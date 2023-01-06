The Rams Head Inn imageView gallery

The Rams Head Inn

review star

No reviews yet

108 Ram Island Drive Po

Shelter Island, NY 11965

Order Again

Specialty Cocktails

Sp Cocktail

$18.00

Candied Bacon Bloody Mary

$18.00

Vodka, Zing Sang Bloody Mary Mix, Lime Juice, Olive Juice, Candied Bacon, Olive and Lime

Oceans Pearl

$18.00

Peeping Tom

$18.00

Royal Libation

$18.00

Cold Brew Martini

$16.00

Fiery Ram

$18.00

Old Ny Sour

$16.00

Good Energy

$16.00

Lost @ Sea

$18.00

Autumn Spritz

$16.00

Vesper

$18.00

Negoni Bootlegger Bottle

$55.00

Vesper Bootlegger Bottle

$55.00

Fireside

$16.00

Sleigh Ride On Cosway

$18.00

Holly And Jolly

$18.00

Graham Cacker Delight

$18.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Rams Head Blood Mary With Bacon

$18.00

N/A Cranberry Spritz

$10.00

N/A Cardamom Lemonade

$10.00

Wine

POP Champagne ROSE (187 ml)

$29.00

Prosecco Rose, Altaneve DOCG

$55.00

Ruinart Rose

$160.00

102 BTL- Philippe Starck, Rose Louis Roederer

$225.00

101 BTL- Cristal, Louis Roederer

$690.00

103 BTL-Philippe Starck, Louis Roederer

$210.00

104 BTL-Piper Heidsieck Brut Cuvee

$100.00Out of stock

105 BTL - Pommery Brut Royal

$105.00

Prosecco Superiore, Altaneve DOCG

$60.00

Prosecco Bisol

$48.00

Haslinger

$80.00

CORKAGE

$35.00

Roederer Blanc De Blanc

$185.00

BTL-Domaine Ott Chat Selle

$130.00

BTL-By Ott

$63.00

BTL-Wolffer Rose

$45.00

BTL-Peyrassol

$50.00

Magnum Chateau Peyrassol 1.5l

$135.00

Btl Grillo Della Timpa

$45.00

BTL-Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread Cellars

$80.00

BTL-Pinot Grigio Kettmeir

$50.00

Btl Hess Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL-Chardonnay, Stags Leap Wine Cellars

$70.00Out of stock

Btl Ramey Chardonnay

$85.00

BTL- Moscato D'Asti

$40.00

BTL- RouteStock Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL-Pinot Grigio Santi

