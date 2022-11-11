Main picView gallery
Steakhouses

Ranahan Steakhouse 2 1793 Muirfield Ct

1793 Muirfield Ct

Douglas, WY 82633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kids Dinners

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Rancher Steak

$8.99

Kids Ice Cream

$2.99

Traditional Roasted Turkey Dinner Ready to Re-heat with instructions

4 pounds sliced turkey breast 1 pound pulled turkey dark meat 32oz mashed potatoes & 10oz brown gravy 32oz rosemary-sage buttermilk stuffing 32oz sauteed green beans & bacon 16oz honey glazed carrots 8oz cranberry sauce 6 white dinner rolls Garden green salad – cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of 2 8oz salad dressing (buttermilk ranch, zesty Italian, classic Caesar, or blue cheese

Turkey dinner

$150.00

Ranahan Signature Prime Rib Dinner Ready to Re-heat with instructions

8 pound prime rib roast 32oz mashed potatoes & 10oz brown gravy 16oz au jus 32oz rosemary-sage buttermilk stuffing 32oz sauteed green beans & bacon 16oz honey glazed carrots 8oz cranberry sauce 6 white dinner rolls Garden green salad – cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of 2 8oz salad dressing (buttermilk ranch, zesty Italian, classic Caesar, or blue cheese

Ranahan Signature Prime Rib Dinner Ready to Re-heat

$180.00

Ranahan No Nonsense Handmade Pies

Classic Apple Pie

$32.00

Traditional Pumpkin Pie

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
