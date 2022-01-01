- Home
Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza 101 Mill Road
329 Reviews
$$
101 Mill Road
Bridgewater, VT 05034
STARTERS
BASKET OF FRIES
crispy and delicious
BREW CITY CHICKEN WINGS
crispy fried, served w/celery & carrot stix
CHICKEN PARM SKILLET
baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan
CHIX TENDERS LG
CHIX TENDERS LG, W/Fries
CHIX TENDERS SM
CHIX TENDERS SM, W/Fries
CINNAMON KNOTS
Warm bundles of dough tossed in cinnamon sugar glaze
EGGPLANT PARM SKILLET
baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan
FISH & CHIPS
beer battered, crispy flaky fish served w/ golden french fries, house made coleslaw, tartar sauce and fresh lemon wedge
GARLIC KNOTS
baked & tossed in garlic, olive oil and Parmesan
MEATBALL PARM SKILLET
baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan
MOZZARELLA STICKS
served w/Ramunto's marinara sauce
ONION RINGS
crispy and delicious
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
baked until bubbly w/garlic, lemon & white wine
SUBS
SOUP
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons
HOUSE SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons
CAESAR SALAD LARGE
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons
BUFFALO CHIX SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
BUFFALO CHIX SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce
GREEK SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons
GREEK SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons
COBB SALAD SMALL
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons
COBB SALAD LARGE
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons
SPINACH SALAD SMALL
baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg
SPINACH SALAD LARGE
baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg
ARUGULA SALAD SMALL
bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing
ARUGULA SALAD LARGE
bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing
PIZZA
BYO NEW YORK CHEESE
hand tossed traditional New York classic brings the basic combination of dough, sauce & cheese to a new level of perfection!
BYO SICILIAN CHEESE
thick crust pizza, twice-baked & smothered with mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic & red sauce.
BYO GARLIC KNOT CHEESE
start w/ a Garlic Knot crust and add your favorite toppings
FAMOUS GARLIC KNOT PIE
perfect combination of sliced tomato, garlic, Parmesan, mozzarella & red sauce, surrounded by a halo of garlic knot crust!
ORIGINAL SICILIAN
the Original Sicilian - thick crust, twice baked, smothered w/extra mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic & extra red sauce. Comfort food at it's best - great reheat!
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion & mozzarella w/ranch dressing
BBQ CHICKEN
chicken, bacon & mozzarella w/tangy BBQ sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN
spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue chesse dressing
CHICKEN SPINACH
chicken, fresh spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and red sauce
THAI CHICKEN
chicken, broccoli, carrot, red onion and mozzarella w/sweet, yet spicy Thai chili sauce
THE PORTOBELLO
portobello mushroom, red onion, tomato, garlic & mozzarella w/olive oil
THREE CHEESE WHITE
fresh garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan w/olive oil
THE OLD WORLD
garlic, tomato, Parmesan & mozzarella w/pesto sauce
THE GREEK
fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, feta & mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic & olive oil
EGGPLANT PARM PIE
breaded fresh eggplant, tomato, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella w/olive oil & red sauce
VEGGIE LOVER'S
tomato, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, onion, broccoli, fresh garlic & mozzarella with red sauce
THE HAWAIIAN
ham, pineapple & mozzarella with red sauce
THE VERMONTER
Granny Smith apple, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar & mozzarella with rosemary infused olive oil
THE MIGHTY ATOM
Italian sausage, Portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, onion, tomato & mozzarella, w/garlic pesto
MEAT LOVER'S
meatball, bacon, ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella with red sauce
THE WORKS
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, tomato, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper & mozzarella with red sauce
HALF & HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA
Can't decide? Choose 2
THE MARGHERITA PIZZA
classic pie w/sliced tomato, basil & fresh buffalo mozzarella
GLUTEN FREE CRUST
small single serving portion/ add up to 6 toppings
SLICE - NY Cheese
SLICE - NY Roni
SLICE - NY Specialty
SLICE - Garlic Knot
SLICE - Sicilian Specialty
CALZONE
BUFFALO CHIX CALZONE
spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
CHEESE CALZONE
stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
CHIX BACON RANCH CALZONE
chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion, ranch dressing, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
EGGPLANT PARM CALZONE
MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE
meatball, sausage, bacon, ham & pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
VEGGIE LOVER'S CALZONE
mushroom, black olive, tomato, onion, broccoli, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
WHIMPY SKIMPY CALZONE
chopped spinach, black olives, pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil
DESSERTS
BROWNIE SKILLET
warm brownie topped w/ MOUNTAIN CREAMERY Vanilla Ice Cream
BUEBERRY PIE
made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT
CANNOLI
crisp Italian shell filled w/spiced cream
CHEESE CAKE
silky smooth traditional favorite, served with Blueberry or Cherry topping!