$40.00

Chablis Domaine Laroche

$80.00

Chassagne Montrachet 1er

$235.00

Btl Entre Deux Mers Marjosse

$42.00

Chateauneuf Du Pape Mont Redon

$96.00

Loveblock

$56.00

Macari Chard

$48.00

Macon-Fuisse

$65.00

Pouilly Fuisse Chateau Fuisse

$115.00

Sancerre

$62.00

SImi chardonnay Half Bottle

$23.00

Tino Vermentino

$44.00

Riesling Sparr

$45.00

Corkage

$35.00

Corkage Magnum

$70.00

520 BTL-Pinot Noir, Acacia

$60.00

521 BTL-Pinot Noir, Pike Road

$51.00

531 BTL-Merlot, Lenz Vineyards

$51.00

551 BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess

$51.00

552 BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Cellars

$160.00

Chianti Castello Volpaia

$62.00

580 BTL-Malbec, Castillero del Diablo

$49.00

590 BTL-Rioja Reserva, Bodegas Muga

$70.00

Petite Sirah, Stags Leap Vineyards

$80.00

601 BTL-Zinfandel, Rombauer Vineyards

$75.00

Barolo

$155.00

Brunello Di Montalcino

$145.00

Btl -Hall Cab

$110.00

BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Robles

$54.00

Chateau du Tertre

$130.00

Chateau Ferran

$66.00

Chateau Petit Figeac

$168.00

Chateau Rouget Pomerol

$159.00

Chateauneuf Du Pape Beaurenard

$140.00

Cristom winery

$75.00

St Joseph COURSODON

$124.00

Dumol Winery Pinot Noir

$162.00

Lewis Cellars

$220.00

Malbec M. Torino Cuma

$46.00

Mercurey Domaine Faiveley

$96.00

Numanthia

$117.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$69.00

Sagrantino Di Montefalco

$125.00

SAVIGNY Les Beaunes Galopiere

$85.00

Simi cabernet Half Bottle

$28.00

St Joseph Coursodon

$124.00

Toro Bodegas Numanthia

$117.00

Volnay Girardin

$165.00

Saint Emillion Belle Assise Coureau

$75.00

Bergstrom Pinot Noir

$305.00Out of stock

Eisele Altagracia

$315.00

Abreu Rothwell Hyde

$525.00

Chateau MARGAUX 2004

$1,230.00

Chateau Pichon Longueville Baron

$645.00

Pommard 1 CRU

$225.00

Btl Lyric

$58.00

Fladgate LBV

$12.00

Croft

$15.00

Graham 20 Years Tawny

$17.00

Alvear Sherry

$14.00

Sauternes Suduirau

$15.00

Macari Block E

$13.00

Moscato

$12.00

Gl-Moscato

$10.00

Gl Haslinger Brut

$20.00

GL- Prosecco Superiore, Jeio, DOC

$13.00

gl-Rose Prosecco

$14.00

GL-Wolffer Rose

$13.00

Gl Peyrassol

$14.00

GL-By Ott

$19.00

Gl-Sauvigon Blanc Infamous Goose

$13.00

Gl-Santi Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Macari Chard

$13.00

Gl-RouteStock Chardonnay

$14.00

Gl Vermentino

$14.00

Gl-Malbec M Torino

$13.00

GL-Merlot, Lenz Vineyards (Copy)

$14.00

Gl-Pinoy Noir Lyric

$15.00

Gl-VinaRobles Cabernet

$14.00

Gl Bordeaux Ferran

$18.00

Gl-Sake

$15.00

Lilet Gl

$12.00

Gl Vermentino

$14.00

Gl Grillo Della Timpa

$12.00

Gl Entre Deux Mers

$13.00

Coffee/Tea/Esp

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cortado

$4.00

Double espresso

$7.50

Bottled Water

Sparkling

$10.00

Still

$10.00

Sm Poland Spring

$2.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cardamom Lemonade

$10.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Coffee

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Cider

$8.00

Na Calm Cooler

$10.00

Na Cardomon Lemonade

$11.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pine Apple Juice

$5.00

Roy Rogers (NA drink - Coke and Grenadine)

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Small Sparklimg

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beet

$6.00

Common Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Bellini

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Boulevardier

$18.00

Campari Spritz

$16.00

Cosmo

$17.00

Irish Cofee

$16.00

Kir Royal

$14.00

Long Island Ice'T

$22.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mexican Mule

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$18.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Paloma

