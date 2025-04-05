Ramshackle Cafe- churned, do not use

Ramshackle Cafe imageView gallery
Appetizers

1/2 O-Rings

$5.29

One pound of onion rings dipped in beer-batter and deep fried with horeseradish sauce

1/2Potato Skins

$6.99

Fried 'til crispy, then filled with cheese and topped with bacon and green onions, served with honey mustard

3 Pickle Spears

$1.50

Basket Fries

$4.49

Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions

Brcli Chs Dlghts

$8.49

Buffalo Wings 1

$1.60

Buffalo Wings 10

$15.49

Mild, Medium, Nuclear, Teriyaki, BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Rocket Fuel, Asian Sesame, Spicy Garlic, Goldfever, Volcano, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Cajun, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle BBQ,

Buffalo Wings 20

$30.99

Mild, Medium, Nuclear, Teriyaki, BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Rocket Fuel, Asian Sesame, Spicy Garlic, Goldfever, Volcano, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Cajun, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle BBQ,

Buffalo Wings 5

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Mozzarella, breaded & deep fried served with marinara sauce

Chez/Bac Fries

$6.99

Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions

Chili Chs Fries

$7.99

Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions

Chips/Pickles

$8.29

Chs Fries

$6.49

Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions

Corn Nuggets

$8.49

Corndogs Full

$7.99

Crab Extremers

$7.99

Seafood & Crab blend with cheddar cheese and jalapeños peppers.

Curly Fries

$4.49

Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions

Egg rolls

$9.99

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Fried Green Bean

$8.49

Breaded & deep fried with cool ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

Deep fried, served with cool ranch dressing

GARLIC Cheese Curds

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.29

Jalapeno peppers filled with cream cheese or cheddar cheese, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with salsa

Lg. Wings Sauce

$6.99

Mac & Chs Wedges

$8.49

Old fashioned macaroni & cheese, breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$8.49

One pound of onion rings dipped in beer-batter and deep fried with horeseradish sauce

Pickle Fries

$8.29

Potato Skins

$8.99

Fried 'til crispy, then filled with cheese and topped with bacon and green onions, served with honey mustard

Ramshackle Combo

$13.49

Buffalo Wings, Potato Skins& Macho Nachos, served with honey mustard, salsa and ranch.

Sampler

$12.49

Awesome combination of fried mushrooms, poppers, chicken fingers and Wisconsin cheese curds. (No substitutions)

Side Chips

$0.79

Sml Fries

$3.29

Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions

Sweet Ff/Basket

$7.49

Crispy sweet potato with just the right seasons

Sweetff/Half

$4.29

Crispy sweet potato with just the right seasons

Veggie Basket

$5.29

Veggie Plate

$3.29

Whole Pickle

$1.59

Soup/Salads

Asian Salad

$11.59

Boneless fried chicken dipped in slightly spicy asian sauce served over mixed greens w/ tomato, cucumbers, cilantro, green onions sprinkled w/ rice noodles served w/ lime vinaigrette dressing

Baked/Bacon&Cheese

$5.49

Baked/Chili&Cheese

$6.49

Baked/Plain

$4.29

Blknd\Calypso

$11.59

Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas

Bowl Frnch Onion

$4.99

Fresh daily get a cup or a bowl

Bowl Sod

$4.99

Fresh daily get a cup or a bowl

Buffchic Salad

$11.99

Caesar/Chkn

$10.99

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick. Add chicken, steak or salmon

Caesar/Mahi

$14.99

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.

Caesar/Salmon

$15.99

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick. Add chicken, steak or salmon

Caesar/Steak

$10.99

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick. Add chicken, steak or salmon

Calypso/Fried

$10.99

Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas

Calypso/Grilled

$10.99

Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas

Calypso/Steak

$10.99

Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas

Champagne Chicken

$11.99

Champagne Shrimp

$13.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Greek

$11.99

Chkn Qsdla Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with layers of bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced eggs and grilled chicken breast. Served with a breadstick

Cranberrysalad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese, topped with dried cranberries and walnuts, served with raspberry vinaigrette

Cup Frnch Onion

$3.79

Cup Sod

$3.79

Fresh daily get a cup or a bowl

Garden Salad

$4.49

Mixed greens & fresh vegetables

Greek Salad

$10.99

Shredded lettuce, black olives, sliced ham, diced tomatoes, bell pepper and onions, feta cheese with greek dressing

Islandshrp Salad

$14.99

Grilled salmon drizzled w/ pesto, served on mixed greens w/ black beans, cilantro, corn, cucumbers & tomatoes, surrounded by cheese quesadillas & served w/ mango dressing

Lrg Caesar

$9.29

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.

