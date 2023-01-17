Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ranch 45

512 Via de la Valle, 102

Solana Beach, CA 92075

Popular Items

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Brandt Burger
Smoked Tri Tip Sandwich

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$13.50

All Natural Beef Bacon, Scrambled Eben Haezer Eggs, Cheddar

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Choice of House Made Beef Chorizo, All Natural Beef Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, Eben Haezer Eggs, Potatoes, roasted Poblano Chilies, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cojita

Naked Bowl

Naked Bowl

$13.50

Choice of House Made Beef Chorizo, All Natural Beef Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, Scrambled Eben Haezer Eggs, Potatoes, Potatoes, Cheddar, Roasted Tomato Salsa

Breakfast Power Bowl

$14.50

Scrambled Eben Haezer Egg Whites, Quinoa, Spinach, Season Vegetables, Roasted Tomato Salsa

Dutch Steak & Eggs

Dutch Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Imperial Valley Ranch Dutch Steak, Two Eben Haezer Eggs, Hash Browns, Roasted Tomato Salsa

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Cherry Heirloom Tomato Relish, Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Grilled Sourdough

Acaí Bowl

Acaí Bowl

$14.50

Acai Sorbet, Granola, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Banana, Toasted Coconut, Chia Seeds, Ashurst Honey

Kids Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Kids Breakfast Plate

$9.50

Breakfast Sides

Beef Bacon

$5.25

All Natural Brandt Beef Bacon

Breakfast Sausage

$5.25

Housemade Beef Sausage

Chorizo

$5.25

Housemade Beef Chorizo

Eben Haezer Egg

$1.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Toast & Butter

$3.50

Marble Rye, English Muffin, Shilo's Sourdough

Scoop Acia

$5.00

Extra Granola

$3.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Brandt Beef All Natural Bone Broth

$10.00

Ranch 45 Salad

$18.50

Dutch Steak or Crispy Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crispy Onions, Buttermilk Ranch

Local Vegetable Salad

$15.00

Local Greens, Pickled Onion, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Rosemary Balsamic Vinaigrette, Add Steak $11 Add Fish of the Day $13 Add Chicken $9

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Sandwiches

Brandt Burger

$14.00

7 oz Brandt Beef Patty, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun, Fries, Housemade Dill Pickle, Fries

House Smoked Pastrami

$18.00

Pastrami, Horseradish Honey Mustard, Toasted Marble Rye, Fries, Dill Pickle, Fries

Smoked Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

House Made BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries,Cole Slaw

SB Dog

$11.50

Bacon, Jalapeno Relish, Kewpie Mayo, Fries

Ranch Way Bowl

$26.00

Wild Rice, Seasonal Vegetables, Chimichurri, Choice of Dutch Steak, Chicken, Fish

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.00

Potatoes, Cabbage, Guacamole, Cilantro Crema, Roasted Tomato Salsa

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Cherry Heirloom Tomato Relish, Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Grilled Sourdough

Acia Bowl

$12.50

Acai Sorbet, Granola, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Banana, Toasted Coconut, Chia Seeds, Ashurst Honey

BBB Burger

$16.00

Lunch Sides

Beef Bacon

$5.25

Fried Egg

$2.00

Cheese

$2.50

Avocado

$3.00

Lettuce Wrap

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread, Bun, Tortillas (as tacos)

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side Mixed Greens, Olive Oil, Lemon

Fries

$5.00

House cut Kennebeck French Fries

Extra Pickle

$2.00

House made dill pickle

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Side Dutch Steak

$11.00

Fish of the Day

$13.00

Carne Asada

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids lunch

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.50

Kids Burger with Fries

$10.50

Bakery

Cookies

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cake

$7.00

Shilo's Sourdough

$8.00

Ethans Sourdough English Muffins

$8.00

4 pack

Brioche Hamburger Buns

$8.00

4 pack

Beef Tallow Rolls

$6.00

Snacks

Baja Beef Stick Street Taco

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Creminelli Snack Pack

$9.00

Baja Mango

$9.00

Baja Beef Stick Hot Sauce

Genoa Salami Snack Pack

$9.00

Baja Beef Stick Traditional

$2.50

Meat Case

Ranch 45 Breakfast Box

$45.00

Marinate Your Night Box

$100.00

BBQ Box

$90.00

Ultimate Grill Box

$175.00

Wagyu by the ounce

$7.99

All Natural Beef Hot Dog

$8.95

pack of 5 hot dogs, 1 pond

All Natural Brandt Beef Bacon

$10.95

12 oz package

Brandt Beef Burger Patties - 8oz

$15.95

4 - 8oz patties

Brandt Beef Burger Patties - 7 oz

$24.00

8 - 7oz patties

Flank Steak

$16.00

per pound

Prime Flat Iron

$24.00

per pound

Brandt Beef Ground Beef

$7.95

1 pound package

Brandt Choice New York

$27.00

per pound

Brand Prime New York

$38.00

per pound

Brandt Choice Ribeye

$27.00

per pound

Branddt Prime Ribeye

$38.00

per pound

Brandt Prime Eye of Rib

$56.00

per pound

Brandt Prime Tenderloin

$65.00

per pound

Marinated Brandt Tri Tip

$15.95

per pound

Brandt Tri Tip

$13.95

per pound

Brandt Tomahawk

$38.95

per pound

IVR Dutch Steak

$18.00

per pound

Chorizo & Breakfast Sausage

$15.00

per pound

BBQ Smoked Ribs

$12.00

per pound

Smoked Tri Tip

$18.00

per pound

Braised Short Ribs

$22.00

per pound

Indiviual Prme Welligton

$45.00

each

Marinated Meat Back Ribs

$11.00

per pound

Brandt Choice Tenderloin

$44.00

per pound

Picahna/Coulatte

$24.00

per pound

Dry Aged Ribeye

$49.00

per pound

Brandt Beef Tenderloin Tail

$19.95

per pound

Brandt Outside Skirt Steak

$24.00

per pound

Dry Aged Tomahawk

$49.00

per pound

Marinated Steak Tips

$9.95

per pound

Brandt PRIME Burgers

$15.00

4 - 8oz package

Brandt Bone Broth - Frozen

$29.00

quart

Brandt Beef Osso Buco

$13.00

per pound

Brandt Beef Demi - Frozen

$18.00

per pint

Dry Aged Bone Marrow each

$5.00

Marrow Bones each

$3.00

Flanken Ribs

$14.95

1 pound Brandt Groud Beef

$7.95

Brandt Beef Carne Asada Per Pound

$17.95

Brandt Beef 8oz 8-pack Burger Patty

$31.90

merchandise

BBQ Tool Set

$35.00

Tong, Spatula, Fork

Steak Knife Set

$45.00

4 Ranch 45 steak knifes

Salt Box

$35.00

Ranch 45 salt box

Bottle Opener

$6.00

Ranch 45 bottle opener

Steer Decal Sweatshirt

$45.00

Grey T-Shirt

$22.00

Everything Is Better with Ranch T-shirt

Black T-Shirt

$22.00

Good Food Good Mood T-shirt

Thermal Coffee Mug

$23.00

12oz Ranch 45 coffee mug

Cermaic Coffee Mug

$15.00

Hand made grey coffee mug

Ranch 45 Blanket

$45.00

Thermal Grocery Tote

$10.00

Long Sleeve T-shirt

$26.00

Ranch 45 Long Sleeve T-shirt

Flannel Shirt

$50.00

Ranch 45 Flannel Shirt

Brandt Tallow Soap Bar

$9.00

retail food

Cafe Virtuoso Ethiopian Coffee Beans

$23.00

12 oz bag

Cafe Virtuoso Portofino Coffee Beans

$16.00

12 oz bag

Chino Farms Strawberry Jam

$15.00

12 oz jar

Olibaja Olive Oil 250ml

$15.00

Olibaja Olive Oil 500ml

$25.00

Ashurst Dessert Flower Honey

$25.00

Eben Haezer Eggs - dozen

$6.00

Maldon Sea Salt

$9.00

Whole Avocado

$5.00

each

Housemade Salted Butter

Lemon/Lim

$0.75

each

Pint Cherry Tomatoes

$5.00

Carrots

$2.00

per pound

Strawberries

$8.00

per package

King Aurthur All Pupose Flour

$4.00

2 pound package

Sugar

$5.00

2 pound package

Iceberg Lettuce

$3.00

per head

Baby Spinach

$3.00

per pound

Yellow Onion

$1.00

each

Roma Tomato

$3.00

per pound

Broccoli Florets

$5.00

per pound

Kennebec Potatoes

$1.00

each

Hot House Cucumbers

$3.50

each

Asparagus

$8.00

bunch

Banana

$1.25

each

Mango

$3.00

each

Calrose Rice

$5.00

quart

Cafe Virtuoso Cove Coffee Beans

$38.00

2 pound bag

Cafe Virtuoso Decaffeinated Coffee Beans

$17.00

12 oz bag

Tea, Berry Blossom

$13.00

6 oz tin

Tea, Chamomile

$11.75

2 oz tin