$17.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Rum Punch

$16.00

Rusty Nail

$16.00

Spicy Marg

$17.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Virgin Bloody

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Spritzer

$15.00

White Russian

$16.00

Reduced Priced Bar

Wine by the Glass

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Imported Beer

$6.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Greenport Harbor Ale

$5.00

Greenport Ipa

$5.00

Merlot

$9.00

Heineken

$6.00

Swag Baby

Baseball Hat - Navy

$40.00Out of stock

Baseball Hat - Pink

$40.00

Baseball Hat - White

$40.00

Bathing Suits

$60.00

Cashmere Hoodie

$195.00

Cashmere Pink Sweater

$120.00

Cashmere Throw

$250.00

Cashmere Wrap

$185.00

Monogrammed French Terry Sweatshirt - Navy

$80.00

Monogrammed French Terry Sweatshirt - White

$80.00

Monogrammed Picnic Blanket

$150.00

Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Jacket - Navy

$325.00

Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Jacket - Pink

$325.00

Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Jacket - White

$325.00

Ram Polo

$70.00

Ram T-Shirt - Navy

$40.00

Ram T-Shirt - Pink

$40.00

Shelter Isle Sweatshirts

$148.00

Terry Bath Robe

$175.00

Tote - Navy

$70.00Out of stock

Tote - Pink

$48.00

Turkish Cotton Beach Towel

$120.00

Ram T-Shirt - White

$40.00

Super Size Cashmere Wrap

$280.00

Purse

$195.00

Pom Pom Hat

$80.00

Silk Scarf

$75.00

Cable Knit Hat

$60.00

Xmas Book

$17.95

Veuve Bag

$35.00

Candles

Soy Candle - Lamb/Ram

$42.00

Soy Candle - Yacht

$42.00

SuperGoop

SuperGoop Lip Screen

$22.00

SuperGoop Glow Stick

$25.00

SuperGoop Glow Oil

$38.00

SuperGoop Resetting Powder

$30.00

Misc

Ram Ornament

$40.00

Ram Sheep

$110.00

Ram Wine Glass

$25.00

Shipping

$10.00

Dazzle Dog Treats

$9.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Beef Jerky - Mango Chipotle

$12.00+

Prime Rib Beef Jerky - Sea Salt

$12.00+

Picnic Basket

$50.00

Small Boat Tote Hand Bag

$70.00+

Coffee/Wine/Cup Sm.

$20.00

Coffee/Wine/Cup Lg.

$25.00

Exercise Mat

$20.00

Quilt Stocking

$100.00

Bootlegger Purse

$195.00

Lets Begin

*Chilled Rams Head Oysters (6 pcs)

$22.00

Ginger-cucumber mignonette & smoked chili cocktail sauce

Fennel, Arugula

$18.00

Ricotta salata, shaved fennel, honey mustard vinaigrette

Hold for Fire

Side Fries

$9.00

Duck Fries

$20.00

Pretzels

$16.00

Romaine

$18.00

Clams

$20.00

Bisque

$18.00

Gratin

$18.00

Scallop Special

$24.00

The Main Course

*R.H.I. Burger

$28.00

Chicken

$34.00

Crescent Farms L. I. Duck Breast

$44.00

Pineapple & confit fried rice, baby bok choy, orange- sesame glaze

Veggie Plate

$27.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$26.00

Halibut

$48.00

PF Pork

$48.00

PF Fish

$48.00

PF Pasta

$48.00

PF Beef

$48.00

Lobster

Pork

$36.00

Sides

Fries

$10.00

Yukon Potatoes

$12.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Side Asparagus

$12.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Lets Begin

*Chilled Rams Head Oysters (6 pcs)

$22.00

Ginger-cucumber mignonette & smoked chili cocktail sauce

Home Fries

$12.00

Side Bacon

$12.00

Smoked Sausage

$12.00

Gratin

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$18.00

Arugula

$18.00

Romaine

$18.00

Clams

$20.00

Duck Fries

$20.00

Bisque

$18.00

The Main Course

*Eggs Benedict

$20.00

English muffin, grilled ham, hollandaise

*R.H.I. Burger

$28.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$26.00

Spiced maple syrup, pecans, bacon

French Toast

$21.00

Bacon-cheddar waffle, sausage gravy, crispy chicken breast

Omelette

$20.00

Potato hash, arugula

Duck Hash

$28.00

Brunch Sides

French Fries

$12.00

Applewood Bacon

$12.00

Home Fries

$12.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Desserts

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Crumble

$15.00

Tart

$14.00

PF Chocolate Cake

PF Crumble

Smores Kit For 2

$22.00

PF Buldino

KIDS MENU

KIDS Chix Fingers

$16.00

KIDS Pasta

$16.00

KIDS Burger

$16.00

Oyster Night

Oyster Flight (6pcs)

$21.00

Oyster Flight (12)

