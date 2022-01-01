Ramsey's Burgers 13109 Holmes Rd
246 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh Beef burgers made to order, panko breaded chicken sandwiches, gluten free chicken nuggets, Impossible burgers, fries, onion rings, fried cheese curds, and shakes!
13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145
