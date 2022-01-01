Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza 101 Mill Road

329 Reviews

$$

101 Mill Road

Bridgewater, VT 05034

Order Again

STARTERS

warm, creamy spinach, artichoke, 3 cheese delight, served w/house made crostini

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.95

crispy and delicious

BREW CITY CHICKEN WINGS

$16.95

crispy fried, served w/celery & carrot stix

CHICKEN PARM SKILLET

$14.95

baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan

CHIX TENDERS LG

$10.95

CHIX TENDERS LG, W/Fries

$14.95

CHIX TENDERS SM

$7.95

CHIX TENDERS SM, W/Fries

$9.95
CINNAMON KNOTS

CINNAMON KNOTS

Warm bundles of dough tossed in cinnamon sugar glaze

EGGPLANT PARM SKILLET

EGGPLANT PARM SKILLET

$13.95

baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan

FISH & CHIPS

$17.95

beer battered, crispy flaky fish served w/ golden french fries, house made coleslaw, tartar sauce and fresh lemon wedge

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

baked & tossed in garlic, olive oil and Parmesan

MEATBALL PARM SKILLET

$14.95

baked in cast iron skillet, smothered in marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.95

served w/Ramunto's marinara sauce

ONION RINGS

$8.95

crispy and delicious

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.95

baked until bubbly w/garlic, lemon & white wine

SUBS

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$15.95

smothered in marinara & mozzarella baked on a toasty roll

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$15.95

smothered in marinara & mozzarella baked on a toasty roll

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$14.95

smothered in marinara & mozzarella baked on a toasty roll

SOUP

SOUP 12oz

$5.95

warm, cozy, comforting

SOUP 16oz

$8.95

warm, cozy, comforting

SOUP 32oz

$16.95

warm, cozy, comforting

CHOWDER CUP

$6.95

CHOWDER BOWL

$9.95

CHOWDER QUART 32oz

$18.95

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$9.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$12.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$10.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons

CAESAR SALAD LARGE

$13.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Pecorino Romano & croutons

BUFFALO CHIX SALAD SMALL

$13.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

BUFFALO CHIX SALAD LARGE

$16.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom & croutons topped w/ chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce

GREEK SALAD SMALL

$13.95

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons

GREEK SALAD LARGE

$16.95

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke hearts, feta cheese & croutons

COBB SALAD SMALL

$13.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons

COBB SALAD LARGE

$16.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, broccoli, radish, mushroom, topped w / chicken breast, bacon, egg, cheddar & croutons

SPINACH SALAD SMALL

$11.95

baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg

SPINACH SALAD LARGE

$14.95

baby spinach topped w/ walnuts, dried cranberries, bacon, hard boiled egg

ARUGULA SALAD SMALL

$10.95

bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing

ARUGULA SALAD LARGE

$13.95

bed of arugula topped w/ shaved Parmesan, walnuts & Granny Smith Apples, served w/ side of lemon, olive oil & garlic dressing

PIZZA

BYO NEW YORK CHEESE

$17.95

hand tossed traditional New York classic brings the basic combination of dough, sauce & cheese to a new level of perfection!

BYO SICILIAN CHEESE

$19.95

thick crust pizza, twice-baked & smothered with mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic & red sauce.

BYO GARLIC KNOT CHEESE

$23.95

start w/ a Garlic Knot crust and add your favorite toppings

FAMOUS GARLIC KNOT PIE

FAMOUS GARLIC KNOT PIE

$23.95

perfect combination of sliced tomato, garlic, Parmesan, mozzarella & red sauce, surrounded by a halo of garlic knot crust!

ORIGINAL SICILIAN

$21.95

the Original Sicilian - thick crust, twice baked, smothered w/extra mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic & extra red sauce. Comfort food at it's best - great reheat!

