Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

review star

No reviews yet

10639 Meeting Street

Prospect, KY 40059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shanghai Stir Fry
Punjabi Samosas
Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Antipasto Feastival

$16.00

goat cheese, olives, seared shrimp, zucchini, peppers + onions, cuban bread. available GF with housemade chapati

Brie Bernadette

$14.00

imported brie, almond + walnut + pecan encrusted. crackers, apples, honey

Calamari Terra Santa

$15.00

squid rings lightly fried with chinese 5 spice. sauteed peppers + onions. sweet chili garlic sauce

Chipotle con Queso

$10.00

melted cheeses, chipotle peppers, tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts. tortilla chips

Vegan Chipotle con Queso

$12.00

melted vegan cheeses, chipotle peppers, tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts. tortilla chips

Focaccia, the Original

$13.50+

housemade italian flatbread, pesto, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, olive oil. available vegan with housemade feta. available gluten free on housemade chapati

Medjool Dates

$11.00

stuffed with goat cheese + roasted. available vegan with cashew cheese

Vegan Medjool Dates

$12.00Out of stock

Old World Hummus

$12.75

chickpea tahini mousse, cucumber + tomato relish, sumac + za’tar. pita. available gluten free with housemade chapati

Punjabi Samosas

$8.25

indian dumplings with potatoes, peas + traditional spices. tamarind sauce

Roasted Garlic & Goat Cheese

$13.50

grilled cuban bread, marinated goat cheese, za’tar. available gluten free with housemade chapati

Tuna Tartare

$17.50

sushi-grade tuna, peppers, onions, cilantro, lime wasabi creme. over fried wontons or spinach

Soups & Salads

Crispy Petal Salad

$15.50

Greek Salad

$7.00+

romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, peppers, red onions, croutons, greek vinaigrette

Hibachi Salad

$7.75

mixed greens, carrots, radishes, ginger carrot dressing

Old World Salad

$7.00+

mixed greens, roasted vegetables, goat cheese fritter, olive tapenade, toast points, creamy seaweed dijon dressing

SOD

$6.00+

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

baby spinach, strawberries, apples, toasted almonds, basil balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Side Salad

$4.25

Entrees

Chicken Gorgonzola

$23.00

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Cubean Burrito

$17.50

Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella

$24.00

East Meets South Fajitas

$27.00

Egyptian Kitchen

$14.00

Empress Chicken

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$21.50

Moroccan Lamb Chops

$36.00

Mr. Krabs

$28.00

Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles

$18.50

Pollo Nuevo Havana

$23.50

Grouper Nuevo Havana

$25.50

Ribs of the Caribbean

$22.00+

Salmon Sonesta

$30.00

Sari Wrap

$14.00

Shanghai Stir Fry

$17.00

Tortellini Graciella

$19.00

Z-Man Steak

$39.00

East Indian Paella

$16.75

Not Available

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$19.00

Sandwiches

Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Greek Chicken Fajita Pita

$15.75

Jamaican Chicken

$17.00

Jamaican Seitan

$15.00Out of stock

Jamaican Tofu

$15.00

Kosta Burger

$17.50

Po Girl

$18.00

Roasted Vegetable

$14.00

Seitan Parm

$15.75Out of stock

Selma's Favorite Fish

$16.75

Sloppy Falafel

$15.75

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$16.75

Vegan Bayou Burger

$16.75

Desserts

Arabian Sundae

$9.00

Banana Trifle

$9.00

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$9.00

Devils Food Trifle

$9.00

Chocolate Pate

$9.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Medjool Dates

$11.00

stuffed with goat cheese + roasted. available vegan with cashew cheese

Vegan Medjool Dates

$11.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.25

Kids Tortellini

$9.95

Mini Burger

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

PB&J

$7.00

Penne Pasta

$8.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1L San Pelligrino

$4.00Out of stock

Refresco

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00Out of stock

House Made Ginger ale

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kombucha Spritz

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pomegranate

$3.50

Sweet GreenTea

$3.75Out of stock

Unsweet Green Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kombucha Ginger

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

4 Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee

$5.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Angel’s Envy

$13.00

Angel’s Envy Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden's 10 Yr

$18.00

Basil Hayden’s

$12.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Bookers

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.75

Bulleit Rye

$9.50

Chivas

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.25

Dewars

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$30.00

EH Taylor Rye

$17.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$17.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$28.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.50

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$21.00

Elmer T. Lee

$27.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Garrison Bros

$28.00

George T Stagg

$32.00Out of stock

Heaven Hill In Bond

$20.00

Henry Mckenna

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Jim Beam

$6.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek 15 Year

$15.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$13.00

Larceny

$7.75Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Maker's Mark 46

$11.50

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$16.00

Michter's 10 Year Bourbon

$32.00Out of stock

Michters 10 Year Rye

$32.00Out of stock

Michters Barrel Strength Rye

$19.50

Michters Small Batch

$14.00

Michters Toasted Rye

$25.00

Mitcher,s Sour Mash

$10.00

Mitchter's Barrel Strength

$18.00

New Riff

$11.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Old Forester Rye

$7.00

Old Grandad

$6.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$12.00

Rock Hill Farms

$22.00Out of stock

Sazerac Rye

$8.25

Shenks Sour Mash Small Batch

$35.00

Stagg Jr.

