Bars & Lounges
American

Ramsey's Trailside

review star

No reviews yet

200 W Loveland Ave

Loveland, OH 45140

Popular Items

B.Y.O.B
Bavarian Pretzel
AUTUMN HARVEST SALAD

APPETIZERS

App. Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy sprouts served with a side of sweet bourbon maple glaze.

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

A giant Bavarian pretzel lightly salted, served with beer cheese dipping sauce.

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Hand crafted blue crab claw meat, served with cilantro lime aioli.

LOADED JUMBO TOTS

$12.00

Jumbo loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and a drizzle of ranch.

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted garlic and red bell pepper hummus, served with a grilled pita and fresh cut vegetables.

Salsa & Guac

$9.00

Mild salsa paired with our fresh guacamole, served with corn tortilla chips.

Pot Stickers

$13.00

Mushrooms stuffed with sausage and cheese topped with sage aioli.

Sliced Filet

$20.00

Filet Mignon thinly sliced, paired with a sauce of your choice. Sauce choices: Red Wine Sauce, Bleu Cheese Butter or Mushroom and Garlic Sauce.

Wings

$13.00

Fresh Chicken wings tossed in sauce or signature dry rub. Dry Rub Choices: House, Parmesan Garlic, Mango Habanero, Caribbean Jerk. Sauce Choices: Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki, Mild Buffalo

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.00

Chicken, corn, black beans, and chopped peppers rolled into a flour tortilla. Served with Avocado Ranch.

Bacon Wrapped Salmon

$12.00

Fried Zuccinni

$9.00

SALADS

Avocado Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, quinoa, goat cheese, walnuts, tomatoes, bell peppers and avocados. Served with Lemon Honey Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese and croutons. Grilled by request.

AUTUMN HARVEST SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, dried cranberries, walnuts, butternut squash and goat cheese. Served with a maple vinaigrette.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.00

Char grilled head of romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, black beans, onions, cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn salsa. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with chipotle ranch.

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Fresh and crisp wedged iceberg lettuce smothered in tomatoes, red onions and bacon. Finished with bleu cheese dressing and crumbles.

GRAIN BOWLS

Fajita Grain Bowl

$10.00

Cilantro Lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh with grilled onions and peppers. Topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Greek Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa with roasted tomatoes and garlic, topped with our hummus and tzizki. Garnished with pita, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta and lemon.

Zucchini Noodle Thai

$10.00

Zucchini noodles with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, sauteed in a Thai peanut sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo Bowl

$10.00

Fettuccine tossed with a creamy Alfredo sauce, served with toasted baguettes.

ENTREES

Kingston Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Salmon with chimichurri sauce, topped with mango salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.

Southwest Chicken

$15.00

Two 6oz chicken breast, lemon and pepper brined, grilled, topped with a red honey drizzle.

Lunch Special

$12.00Out of stock

Shephards Pie

$14.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

B.Y.O.B

$14.00

Half-pounded of Ground Sirloin, Strip and Rib Eye. Topped with your choice of the items below. Served with your choice of a side.

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced brisket topped with swiss cheese, onion straws and barbecue sauce.

Chicken Avocado Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato and Avocado Ranch. Wrapped in a Tomato Basil Tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of items listed. Served with your choice of a side.

Impossible Burger

$13.00

A plant based burger that tastes like the real thing! Topped with your choice of the items listed below. Served with a choice of a side.

Tacos

$14.00

Three tacos with your choice of tofu, chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with corn salsa, shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese and chipotle dressing. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.

Vegetable Wrap

$13.00

Spinach, hummus, feta cheese with roasted zucchini, squash, peppers, and onions. Wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Roasted garlic, brown lentils, carrots, bell peppers, and quinoa. Topped with your choice of the items listed below.

Steak Wrap

$15.00

Marinated steak with black beans, fajita vegetables, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, cheddar cheese and chimichurri sauce.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$4.00

Seasone and sauteed crisp asparagus.