Tea, Coconut Vanilla

$26.95

12 oz tin

Tea, English Breakfast

$18.00

5 oz tin

Tea, Sencha

$13.50

5 oz tin

Tea, Peach Blossom

$15.50

3 oz tin

Large Jerky Cracking Pepper

$7.00

Large Jerky Street Taco

$7.00

Large Jerky Lime And Serrano

$7.00

Large Jerky Salsa Fresca

$7.00

Large Jerky Traditional

$7.00

Large Beef Jerky Sweet Orange

$7.00

Baja Jerky

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$8.00

Pastrami W/ Chips

$12.00

Roast Beef W/ Chips

$12.00

prepared food

Candied Spiced Pecans

$5.00

8 oz package house made spiced pecans

Pickles - quart

$15.00

1 quart house made horseradish dill pickles

Pickles - pint

$7.50

1 pint house made horseradish dill pickles

Bread and Butter Pickles

$8.00

1 pint house made bread and butter pickels

Half Pint Chimichurri Sauce

$8.00

Half Pint Citrus BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Half Pint Blue Cheese Dressing

$8.00

Half Pint Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$8.00

Half PInt Tomato Salsa

$8.00

Twice Baked Potato

$8.00

2 each

Chino Farms Roasted Vegetables

$18.00

Quart Classic Brandt Beef Stew

$36.00

quart

Crab Cakes - gluten free

$18.00

2 each

Half Pint Wild Mushroom Sauce

$10.00

Half Pint Red Wine Sauce

$10.00

Grilled Ocean Trout Teriyaki

$20.00

8 oz

Pint Classic Brandt Beef Stew

$18.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Marys Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Brandt New York Au Poive

$28.00

Housemade Salted Butter

$9.00

NA Beverage

Pelligrino 750ml

$5.00

Pelligrino 500ml

$3.00

Pelligrino 250ml

$2.50

Mighty Booch Kombucha

$4.50

raspberry lemonade, ginger apple tumeric, california citrus, pineapple lemonade, supper berry

Lemonade

$3.25

housemade lemonade

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry, banana, almond milk, almond butter

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$10.00

banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry

Chocolate Protien Smoothie

$10.00

Nutella, banana, chocolate pea protien

Iced Tea

$3.25

Watermelon Juice

$5.00

Evolution cold press juice, 12oz

Orange Juice

$5.00

Evolution cold press juice, 12oz

Tiffani Tea

$3.50

custom blend green, black, spearmint, peppermint, chamomile, alfalfa, comfrey leaves, jasmine flowers, rose hips and lemon verbena, sweetend with dessert flower honey

Milk

$3.00

Surf Water

$3.00

Half Gallon Whole Milk

$8.00

Half Gallon Non Fat Milk

$6.00

Pelligrino 1L

$4.00

Aqua Pana 1L

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coffee

House Coffee

$3.25

12 oz Cafe Virtuoso Portofino Coffee

Single Origin Pour Over

$7.00

12 oz

Cold Brew

$3.50

16 oz

Americano

$3.50

12 oz

Espresso

$3.50

2 oz

Cappuccino

$3.75

8 oz

Cortado

$4.25

8 oz

Latte

$4.75

12 oz / 16 oz iced

Machiato

$4.25

8 oz

Mexican Mocha

$5.75

12 oz

White Mocha

$5.75

12 oz

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12 oz

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

16oz iced

Affagoto

$6.00

2 shots espresso over vanilla gelato

Matcha Latte

$5.75

12 oz

Winner Circle Coffee

$2.50

12 oz

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.25

12 oz

Peruvian Mocha

$5.50

Tea

Green Sencha

$3.00

12 oz

English Breakfast

$3.00

12 oz

Earl Grey

$3.00

12 oz

Berry Blossom

$3.00

12 oz

Peach Blossom

$3.00

12 oz

Coconut Vanilla Cream

$3.00

12 oz

Chamomile

$3.00

12 oz

Canned Beer

Coronad Orange Witt

$6.00

Thorn Bario Lager

$7.50

Lattitude 33 Blood Orange

$7.50

Lattitude Lost Cities Hazy IPA

$9.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$7.00

Societe Light Beer

$8.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$8.00

Trumer Pilsner

$6.00

Modern Times Harmony Engine

$7.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer Trop Cherry

$7.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer Watermelon

$7.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer Mango Strawberry

$7.00

Ashland Hard Seltzer Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00

Mother Earth Tierra Madre Lager

$7.00

Red Wine

Mignanelli Pinot Noir GLS

$15.00

Laird, Jillians Blend GLS

$18.00

75 Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet GLS

$20.00

House Red GLS

$8.00

Mignanelli Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Laird, Jillians Blend BTL

