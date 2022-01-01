Rancherito's Mexican Food imageView gallery

Rancherito's Mexican Food Ogden

37 Reviews

$

3527 Washington Blvd

Ogden, UT 84403

Combination Plates

1. Fajita Mix

$13.55

Shrip, Steak and Chicken with Two Tortillas

2. Two Hard Tacos

$10.84

Choice of Beef or Chicken

3. Two Cheese Enchiladas

$10.84

4. Al Pastor Plate

$12.58

With Two Tortillas

5. Shredded Beef Taco & Enchilada

$10.84

6. Shredded Beef Burrito & Enchilada

$10.84

7. Carnitas Plate

$12.58

With Two Tortillas

8. Two Soft Tacos

$11.60

Choice of Steak, Carnitas, Al Pastor or Fish

9. Chiles Rellenos

$12.58

With Two Tortillas

10. Steak Ranchero

$12.58

With Two Tortillas

11. Chimichanga

$11.92

Fried Burrito, Chicken or Beef

12. Carne Asada Plate

$12.58

With Two Tortillas

Tamales Plate

$11.60

Ranchero Plate

$12.58

Machaca Plate

$10.84

Chorizo Plate

$10.84

Birria Plate

$12.58

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.97

Steak, Guacamole and Pico

Carnitas Burrito

$9.97

Pork, Guacamole and Pico

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.97

Marinated Pork, Guacamole and Pico

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.97

With Guacamole and Pico

Ranchero Burrito

$9.97

Steak, Jalapenos, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes and Guacamole

California

$9.97

Steak, Potato, Pico and Cheese

Texano

$9.32

Chicken, Potato, Sour Cream and Cheese

CAF Burrito

$9.97

Steak, Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Cheese

Chicken-N-Fries Burrito

$9.97

Marinated Chicken, Sour Cream and Cheese

Grilled Chicken

$9.32

Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper and Sour Cream

Chicken Burrito

$8.67

Chicken in Tomato Sauce

Loco

$9.97

Pinto Beans, Rice, Steak, Red Sauce, Cilantro & Onion Mix

Shrimp Burrito

$10.41

Veggie Mix, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Tartar Sauce

Fish Burrito

$10.41

Fried Cod, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage & Pico

Bean & Cheese

$5.41

#Smothered ChileV. B

$10.84

Shredded Beef Burrito

$7.58

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.97

Beef B=

$7.58

Chile V Smoth w/Drink

$10.84

Vegy Burrito

$9.32

Crispy B

$5.41

Beans Burrito

$3.24

Country Burrito

$9.97

Birria Burrito

$9.97

Breakfast Burritos

Pico Salsa Breakfast B

$7.37

No Meat, Pico, Egg, Potatoes and Cheese

Bacon Breakfast B

$7.91

Ham Breakfast B

$7.91

Chorizo Breakfast B

$7.91

Crazy Breakfast B

$8.67

Ham, Chorizo, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheese

Steak Breakfast B

$8.67

Mix Breakfast B

$8.67

Ham & Bacon

Sausage Breakfast B

$7.91

Machaca Breakfast B

$7.91

Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$12.47

Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese

Al Pastor Nachos

$12.47

Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.47

Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese

Chicken Nachos

$12.47

Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese

Chips Guacamole

$7.58

Chips/Q

$5.41

Chips

$3.24

Chips/Pico

$4.33

Fries

Carnitas Fries

$12.47

Guacamole, Sour Cream & Cheese

Al Pastor Fries

$12.47

Guacamole, Sour Cream & Cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$12.47

