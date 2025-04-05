Ramshackle Cafe- churned, do not use
788 Reviews
$$
1317 N. 14th Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
Appetizers
1/2 O-Rings
One pound of onion rings dipped in beer-batter and deep fried with horeseradish sauce
1/2Potato Skins
Fried 'til crispy, then filled with cheese and topped with bacon and green onions, served with honey mustard
3 Pickle Spears
Basket Fries
Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions
Brcli Chs Dlghts
Buffalo Wings 1
Buffalo Wings 10
Mild, Medium, Nuclear, Teriyaki, BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Rocket Fuel, Asian Sesame, Spicy Garlic, Goldfever, Volcano, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Cajun, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle BBQ,
Buffalo Wings 20
Mild, Medium, Nuclear, Teriyaki, BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Rocket Fuel, Asian Sesame, Spicy Garlic, Goldfever, Volcano, Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Cajun, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, Citrus Chipotle BBQ,
Buffalo Wings 5
Cheese Curds
Mozzarella, breaded & deep fried served with marinara sauce
Chez/Bac Fries
Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions
Chili Chs Fries
Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions
Chips/Pickles
Chs Fries
Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions
Corn Nuggets
Corndogs Full
Crab Extremers
Seafood & Crab blend with cheddar cheese and jalapeños peppers.
Curly Fries
Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions
Egg rolls
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Green Bean
Breaded & deep fried with cool ranch dressing
Fried Mushrooms
Deep fried, served with cool ranch dressing
GARLIC Cheese Curds
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers filled with cream cheese or cheddar cheese, lightly breaded and deep fried, served with salsa
Lg. Wings Sauce
Mac & Chs Wedges
Old fashioned macaroni & cheese, breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing
Onion Rings
One pound of onion rings dipped in beer-batter and deep fried with horeseradish sauce
Pickle Fries
Potato Skins
Fried 'til crispy, then filled with cheese and topped with bacon and green onions, served with honey mustard
Ramshackle Combo
Buffalo Wings, Potato Skins& Macho Nachos, served with honey mustard, salsa and ranch.
Sampler
Awesome combination of fried mushrooms, poppers, chicken fingers and Wisconsin cheese curds. (No substitutions)
Side Chips
Sml Fries
Seaoned natural or curly fries - with cheese, bacon and ranch - or with chili, cheese & green onions
Sweet Ff/Basket
Crispy sweet potato with just the right seasons
Sweetff/Half
Crispy sweet potato with just the right seasons
Veggie Basket
Veggie Plate
Whole Pickle
Soup/Salads
Asian Salad
Boneless fried chicken dipped in slightly spicy asian sauce served over mixed greens w/ tomato, cucumbers, cilantro, green onions sprinkled w/ rice noodles served w/ lime vinaigrette dressing
Baked/Bacon&Cheese
Baked/Chili&Cheese
Baked/Plain
Blknd\Calypso
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas
Bowl Frnch Onion
Fresh daily get a cup or a bowl
Bowl Sod
Fresh daily get a cup or a bowl
Buffchic Salad
Caesar/Chkn
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick. Add chicken, steak or salmon
Caesar/Mahi
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.
Caesar/Salmon
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick. Add chicken, steak or salmon
Caesar/Steak
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick. Add chicken, steak or salmon
Calypso/Fried
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas
Calypso/Grilled
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas
Calypso/Steak
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, cheese and boiled egg. Served with a breadstick. Choice of: steak, grilled or fried chicken; ham & turkey (chef); or with grilled shrimp. Also add quesadillas
Champagne Chicken
Champagne Shrimp
Chef Salad
Chicken Greek
Chkn Qsdla Salad
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with layers of bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced eggs and grilled chicken breast. Served with a breadstick
Cranberrysalad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese, topped with dried cranberries and walnuts, served with raspberry vinaigrette
Cup Frnch Onion
Cup Sod
Fresh daily get a cup or a bowl
Garden Salad
Mixed greens & fresh vegetables
Greek Salad
Shredded lettuce, black olives, sliced ham, diced tomatoes, bell pepper and onions, feta cheese with greek dressing
Islandshrp Salad
Grilled salmon drizzled w/ pesto, served on mixed greens w/ black beans, cilantro, corn, cucumbers & tomatoes, surrounded by cheese quesadillas & served w/ mango dressing
Lrg Caesar
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.
