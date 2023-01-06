- Home
The Rams Head Inn
108 Ram Island Drive Po
Shelter Island, NY 11965
Specialty Cocktails
Sp Cocktail
Candied Bacon Bloody Mary
Vodka, Zing Sang Bloody Mary Mix, Lime Juice, Olive Juice, Candied Bacon, Olive and Lime
Oceans Pearl
Peeping Tom
Royal Libation
Cold Brew Martini
Fiery Ram
Old Ny Sour
Good Energy
Lost @ Sea
Autumn Spritz
Vesper
Negoni Bootlegger Bottle
Vesper Bootlegger Bottle
Fireside
Sleigh Ride On Cosway
Holly And Jolly
Graham Cacker Delight
Mimosa Flight
Rams Head Blood Mary With Bacon
N/A Cranberry Spritz
N/A Cardamom Lemonade
Wine
POP Champagne ROSE (187 ml)
Prosecco Rose, Altaneve DOCG
Ruinart Rose
102 BTL- Philippe Starck, Rose Louis Roederer
101 BTL- Cristal, Louis Roederer
103 BTL-Philippe Starck, Louis Roederer
104 BTL-Piper Heidsieck Brut Cuvee
105 BTL - Pommery Brut Royal
Prosecco Superiore, Altaneve DOCG
Prosecco Bisol
Haslinger
CORKAGE
Roederer Blanc De Blanc
BTL-Domaine Ott Chat Selle
BTL-By Ott
BTL-Wolffer Rose
BTL-Peyrassol
Magnum Chateau Peyrassol 1.5l
Btl Grillo Della Timpa
BTL-Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread Cellars
BTL-Pinot Grigio Kettmeir
Btl Hess Chardonnay
BTL-Chardonnay, Stags Leap Wine Cellars
Btl Ramey Chardonnay
BTL- Moscato D'Asti
BTL- RouteStock Chardonnay
BTL-Pinot Grigio Santi
Chablis Domaine Laroche
Chassagne Montrachet 1er
Btl Entre Deux Mers Marjosse
Chateauneuf Du Pape Mont Redon
Loveblock
Macari Chard
Macon-Fuisse
Pouilly Fuisse Chateau Fuisse
Sancerre
SImi chardonnay Half Bottle
Tino Vermentino
Riesling Sparr
Corkage
Corkage Magnum
520 BTL-Pinot Noir, Acacia
521 BTL-Pinot Noir, Pike Road
531 BTL-Merlot, Lenz Vineyards
551 BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess
552 BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Cellars
Chianti Castello Volpaia
580 BTL-Malbec, Castillero del Diablo
590 BTL-Rioja Reserva, Bodegas Muga
Petite Sirah, Stags Leap Vineyards
601 BTL-Zinfandel, Rombauer Vineyards
Barolo
Brunello Di Montalcino
Btl -Hall Cab
BTL-Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Robles
Chateau du Tertre
Chateau Ferran
Chateau Petit Figeac
Chateau Rouget Pomerol
Chateauneuf Du Pape Beaurenard
Cristom winery
St Joseph COURSODON
Dumol Winery Pinot Noir
Lewis Cellars
Malbec M. Torino Cuma
Mercurey Domaine Faiveley
Numanthia
Ridge Zinfandel
Sagrantino Di Montefalco
SAVIGNY Les Beaunes Galopiere
Simi cabernet Half Bottle
St Joseph Coursodon
Toro Bodegas Numanthia
Volnay Girardin
Saint Emillion Belle Assise Coureau
Bergstrom Pinot Noir
Eisele Altagracia
Abreu Rothwell Hyde
Chateau MARGAUX 2004
Chateau Pichon Longueville Baron
Pommard 1 CRU
Btl Lyric
Fladgate LBV
Croft
Graham 20 Years Tawny
Alvear Sherry
Sauternes Suduirau
Macari Block E
Moscato
Comp Moscato
Gl-Moscato
Gl Haslinger Brut
GL- Prosecco Superiore, Jeio, DOC
gl-Rose Prosecco
GL-Wolffer Rose
Gl Peyrassol
GL-By Ott
Gl-Sauvigon Blanc Infamous Goose
Gl-Santi Pinot Grigio
Macari Chard
Gl-RouteStock Chardonnay
Gl Vermentino
Gl-Malbec M Torino
GL-Merlot, Lenz Vineyards (Copy)
Gl-Pinoy Noir Lyric
Gl-VinaRobles Cabernet
Gl Bordeaux Ferran
Gl-Sake
Lilet Gl
Gl Vermentino
Gl Grillo Della Timpa
Gl Entre Deux Mers
Coffee/Tea/Esp
Bottled Water
NA Bev
Arnold Palmer
Cardamom Lemonade
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ice Coffee
Lemonade
Milk
Hot Cider
Na Calm Cooler
Na Cardomon Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pine Apple Juice
Roy Rogers (NA drink - Coke and Grenadine)
Shirley Temple
Small Sparklimg
Sprite
Tonic
Virgin Mary
Ice Tea
Ginger Beet
Common Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bellini