Guacamole, Sour Cream & Cheese

Chicken-N-Fries

$12.47

Marinated Chicken, Sour Cream & Cheese

Cheese Fries

$7.58

Fries

$5.41

Soft Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.33

Guacamole & Pico

Carnitas Taco

$4.33

Guacamole & Pico

Al Pastor Taco

$4.33

Guacamole & Pico

Fish Taco

$4.33

Tartar Sauce, Cabbage & Pico

Birria Taco

$4.33

Hard Shell Tacos

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.90

Cheese & Lettuce

Chicken Taco

$3.79

Cheese & Lettuce

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$7.91

Order of Two

Beef Enchiladas

$7.91

Order of Two

Cheese Enchiladas

$7.91

Order of Two

Chile Relleno Enchiladas

$7.91

Enchilada (1)

$4.00

Bowls

Asada Bowl

$8.67

Chicken Bowl

$8.67

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.67

Carnitas Bowl

$8.67

Tortas

Carnitas Torta

$9.21

Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Fries

Chorizo Torta

$9.21

Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Fries

Carne Asada Torta

$9.21

Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Fries

Al Pastor Torta

$9.21

Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Fries

Machaca Torta

$9.21

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Beef Torta

$8.99

Lomitos Torta

$11.92

Chimichangas

Carne Asada Chimi

$10.41

Fried Burrito

Carnitas Chimi

$10.41

Fried Burrito

Chicken Chimi

$10.19

Fried Burrito

Shredded Beef Chimi

$10.19

Fried Burrito

Al Pastor Chimi

$10.41

Fried Burrito

Beef Chimi=

$10.41

Rolled Tacos

3 Rolled Tacos Q

$4.33

Cheese Only

3 Rolled Tacos G

$5.41

Cheese and Guacamole

5 Rolled Tacos

$7.26

Lettuce, Cheese and Guacamole

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.31

Cheese Only

Quesadilla W/ Guacamole

$6.39

Quesadilla W/ Meat

$9.75

Choice of Chicken, Carnitas, Steak or Al Pastor

Quesabirria

$10.84

Taco Salad

Taco Salad CK

$9.75

Taco Salad Asada

$9.75

Taco Salad Al Pastor

$9.75

Taco Salad Carnitas

$9.75

Tostadas

Tos Beans

$4.11

CA Tostada

$5.96

Tos Beef

$4.76

Tos Pollo

$4.76

Kid's Menu

#Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.85

Rice & Beans on Side

#Kids B&Q Burrito

$5.85

Rice & Beans on Side

#Kids Soft Taco

$5.85

Choice of Steak, Carnitas, Al Pastor or Chicken

Side Orders

1/2 Pint Rice

$2.70

1/2 Pint Beans

$2.70

S Guacamole

$2.59

S Cheese

$1.83

S SC

$1.83

S Pico

$1.83

5 Chiles Torreados

$1.83

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.07

1/2 Guacamole

$5.74

1/2 Pico

$4.33

Tamal (1)

$1.90

Suela (1)

$3.24

Rice/Beans

$3.79

Chile Rell (1)

$3.24

S Roja Cup (1)

$0.27

S Verde Cup (1)

$0.27

Carrot Bag (1)

$0.54

Huevo Estrellado

$1.07

1/2 Asada

$5.41

1/2 Chile Verde

$5.41

1/2 S Roja

$3.09

1/2 S Verde

$3.09

1/2 charola carnitas

$54.14

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$4.33

Arroz De Leche

$4.33

Flan

$4.33

Choco Flan

$4.33

Churro

$2.16

Certificados

$5.00 Gift Card

$5.00

$10.00 Gift Card

$10.00

Drinks

Jarrito

$2.66

Squirt

$2.66

Horchata

$2.48+

Pina

$2.48+

Jamaica

$2.48+

Strawberry Horchata

$2.48+

Coconut Horchata

$2.48+

Sprite

$1.94+

Coke

$1.94+

Diet Coke

$1.94+

Fanta

$1.94+

Dr. Pepper

$1.94+

Powerade

$1.94+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.94+

Lemonade

$1.94+

Refil Aguas

$1.62

Coke 1/2 litro

$3.59

Mexican Coke 355ml

$2.66

Attributes and Amenities
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3527 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403

Directions

Rancherito's Mexican Food image