Salmon Cobb
Salmonquesalad
Grilled salmon drizzled w/ pesto, served on mixed greens w/ black beans, cilantro, corn, cucumbers & tomatoes, surrounded by cheese quesadillas & served w/ mango dressing
Salmonspin Salad
Grilled chicken over fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives served with low fat warm bacon dressing & breadstick
Santa Cruz Sld
Shrimp Salad
Shrpcaesarsalad
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.
Shrpspinachsalad
Grilled chicken over fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives served with low fat warm bacon dressing & breadstick
Small Greek
Shredded lettuce, black olives, sliced ham, diced tomatoes, bell pepper and onions, feta cheese with greek dressing
Sml Caesar
Fresh romaine, with our special caesar dressing, croutons & grated parmesan. Served with a breadstick.
Spinach Salad
Grilled chicken over fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives served with low fat warm bacon dressing & breadstick
Weight Salad
Western Salad
Grilled or chicken tenders served over mixed greens with corn, black beans, tomato, shredded cheese, then topped with flavored corn chips served with chipotle ranch or your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
1/2Buff Fingers
1/2Chkn Fingers
1/2 pound lightly battered, solid white chicken in you choice of sauce served with french fries and ranch dressing
Blt
Buff Fingers
Buffalo Ckn Snd
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon & honey mustard stacked between triple layered toasted bread
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers & lots of melted cheese. Served on a Hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard
Chili Dawg
Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top
Chkn Fingers
Breaded chicken tenders served with french fries and honey mustard
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on tripled layered, toasted bread
Cod Sandwich
Cuban
Roast pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard then grilled to perfection. Add lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
French Dip
Tender roast beef with melted provolone served on toasted hoagie with cole slaw
Grld Cheese
Grld Chkn Sndwch
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon & melted cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
Grld Ham
Grld Turkey
Breaded chicken tenders served with french fries and honey mustard
Hot Dawg
Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top
Hwy 27
Tender sliced beef with sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers & lots of melted provolone. Served on a toasted Hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Kraut Dawg
Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top
Mahi Sndwch
Redfish Sndwch
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef or turkey with fresh sauerkraut & melted swiss cheese on grilled rye with Thousand Island dressing
Salmonsndwch
Slaw Dawg
Plain or chili, cheese & green onion - Sauerkraut on top or Cole Slaw on top
SW Dawg
Turkeyreuben
Uptown
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, sauteed fresh mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
Burgers
14Th St Sliders
Three mini-burgers with cheese & pickle
Amrcn Burger
Bacon/Chsbrg
Bacon, mushrooms, onionstraws and your choice of cheese
Bad Boy
With bacon & BBQ sauce & Monteray Jack & Cheddar Cheese
Basic Burger
Bacon, mushrooms, onionstraws and your choice of cheese
Blk-N-Blu Burger
Blackened then smothered with bleu cheese crumbles
Cheddar Burger
Chili Burger
Served open face with Ramshackle's famous chili & covered with melted cheese & green onions. Diced onions on request
Chsbrgr Club
Charbroiled burger with your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon on triple layered toasted bread
Double Burger
House Burger
Bacon, mushrooms, onionstraws and your choice of cheese
Mexican Burger
Topped with jalapeno peppers & salsa, smothered in melted cheese
Mshrm/Sws Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms
Patty-Melt
Served on rye bread with Swiss cheese & grilled onion
Pepperjac Burger
Provo Burger
Shack&Cheezy
Swiss Burger
Turkey Burger
Served on a wheat bun w/ bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo
Veggie Burger
Western Melt
Seafood
Buffalo Shrimp
Cod Dinner
Cod Tacos
Dinner Fishtacos
4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice
Firecrkr Shrp
Fish-N-Chips
Lightly battered cod served with french fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce
Fried Oysters
Fried Shrmp Pltr
Lightly breaded shrimp with fries, slaw and cocktail sauce
Mahi
Redfish
Salmon
Moist and flaky broiled in foil then grilled for flavor, served with your choice of two sides
Shrimptacos
4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice
Voodoo Shrp
South of the Border
1/2 Macho Nachos
(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken
Bandito Burrito
Our spicy Buzzard's breath chili inside a flour tortilla w/ shreeded cheese, lettuce, green onions & tomato. Served with rice, sour cream & guacamole and topped with chili
Cheese Crisp
Cheezquesadilla
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Chicken Chimi
Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, rice & shredded cheese all rolled in a flour tortilla then deep fried topped w/ chili, cheese, sour cream and guacomole. Served with rice and chili
Chili Bowl
(not known everywhere yet!!) Ground beef, chunks of steak and chili beans in a 3-alarm south of the border style! Topped with melted cheese and green onions. Served with 6 color nacho chips, diced onions on request
Chili Cup
(not known everywhere yet!!) Ground beef, chunks of steak and chili beans in a 3-alarm south of the border style! Topped with melted cheese and green onions. Served with 6 color nacho chips, diced onions on request
Chimi Shrimp
Chips/Salsa
Tortill chips and fresh salsa
Chips/Salsa
Tortill chips and fresh salsa
Chkn/Rice Bowl
Codtacos
4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice
Fajita For 2
Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp
Fajita/Chkn
Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp
Fajita/Shrimp
Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp
Fajita/Steak
Steak or chicken on a sizzling skillet with all the fixin's. Choice or steak, chicken or shrimp
Macho Nachos
(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken
Mahi Tacos
4 soft tacos with crispy fish, guacamole, chipotle mayo, cilantro, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with black beans & rice
Mexican Pizza
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, bacon, black olives and green onions. Served with fire roasted salsa
Qsdilla/Buff
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Qsdilla/Chkn
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Qsdilla/Philly
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Qsdilla/Shrimp
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Qsdilla/Steak
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Qsdilla/Veggie
Folded flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with jalapenos and green onions served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, steak or veggie or try it fajita style
Queso Dip
Slightly spicy Queso dip enclosed in a crunchy tortilla crust. Served with salsa
Shrp/Rice Bowl
Steak Chimi
Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, rice & shredded cheese all rolled in a flour tortilla then deep fried topped w/ chili, cheese, sour cream and guacomole. Served with rice and chili
Stk/Rice Bowl
Taco Salad
The salad is served with a fried flour tortilla shell stuffed with shredded iceberg lettuce and topped with diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. The salad is topped with taco meat (ground beef), seasoned shredded chicken or beans and/or Spanish rice for vegetarians.
Ult Nachos/Chkn
(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken
Ult Nachos/Stk
(Enough for the BIG Hombre) Fresh tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, and spicy chili. Next comes plenty of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, guacamole, black olives, sour cream and salsa. Add steak or chicken
Chicken/Ribs/Steaks
1/2 Ribs
With our own secret sauce Full Slab or Half Slab with two choices
Baja Chkn
Bbq Chkn
Bbq Favorite
1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs, and 5 wings your way, served with your choice of two sides and a breadstick
Bbq Ribs/Full
With our own secret sauce Full Slab or Half Slab with two choices
Blknd Steak
Boneless Wings
Delmonico
12oz. hand cut, butcher's block Angus Beef. Try it blacked or smothered with sauteed mushrooms & onions, topped with melted provolone cheese
Mother'S Special
Smthrd Chkn
Smthrd Steak
St.Pat'S Special
Wraps
Asian Wrap
Boneless fried chicken dipped in slightly spicy asian sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onions and rice noodles with lime vinaigrette dressing. All wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buff Wrap
CaesarWrap/Steak
Cancun Wrap
Cb Club Wrap
Cheese Steak Wrp
Tender sliced beeff with MELTED provolone cheese, mayo, onion straws wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chkn Csr Wrap
Fresh romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons and parm cheese
Cranberrywrap
Grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, dried cranberries and walnuts with raspberry dressing
Fajita Wrap/SHRP
Fajita Wrp/Chkn
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken, peppers, sour cream, lettuce, onions, pico de gallo, cheese and rice
Fajita Wrp/Stk
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken, peppers, sour cream, lettuce, onions, pico de gallo, cheese and rice
Rst Bf Wrap
Tender roasted beeff, lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, American cheese & horseradish dijon sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Shrimp Wrap
Shrmpbuffwrap
Shrpcaesar Wrap
Fresh romaine with Caesar dressing, croutons and parm cheese
Shrpspinach Wrap
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives. Served with low fat warm bacon dressing
Skilli Wrap
Chicken tenders, chili, sour cream and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla
Spinach Wrap
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, sliced mushrooms, diced tomatoes & black olives. Served with low fat warm bacon dressing
Sw Wrap
Desserts
Kids
Sides/Misc
$Asiansauce
$Blackened
$Sauerkraut
4 Bean Baked
4Oz Queso Dip
4Oz Salsa
Chipotle Ranch
Lg Sd- Honey Mustard
Sd - Applesauce
Sd - AuJus
Sd - Avocado Ranch
Sd - Bacon
Sd - Bacon Bits
Sd - Bkd Beans Side
Sd - Black Beans
Sd - Bleu Chs$
Sd - Blue Chz Crumbs
Sd - Breadstick
Sd - Chic Brst
Sd - Chili
Sd - Chips
Sd - Cod
Sd - Cole Slaw
Sd - Cranberries
Sd - Doritos
Sd - Egg
Sd - Extra Wrap
Sd - Feta
Sd - Finger
Sd - Frsh Tomato Side
Sd - Guac Large
Sd - Guac Small
Sd - Ham
Sd - Hb Patty
Sd - Honey
Sd - Honey Mustrd
Sd - Horsesauce
Sd - Hwy Meat
Sd - Lettuce
Sd - Macaroni
Sd - Mahi
Sd - Onion Straws
Sd - Ranch
Sd - Rice
Sd - Sauce
Sd - Sauteed Mushroom
Sd - Sour Cream
Sd - Spinach
Sd - Stmd Broc Sd
Sd - Stmd Green Beans
Sd - Tomatoes
Sd - Turkey
Sd - Walnuts
Sd- BBQ Sauce
Sd- Cheese
Sd- Faj Steak
Sd- Mango
Sd- Roast Beef
Sd- Salmon
Specials
1/2 Bufflo Wrap
1/2 Cuban
1/2 Reuben
1/2 Sw Wrap
1/2Rb Wrap
B & R Sandwich
Chic Parm
Chipotlewrap
Chk/Veg Qsdla
Countryclubmelt
Fish Sandwich
Lunch Sliders
Lunch Tacos
Meatball Sub
Monte Cristo
Pork Sandwich
Rst Bf Dagwood
Stk/Veg Qsdla
Veggie Qsdla
N/A Bevs
$Ex.Juice/Mix
Bottledwater
Cherrycoke
Clubsoda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberryjuice
Cup of Ice
Dietcoke
Gallon Iced Tea
Gingerale
Grapefruitjuice
Hot Chocolate
Hottea
Ibcrootbeer
Mr.Pibb
Orangejuice
Pinklemonade
Redbull
Shirleytemple
Sprite
Sweettea
To Go Sweet Tea
To Go Soda
To Go Unsweet Tea
Unsweettea
Water
Zerosprite
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
1317 N. 14th Street, Leesburg, FL 34748