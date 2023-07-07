Main picView gallery

Rams House

review star

No reviews yet

2035 West Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$3.00

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Food

Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

house hot sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, green onions

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

chili, mixed cheese, green onions

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

cheese sauce, bacon, ranch

Smashville Hot Fries

$7.00

nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, diced pickles

Side of Fries

$5.00

Shareable

Nachos

$11.00

chili, cheese sauce, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro crema

Chorizo Egg Rolls

$11.00

chorizo, cheese, corn, peppers, onions served with spicy cilantro crema

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

with zesty marinara

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Wings and Things

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Chicken Bites

$10.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Pizza

Aloha Piggy Pizza

$14.00

chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella, pork belly, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno

Asian Persuasion Pizza

$14.00

sticky asian sauce, pork sausage, carrots, kimchi, green onions, boom boom sauce, sesame seeds

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$13.00

white sauce, slab bacon, roasted chicken, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch drizzle

Brisket Burnt Ends Pizza

$14.00

chipotle bbq sauce, smoked brisket, mixed cheese, pickled onions, pub sauce

Italian Stallion Pizza

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, soppressata salami, spicy coppa, pepperoni, calabrian chilis

Maribela Pizza

$13.00

zesty tomato, chorizo, corn, pico de gallo, spicy cilantro crema

Rodney's Herbivore Pizza

$12.00

zesty tomato sauce, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, onions, arugula

Spicy Beehive Pizza

$13.00

zesty pizza sauce, pepperoni, banana peppers, calabrian chilis, spicy honey arugula

The Havoc Pizza

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, black olives, roasted mushrooms

Truffled Shroom Pizza

$14.00

white sauce, roasted mushrooms, onion jam, truffle oil drizzle, red chili flakes

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Salad

Small Romaine Caesar

$7.00

Large Romaine Caesar

$11.00

grana, garlic bread crumbs

Wedge

$12.00

bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, buttermilk ranch, garlic breadcrumbs

Medi Salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Black Castle Sliders

$12.00

american, onion jam, burger sauce

Buffalo chicken sliders

$12.00

blue cheese sauce, pickled onions

Italian grinder sliders

$12.00

pepperoni, salami, spicy coppa, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers

Pastrami sliders

$12.00

swiss, grain mustard, slaw, fries, pickles

Slider Flight

$14.00

Smashville chicken sliders

$12.00

nashville spice spicy ranch, slaw, pickles

Southern Chicken Sliders

$12.00

smokey honey mustard, pickles

Sweets

Banana Pudding Baked Cookie

$6.00

Cookies and Cream Baked Cookie

$6.00

Carmel Crunch Bunt Cake

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side of Boom Boom

$0.25

Side of Chipotle BBQ

$0.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Spicy Asian

$0.25

Side of Spicy Honey

$0.25

Side of Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Side of Buffalo

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rams House is a VCU focused Bar and kitchen that will serve craft beers (36 taps), pizzas, wings, sliders, and cocktails in a sports bar atmosphere!

Website

Location

2035 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Savory Grain
orange starNo Reviews
2043 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Auntie Ning's - Market on Meadow
orange starNo Reviews
719 N Meadow St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Market on Meadow - 719 N. Meadow Street
orange starNo Reviews
719 N. Meadow Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Chicken Fiesta - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 217
2311 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Sally Bell's Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 447
2337 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Camel
orange star4.6 • 697
1621 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beijing On Grove
orange star4.6 • 3,406
5710 Grove Ave Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston