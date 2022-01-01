Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Ramparts

review star

No reviews yet

1700 Fern Street

Alexandria, VA 22302

Popular Items

ANGUS BEEF BURGER
CHICKEN WINGS
SIGNATURE BURGER

Feature

Gift Card

Buy a gift card! (No sales tax added to gift card purchases) If you would like this mailed please add in Special Instructions the name & mailing address.

Two Course Wine Dinner

$46.00

First Course: J. Lohr Chardonnay (California) Second Course: J. Lohr Cabernet (California)FIRST COURSE: AUTUMN SALAD Arugula, grilled fennel, orange segments, house smoked beets, parmesan cheese, toasted brown sugar walnuts, dried cranberries and an orange vinaigrette SECOND COURSE: BEEF BURGUNDY Traditional beef burgundy slow simmered with root vegetables, fresh herb, burgundy wine, plated over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. (No substitutions can be made)

Two Course Beer Dinner

$46.00

First Course: Guinness Stout (Ireland) Second Course: Bells Two Hearted IPA (Missouri) (California)FIRST COURSE: AUTUMN SALAD Arugula, grilled fennel, orange segments, house smoked beets, parmesan cheese, toasted brown sugar walnuts, dried cranberries and an orange vinaigrette SECOND COURSE: BEEF BURGUNDY Traditional beef burgundy slow simmered with root vegetables, fresh herb, burgundy wine, plated over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. (No substitutions can be made)

November Beef Burgundy

$26.00

Traditional beef burgundy slow simmered with root vegetables, fresh herb, burgundy wine, plated over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. (No substitutions can be made)

Autumn Salad

$9.00

Arugula, grilled fennel, orange segments, house smoked beets, parmesan cheese, toasted brown sugar walnuts, dried cranberries and an orange vinaigrette. (No substitutions can be made)

Starters

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99

Chicken wings baked with our house seasoning then fried, tossed with a choice of hot sauce, BBQ sauce, Cajun dry rub, or Jamaican jerk dry rub

QUESADILLA

$13.99

Grilled chicken, melted cheddar-jack cheese and pico de gallo in a crispy flour tortilla with sour cream. Add guacamole ($1.50)

SHRIMP KICKERS

$14.99

Half pound of blackened shrimp sautéed in a SPICY Gator sauce with white wine and garlic, over bacon cheddar cheese grits

JD MINI BURGERS

$13.99

Angus beef mini burgers* grilled, topped with Provolone, sautéed onions, and pickle chip on mini sweet challah buns, side of Jack Daniel’s glaze

SMOKED ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.99

Smoked Gouda, artichoke hearts, shallots and three cheeses baked in our smoker and served with sliced & toasted pana tabla bread

BOURBON BACON BRIE

$14.99

French brie round, grilled until warm and gooey topped with bourbon bacon jam, candied rosemary thyme walnuts and sliced granny smith apples, served with sliced French bread

BBQ PORK NACHOS

$12.99

A pile of tortilla chips with house smoked pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, black beans, BBQ sauce drizzle, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

HOT PEAS!

$8.99

Brought back by popular demand: Black eyed peas flash fried and tossed in a spicy season

Soup & Salad

Beef Chili - Cup

$5.00

Beef Chili - Bowl

$7.00

Tomato Bisque - Cup

$5.00

Tomato Bisque - Bowl

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

SIGNATURE COBB SALAD

$18.99

Grilled and sliced lemon pepper chicken breast, hearts of palm, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, bacon, diced tomato, julienne red onion & crumbled blue cheese (if out of crumbled blue mixed cheese will be substituted), with a side of Balsamic vinaigrette

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$20.99

Eight ounce hand-cut Scottish salmon* filet seasoned with our blackening spices and grilled, over romaine & mesculin greens, herb marinated Roma tomatoes, red onion, black beans, cucumber, and julienne carrots with a side of lemon herb vinaigrette

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, parmesan, and garlic croutons

FARMHOUSE GREENS Small

$8.00

Mixed greens & romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, red onion, sliced radish, chopped bacon and shredded cheddar, herb croutons & Monterey jack cheese, with your choice of dressing

FARMHOUSE GREENS Large

$12.00

Mixed greens & romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, red onion, sliced radish, chopped bacon and shredded cheddar, herb croutons & Monterey jack cheese, with your choice of dressing

STONE'S STEAK SALAD

$19.99

Marinated beef medallions*, artichoke hearts, herb marinated tomatoes & hearts of palm, topped with crispy fried onion strings over romaine & mesculin lettuce with a creamy horseradish dressing on the side

