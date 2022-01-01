Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rams Head

2,690 Reviews

$$

33 West St

Annapolis, MD 21401

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Vegetarian Black Bean--Bowl
MD Vegetable Crab--Bowl

Starters Tavern Annapolis

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Brie Fritters

$12.00

Bourbonzola Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chesapeake Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Crabby Tots

$17.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Hoffman's Brats

$13.00

Pretzels & Brats

$19.00

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Salads Tavern Annapolis

Add Caesar w/Entree

$3.00

Add Salad w/Entree

$3.00

Cornycado

$12.00

Cobb

$12.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Grilled Romaine

$11.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Roasted Pear

$13.00

Tavern Wedge

$12.00

Flatbreads Annapolis

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Crab Flatbread

$16.00

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$15.00

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Soups Tavern Annapolis

Cream of Crab--Bowl

$8.00

Cream of Crab--Cup

$5.00

Cup of Soup w/Entree

$3.00

Soup du Jour--Bowl

$7.50

Soup du Jour--Cup

$4.50

Vegetarian Black Bean--Bowl

$6.00

Vegetarian Black Bean--Cup

$3.50

MD Vegetable Crab--Cup

$5.00

MD Vegetable Crab--Bowl

$8.00

Half & Half--Cup

$5.00

Half & Half--Bowl

$8.00

Sammies Tavern Annapolis

Crabby Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Pit Turkey Club

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Banh Mi

$16.00

Sweet Heat Pulled Pork

$14.00

Tavern Turkey Croissant

$14.00

BLT

$13.00

Tacos *Annapolis*

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$15.00

Crispy Duck Tacos

$17.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Veggie Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Burgers Tavern Annapolis

Tavern Burger

$13.00

Smoked Stacked Burger

$16.50

Bacon Burger

$16.00

Dynamite Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Chef Selections Annapolis

Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

BBQ Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Bistro Medallions

$30.00

Cast Iron Crab Cake--Double

$46.00

Cast Iron Crab Cake--Single

$26.00

Chicken Benedetta

$20.00

Citrus Glazed Chicken

$17.00

Crispy Duck And Waffles

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Mac and Cheese Quattro

$15.00

Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Steak and Cake

$46.00

Steak Frites

$26.00

Vegan Chorizo Bowl

$18.00

Kids

Kid Pizza

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.95

Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Sundae

$2.95

Kids Root Beer

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Milk

Kids Drink

Sides

Baguette

$2.00

Basket of Bread

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.00

Basket Potato Chips

$3.95

Basket Tortilla Chips

$2.95Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$4.95Out of stock

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Brussel Spouts

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Corn on the Cob

$1.50Out of stock

Side Crabcake

$20.00

Side Crispy Duck

$9.00

Side Cut Fruit

$4.50

Side Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.95

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Guac

$1.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Carrots

$1.00

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00Out of stock

Side Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Shrimp Salad

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Side Veg Asparagus

$3.00

Side Veg Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Side Veg of the Day

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Tots Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots Side

$2.50

Sub

Sub Veg

$2.50

Sub Salad

$2.00

Sub Caesar

$2.00

Sub Orings

$2.50

Sub Mac&Cheese

$2.50

Sub Mashed Potatoes

Sub Rice

Sub Tots

$1.50

Sub Tots & Cheese

$2.25

Desserts Tavern Annapolis

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Naptown Nutty

$10.00

Old Dominion Root Beer Float

$7.00

Paula's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

S'mores Sundae

$9.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$42.00

Pizza.

Rudy's Original Pizza--Small

$9.00

Rudy's Original Pizza--Large

$16.00

Rudy's 3 Topping Pizza--Small

$11.00

Rudy's 3 Topping Pizza--Large

$20.00

Pizza and a 6-Pack

$19.99

Pizza & A Growler

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

33 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