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$24.95

chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion & mozzarella w/ranch dressing

BBQ CHICKEN

$21.95

chicken, bacon & mozzarella w/tangy BBQ sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.95

spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue chesse dressing

CHICKEN SPINACH

$22.95

chicken, fresh spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and red sauce

THAI CHICKEN

$23.95

chicken, broccoli, carrot, red onion and mozzarella w/sweet, yet spicy Thai chili sauce

THE PORTOBELLO

$22.95

portobello mushroom, red onion, tomato, garlic & mozzarella w/olive oil

THREE CHEESE WHITE

$20.95

fresh garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan w/olive oil

THE OLD WORLD

$22.95

garlic, tomato, Parmesan & mozzarella w/pesto sauce

THE GREEK

$23.95

fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, feta & mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic & olive oil

EGGPLANT PARM PIE

$22.95

breaded fresh eggplant, tomato, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella w/olive oil & red sauce

VEGGIE LOVER'S

$22.95

tomato, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, onion, broccoli, fresh garlic & mozzarella with red sauce

THE HAWAIIAN

$22.95

ham, pineapple & mozzarella with red sauce

THE VERMONTER

THE VERMONTER

$24.95

Granny Smith apple, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar & mozzarella with rosemary infused olive oil

THE MIGHTY ATOM

THE MIGHTY ATOM

$24.95

Italian sausage, Portobello mushroom, roasted red pepper, onion, tomato & mozzarella, w/garlic pesto

MEAT LOVER'S

$24.95

meatball, bacon, ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella with red sauce

THE WORKS

$24.95

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, tomato, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper & mozzarella with red sauce

HALF & HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

$27.99

Can't decide? Choose 2

THE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$23.95

classic pie w/sliced tomato, basil & fresh buffalo mozzarella

GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$14.00

small single serving portion/ add up to 6 toppings

SLICE - NY Cheese

$2.50

SLICE - NY Roni

$3.50

SLICE - NY Specialty

$3.75

SLICE - Garlic Knot

$3.95

SLICE - Sicilian Specialty

$3.95

CALZONE

BUFFALO CHIX CALZONE

$19.95

spicy chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce served w/side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

CHEESE CALZONE

CHEESE CALZONE

$17.95

stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

CHIX BACON RANCH CALZONE

$21.95

chicken, bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion, ranch dressing, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

EGGPLANT PARM CALZONE

$20.95

MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE

$22.95

meatball, sausage, bacon, ham & pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

VEGGIE LOVER'S CALZONE

$19.95

mushroom, black olive, tomato, onion, broccoli, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

WHIMPY SKIMPY CALZONE

$20.95

chopped spinach, black olives, pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella, brushed w/extra virgin olive oil

KIDS

CHEESE TORTELLINI

$6.95

w/ Ramunto's marinara

SIDES

OLIVE OIL - 2 ounces

$0.75

MARINARA SAUCE - 12 ounces

$4.00

PARMESAN CHEESE - 2 ounces

$0.75

DESSERTS

BROWNIE SKILLET

$9.95

warm brownie topped w/ MOUNTAIN CREAMERY Vanilla Ice Cream

BUEBERRY PIE

$7.95

made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT

CANNOLI

$4.95

crisp Italian shell filled w/spiced cream

CHEESE CAKE

$7.95

silky smooth traditional favorite, served with Blueberry or Cherry topping!

CHOCOLATE MUD PIE

$6.95

made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT

DESSERT SPECIAL OF THE DAY

$8.95

ICE CREAM BOWL

$7.95

made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT

ICE CREAM CUP

$4.95

LARGE CHOCO CHIP COOKIE

$2.95

REESE'S ICE CREAM PIE

$6.95

made locally by THE MOUNTAIN CREAMERY of Woodstock, VT

ROOT BEER FLOAT (organic)

$7.95

w/ BIG scoop of Mountain Creamery vanilla ice cream on top!

WHOOPIE PIE

$4.95

individually wrapped, traditional treat

BEVERAGE NON ALCOHOLIC

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

COFFEE hot

$2.50

Cold Beverage

$2.50

ELI'S Oranic Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

from the Shipyard Brewing Co.

Eli's Organic Root Beer 4 Pack

$8.99

from the Shipyard Brewing Co.

Eli's Organic Root Beer on Tap

$4.95

from the Shipyard Brewing Co.

