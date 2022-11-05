Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ranch Brand Tasting Room

13619 Ranch Road 12

Wimberley, TX 78676

Wine Bottle

Axis Jackalope BTL

$40.00

Axis Montepulciano BTL

$52.00

Axis Mourvèdre

$60.00

Axis Sangiovese BTL

$48.00

Axis Tempranillo BTL

$44.00

Plata-O-Ploma BTL

$40.00

Chisos Sangria BTL

$36.00

GBB Brut Cava BTL

$36.00

GBB Rose Cava BTL

$40.00

Cosmic Red BTL

$36.00

Cosmic Rose BTL

$40.00

Cosmic White BTL

$48.00

Demi Sec White BTL

$32.00

Doux White BTL

$28.00

Ranch Rose BTL

$36.00

Snake Charmer Cabernet BTL

$60.00

Flights

Axis Jackalope FLT

$5.00

Axis Montepulciano FLT

$5.00

Axis Mourvèdre FLT

$5.00

Axis Sangiovese FLT

$5.00

Axis Tempranillo FLT

$5.00

Bellini Spritz FLT

$5.00

Blanco De Tempranillo FLT

$5.00

Brut Cava FLT

$5.00

Calimocho FLT

$5.00

Chisos Sangria FLT

$5.00

Cosmic Red FLT

$5.00

Cosmic Rose FLT

$5.00

Cosmic White FLT

$5.00

Demi Sec White FLT

$5.00

Doux White FLT

$5.00

Fredrick Spritz FLT

$5.00

Froze FLT

$5.00

Frozen Sangria FLT

$5.00

Margarita FLT

$5.00

Ranch Rose FLT

$5.00

Rose Cava FLT

$5.00

Sangiovese Spritz FLT

$5.00

Snake Charmer Cabernet FLT

$5.00

Watermelon Daisy FLT

$5.00

Food

Cadillac Chips

$5.00

Hummus

$8.00

Hummus with semi dried tomatoes and crackers

Ranch Hand Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Deviled ham, May, Pickled Relish, Mustard, Garlic, Served with Fire Crackers.

Meat and Cheese Board

$24.00

Three Meats and Three Cheese with all the Fancy Fixins.

Armadillo Egg

$12.00

Burrata Cheese Ball, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt, served with toast points.

Cured Wagyu

$14.00

Bresaola Wagyu Beef, Freshly Grated parmesan, and Lemon Olive Oil

Cowboy Caviar

$8.00

Black eyed peas, black beans, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, avocado, onion, jalapeño, and served with corn chips.

Smoke Pork Loin

$12.00Out of stock

Cold smoked pork loin with spicy peach jelly and dijon mustard.

Texas Gulf Coast Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh citrus cooked fish served with fire cracks. (only served on weekends)

Sandwich Special

$15.00

Praline Sweets

$3.00

Wine Bottle To Go

Axis Jack Sangiovese To Go

$52.00

Axis Jack Tempranillo To Go

$44.00

Axis Jack Montepulciano To Go

$52.00

Cosmic Armadillo Red To Go

$36.00

Snake Charmer Cabernet To Go

$52.00

Cosmic Armadillo Rose To Go

$40.00

Ranch Rose To Go

$36.00

Chisos Sangria To Go

$36.00

Axis Jack Jackalope To Go

$40.00

Ranch Demi Sec White To Go

$32.00

Ranch Doex White To Go

$28.00

Cosmic Armadillo White To Go

$56.00

GBB Brut Cava BTL

$36.00

GBB Rose Cava BTL

$40.00

Blanc Tempranillo BTL To Go

$36.00

Axis Jack Mourvèdre BTL To Go

$52.00

Merchandise

Roped Hat

$35.00Out of stock

Cosmic Armadillo T-Shirt

$30.00

Axis Jack T-Shirt

$30.00

Snake Charmer T-Shirt

$30.00

Wine Tumbler- Cosmic Armadillo

$25.00

Koozie- Axis Jack

$5.00

Koozie- Derel

$5.00

Wine Club

Lariat Club

$100.00

Wrangler Club

$190.00

Founder's Club

$400.00

Shipping 3 btl

$30.00

Open Drink

Spirits To Go

Ranch 2yr Bourbon BTL TOGO

$35.00

Ranch 4yr Bourbon BTL TOGO

$50.00

Ranch 8yr Bourbon BTL TOGO

$90.00

Sodas/Spakling Water

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Wine & Spirits, and a good time.

Website

Location

13619 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

