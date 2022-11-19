- Home
Rancho Bravo
2703 HWY 67 South
Pocahontas, AR 72455
Appertizers/Botanas
La Casa Dip
A bowl of groud beef, pico de gallo & sour cream. Topped w/cheese
Chorizo Dip
mexican chorizo and cheese
Triple Dip
Beans, guacamole, cheese dip
Bean Dip
refried beans and cheese
Small Fresh Guacamole 4 oz
avocado,onions,tomatoes,jalapenos
Large Fresh Guacamole 8oz
avocado,onions,tomatoes,jalapenos
Small White Cheese Dip 4oz
Medium White Cheese Dip 8oz
Large White Cheese Dip 16oz
Chips (To-Go)
Small Salsa (To-Go) 4oz
Large Salsa (To-Go)16oz
Salads
Tossed Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese
Grilled Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese
Party Salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatos, broccoli, zucchini, squash, shredded cheese
half party salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, squash, shredded cheese
Taco Salads
Traditional
Ground Beef or Chicken with lettuce, sour cream, slice tomatoe, and cheese
Steak or Chickin taco salad
Taco Salad Fajita chicken or steak with grilled onions, tomatoes,bell peppers.lettuce,guacamole,sour cream,slice tomato,and cheese
Shrimp taco salad
Taco Salad Fajita shrimp with grilled onions, tomatoes,bell peppers.lettuce,guacamole,sour cream,slice tomato,and cheese
Taco Salad Supreme
Crispy Fried Tortilla Shell. Comes with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato, Shredded Cheese. Topped with Cheese Sauce
Soup
Menudo Soup (Beef)
Beef tripe
Beef Soup (beef ribs)
beef stew, with potatos, tomatos, onions, cellery, cilantro and carrots
Shrimp Soup
Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots
7 Seas Soup
Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots
Shrimp & Fish Soup
Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots
Tilapia Soup
Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots
Small Coctel de Camaron
onion, tomato, clamato, jalepenos
Large Coctel de Camaron
onion, tomato, clamato, jalepenos
Entree Nachos
Half Seafood Nachos
Topped with shrimp, crab, grilled onions, tomato, refried beans, bell pepperss, and cheese
Full Seafood Nachos
Topped with shrimp, crab, grilled onions, tomato, refried beans, bell pepperss, and cheese
Half Nacho Mexicano
Topped with steak or chicken, tomatos, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, and cheese dip
Full Nacho Mexicano
Topped with steak or chicken, tomatos, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, and cheese dip
Half Supremos
Topped with ground beef, spicy chicken, refried beans and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Full Surpemos
Topped with ground beef, spicy chicken, refried beans and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Half Reales
Topped with grilled shrimp, chicken, jalepenos, refried beans, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Full Reales
Topped with grilled shrimp, chicken, jalepenos, refried beans, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Nachos
Beef or chicken with cheese sauce
Half Nachos Fries
French fries fajita chicken, or steak
Full Nachos fries
French fries fajita chicken, or steak
Half nachos fries shrimp
French Fries with shrimp
Full Nachos fries shrimp
French Fries with shrimp
Half Nachos Mexicano Shrimp
Full nacho Mexicano shrimp
cheese nachos
Burgers and Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Double Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Double Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Bacon Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Double Bacon Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries
Tortas
Choice of Ham, grill chicken, steak, Al pastor pork, chorizo, Barbacoa
Torta Lengua Milanesa Pollo o Carne
served with avocado, lettuce, onions, jalepenos, mayonaise
Real Mexican Dinners
El Presidente
One Tostaquac, one Ground Beef Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, one Chile Relleno topped with red sauce, one Spicy Chicken Burrito topped with green chile sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
Special Dinner
One Chalupa, one Ground Beef Taco, one Chile Relleno, one Pork Tamale & one Ground Beef Enchilada. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
Papa's Dinner
One Tostada, one Ground Beef Taco, one Ground Beef Burrito, & one Ground Beef Enchilada. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
Combination Mexican Dinners
#1
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#2
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#3
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#4
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#5
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#6
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#7
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#8
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#9
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#10
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#11
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#12
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
#13
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Mexican rice, & refried beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & tomato
chimichangas and burritos
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or spicy chicken. Deep fried to a golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chimichanga Bravo
Two flour tortillas, one with ground beef, and one with spicy chicken. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chimichanga Real
Flour tortilla loaded with steak, chicken strips, or shrimp. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chimichanga Los Dos Amigos
Two flour tortillas, one with steak, and one with chicken strips. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Flautas
Flour tortillas filled with ham. Deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Burrito Special
Large flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken or ground beef and topped with burrito sauce. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and sliced tomato
Burrito el Gobernator
Large flour tortilla filled with strips of steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice, beans & salad
Steak or Chicken Burrito Fajita
