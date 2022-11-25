Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ranch House Cafe - 2

No reviews yet

$

111 W Park Ave

Ash Fork, AZ 86320

Popular Items

HAMBURGER
FRISCO BURGER
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

Breakfast

2 EGG BREAKFASTWITH HASH BROWNS

$7.59

LARGE BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$5.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.59

CHORIZZO AND EGG BURRITO

$8.49

PANCAKES

$3.99

FREANCH TOAST

$7.19

3 EGG OMLET

$8.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.29

Lunch

HAMBURGER

$7.59

FRISCO BURGER

$9.29

GREEN CHILI BURRITO

$9.29

PATTY MELT

$8.49

SOUTH WEST PATTY MELT

$8.99

TURKEY MELT

$8.49

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$5.99

CHICKEN STRIPS&FRIES

$8.29

HOUSE SUB &FRIES

$9.29

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.29
check markCasual
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
111 W Park Ave, Ash Fork, AZ 86320