Salmon Cobb

$15.99

Salmonquesalad

$15.99

Grilled salmon drizzled w/ pesto, served on mixed greens w/ black beans, cilantro, corn, cucumbers & tomatoes, surrounded by cheese quesadillas & served w/ mango dressing

Salmonspin Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken over fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives served with low fat warm bacon dressing & breadstick

Santa Cruz Sld

$11.89

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Shrpcaesarsalad

$13.99

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.

Shrpspinachsalad

$13.99

Grilled chicken over fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives served with low fat warm bacon dressing & breadstick

Small Greek

$6.99

Shredded lettuce, black olives, sliced ham, diced tomatoes, bell pepper and onions, feta cheese with greek dressing

Sml Caesar

$4.99

Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken over fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives served with low fat warm bacon dressing & breadstick

Weight Salad

$8.99

Western Salad

$11.59

Grilled or chicken tenders served over mixed greens with corn, black beans, tomato, shredded cheese, then topped with flavored corn chips served with chipotle ranch or your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

1/2Buff Fingers

$8.69

1/2Chkn Fingers

$7.99

1/2 pound lightly battered, solid white chicken in you choice of sauce served with french fries and ranch dressing

Blt

$8.49

Buff Fingers

$10.99

Buffalo Ckn Snd

$9.99

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon & honey mustard stacked between triple layered toasted bread

Chicken Philly

$10.69

Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers & lots of melted cheese. Served on a Hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard

Chili Dawg

$7.99

Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top

Chkn Fingers

$10.69

Breaded chicken tenders served with french fries and honey mustard

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on tripled layered, toasted bread

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Cuban

$10.99

Roast pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard then grilled to perfection. Add lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

French Dip

$10.99

Tender roast beef with melted provolone served on toasted hoagie with cole slaw

Grld Cheese

$6.49

Grld Chkn Sndwch

$10.59

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon & melted cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Grld Ham

$8.29

Grld Turkey

$8.29

Breaded chicken tenders served with french fries and honey mustard

Hot Dawg

$6.29

Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top

Hwy 27

$10.99

Tender sliced beef with sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers & lots of melted provolone. Served on a toasted Hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Kraut Dawg

$6.99

Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top

Mahi Sndwch

$14.99

Redfish Sndwch

$14.99

Reuben

$10.59

Thinly sliced corned beef or turkey with fresh sauerkraut & melted swiss cheese on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing

Salmonsndwch

$15.99

Slaw Dawg

$6.99

Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top

SW Dawg

$7.99

Turkeyreuben

$10.59

Uptown

$10.59

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, sauteed fresh mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard

Burgers

14Th St Sliders

$8.99

Three mini-burgers with cheese & pickle

Amrcn Burger

$10.69

Bacon/Chsbrg

$10.99

Bacon, mushrooms, onionstraws and your choice of cheese

Bad Boy

$10.99

With bacon & BBQ sauce & Monteray Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Basic Burger

$9.99

Bacon, mushrooms, onionstraws and your choice of cheese

Blk-N-Blu Burger

$10.99

Blackened then smothered with bleu cheese crumbles

Cheddar Burger

$10.69

Chili Burger

$11.99

Served open face with Ramshackle's famous chili & covered with melted cheese & green onions. Diced onions on request

Chsbrgr Club

$11.49

Charbroiled burger with your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon on triple layered toasted bread

Double Burger

$14.99

House Burger

$11.99

Bacon, mushrooms, onionstraws and your choice of cheese

Mexican Burger

$10.99

Topped with jalapeno peppers & salsa, smothered in melted cheese

Mshrm/Sws Burger

$10.99

Topped with sauteed mushrooms

Patty-Melt

$10.99

Served on rye bread with Swiss cheese & grilled onion

Pepperjac Burger

$10.69

Provo Burger

$10.69

Shack&Cheezy

$11.99

Swiss Burger

$10.69

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Served on a wheat bun w/ bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Western Melt

$10.99

Seafood

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

Cod Dinner

$14.99

Cod Tacos

$14.99

Dinner Fishtacos

$12.99

4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice

Firecrkr Shrp

$12.99

Fish-N-Chips

$13.99

Lightly battered cod served with french fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce

Fried Oysters

$11.99

Fried Shrmp Pltr

$13.99

Lightly breaded shrimp with fries, slaw and cocktail sauce

Mahi

$14.99

Redfish

$15.99

Salmon

$15.99

Moist and flaky broiled in foil then grilled for flavor, served with your choice of two sides

Shrimptacos

$13.99

4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice

Voodoo Shrp

$12.99

South of the Border

1/2 Macho Nachos

$8.29

(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken

Bandito Burrito

$11.99

Our spicy Buzzard's breath chili inside a flour tortilla w/ shreeded cheese, lettuce, green onions & tomato. Served with rice, sour cream & guacamole and topped with chili