CHOCOLATE MUD PIE
made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT
DESSERT SPECIAL OF THE DAY
ICE CREAM BOWL
made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT
ICE CREAM CUP
LARGE CHOCO CHIP COOKIE
REESE'S ICE CREAM PIE
made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT
ROOT BEER FLOAT (organic)
w/ BIG scoop of Mountain Creamery vanilla ice cream on top!
WHOOPIE PIE
individually wrapped, traditional treat
BEVERAGE NON ALCOHOLIC
2 Liter Soda
COFFEE hot
Cold Beverage
ELI'S Oranic Root Beer Bottle
from the Shipyard Brewing Co.
Eli's Organic Root Beer 4 Pack
from the Shipyard Brewing Co.
Eli's Organic Root Beer on Tap
from the Shipyard Brewing Co.
FOUNTAIN SODA
MILK
MILK CHOCOLATE
ORANGINA
ROOT BEER FLOAT
ELI'S Organic Root Beer, w/ BIG scoop of Mountain Creamery vanilla ice cream on top!
TEA hot
VITAMIN H2O
BEER
14th Star Maple Stout
14th Star Oktoberfest
14th Star Tribute IPA
Allagash White
Athletic Brewing N/A
BBC Co. Elaborate Metaphore
BBC Co. Lighthouse Pilsner
BBC Whale Cake
BUD LIGHT "NEXT" 80 CAL
Bud Lite
Budweiser Lrg Can
Coors Lite Lrg Can
Corona
Downeast 12oz Can
Downeast Cider Draft
Downeast Hard Lemon LG Extra
Downeast Hard Lemonade LG Can
Downeast Lrg Can
EARLY RISER CREAM ALE
Fiddlehead 2nd Fiddle
Fiddlehead IPA
Focal Banger
Foley Brothers DBL IPA
FROST
Guinness Stout
Harpoon UFO LRG Can
Heady Topper
Heineken
Heineken Zero NA
Labatt Blue
Lawson's Lil Sip'
Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine
Lawsons Specialty Cans
Lawsons Triple Sunshine
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
Liambru Tasty
Long Trail Ale
Long Trail Blackbeary Wheat
Long Trail Double Bag
Long Trail Green Blaze
Long Trail Harvest Ale
Long Trail Ramunto's Ale
LONG TRAIL SEASONAL
Long Trail Trail Hopper LG Can
Long Trail Triple Bag
Long Trail VT IPA
Long Trail Wild Blueberry Shandy
Mas Agave Hard Seltzer
MICH ULTRA Lrg Can
Narragansett Del's Shandy
Narragansett Lager Tall
Omission Gluten Free
Ommegang Dream Patch Sour
Fruity Sour
Otter Creek Copper Ale
Otter Creek Free Flow
PBR
Resin Large can
Shed Mountain Ale
Shipyard Pumpkin
SixPoint Resin
St. Pauli Girl NA
Switchback
Switchback Octane Cat DBL IPA
Truely Seltzer
Twisted Tea
Upper Pass Cashmere Hoodie Pale Ale
Upper Pass Cloud Drop
Upper Pass First Drop
Von Trapp Helles Lager
Von Trapp Pilsner
White Claw Seltzer
Woodchuck Cider Lrg Can
Zero Gravity Cone Head IPA
Zero Gravity Oktoberfest
WINE BOTTLE
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SUMMER BERRY SANGRIA
HARVEST SANGRIA
MOJITO
MOSCOW MULE
MARGARITA CALL
MARGARITA TOP SHELF
MARTINI UP CALL
MARTINI UP TOP SHELF
MARTINI ROCKS CALL
MARTINI ROCKS TOP SHELF
MANHATTAN UP CALL
MANHATTAN UP TOP SHELF
MANHATTAN ROCKS CALL
MANHATTAN ROCKS TOP SHELF
Blackberry Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
101 Mill Road, Bridgewater, VT 05034