Restaurant info

Ramsey’s Trailside is a sister eatery to Paxton’s Grill. That restaurant was named for Colonel Thomas Paxton who first settled the area in 1795. So we thought it was appropriate to name Loveland’s newest dining spot after Paxton’s son-in-law, William Ramsey. He signed a contract in 1848 to buy 189 acres of land that would become Loveland.

Website