach, pancetta, mushrooms, tomato, and onions in a sherry-parmesan cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
BISTRO STEAK
Grilled teres major* (a cut of beef that is as lean and tender as filet), sliced and finished with a crack peppercorn demi-glace, served with horseradish mashed potatoes and green beans. (If we are ever out of green beans todays vegetable will be substituted)
PENNE WITH CHICKEN
Grilled diced chicken with sautéed artichoke, spinach, tomato, onion, and bacon, finished with a roasted garlic & lemon sauce and tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese $15.99
Sandwiches & Burgers
PULLED PORK BARBECUE
House smoked pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce or tangy Carolina sauce, topped with cole slaw & fried onion strings, served on a soft potato Kaiser roll
BOURBON CHICKEN BRIOCHE
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and sweet-hot mustard on a onion brioche bun (If Brioche roll is out of stock a plain bun will be substituted)
NY ON RYE
Herb brined corned beef house smoked and shaved, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on wheat bread and cooked on the griddle
COD PO' BOY
Fresh cod filet Cajun beer battered and golden fried, served on a soft sub roll with a spiced remoulade, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato (if out of sub roll a Kaiser will be substituted)
CLASSIC CLUB
Triple Decker with sliced turkey, black forest ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato, with house-made tomato mayo on toasted multigrain bread (will substitute white bread if out of multigrain)
SIGNATURE BURGER
Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* with peppercorn demi-glace, smoked Gouda, sautéed mushroom, fried onion strings and sweet-hot mustard spread, on an onion Brioche roll (If Brioche roll is out of stock a plain bun will be substituted)
ANGUS BEEF BURGER
Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* grilled, served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion
TURKEY BURGER
Seasoned 7oz ground turkey burger on a sesame seed bun
BEYOND BURGER
Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* grilled, served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion
TOMATO PORTOBELLO KAISER
Grilled Portobello mushroom topped with melted provolone, herb marinated tomatoes, and fried onion strings, lettuce and our house smoked tomato aioli on an onion brioche bun
Sides
Kids Menu & Desserts
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Kids Penne with Butter & Parmesan
Key Lime Pie
Traditional Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream
Chocolate mousse cake
Layers of chocolate cake and milk chocolate mousse, with chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream
Apple Tart
Individual warm baked apple tart With vanilla bean ice cream
Beverages
Craft Cocktails
Fairlington Sangria (makes 2 cocktails)
Merlot, apply brandy, pear puree, orange bitters, shaken over ice with fresh apple and fresh orange. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS). Must be 21 to purchase.
Smoked Jalapeno Margarita (makes 2 cocktails)
House infused smoked jalapeno tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, sour mix, fresh lime juice, splash of orange juice, fresh jalapenos. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS). Must be 21 to purchase.
Bloody Mary (makes 2 cocktails)
Vodka with our spicy bloody Mary mix, olives, lemon and lime
Smoky Orange Old Fashioned (makes 2 cocktails)
Bulleit bourbon, house-smoked dark cherry, orange bitters, sweet vermouth, simple syrup, and an orange twist. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.
Hot Bourbon Cider (makes 2 cocktails)
Hot apple cider, bourbon, orange bitters, squeeze fresh lemon juice, cinnamon & brown sugar, with fresh orange. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.
Pumpkin Spice Coffee (makes 2 cocktails)
Irish cream, coffee liquor, pumpkin spice, coffee, whipped cream, cinnamon nutmeg sprinkle. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.
Hot Rum Punch (makes 2 cocktails)
Hot apple cider, Captain Morgan spiced rum, honey simple syrup, cranberry juice, cinnamon stick and a dosh of Angostura bitters. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.
Blood Orange Aperol Spritz (makes 2 cocktails)
Aperol, sparkling wine, blood orange juice, and a candied orange slice. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.
French 77 (makes 2 cocktails)
Gin, St. Germaine, orange bitters, sparkling rose, fresh lemon juice, and edible rose petals. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.
White Wine Bottles
Stella Pinot Grigio (Umbria, IT)
Solena Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley, OR)
MAN Vintners Chenin Blanc (South Africa)
Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)
San Simeon Viognier (CA)
Clean Slate Riesling (Mosel, GER)
Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay(Columbia Valley, WA)
Joel Gott Unoaked chardonnay (North Coast, CA)
J. Lohr (Monterey County, CA)
Annalisa Moscato (Spumante, IT)
Marsuret Prosecco (Veneto, IT)
M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé (Rhone Valley, FR)
Santa Julia Sparkling Rose (Mendoza, ARG)
Korbel Brut (Sonoma Valley, CA)
GH Mumm Napa Brut Champagne (Reims, FR)
Red Wine Bottles
Angeline Pinot Noir (Santa Rosa, CA)
Charles Smith Velvet Devil Merlot (WA)
Boom Boom Syrah (WA)
Paso a Paso Tempranillo (La Mancha, SP)
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)
St Cosme Cotes du Rhone Syrah (Rhone V)
Caparzo Sangiovese (Tuscany)
Gran Passione Rosso (Veneto)
J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet (Paso Robles, CA)
Silver Peak Cabernet (North Coast, CA)
Robert Mondavi Napa Pinot Noir (Napa Valley, CA)
Beer Bottles/Cans
Modelo Especial
Lager, 12 oz, 4.4%
Eggenberg
Pilsner, 12 oz, 6.25%
Port City Optimal Wit
Wheat Beer, 12 oz, 6.0%
Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin
IPA, 12 oz, 7.0%
Port City IPA
IPA, 12 oz, 6.3%
Newcastle
Brown Ale, 12 oz, 4.7%
Left Hand Milk Stout
Stout, 12 oz, 6.0%
Magners
Gluten Free, 12 oz, 5.1%
Budweiser
12 oz, 5.0%
Bud Light
12 oz, 5.0%
Coors Light
12 oz, 4.2%
Corona
12 oz, 4.2%
Heineken
12 oz, 5.0%
Michelob Ultra
12 oz, 3.8%
Miller Lite
12 oz, 4.2%
Erdinger Non-Alcoholic
Low Alcohol, 0.5%
Amstel Light
11.2 oz, 4.0%
Jai Alai Can
IPA, 12oz, 7.5%
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Proudly serving our neighborhood since 1978!
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria, VA 22302