The Ranch Taproom & Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

247 E PARK AVENUE

Lake Wales, FL 33853

Salads

Chicken Southwest Salad

$12.99

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

Pimento Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

BLT

$11.99

Chicken BLT

$13.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sanwich

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, & Avocado Sandwich

$14.99

Half Sandwich & Side Salad or Bowl of Soup

$11.99

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Special Sandwich

$13.99

Lasagna Special

$15.00

Small Bites

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Cowboy Caviar

$6.99

Pimento Cheese

$8.99

The Henhouse

$9.99

Buckaroo Bites

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sides

Four Bean

$4.00

Sweet Southern Slaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cocktails

House Mimosas

$9.00

Sunrise Champagne

$9.00

Beer

Growler Beer Fill

$47.00

Growler Beer Refill

$20.00

Growler Sangria Fill

$80.00

Growler Sangria Refill

$50.00

Wicked Weed Milk & Cookies

$6.00

3 Daughters Florida Orange IPA

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Woodchuck Hard Cider Amber

$6.00

3 Daughters Beach Blonde Ale

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$6.00

Florida Brewery 863 Light

$6.00

Florida Brewery Beach Me Up

$6.00

Florida Brewery Floatin on a Bog

$6.00

Summer Pilsner Shandy

$6.00

Christmas Ale

$6.00

3 Daughters KeyLime Cider

$6.00

Florida Brewery Amber Lager

$6.00

Grove Roots Life Is Gourd

$6.00

Grove Roots Sunset Catch

$6.00

Grove Roots Wakes of Grain

$6.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

Grove Roots Slanted Ladders

$6.00

3 Daughters Wild Blueberry Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Shock Top

$3.75

Stella Artois

$4.00

Corona

$2.00

Corona Premier

$2.00

High Noon

$4.00

Florida Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$8.00+

Hogue Riesling

$6.00+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00+

House Champagne

$7.00+

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Villa Loren Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Risata Moscato

$7.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$7.00+

Sangue Di Giuda

$8.00+

Lyeth Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Extraction Merlot

$9.00+

Ranch Made Red Sangria

$8.00

Luccio

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr.Pibb

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

Double Espresso

$2.50

16oz Americano

$3.50

20oz Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

16oz Latte

$4.75

20oz Latte

$5.25

16oz Coffee

$3.00

20oz Coffee

$3.50

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

20oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Pourover

$4.50

French Press

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

20oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

20oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Buckaroo

$3.50

20oz Buckaroo

$3.75

Affogato

$6.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

16 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

20oz Chocolate Milk

$3.75

16oz Pasture Fog

$5.25

20oz Pasture Fog

$5.75

16oz Apple Cider

$5.50

20oz Apple Cider

$6.50

Frappes

16oz Frappes

$6.50

20oz Frappes

$7.00

Morning Pastry

Pastry

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$9.99

Sunshine Croissant

$10.99

Sunrise Cuban

$10.99

Multigrain Avocado Toast

$10.99

Do-Si-Do

$11.99

Chia Pudding

$10.00

Single-Do

$5.99

Sides

1 Slice of Multigrain Toast

$1.50

2 Sausage Patties

$3.50

Pimento Cheese Grits

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

3 Bacon Slices

$3.50

Sub side upcharge

Sub fruit

$0.50

Merchandise

Mug

$15.00

TShirt

$28.00

Hook & Reel Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

247 E PARK AVENUE, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Directions

