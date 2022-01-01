A map showing the location of Ranada’s Kitchen RestaurantView gallery

Ranada's Kitchen Restaurant

496 East High Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Order Again

Shareables

Whipped Feta Board

$9.00

Meatballs Arrabiata

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$13.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$7.00

Tempura battered shrimp, sambal aioli, smoked cheddar grits, black sesame and scallions

Jezebel Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Board

$9.00

Extra Toast Points

$2.00

Brussels Sprout App

$6.00

Soups and Salads

Autumn Gem Salad

$14.00

Kale And Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Cajun Wedge Salad

$12.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00+

Soup of the day

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Bisque

$5.00

Burgers and Handhelds

Caprese Burger

$14.80

Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Woodland Burger

$12.00

The Pearl

$14.00

Screaming Chicken Sammy

$14.00

The Handbasket

$15.00

The Meatball Sub

$14.00

Swiss Horseman

$14.00

Sambal Chicken

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

Filet

$29.00

Pasta Cucina

$16.00

capellini, butter, garlic, white wine, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, squash and parmesan

Weisenberger fish and chips

$20.00Out of stock

Bourbon Trail Chicken

$20.00

Two 5 ounce fried chicken breasts served with garlic mashed potatoes and haricot vert, bourbon dijon and hot pepper bourbon honey

Chana Masala

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Creole Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Mushroom Cavatappi

$22.00

Miso Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Mountain Chicken Picata

$22.00

Drunken Ribeye

$32.00Out of stock

Clams Italiano

$16.00Out of stock

Lobster Mac

$29.00Out of stock

Smoked Mussels

$24.00Out of stock

grilled chicken breast topped with heirloom tomato salsa, housemade pesto, parmesan cheese and balsamic drizzle

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Desserts

Goo Goo Pudding

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

GF Choc Tort

Out of stock

GF Choc Tort

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert Board

$18.00

Warm Butter Cake

$8.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Ala Carte

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$4.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Breakfast Pots

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Side Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Side Horsey Mash

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Sauteed Haricot Vert

$4.00

Side Spiced Apples

$4.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Side Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Smoked Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Side House Made Kettle Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Brussels

$4.00

Cherry Tomato Salsa

$1.50

Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Brunch

South Boarder Omelet

$13.00

Thick cut grilled french bread with sliced avocado, charred corn, baby heirloom tomato salsa, queso fresco, pickled red onion, charred poblano, and over easy egg with bourbon smoked paprika

Veggie Egg White Omelet

$13.00

Toasted english muffin, topped with seared canadian bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise

Southern Sunday special

$16.00

Strawberries, pineapple, banana, mango, fresh whipped cream, and toasted coconut

Caramel apple French toast

$12.00

Crisp Belgian waffle and scallions, two fried chicken breasts, candied almonds, bourbon maple syrup, and pickled red onions

Bacon jam burger

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp, green Chile andouille slow simmered creole sauce and smoked cheddar garlic grits

Southern buttermilk biscuits and gravy

$10.00

Home fries topped with sautéed spinach, chickpeas, tomato, onion, and roasted cauliflower with an egg of your choice and balsamic drizzle

Chicken n waffles

$16.00

Chimmichanga

$15.00

Elevated Ava Toast

$15.00

Steak And Eggs

$24.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Toasted english muffin, house cured bacon, vodka poached eggs, spicy bloody mary hollandaise, candied bacon crumble and olive tapenade

Year end buffet

$25.00

Family Meals - sorry no substitutions

Family Filet

$100.00

Family Pasta Cucina

$45.00

Family Weisenberger Fish and Chips

$50.00

Family Bourbon trail chicken

$60.00

Family Russian Meatloaf

$50.00

Family Shrimp And Grits

$55.00

Family Mushroom Cavatappi

$55.00

Family Miso Salmon

$105.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Ale 8

$3.49

Water

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Tonic

$2.49

Pellegrino

$3.49

Ginger beer

$4.00

Beer

Budweiser

$1.50

Bud Light

$1.50

Bud Zero

$1.50

Miller Lite

$1.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Yeungling

$2.25

Yeungling lit lager

$2.25Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$4.50

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Kentucky Ale Bourbon Barrel

$5.50

Kentucky Ale Coffee Cream

$4.50

Kentucky Ale Vanilla Cream

$4.50Out of stock

KY Alo'hop

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.75

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Mango Cart

$2.00

Cougar Bait Key Lime

$4.50

CB Orange Cream

$5.75

White Claw

$4.00

PBR Glass

$1.50

Wine

Josh Cabernet

$10.00

Seance Cabernet

$8.00

Seance Pinot Noir

$8.00

Conundrum Red

$10.00

Crusher Petite Sirah

$11.00

Chloe Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Domaine Roman Pinot Noir