$19.00

Town & Branch Rye

$10.00

Wathens Single Barrel

$9.25

Weller 12 Year

$24.00Out of stock

Weller Antique 107

$16.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101 Proof

$7.25

Wilderness Trail Wheated Bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00Out of stock

Woodford Double Double Oaked

$30.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Cocktails

Black Manhattan

$9.25

Bloody Hot Mary

$7.75

Bloody Mary

$7.75

Caipirinha

$8.25

Choocharon

$10.00

de Provence

$10.00

Dizzy Ginger

$8.50Out of stock

Forbidden

$7.25

French 75

$6.00

Junglebird

$10.00

Kir Royale

$7.50

Margarita

$8.75

Mojito

$7.75

Moroccan Rose

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Frozen Forbidden

$8.50

Frozen Mojito

$7.50

Mimosa

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka (wheatley)

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.50

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$8.00

Citadelle Citrus Gin

Out of stock

Ky Wild Gin

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casadores Blanco

$7.00

Patron

$13.25

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.50

Don Julio Anejo

$18.50

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Teremana Repo

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Cachaca 51

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Plantation Dark

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Plantation 20 Year

$13.00

Arak

$4.50

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.75

Cointreau

$8.50

Green Chartreuse

$8.50

Herbsaint Absinthe

$8.00

Pierre Ferrand Curacao 2oz

$5.00

Sambuca

$4.00

St Germaine

$6.75

Mala Idea Espadin

$10.50

Del Maguey Vida

$7.00

White Wine

Glass Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass Rex Goliath Chardonnay

$6.50

Bottle Rex Goliath Chardonnay

$24.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Glass Borealis

$9.75

Bottle Borealis

$34.00

Glass Moscato

$8.75

Bottle Moscato

$32.00

Glass Prosecco

$8.75

Bottle Prosecco

$35.00

Taittinger Split

$45.00

Poema Rose

$32.00

Drappier Champagne

$69.00

J. Lohr Split

$12.00

Gls Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$10.00

Btl Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$40.00

Conundrum White Blend Gls

$9.00

Conundrum White Blend Btl

$32.00

Red Wine

Glass Gato Negro

$6.00

Btl Gato Negro

$21.00

Glass Bordeaux

$8.50

Bottle Bordeaux

$32.00

Glass Felino Cab Sauv

$12.50Out of stock

Bottle Felino Cab Sauv

$42.00Out of stock

Glass Malbec

$9.00

Bottle Malbec

$34.00

Glass Merlot

$9.00

Bottle Merlot

$34.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$10.50

Bottle Pinot Noir

$38.00Out of stock

Glass Tempranillo

$9.50

Bottle Tempranillo

$35.00

Glass Red Zin

$8.75

Bottle Red Zin

$35.00

Glass Laroque, Cab Franc

$7.75

Bottle Laroque, Cab Franc

$30.00

Glass Ruffino Modus

$12.00

Bottle Ruffino Modus

$44.00

Glass Treana

$10.50

Bottle Treana

$38.00

Conundrum Red Blend Gls

$9.00

Conundrum Red Blend Btl

$32.00

Draft

Bell's 2 Hearted IPA

$8.00

Mile Wide Golden Face Citra Pale Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Stone IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

Schlafley Oatmeal Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Atrium Blood Orange Gose

$7.00Out of stock

Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Hofbrau

$8.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon

$7.50Out of stock

Mountain Candy

$8.50

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Modelo

$3.50

Duvel

$8.00

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$7.00

Three Floyd's Zombie Dust IPA

$6.00

Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Delerium Tremens

$9.00

Dragons Milk Stout

$8.00

Cider Boys Pineapple Hula

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Peroni

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Drinks A-G

Amaretto di Saronno

$7.75

Amaretto

$5.50

Antica

$6.25

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.50

Black Russian

$5.25

Campari

$7.50

Chambord

$8.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Copa de Oro

$5.50

Dom B&B

$9.50

Dumante

$8.50

Fernet Branca

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Drinks H-M

Hennessy

$9.50

Hipnotini

$7.25

Jager Meister

$5.50

Licor43

$5.00

Limoncello

$5.50

Long Beach Tea

$8.25

Long Island Tea

$9.25

Margarita

$6.50

Drinks N-Z

Ouzo

$5.25

Pama

$5.75

Pernod

$6.00

Pimm's

$5.00

Razzouk

$7.00

Sambuca

$5.75

Southern Comfort

$5.25

St. George Absinthe

$8.00

St. Germaine

$6.75

Tequila Sunrise

$5.25

Tuaca

$5.50

White Russian

$7.50

Bourbon Pairs & Flights

Bulleit Bourbon High Rye

$18.00

Makers Mark Bourbon High Wheat

$18.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$18.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Barter House Orphan Barrel 20 Yr

$82.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak Charred Barrel

$19.00

Eagle Rare Low Rye

$19.00

Elmer T Lee High Rye

$19.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 yr

$71.00

Pappy Van Winkle 20 yr

$140.00

Pappy Van Winkle 23 Yr

$160.00

Pappy Flight

$112.00

Redemption Rye

$17.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Town Branch Rye

$17.00

Wine

Gls Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Gls Rex Goliath Chardonnay

$6.50

Gls Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

Website

Location

10639 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059

Directions

Gallery
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image
Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons image

Similar restaurants in your area

Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
orange star4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Milano Italian Restaurant - Westport Rd
orange star3.9 • 26
11300 Westport Rd Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Pine Room
orange starNo Reviews
6325 River Rd. Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Napa River Grill - Herr Lane - KY - Herr Lane
orange star4.5 • 1,358
1211 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Steak & Bourbon - Westport Village
orange star4.5 • 236
1321 Herr Ln Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Prospect

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
orange star4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Mercato Italiano - Norton Commons
orange star4.5 • 874
10640 Meeting St Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Sushi Master
orange star4.6 • 604
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101 Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prospect
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston