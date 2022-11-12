Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Italian

Rance's Chicago Pizza Long Beach - Belmont Shore

3,262 Reviews

$$

5258 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

14' Stuffed
14' Pan
Bourbon Wings

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Appetizers

Meatballs & Marinara

$11.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$9.99

Bourbon Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Spicy Thai Wings

$12.00

Dry Wings

$12.00

Parm Fries

$5.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Spinach N' Feta Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Paninis

Cheese Panini

$7.00Out of stock

Meatball Panini

$13.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00

Cubano Panini

$13.00

Extra

Togo Utensil

Extra Balsamic

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Honey Cid. Vngt

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.50

Chunky Sauce Side

$1.50

Extra Sliced bread

$1.50

Side of Honey

$1.00

Side of Buffalo

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Pineapple

$1.00

Garlic Side

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Side Spicy Thai

$1.00

Side Banana Peppers

$1.00

Large 16oz Ranch

$5.50

Large BMB

$10.00

Brushetta Extra

$2.00

16oz BC

$5.50

Stuffed Pizza Deep Dish

Deep Dish Pizza Pie filled with Mozzarella Cheese & Toppings, then Covered with a Thin Layer of Dough and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
9' Stuffed

9' Stuffed

$16.00

Deep Dish Pizza Pie filled with Mozzarella Cheese & Toppings, then Covered with a Thin Layer of Dough and Zesty Tomato Sauce.

12' Stuffed

12' Stuffed

$22.00

Deep Dish Pizza Pie filled with Mozzarella Cheese & Toppings, then Covered with a Thin Layer of Dough and Zesty Tomato Sauce.

14' Stuffed

14' Stuffed

$27.00

Deep Dish Pizza Pie filled with Mozzarella Cheese & Toppings, then Covered with a Thin Layer of Dough and Zesty Tomato Sauce.

Pan Pizza Deep Dish

Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
9' Pan

9' Pan

$16.00

Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce. **Small size can not have 1/2 & 1/2 toppings.

12' Pan

12' Pan

$22.00

Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.

14' Pan

14' Pan

$27.00

Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.

Thin Pizza

Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut.

Gluten Free 10"

$13.00

Gluten-Free Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut. **Small size can not split 1/2 & 1/2 toppings.

10" Thin

10" Thin

$13.00

Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut. **Small size can not have 1/2 & 1/2 toppings.

12" Thin

12" Thin

$16.00

Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut.

14" Thin

14" Thin

$18.00

Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza so good it will change your life.

Website

Location

5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Rance's Chicago Pizza image
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