8in flour tortilla filled with strips of steak or chicken, refried beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with salad
Shrimp Burrito Fajita
8in flour tortilla filled with shrimp, refried beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with salad
Burrito Mexicano
Large 10” flour tortilla filled with pork, grilled onions, and tomato. Topped with cheese, green sauce & red sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo
Burrito el Rancho
8in flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken or ground beef. Topped with burrito sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and sliced tomato
Burito Deluxe
Two large flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans and spicy chicken. Topped with burrito sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomato
Cheese Steak Burrito
10in tortilla filed with steak grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & salad
Burrito Leon
Two flour tortillas filed with steak or chicken. Topped with cheese & green sauce. Served with rice
Burrito Loco
12in tortilla filed with steak or chicken. Served with rice & salad
Burrito Del Rio
12in flour tortilla filed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese sauce
Street Taco Combo
Three tacos with choice of meat and rice and beans
Chicharones
Specialidades
Our Pizza
2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, refried beans, cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
El Comal
4oz grilled chicken breast, 4oz grilled steak, 6 grilled shrimp, chorizo, and pineapple. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas
Fajita Potato
With grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and Mexican rice. Topped with cheese and sour cream
Taquitos Mexicanos
4 deep fried, rolled corn tortillas. Stuffed with spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream
Chile Colorado
Steak cuts covered in hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas
Arroz con Camarones
Mexican rice and cheese combination, topped with 12 jumbo shrimp. Served with guacamole salad and 3 flour tortillas
Arroz con Pollo
Mexican rice, spicy chicken, and white cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad and 3 flour tortillas
Hungry Man
Combination of Mexican rice, grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, white cheese sauce, and 3 flour tortillas
Ranchero Special
Grilled chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip
Arroz a la Cazuela
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, zucchini, squash and broccoli with cheese on top 3 flour tortilla
Carnitas
Marinated pork roast in a special sauce. Tender and juicy! Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salad, grilled onions, jalapenos, and tortillas
El Ranch Carnitas
Roasted pork with cactus, green onions, rice, refried bean and tortillas
Mojacete Ranchero
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, green onion, pineapple and cactus. Served with rice, refried beans and salad
Cielo mar Tierra (Surf and Turf)
This delicious dish is filled with chicken, steak & shrimp. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with 3 flour tortillas
Filete Ala Mexicana
Hole deep fried, tilapia. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas
Mojarra
Hole deep fried, tilapia. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas
Half Hungry Man
Mexican rice, grilled chicken, peppers, onions, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, cheese sauce & 3 flour tortillas
Half Ranchero Special
Grilled chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes. Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip
Huevos Rancheros
2 ranch style eggs, rice & beans topped with mexican sauce, Served with 3 flour tortillas
From the Grill
La Parrillada, Shrimp, Chicken & Steak
On a bed of grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas del Rancho
Grilled chicken, steak, 6 shrimp, and chorizo with grilled onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas
Seasoned chicken, steak or mix of both. With grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas Shrimp
16 grilled shrimp With grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas Tropical
Grilled chicken, steak, ham, shrimp, pineapple chunks, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salad & 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas Chipotle
Seasoned chicken, steak or mix of both, with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Covered with chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pi-co de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas Jalisco
Seasoned grilled chicken, steak, and 6 shrimp. With grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas Fundida
Seasoned chicken & steak, topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas
Fajitas Carnitas
Seasoned roast pork with grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Fajitas Chihuahua
Seasoned chicken, steak, shrimp, and bacon. With grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Seafood Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, crab meat, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas
Ribeye and Shrimp
3/4lb fresh cut Ribeye, 6 grilled shrimp, and baked potato or fries
Ribeye
3/4lb fresh cut Ribeye with baked potato or fries
Steak Ranchero
3/4lb fresh cut Ribeye with baked potato or fries
Steak Degollado
12oz T-bone, topped with hot ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas
Steak Bravo
12oz T-bone, topped with mushrooms and cooked with onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas
Carne Asada
12oz T-bone topped with bacon, mushrooms, and sautéed onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas
El Rancho Carne Asada
Ribeye, cactus, green peppers, rice and beans, tortillas
Milanneza
Choice of breaded chicken breast or breaded beef steak. Deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado slice, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas
Pollo Vallarta
Grilled chicken breast, 6 grilled shrimp with sautéed onions and topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans
Pollo Loco Mexicano
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli and zucchini. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Pollo Loco Bravo
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Pollo Loco Chihuahua
Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Pollo Loco Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast topped with southwest chipotle sauce. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans
Pollo Loco Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast topped with special hot sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Pollo Loco Tampiqueno
Grilled chicken breast. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Steak Mexicano
12oz t-bone steak topped with sautéed onions and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, refried, beans, and guacamole salad
Seafood
Camarones El Rancho
16 marinated shrimp, grilled and topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with salad and Mexican rice
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Marinated shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with salad and Mexican rice
Camarones ala Diabla
Marinated shrimp in hot chile sauce. Served with salad, and Mexican rice
Crab Legs
1 lb of steam cook crab legs. Served with rice, avocado slice, baked potato or French fries
1 lb Peel & eat shrimp
Steam cook peel & eat shrimp. Served with rice, avocado slice, baked potato or French fries
Pollo
Quesadillas
Quasadilla Jalisco
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, and sliced tomato
Quasadilla Tapatia
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and steak or chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Quasadilla Rellena
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with refried beans, cheese, and ground beef or spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato
Quasadilla Special
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and ground beef or spicy chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
4 rolled corn tortillas: 1 ground beef, 1 spicy chicken, 1 melted cheese, 1 refried beans and topped with enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomato
Enchiladas Verdes
3 corn tortillas: 1 spicy chicken, 1 ground beef, 1 melted cheese. Topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomato
Enchiladas Tipicas
3 cheese enchiladas, topped with grilled chicken, and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and Mexican rice
Yolandas
3 chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice
Enchiladas Mexicans
3 enchiladas: 1 chicken, 1 ground beef & 1 cheese. Topped with red, green & cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas Suizas
4 grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce & avocado slice
Vegetarian
Vegetarian A
1 cheese enchilada & 1 bean chalupa. Served with refried beans
Vegetarian B
1 bean burrito & 1 chile relleno. Topped with red sauce. Served with Mexican rice
Vegetarian C
1 bean burrito, 1 bean enchilada & 1 bean chalupa
Vegetarian D
1 bean burrito, 1 cheese quesadilla & 1 bean chalupa
Vegetarian E
1 quesadilla filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Vegetarian F
1 cheese quesadilla. Served with rice & beans
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Filed with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini & squash. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & salad
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filed with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice beans.& salad
Vegetarian Fajita
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, salad & 3 flour tortillas
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole & sliced tomatoes
A la Carte
Grilled Shrimp (3)
Chorizo
Mexican sausage
Grilled Steak or Chicken
Toppped with cheese sauce
Crispy Taco
Beef or shredded chicken
Soft Taco
Beef or shredded chicken
Enchilada
Beef, shredded chicken, or cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese inside flour tortilla folded inside
Quesadilla Shrimp
flour tortilla folded with cheese and shrimp inside
Quesadilla Fajita
Chicken or steak
Chille Relleno
With red sauce
Tostada
Ground beef or spicy chicken
Burrito
Beef or spicy chicken
Bean Burrito
refried beans inside a tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp inside rolled up tortilla with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top
Burrito Shrimp
Shrimp inside rolled up tortilla with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top
Chimichanga
Steak of spicy chicken
Chimichanga Shrimp
shrimp inside of tortilla rolled up with cheese sauce on top
Chimichanga Steak or chicken
fajita chicken or steak inside or rolled up tortilla with white cheese sauce on top
Chimichanga Fajita
Vegetables, Steak or chicken
Pork Tamale
with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top
Chicken Tamale
with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top
Street Taco
Handmade corn tortilla tacos. Beef Tongue, Chicken, Steak, Fish, BBQ, Chorizo and Al Pastor
Quesadilla
order of rice
order of beans
Empenadas, Gorditas, pupusa
Little Amigos
PN Grilled Chicken & Cheese
toppped with cheese
PN Steak & Cheese
topped with cheese
PN Pollo Loco
Chicken breast with rice & beans topped with cheese sauce
PN Taco
Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
PN Enchilada
Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
PN Burrito
Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
PN Mozzarella Sticks
(5pc)
PN Cheese Quesadilla
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
PN Quesadilla
Chicken or steak, served w/ Mexican rice and refried beans.
PN Taco Salad
Ground beef or spicy chicken, lettuce & cheese dip. Topped with sour cream, guaca-mole, shredded cheese, & tomato slice
PN Chimichanga
Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
PN Espescial Amigos
Marinated chicken strips with French fries
PN Jr. Cheeseburger
With lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickle, onion and served with French fries
PN 6pc chicken nuggets
Dessert/Postres
Beverages
Kids Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mt. Dew, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch
Adult Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mt. Dew, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch
Milk
Aguas frescas
Orchata,Hibiscus tea,Pineapple juice, Cantaloupe juice,Tamarindo
Coffee
Traditional Mexico style baked cream caramel
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
2703 HWY 67 South, Pocahontas, AR 72455