$65.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet BTL

$60.00

Adalia Valpolicella DOC 2020 BTL

$45.00

AXR Proprietary Red BTL

$65.00

AXR 2017 Cabernet BTL

$210.00

Burtech Merlot 2019 BTL

$70.00

Burtech Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Burtech Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Caymus 2019 Cabernet BTL

$95.00

Caymus Special Select BTL

$200.00

Chateau Vignot, St Emillion BTL

$45.00

Ciabot Berton Barolo BTL

$40.00

Col Solare 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$100.00

Domaine Lupier El Terroir, Old Vine Grenache BTL

$46.00

Eleven Eleven, Old Vine Zinfandel BTL

$55.00

Grgich Hills Zinfanel BTL

$70.00

Hickenbothan Brooks Rd Shiraz BTL

$70.00

Juan Gil Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Kamen 2018 Cabernet BTL

$120.00

Kamen Writers Block 2018 Cabernet BTL

$70.00

Kendall Jackson Estate, Hawkeye 2017 Cabernet BTL

$70.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet, half bottle

$15.00

Laird Suscol Ranch 2018 Merlot BTL

$60.00

Macedon Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

Mark Herold, Coomsville Cabernet BTL

$130.00

Mohua Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

Penner Ash, Zena Crown Vineyard Pinot Noir BTL

$100.00

Resonance Willamette Valley Pinot Noir BTL

$65.00

Stags Leap, Cask 23 BTL

$300.00

Uproar by Mark Herold Cabernet BTL

$88.00

ZD Cabernet 2018 BTL

$96.00

ZD Pinot Noir BTL

$59.00

Zotovich Pinot Noir BTL 2019

$65.00

Castello de Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino 2017 BTL

$90.00

Lion Tamer by Hess Collection BTL

$92.00

Iron Corral by Hess Collection BTL

$120.00

Cascin Adelaide Fossati 2013 Barolo BTL

$80.00

Vincent Morey Santenay Les Gravieres 1er Cru 2017 BTL

$120.00

Brotte Vaqueyras 2018 BTL

$25.00

Zotovich Pinot Noir 2020

$45.00

ZD 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir

$65.00

Stags Leap Artemis 2019 Cabernet 1/2 bottle

$70.00

75 Cab

$48.00

White Wine

Laird Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Arona Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

Grgich Hills Chardonnay GLS

$18.00

House Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

House White GLS

$8.00

Laird Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Arona Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$19.00

Grgich Hills Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Brotte Les Hautes De Bayville CDP Blanc BTL

$45.00

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay BTL

$76.00

Diatom Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Jean Luc Columbo Hermitage Blanc BTL

$50.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling BTL

$18.00

Thibault LIger Belair Bourgogne Blanc BTL

$45.00

ZD Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Just Enough Chardonnay can

$9.00

Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc half bottle

$14.00

La Crema Chardonay half hottle

Kendal Jackson

$36.00

Brodbent Vinho Verde

$15.00

Friuliano

$32.00

Rosé

Calcada Rose GLS

$9.00

Calcada Rose BTL

$20.00

Marival BTL

$35.00

Champagne

Elysee GLS

$9.00

Mimosa GLS

$10.00

Elysee BTL

$18.00

Just Enough Rose Bubbles can

$9.00

Sipwell Go Getter BTL

$9.00

Sipwell That's My Jam BTL

$9.00

Ayala, Blanc De Blanc 2014 BTL

$110.00

Ayala, Brut Majeur NV BTL

$65.00

Ayala, Rose Majeur BTL

$90.00

Bollinger Special Cuvee NV BTL

$80.00

Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle No 24 BTL

$150.00

Moet Brut Grand Vintage 2012 BTL

$120.00

Tattinger Comte de Champagne BTL

$200.00

Vueve Cliquot NV BTL

$75.00

Moet Imperial 375ml BTL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ranch 45 is a Restaurant and Butchers Shop. Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. We have an expanded brunch menu on the weekends. Our meats are all natural, no hormone, no antibiotics We are not just your local coffee shop. We are a gathering place for the community to come and dine or pick up dinner to take home. While you're here take the time to learn about where your food comes from through one of cooking demonstrations or classes. Relax on our patio at the end of a long day. Then take dinner home to your family knowing that you are giving them the best.

Website

Location

512 Via de la Valle, 102, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Directions