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Campari Spritz
Cosmo
Irish Cofee
Kir Royal
Long Island Ice'T
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Paloma
Rob Roy
Rum Punch
Rusty Nail
Spicy Marg
Tom Collins
Virgin Bloody
Whiskey Sour
Spritzer
White Russian
Reduced Priced Bar
Swag Baby
Baseball Hat - Navy
Baseball Hat - Pink
Baseball Hat - White
Bathing Suits
Cashmere Hoodie
Cashmere Pink Sweater
Cashmere Throw
Cashmere Wrap
Monogrammed French Terry Sweatshirt - Navy
Monogrammed French Terry Sweatshirt - White
Monogrammed Picnic Blanket
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Jacket - Navy
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Jacket - Pink
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Jacket - White
Ram Polo
Ram T-Shirt - Navy
Ram T-Shirt - Pink
Shelter Isle Sweatshirts
Terry Bath Robe
Tote - Navy
Tote - Pink
Turkish Cotton Beach Towel
Ram T-Shirt - White
Super Size Cashmere Wrap
Purse
Pom Pom Hat
Silk Scarf
Cable Knit Hat
Xmas Book
Veuve Bag
SuperGoop
Misc
Ram Ornament
Ram Sheep
Ram Wine Glass
Shipping
Dazzle Dog Treats
Prime Rib Beef Jerky - Mango Chipotle
Prime Rib Beef Jerky - Sea Salt
Picnic Basket
Small Boat Tote Hand Bag
Coffee/Wine/Cup Sm.
Coffee/Wine/Cup Lg.
Exercise Mat
Quilt Stocking
Bootlegger Purse
Lets Begin
*Chilled Rams Head Oysters (6 pcs)
Ginger-cucumber mignonette & smoked chili cocktail sauce
Fennel, Arugula
Ricotta salata, shaved fennel, honey mustard vinaigrette
Hold for Fire
Side Fries
Duck Fries
PF Soup
PF Salad
Pretzels
Romaine
Clams
Bisque
Gratin
Scallop Special
The Main Course
Sides
Lets Begin
The Main Course
Event Buttons
Lions Club Dinner
Cake Cutting Fee
Dinner
Event Passed Hors D'oeuvres
Event Kid Meal
Event Plated Dinner
Market Table
Cocktail Hr Add On
Cake
Event Food Upcharge
Raw Bar
Beer & Wine Open Bar 2 Hours
Beer & Wine Open Bar Each Additional Hour
Deluxe Beverage Package 2 Hours
Deluxe Each Additional Hour
Premium Open Bar Package 2 Hours
Premium Open Bar Each Additional Hour
Champagne Toast
Specialty Cocktails (2)
Brunch Buffet
Hot & Cold Beverage Package 1 Hour
Hot & Cold Beverage Package Each Additional Hour
Boozy Brunch 2 Hours
Boozy Brunch Each Additional Hour
Sandwiches & Wraps
Dinner Buffet
Seafood Roll Station
Salad Bar
Smores
Additional Labor Fee
N/A Bev
Dinner Stations - Kids
Vendor Meals
Beach Rental Fee
Live Shucker
Mini Espresso Martinis
Dickens Dinner
Sit Down Dinner Party
Plated Dinner Per Person
Starter- Soup
Starter- Salad
Starter- Oysters
Main- Chicken
Main- Salmon
Main- Halibut
Main- Gnocchi
Dessert - Mango Sorbet
Dessert- Chocolate Cake
Dessert- Apple Crumble
Event Kids
Kids Starter- Fruit Cup
Kids Main - Pasta Bolognese
Kids Dessert- chocolate ice cream
Kids Dessert - Vanilla ice cream
Ticketed Events
Sit Down Brunch/Lunch
Murder Mystery Dinner
Grab & Go Items
Chopped Romaine Salad
gorgonzola, bacon, green goddess dressing
Peach, Fennel, and Arugula
ricotta salata, pistachios, sherry vinaigrette
Hummus and Crudite
crisp vegetables
Grilled Chicken and Tabbouleh
red quinoa, fresh herbs, lemon, cucumber yogurt sauce
Grilled Shrimp
grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette
Confit Tuna Salad Wrap
crisp romaine, lemon, celery, scallion, pesto orzo salad, whole wheat wrap
Smoked Turkey Wrap
white cheddar cheese, baby arugula, honey mustard, pesto orzo salad, whole wheat wrap
G&G Canned Soda
Macro Bowl
Rainbow Salad
crudite
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Rams Head Inn is the iconic waterfront restaurant and hotel on Shelter Island, NY. Arrive by air, sea, or scenic roads to enjoy our seasonal menus, organic garden inspired cocktails, and stunning sunsets on the beach!
108 Ram Island Drive Po, Shelter Island, NY 11965