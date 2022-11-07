Dessert & Ice Cream
Rancatore's Lexington
472 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving you scoops of rancs love since 1985
Location
1752 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, MA 02420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Lexington