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Wedge

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

ROASTED ZUC & SQUASH

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS MEALS

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Hand battered chicken strips with your choice of sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

White bread and American cheese grilled and melted with your choice of fruit or fries.

Hot Dog

$5.00

100% Angus beef hot dog and your choice of fruit or fries.

Kids Burger

$5.00

Our Angus beef blend on a white bun served with fruit or fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.00

Our Angus beef blend on a white bun and American cheese served with fruit or fries.

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kraft mac and cheese with you choice of fruit or fries.

SOUPS

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Pub Chili

$6.00

DESSERTS

Seasonal Dessert

$6.00

COCKTAIL MENU

Apple Cider Mimosa

$7.00

Apple Cider Mule

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Classic Manhattan

$8.00

Classic Martini

$8.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$9.00

Gin Collins

$10.00

Trailside Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vanilla Old Fashioned

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

BOTTLED BEER

DORA CUP

Btl BLUE MOON

$4.75

Btl BUD LIGHT

$3.50

Btl BUDWEISER

$3.50

Btl COORS LIGHT

$3.50

Btl COORS ORIGINAL

$3.50

Btl CORONA

$4.50

BTL Kaliber NA

$3.50

Btl MILLER 64

$3.50

Btl MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

Btl OMISSION LAGER

$3.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Mom Water

$6.00Out of stock

DRAFT BEER

DORA CUP

1. Mich. Ultra

$4.50

2. Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

3. 312 Lemonade Shandy

$6.00

4. Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$8.00

5. Nitro Guinness

$6.00

6. Madtree Legendary Lager

$6.00

7. Alaskan Amber

$6.00

8. Stella

$6.00

9. Shocktop

$6.00

10. Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

11. Braxton Jubilee

$8.00

12. Angry Orchard

$6.00

SODA

Cocacola

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Blueberry Red bull

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

WINE

DORA CUP

GLS. Boen Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS. Charles & Charles Rose

$8.00

GLS. Conundrum Red Bl.

$12.00

GLS. Frisk Riesling

$8.00

GLS. Kris Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS. Lamarca Prosecco

$10.00

GLS. Lolea Red Sangria

$10.00

GLS. Lolea White Sangria

$10.00

GLS. Mariana

$10.00

GLS. Matua Sauv. Blanc

$10.00

GLS. Primo Amore Moscato

$8.00

GLS. Ravel & Stitch Cab. Sauv

$12.00

GLS. Storypoint Cab. Sauv

$10.00

GLS. Wente Chard.

$10.00

GLS. Yalumba Chard.

$8.00

GLS. Blac Sheep Blanc

$12.00

GLS. Black Sheep Rouge Red Blend

$12.00

GLS. Revel Malbec

$12.00

GLS. The Path Cabernet

$8.00

Revel Wine Tasting

$20.00Out of stock

Ramsey's Slushy

$10.00Out of stock

GLS. Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL. Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL. Charles & Charles Rose

$28.00

BTL. Conundrum Red Bl.

$42.00

BTL. Frisk Riesling

$28.00

BTL. Kris Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL. Lolea Red Sangria

$35.00

BTL. Lolea White Sangria

$35.00

BTL. Mariana

$35.00

BTL. Matua Sauv. Blanc

$35.00

BTL. Primo Amore Moscato

$28.00

BTL. Ravel & Stitch

$42.00

BTL. StoryPoint Cab. Sauv

$35.00

BTL. Yalumba Chard.

$28.00

BTL.Wente Chard.

$35.00

BTL Black Sheep Blanc

$42.00

BTL Black Sheep Rogue

$42.00

BTL Revel Malbec

$42.00

BTL The Path

$28.00
Ramsey’s Trailside is a sister eatery to Paxton’s Grill. That restaurant was named for Colonel Thomas Paxton who first settled the area in 1795. So we thought it was appropriate to name Loveland’s newest dining spot after Paxton’s son-in-law, William Ramsey. He signed a contract in 1848 to buy 189 acres of land that would become Loveland.

200 W Loveland Ave, Loveland, OH 45140