$11.00Out of stock

Gamay Noir Uva Non Grata

$9.00

Rubus Old Vines Zinfandel

$11.00

Woodbridge Cab

$4.00

Woodbridge Pinot

$4.00

Josh Cabernet Bottle

$40.00

Never Look Back Cabernet

$36.00

Tony Delk Bourbon Barrel Reserve Cab Bottle

$68.00Out of stock

Seance Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Chloe Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Imagery Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Domaine Roman Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Seance Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Conundrum Red Bottle

$38.00

Crusher Petite Sirah Bottle

$42.00

Uva Non Grata Bottle

$34.00

Gehricke Zinfandel

$52.00

Rubus Old Vine Zinfandel

$44.00Out of stock

Chloe Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

Le Jade Chardonnay

$10.00

The Crusher Chardonnay

$10.00

Seance Chardonnay

$8.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$11.00

Josh Prosecco

$12.00

Conundrum White

$10.00

Matua Sav Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Chloe Rose

$9.00

Josh Cellars Prosecco

$9.00

La Perlina Sparkling Rose

$9.00

La Perlina Sparkling Mascato

$9.00

J Roget Champagne

$6.00

Woodbridge Chard

$4.00

Woodbridge Moscato

$4.00

El Viejo del Valle Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Chloe Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$46.00

Le Jade Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Crusher Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Seance Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris Bottle

$42.00

Conundrum White Bottle

$38.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$46.00Out of stock

Chloe Rose Bottle

$34.00

Rose Chevalier Bottle

$49.00

J Roget Bottle

$16.00

Josh Prosecco Bottle

$46.00Out of stock

Josh Rose Prosecco Bottle

$46.00

Bourgogne Chardonnay Limited

$42.00

Chenin Blanc, Rustenberg

$32.00

Voignier, Le Jade

$32.00Out of stock

Medusa Albarino

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc, El Viejo del Valle

$36.00

Liquor

1792 Single

$6.00

1792 Small

$15.00

Ammunition Cabernet Finish

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$6.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$6.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dexter 3 Wood

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

HaPenny Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Horse Soldier

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

McKenna 10 Year

$12.00

Old Wm. Tarr Manchester Reserve

$27.00

Pinhook 5year

$18.00

Pinhook Bohemian

$15.00

Pinhook Bourbon Heist

$17.00

Silas Jones

$9.00

Town Branch Bourbon

$10.00

Town Branch True Cask

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$3.00

Woodford

$11.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$8.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass

$13.00

Goose Peach & Rosemary

$13.00

Goose Watermelon & Basil

$13.00

Sacred Spring

$9.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Mil Gin

$10.00

HaPenny Rhubarb

$9.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Castle and Key

$14.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Hornitos

$8.50

Herradura Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00Out of stock

TC Craft Reposado

$15.00

TC Craft Anejo

$20.00

TC Craft Extra Anejo

$35.00

Cazadores Blanco

$7.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Sailor Jerry's

$7.00

Don Q Cristal

$10.00

Noire Small Batch

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00Out of stock

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Bourbon Cream

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Godiva White Chocoate

$12.00

St. Germaine

$12.00Out of stock

Limoncello

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

RumChata

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Crème de Violette

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$19.00

Macallan

$24.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Dewars

$9.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Belini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

LIT

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Mai Thai

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mule

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Horni Marg

$5.00

Drunken Uncle

$14.00

Gurl Please

$14.00

Pomegranate Siestini

$12.00

Chronic Tonic

$12.00

Naughty Grande

$13.00

Her Cold Cold Heart

$12.00

Sweet Talk Me

$14.00

The Bees Knees

$12.00

Autumn in Hawaii

$14.00

Mule

$13.00

Dest KY

$16.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$8.00

Dreamsicle Shot

$8.00

Hot Damn Shot

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$9.00

Mind Eraser Shot

$9.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.00

PB & J Shot

$10.00

Fireball

$4.00

Perpetual vacation

$8.00

fireball mule

$5.00

Cold heart

$8.00

pralines and cream

$8.00

Carafe brunch

Carafe Mimosa

$20.00

Carafe Bellini

$20.00

Carafe Bloody Mary

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

496 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