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

MILK CHOCOLATE

$2.50

ORANGINA

$2.95

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.95

ELI'S Organic Root Beer, w/ BIG scoop of Mountain Creamery vanilla ice cream on top!

TEA hot

$2.50

VITAMIN H2O

$3.25

BEER

14th Star Maple Stout

$8.00

14th Star Oktoberfest

$9.00

14th Star Tribute IPA

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Athletic Brewing N/A

$7.00

BBC Co. Elaborate Metaphore

$8.00

BBC Co. Lighthouse Pilsner

$8.00

BBC Whale Cake

$8.00

BUD LIGHT "NEXT" 80 CAL

$5.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Budweiser Lrg Can

$6.00

Coors Lite Lrg Can

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Downeast 12oz Can

$7.00

Downeast Cider Draft

$8.00

Downeast Hard Lemon LG Extra

$12.00

Downeast Hard Lemonade LG Can

$10.00

Downeast Lrg Can

$10.00

EARLY RISER CREAM ALE

$8.00

Fiddlehead 2nd Fiddle

$10.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Focal Banger

$9.00

Foley Brothers DBL IPA

$10.00

FROST

$9.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Harpoon UFO LRG Can

$8.00

Heady Topper

$9.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero NA

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$6.00

Lawson's Lil Sip'

$9.00

Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine

$10.00+

Lawsons Specialty Cans

$9.00

Lawsons Triple Sunshine

$10.00

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$7.00

Liambru Tasty

$9.00

Long Trail Ale

$7.00

Long Trail Blackbeary Wheat

$7.00

Long Trail Double Bag

$9.00

Long Trail Green Blaze

$6.00

Long Trail Harvest Ale

$7.00

Long Trail Ramunto's Ale

$7.00

LONG TRAIL SEASONAL

$7.00

Long Trail Trail Hopper LG Can

$8.00

Long Trail Triple Bag

$10.00

Long Trail VT IPA

$7.00

Long Trail Wild Blueberry Shandy

$7.00

Mas Agave Hard Seltzer

$6.00

MICH ULTRA Lrg Can

$6.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy

$7.00

Narragansett Lager Tall

$7.00

Omission Gluten Free

$6.00

Ommegang Dream Patch Sour

$8.00

Fruity Sour

Otter Creek Copper Ale

$7.00

Otter Creek Free Flow

$8.00

PBR

$6.00

Resin Large can

$12.00

Shed Mountain Ale

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$8.00

SixPoint Resin

$10.00

St. Pauli Girl NA

$6.00

Switchback

$8.00

Switchback Octane Cat DBL IPA

$9.00

Truely Seltzer

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$8.00

Upper Pass Cashmere Hoodie Pale Ale

$8.00

Upper Pass Cloud Drop

$9.00

Upper Pass First Drop

$8.00

Von Trapp Helles Lager

$8.00

Von Trapp Pilsner

$8.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

Woodchuck Cider Lrg Can

$7.00

Zero Gravity Cone Head IPA

$8.00

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest

$9.00

WINE BOTTLE

Chardonnay Bottle

$29.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$29.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$29.00

Chianti Bottle

$29.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$29.00

Merlot Bottle

$29.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

SUMMER BERRY SANGRIA

$9.00

HARVEST SANGRIA

$11.00

MOJITO

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$9.00

MARGARITA CALL

$11.00

MARGARITA TOP SHELF

$13.00

MARTINI UP CALL

$12.00

MARTINI UP TOP SHELF

$14.00

MARTINI ROCKS CALL

$12.00

MARTINI ROCKS TOP SHELF

$14.00

MANHATTAN UP CALL

$12.00

MANHATTAN UP TOP SHELF

$14.00

MANHATTAN ROCKS CALL

$12.00

MANHATTAN ROCKS TOP SHELF

$14.00

Blackberry Special

$11.00

GIFTS

T SHIRT UNISEX

$26.00

T SHIRT WOMEN'S

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

101 Mill Road, Bridgewater, VT 05034

Directions

Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza image
Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza image
Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza image