Entrees

SALMON WITH CUCUMBER DILL

$24.99

Sustainable Scottish farm raised salmon* filet grilled and topped with a cucumber dill sauce with mashed potatoes and wilted spinach (if we are ever out of spinach the vegetable of the day will be substituted)

BARBECUE RIBS - Half Rack

$19.99

Award winning slow roasted pork barbeque ribs, finished on the grill with our house BBQ sauce, and served with hand cut fries (if we are ever out of fries mashed potatoes will be substituted) and cole slaw

BARBECUE RIBS - Full Rack

$31.99

Award winning slow roasted pork barbeque ribs, finished on the grill with our house BBQ sauce, and served with hand cut fries (if we are ever out of fries mashed potatoes will be substituted) and Cole slaw

CAJUN FISH & CHIPS

$22.99

Fresh cod filets Cajun beer battered and golden fried, served with Cajun fried sweet potato wedges, coleslaw and a spiced remoulade. (If out of sweet potatoes regular fries will be substituted)

JACK PORK CHOPS

$23.99

Two pork chops* grilled and topped with our Jack Daniel’s glaze, served with cheddar-scallion mashed potatoes and green beans. (If we are ever out of green beans the vegetable of the day will be substituted)

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$16.99

Wild mushroom ravioli sautéed with fresh spinach, pancetta, mushrooms, tomato, and onions in a sherry-parmesan cream sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

BISTRO STEAK

$25.99

Grilled teres major* (a cut of beef that is as lean and tender as filet), sliced and finished with a crack peppercorn demi-glace, served with horseradish mashed potatoes and green beans. (If we are ever out of green beans todays vegetable will be substituted)

PENNE WITH CHICKEN

$18.99

Grilled diced chicken with sautéed artichoke, spinach, tomato, onion, and bacon, finished with a roasted garlic & lemon sauce and tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese $15.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

PULLED PORK BARBECUE

$13.99

House smoked pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce or tangy Carolina sauce, topped with cole slaw & fried onion strings, served on a soft potato Kaiser roll

BOURBON CHICKEN BRIOCHE

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and sweet-hot mustard on a onion brioche bun (If Brioche roll is out of stock a plain bun will be substituted)

NY ON RYE

$12.99

Herb brined corned beef house smoked and shaved, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on wheat bread and cooked on the griddle

COD PO' BOY

$15.99

Fresh cod filet Cajun beer battered and golden fried, served on a soft sub roll with a spiced remoulade, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato (if out of sub roll a Kaiser will be substituted)

CLASSIC CLUB

$12.99

Triple Decker with sliced turkey, black forest ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato, with house-made tomato mayo on toasted multigrain bread (will substitute white bread if out of multigrain)

SIGNATURE BURGER

$16.99

Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* with peppercorn demi-glace, smoked Gouda, sautéed mushroom, fried onion strings and sweet-hot mustard spread, on an onion Brioche roll (If Brioche roll is out of stock a plain bun will be substituted)

ANGUS BEEF BURGER

$13.99

Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* grilled, served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion

TURKEY BURGER

$12.99

Seasoned 7oz ground turkey burger on a sesame seed bun

BEYOND BURGER

$14.99

Eight ounce 100% Angus beef burger* grilled, served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion

TOMATO PORTOBELLO KAISER

$13.99

Grilled Portobello mushroom topped with melted provolone, herb marinated tomatoes, and fried onion strings, lettuce and our house smoked tomato aioli on an onion brioche bun

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Pasta salad

$4.00Out of stock

Baked Beans

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.50

Cajun Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Potato Chips (house made)

$4.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$5.50

Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

Mixed Vegetables

$5.50

Kids Menu & Desserts

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Kids Penne with Butter & Parmesan

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Traditional Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream

Chocolate mousse cake

$8.00Out of stock

Layers of chocolate cake and milk chocolate mousse, with chocolate shavings, served with whipped cream

Apple Tart

$10.00

Individual warm baked apple tart With vanilla bean ice cream

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Fountain Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Fountain Soda

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Fountain Soda

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Fountain Soda

House Brewed Iced Tea - 12 oz

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Fountain

Craft Cocktails

Fairlington Sangria (makes 2 cocktails)

$22.00

Merlot, apply brandy, pear puree, orange bitters, shaken over ice with fresh apple and fresh orange. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS). Must be 21 to purchase.

Smoked Jalapeno Margarita (makes 2 cocktails)

$24.00

House infused smoked jalapeno tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, sour mix, fresh lime juice, splash of orange juice, fresh jalapenos. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS). Must be 21 to purchase.

Bloody Mary (makes 2 cocktails)

$19.00

Vodka with our spicy bloody Mary mix, olives, lemon and lime

Smoky Orange Old Fashioned (makes 2 cocktails)

$26.00

Bulleit bourbon, house-smoked dark cherry, orange bitters, sweet vermouth, simple syrup, and an orange twist. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.

Hot Bourbon Cider (makes 2 cocktails)

$22.00

Hot apple cider, bourbon, orange bitters, squeeze fresh lemon juice, cinnamon & brown sugar, with fresh orange. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee (makes 2 cocktails)

$20.00

Irish cream, coffee liquor, pumpkin spice, coffee, whipped cream, cinnamon nutmeg sprinkle. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.

Hot Rum Punch (makes 2 cocktails)

$22.00

Hot apple cider, Captain Morgan spiced rum, honey simple syrup, cranberry juice, cinnamon stick and a dosh of Angostura bitters. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.

Blood Orange Aperol Spritz (makes 2 cocktails)

$22.00

Aperol, sparkling wine, blood orange juice, and a candied orange slice. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.

French 77 (makes 2 cocktails)

$24.00

Gin, St. Germaine, orange bitters, sparkling rose, fresh lemon juice, and edible rose petals. (MAKES 2 COCKTAILS) Must be 21 or over to purchase.

White Wine Bottles

Stella Pinot Grigio (Umbria, IT)

$28.00

Solena Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley, OR)

$50.00

MAN Vintners Chenin Blanc (South Africa)

$30.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)

$38.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, NZ)

$40.00

San Simeon Viognier (CA)

$44.00Out of stock

Clean Slate Riesling (Mosel, GER)

$30.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay(Columbia Valley, WA)

$35.00

Joel Gott Unoaked chardonnay (North Coast, CA)

$35.00

J. Lohr (Monterey County, CA)

$34.00

Annalisa Moscato (Spumante, IT)

$36.00

Marsuret Prosecco (Veneto, IT)

$48.00

M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé (Rhone Valley, FR)

$35.00

Santa Julia Sparkling Rose (Mendoza, ARG)

$44.00Out of stock

Korbel Brut (Sonoma Valley, CA)

$38.00

GH Mumm Napa Brut Champagne (Reims, FR)

$75.00

Red Wine Bottles

Angeline Pinot Noir (Santa Rosa, CA)

$38.00

Charles Smith Velvet Devil Merlot (WA)

$31.00

Boom Boom Syrah (WA)

$37.00

Paso a Paso Tempranillo (La Mancha, SP)

$38.00Out of stock

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec (Mendoza, ARG)

$43.00Out of stock

St Cosme Cotes du Rhone Syrah (Rhone V)

$50.00

Caparzo Sangiovese (Tuscany)

$32.00Out of stock

Gran Passione Rosso (Veneto)

$40.00

J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet (Paso Robles, CA)

$40.00

Silver Peak Cabernet (North Coast, CA)

$37.00

Robert Mondavi Napa Pinot Noir (Napa Valley, CA)

$70.00

Beer Bottles/Cans

Modelo Especial

$5.50Out of stock

Lager, 12 oz, 4.4%

Eggenberg

$6.25

Pilsner, 12 oz, 6.25%

Port City Optimal Wit

$7.00

Wheat Beer, 12 oz, 6.0%

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$9.00

IPA, 12 oz, 7.0%

Port City IPA

$6.00

IPA, 12 oz, 6.3%

Newcastle

$6.00Out of stock

Brown Ale, 12 oz, 4.7%

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.25

Stout, 12 oz, 6.0%

Magners

$6.00

Gluten Free, 12 oz, 5.1%

Budweiser

$5.25

12 oz, 5.0%

Bud Light

$5.25

12 oz, 5.0%

Coors Light

$5.25

12 oz, 4.2%

Corona

$5.25

12 oz, 4.2%

Heineken

$5.25

12 oz, 5.0%

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

12 oz, 3.8%

Miller Lite

$5.25

12 oz, 4.2%

Erdinger Non-Alcoholic

$6.50

Low Alcohol, 0.5%

Amstel Light

$5.25

11.2 oz, 4.0%

Jai Alai Can

$7.50

IPA, 12oz, 7.5%

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Proudly serving our neighborhood since 1978!

Website

Location

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria, VA 22302

Directions

Gallery
Ramparts image
Ramparts image
Ramparts image

