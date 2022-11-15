Main picView gallery

Rancho Alegre - NEW 1987 s Diners ct

review star

No reviews yet

1987 s Diners ct

san bernardino, CA 92408

Order Again

Marisco Frio

Ceviche de Camaron y mango

$16.00

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.00

Aguachiles

$18.00

Torre De Mariscos

$34.00

Molcajete Frio

$28.00

Coctel De Camaron

$16.00

Coctel Camaron y Pulpo

$18.00

Campechana

$24.00

Ostiones 1/2 DZN

$18.00

Ostiones Preparados 1/2 DZN

$20.00

Callo de Hacha 1/2 LB

$32.00

Botana del Mar

$65.00

Oyster Shoits

$5.00

Comida Mexicana

Camarones al Ajo

$14.00

Camarones a La Diabla

$14.00

Camarones Empanizados

$14.00

Camarones Momia

$16.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Carne Asada con Camaron

$18.00

Enchiladas Pollo

$14.00

Enchiladas Camaron

$16.00

Enchilada Queso

$12.00

Flautas de Pollo

$14.00

Flautas de Camaron

$16.00

Empanadas de Camaron

$18.00

Fajitas de Pollo

$14.00

Fajitas de Asada

$18.00

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.00

Fajitas Mixtas

$20.00

Sopa de Mariscos

$18.00

Caldo de Camaron

$16.00

Molcajete Caliente

$36.00

Taco Trio Pollo

$12.00

Taco Trio Asada

$14.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Pasta

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Pesto Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken alfredo

$16.00

Shrimp alfredo

$18.00

Pesto mixed

$18.00

Alfredo mixed

$18.00

Steaks

Tomahawk Steak

$75.00

T-Bone Steak

$35.00

Ribeye Steak

$45.00

Chicken Breasts

BBQ Chicken Breast

$16.00

Ajo Chicken Breast

$16.00

Diabla Chicken Breast

$16.00

Plancha Chicken Breast

$16.00

Sides

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

tortillas corn side

$1.00

tortillas flour side

$1.00

Fries

$4.00

Sushi

Guamuchilito Roll

$18.00

California Roll

$16.00

Mar Y Tierra

$16.00

Campechano Roll

$24.00

Camarones Roca

$16.00

Kids Menu

K Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

K Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

desert

flan

$6.00

cheesecake

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

coke

$4.00

diet coke

$4.00

sprite

$4.00

squirt

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Naranjada

$6.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Agua Mineral

$4.00

Agua Mineral Preperada

$6.00

mixed drinks

Pina Colada

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

AMF

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Jack & Coke

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

adios

$14.00

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

Irish Trashcan

$10.00

Margaritas

Tamarindo Margarita

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Fresa Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Limon Margarita

$12.00

Pepino Margarita

$12.00

Mojitos

Coco Mojito

$14.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$14.00

Black Berry Mojito

$14.00

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Fresa Mojito

$14.00

House Specialties

Michelada Camaronera

$16.00

Michelada Caguamera

$22.00

Margarita Borracha

$16.00

Margarita Mongoneada

$14.00

Michelada Tradicional

$12.00

San Bernadino Sunset

$14.00

Berry Henny

$14.00

Paloma Macho

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Coco Rum

$14.00

candy shot

$10.00

mango shot

$10.00

Martinis

Mazapan Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$14.00

Manzana Martini

$14.00

Cielo Azul Martini

$14.00

Pepino Martini

$14.00

Sangria & Mimosas

GLS White Sangria

$12.00

GLS Red Sangria

$12.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$25.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$25.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

XX

$6.00

Caguama

$14.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Draft Beer

DFT Modelo

$6.00+

DFT Negra Modelo

$6.00+

DFT Corona

$6.00+

DFT Pacifico

$6.00+

DFT XX

$6.00+

DFT Bud Light

$6.00+

DFT Ultra

$6.00+

DFT 805

$6.00+

DFT Lagunitas

$6.00+

cubeta

cubeta modelo

$36.00

cubeta negra

$36.00

cubeta xx

$36.00

cubeta pacifico

$36.00

cubeta corona

$36.00

cubeta ultra

$36.00

cubeta tecate

$36.00

Tequilas

Cincoro

Clase Azul

$35.00

Avion Cristalino

$20.00

Avion Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron silver

$12.00

patron anejo

$14.00

patron reposado

$13.00

Herradura

$13.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Casa Dragones

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

Centenario

Casadores

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Whiskey

Buchanan's 12

$13.00

Buchanan's 18

$18.00

Buchanan's 21

$30.00

Black Label

$13.00

Red Label

$12.00

Blue Label

$25.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

jack daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$15.00

Hennessey XO

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$45.00

Martell Blue Swift

Martell Cordon Bleu

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ciroc Vodka

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Champagne

Moet Imperial

Moet Brut

Moet Nectar

Belaire Rose

Belaire Bleu

Belaire Luxe

Ace of Spades

Dom Perignon

Well

Tequila Well

$9.00

Rum well

$9.00

Vodka well

$9.00

HH Drinks

Bottles Buy One Get One

$6.00

Margarita Buy One Get One

$12.00

Draft Buy One Get One

$10.00

Tequilas Bottles

BTL Cincoro

BTL Clase Azul

$450.00

BTL Avion Cristalino

BTL Avion Anejo

BTL Don Julio 70

$400.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$450.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$250.00

BTL Don Julio Anejo

$250.00

BTL Patron

$200.00

BTL Herradura

$200.00

BTL Casamigos

$200.00

BTL Casa Dragones

BTL 1800 Cristalino

$200.00

BTL Centenario

$180.00

BTL Casadores

$180.00

Whiskey Bottles

BTL Buchanan's 12

$150.00

BTL Buchanan's 18

$300.00

BTL Buchanan's 21

$400.00

BTL Black Label

$180.00

BTL Red Label

BTL Blue Label

$300.00

BTL Macallan 12

BTL Makers Mark

Cognac Bottles

BTL Hennessey

BTL Hennessey XO

BTL Remy Martin VSOP

BTL Remy Martin XO

BTL Martell Blue Swift

BTL Martell Cordon Bleu

Vodka Bottles

BTL Grey Goose

BTL Ciroc Vodka

BTL Ciroc Mango

BTL Ciroc Apple

BTL Ciroc Red Berry

BTL Ciroc Pineapple

BTL Tito's

BTL Ketel One

BTL Absolut

Champagne Bottles

BTL Moet Imperial

BTL Moet Brut

BTL Moet Nectar

BTL Belaire Rose

BTL Belaire Bleu

BTL Belaire Luxe

BTL Ace of Spades

BTL Dom Perignon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1987 s Diners ct, san bernardino, CA 92408

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

