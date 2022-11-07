Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Rancatore's Lexington

472 Reviews

$

1752 Massachusetts Ave

Lexington, MA 02420

Order Again

Popular Items

Quart
Pint
1/2 Gallon

Ice Cream

Crushed hydrox/fudge crust, topped with hydrox ice cream. 9" roughly 8-10 servings.

Micro

$4.50

1 scoop

Small

$6.00

2 scoops

Pint

$9.00

Hand packed

Quart

$13.50

Hand packed

1/2 Gallon

$22.00

Factory packed

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches

$25.00

Frappes & Drinks

Large Frappe

$8.00

Choose 1 flavor of ice cream. 24oz

Root Beer Float

$6.75

A&W root beer served alongside your choice of ice cream.

Brown Cow

$8.00

A&W root beer blended with vanilla ice cream 24oz

Black Cow

$8.00

Coca Cola blended with vanilla ice cream. 24oz

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.75

Seltzer with raspberry puree made in house. Fresh lime 24oz

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$7.50

2 scoops of ice cream, 1 wet topping, 1 dry topping. Whipped Cream

Medium Sundae

$8.25

3 scoops of ice cream, 1 wet topping, 1 dry topping, whipped cream.

The Frozen Sundae

$8.00

Served in a rancs pint: 2 scoops of ice cream, fudge on the top AND bottom, whipped cream, all frozen together to create a fun take on a traditional treat

Make Your Own Sundae for 4

$35.00

-2 Pints, 3 Toppings, Fresh Whipped Cream, Amarena Cherries

Make Your Own Sundae for 8

$65.00

-4 Pints, 5 Toppings, Fresh Whipped Cream, Amarena Cherries

Toppings

Hot Fudge

$7.50+

Homemade

Caramel

$7.50

Vegan Hot Fudge

$7.50+

Whipped Cream

$4.25+

Chocolate Sprinkles

$5.00+

Rainbow Sprinkles

$5.00+

Heath bars

$5.00+

M&M's

$5.00+

Reese's Pieces

$5.00+

Gummy Bears

$5.00+

Crushed Hydrox

$5.00+

Walnuts

$5.00+

Almonds

$5.00+

Pecans

$5.00+

Cones

Gluten Free Sugar Cone

$0.75

6 Sugar Cones

$1.50

6 Cake Cones

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving you scoops of rancs love since 1985

1752 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, MA 02420