Cheese Crisp

$7.49

Cheezquesadilla

$8.99

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Chicken Chimi

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, rice & shredded cheese all rolled in a flour tortilla then deep fried topped w/ chili, cheese, sour cream and guacomole. Served with rice and chili

Chili Bowl

$8.99

(not known everywhere yet!!) Ground beef, chunks of steak and chili beans in a 3-alarm south of the border style! Topped with melted cheese and green onions. Served with 6 color nacho chips, diced onions on request

Chili Cup

$5.69

(not known everywhere yet!!) Ground beef, chunks of steak and chili beans in a 3-alarm south of the border style! Topped with melted cheese and green onions. Served with 6 color nacho chips, diced onions on request

Chimi Shrimp

$14.99

Chips/Salsa

$4.29

Tortill chips and fresh salsa

Chips/Salsa

$4.29

Tortill chips and fresh salsa

Chkn/Rice Bowl

$10.99

Codtacos

$13.99

4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice

Fajita For 2

$25.99

Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp

Fajita/Chkn

$13.99

Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp

Fajita/Shrimp

$15.99

Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp

Fajita/Steak

$13.99

Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp

Macho Nachos

$11.99

(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken

Mahi Tacos

$14.99

4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice

Mexican Pizza

$9.29

Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, bacon, black olives and green onions. Served with fire roasted salsa

Qsdilla/Buff

$10.99

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Qsdilla/Chkn

$10.79

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Qsdilla/Philly

$10.99

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Qsdilla/Shrimp

$13.99

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Qsdilla/Steak

$10.79

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Qsdilla/Veggie

$10.79

Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style

Queso Dip

$7.99

Slightly spicy Queso dip enclosed in a crunchy tortilla crust. Served with salsa

Shrp/Rice Bowl

$13.99

Steak Chimi

$13.99

Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, rice & shredded cheese all rolled in a flour tortilla then deep fried topped w/ chili, cheese, sour cream and guacomole. Served with rice and chili

Stk/Rice Bowl

$11.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

The salad is served with a fried flour tortilla shell stuffed with shredded iceberg lettuce and topped with diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. The salad is topped with taco meat (ground beef), seasoned shredded chicken or beans and/or Spanish rice for vegetarians.

Ult Nachos/Chkn

$14.99

(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken

Ult Nachos/Stk

$14.99

(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken

Chicken/Ribs/Steaks

1/2 Ribs

$11.99

With our own secret sauce Full Slab or Half Slab with two choices

Baja Chkn

$13.99

Bbq Chkn

$13.99

Bbq Favorite

$19.99

1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs, and 5 wings your way, served with your choice of two sides and a breadstick

Bbq Ribs/Full

$18.99

With our own secret sauce Full Slab or Half Slab with two choices

Blknd Steak

$23.99

Boneless Wings

$9.29

Delmonico

$22.99

12oz. hand cut, butcher's block Angus Beef. Try it blacked or smothered with sauteed mushrooms & onions, topped with melted provolone cheese

Mother'S Special

$12.99

Smthrd Chkn

$13.99

Smthrd Steak

$23.99

St.Pat'S Special

$10.99

Wraps

Asian Wrap

$10.99

Boneless fried chicken dipped in slightly spicy asian sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onions and rice noodles with lime vinaigrette dressing. All wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buff Wrap

$10.99

CaesarWrap/Steak

$10.99

Cancun Wrap

$10.99

Cb Club Wrap

$10.99

Cheese Steak Wrp

$10.99

Tender sliced beeff with MELTED provolone cheese, mayo, onion straws wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chkn Csr Wrap

$10.99

Fresh romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons and parm cheese

Cranberrywrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts with raspberry dressing

Fajita Wrap/SHRP

$12.99

Fajita Wrp/Chkn

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken, peppers, sour cream, lettuce, onions, pico de gallo, cheese and rice

Fajita Wrp/Stk

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken, peppers, sour cream, lettuce, onions, pico de gallo, cheese and rice

Rst Bf Wrap

$10.99

Tender roasted beeff, lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, American cheese & horseradish dijon sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Shrmpbuffwrap

$13.99

Shrpcaesar Wrap

$13.99

Fresh romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons and parm cheese

Shrpspinach Wrap

$13.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives. Served with low fat warm bacon dressing

Skilli Wrap

$10.99

Chicken tenders, chili, sour cream and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla

Spinach Wrap

$10.99

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives. Served with low fat warm bacon dressing