$40.00

Oyster Flight 3

$11.00

Event Buttons

Lions Club Dinner

$45.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

Dinner

$80.00

Event Passed Hors D'oeuvres

$25.00

Event Kid Meal

$30.00

Event Plated Dinner

$90.00

Market Table

$35.00

Cocktail Hr Add On

$30.00

Cake

$10.00

Event Food Upcharge

$8.00

Raw Bar

$250.00

Beer & Wine Open Bar 2 Hours

$40.00

Beer & Wine Open Bar Each Additional Hour

$10.00

Deluxe Beverage Package 2 Hours

$50.00

Deluxe Each Additional Hour

$15.00

Premium Open Bar Package 2 Hours

$60.00

Premium Open Bar Each Additional Hour

$10.00

Champagne Toast

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails (2)

$20.00

Brunch Buffet

$30.00

Hot & Cold Beverage Package 1 Hour

$15.00

Hot & Cold Beverage Package Each Additional Hour

$5.00

Boozy Brunch 2 Hours

$33.00

Boozy Brunch Each Additional Hour

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

$25.00

Dinner Buffet

$65.00

Seafood Roll Station

$45.00

Salad Bar

$25.00

Smores

$500.00

Additional Labor Fee

$250.00

N/A Bev

$2.00

Dinner Stations - Kids

$52.50

Vendor Meals

$50.00

Beach Rental Fee

$500.00

Live Shucker

$250.00

Mini Espresso Martinis

$12.00

Dickens Dinner

$125.00

Sit Down Dinner Party

Plated Dinner Per Person

$90.00

Starter- Soup

Starter- Salad

Starter- Oysters

Main- Chicken

Main- Salmon

Main- Halibut

Main- Gnocchi

Dessert - Mango Sorbet

Dessert- Chocolate Cake

Dessert- Apple Crumble

Event Kids

$30.00

Kids Starter- Fruit Cup

Kids Main - Pasta Bolognese

Kids Dessert- chocolate ice cream

Kids Dessert - Vanilla ice cream

Ticketed Events

Bartender 101

$20.00

6PM NYE Seating

$148.00

6PM NYE Gratuity

$30.00

8PM NYE Seating

$200.00

8pm NYE Gratuity

$33.00

NYE DANCE ONLY

$50.00

Friends & Family

$120.00

Sit Down Brunch/Lunch

Sit Down Brunch/Lunch

$55.00

Starter- Oysters

Starter- Apple Arugula

Starter - Shrimp Cocktail

Main - Omelette

Main - Burger

Main - Chix Sandwich

Murder Mystery Dinner

Murder Mystery Dinner

$110.00

Murder Mystery Ent. Ticket

$35.00

First - Soup

First - Romaine

First - Meatballs

Main - Crispy Pork Belly

Main - Fluke

Main - Mushroom

Dessert - Caramel Crumble

Dessert - Choc Cake

Grab & Go Items

Chopped Romaine Salad

$20.00

gorgonzola, bacon, green goddess dressing

Peach, Fennel, and Arugula

$20.00

ricotta salata, pistachios, sherry vinaigrette

Hummus and Crudite

$20.00

crisp vegetables

Grilled Chicken and Tabbouleh

$20.00

red quinoa, fresh herbs, lemon, cucumber yogurt sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette

Confit Tuna Salad Wrap

$20.00

crisp romaine, lemon, celery, scallion, pesto orzo salad, whole wheat wrap

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$20.00

white cheddar cheese, baby arugula, honey mustard, pesto orzo salad, whole wheat wrap

G&G Canned Soda

$3.00

Macro Bowl

$20.00

Rainbow Salad

$20.00

crudite

$12.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Rams Head Inn is the iconic waterfront restaurant and hotel on Shelter Island, NY. Arrive by air, sea, or scenic roads to enjoy our seasonal menus, organic garden inspired cocktails, and stunning sunsets on the beach!

108 Ram Island Drive Po, Shelter Island, NY 11965

Directions

The Rams Head Inn image

