Restaurant info

Ranch 45 is a Restaurant and Butchers Shop. Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. We have an expanded brunch menu on the weekends. Our meats are all natural, no hormone, no antibiotics We are not just your local coffee shop. We are a gathering place for the community to come and dine or pick up dinner to take home. While you're here take the time to learn about where your food comes from through one of cooking demonstrations or classes. Relax on our patio at the end of a long day. Then take dinner home to your family knowing that you are giving them the best.