Sw Wrap

$10.99

Desserts

Butter Cake

$5.99

Fried Chs Cake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.29

Pb Pie

$6.29

Promo Dessert

SF Raspberry Pie

$5.99

Tuxedo Bombe

$6.29

Lava Cake

$5.99

Kids

Applesauce

Kid Chocolate

$2.00

Kid Chzwedges

$5.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.99

Kid Pinacolada

$2.00

Kid Que

$5.99

Kid Strawberry

$2.00

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Kid Vanilla

$2.00

Kids Burger

$5.99

Macaroni&Cf

$5.99

Mini Corndogs

$5.99

Mini Hotdogs

$5.99

Sides/Misc

$Asiansauce

$0.79

$Blackened

$0.69

$Sauerkraut

$0.79

4 Bean Baked

$1.99

4Oz Queso Dip

$2.99

4Oz Salsa

$1.79

Chipotle Ranch

$0.69

Lg Sd- Honey Mustard

$5.49

Sd - Applesauce

$1.50

Sd - AuJus

$0.59

Sd - Avocado Ranch

$0.99

Sd - Bacon

$2.29

Sd - Bacon Bits

$0.99

Sd - Bkd Beans Side

$1.99

Sd - Black Beans

$1.99

Sd - Bleu Chs$

$0.79

Sd - Blue Chz Crumbs

$0.89

Sd - Breadstick

$1.00

Sd - Chic Brst

$6.99

Sd - Chili

$1.59

Sd - Chips

$0.59

Sd - Cod

$10.99

Sd - Cole Slaw

$1.59

Sd - Cranberries

$0.99

Sd - Doritos

$1.35

Sd - Egg

$0.99

Sd - Extra Wrap

$0.75

Sd - Feta

$0.79

Sd - Finger

$2.99

Sd - Frsh Tomato Side

$1.39

Sd - Guac Large

$2.49

Sd - Guac Small

$1.50

Sd - Ham

$3.00

Sd - Hb Patty

$6.99

Sd - Honey

$0.99

Sd - Honey Mustrd

$0.69

Sd - Horsesauce

$0.69

Sd - Hwy Meat

$4.99

Sd - Lettuce

$0.25

Sd - Macaroni

$4.00

Sd - Mahi

$11.99

Sd - Onion Straws

$1.00

Sd - Ranch

$0.69

Sd - Rice

$1.99

Sd - Sauce

$0.79

Sd - Sauteed Mushroom

$0.89

Sd - Sour Cream

$0.79

Sd - Spinach

$1.25

Sd - Stmd Broc Sd

$2.99

Sd - Stmd Green Beans

$2.99

Sd - Tomatoes

$0.25

Sd - Turkey

$3.00

Sd - Walnuts

$0.99

Sd- BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Sd- Cheese

$0.89

Sd- Faj Steak

$5.99

Sd- Mango

$0.99

Sd- Roast Beef

$5.00

Sd- Salmon

$13.25

Specials

1/2 Bufflo Wrap

$7.99

1/2 Cuban

$7.99

1/2 Reuben

$7.99

1/2 Sw Wrap

$7.99

1/2Rb Wrap

$7.99

B & R Sandwich

$8.59

Chic Parm

$8.59

Chipotlewrap

$8.59

Chk/Veg Qsdla

$7.99

Countryclubmelt

$8.59

Fish Sandwich

$8.59

Lunch Sliders

$7.99

Lunch Tacos

$8.59

Meatball Sub

$8.59

Monte Cristo

$8.59

Pork Sandwich

$8.59

Rst Bf Dagwood

$8.59

Stk/Veg Qsdla

$7.99

Veggie Qsdla

$7.99

Retail

Hat

$20.00

Jacket

$35.00

Jacket2X-3X

$38.00

Jackets-Xl

$35.00

Longslvshirt

$25.00

Longslvshirt2X

$28.00

Longslvshirt3X

$30.00

Paper Towels

$3.25

T-Shirt

$18.00

T-Shirt3Xl

$24.00

T-Shirt2XL

$20.00

Tanktop

$17.00

Tie-Dye/2X

$20.00

Tie-Dye/S-Xl

$18.00

Toilet Tissue

$1.00

N/A Bevs

$Ex.Juice/Mix

$1.25

Bottledwater

$1.25

Cherrycoke

$2.69

Clubsoda

$2.59

Coffee

$2.55

Coke

$2.59

Cranberryjuice

$2.59

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Dietcoke

$2.59

Gallon Iced Tea

$5.99

Gingerale

$2.59

Grapefruitjuice

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Hottea

$2.59

Ibcrootbeer

$2.60

Mr.Pibb

$2.59

Orangejuice

$2.59

Pinklemonade

$2.59

Redbull

$3.25

Shirleytemple

$2.69

Sprite

$2.59

Sweettea

$2.59

To Go Sweet Tea

$1.50

To Go Soda

$1.50

To Go Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweettea

$2.59

Water

Zerosprite

$2.59

TO GO OPTION

15 Minutes

20 Minutes

25 Minutes

30 Minutes

45 Minutes

PICK UP AT

TO GO

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
