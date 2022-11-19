Main picView gallery

Rancho Bravo

2703 HWY 67 South

Pocahontas, AR 72455

Order Again

Appertizers/Botanas

La Casa Dip

$4.99

A bowl of groud beef, pico de gallo & sour cream. Topped w/cheese

Chorizo Dip

$5.99

mexican chorizo and cheese

Triple Dip

$4.00

Beans, guacamole, cheese dip

Bean Dip

$4.99

refried beans and cheese

Small Fresh Guacamole 4 oz

$3.00

avocado,onions,tomatoes,jalapenos

Large Fresh Guacamole 8oz

$5.50

avocado,onions,tomatoes,jalapenos

Small White Cheese Dip 4oz

$3.50

Medium White Cheese Dip 8oz

$4.50

Large White Cheese Dip 16oz

$9.00

Chips (To-Go)

$1.00

Small Salsa (To-Go) 4oz

$1.00

Large Salsa (To-Go)16oz

$3.99

Salads

Tossed Side Salad

$1.99

Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese

Grilled Steak Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, shredded cheese

Party Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatos, broccoli, zucchini, squash, shredded cheese

half party salad

$5.99

Lettuce, grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, squash, shredded cheese

Taco Salads

Traditional

$6.50

Ground Beef or Chicken with lettuce, sour cream, slice tomatoe, and cheese

Steak or Chickin taco salad

$8.99

Taco Salad Fajita chicken or steak with grilled onions, tomatoes,bell peppers.lettuce,guacamole,sour cream,slice tomato,and cheese

Shrimp taco salad

$10.99

Taco Salad Fajita shrimp with grilled onions, tomatoes,bell peppers.lettuce,guacamole,sour cream,slice tomato,and cheese

Taco Salad Supreme

$10.99

Crispy Fried Tortilla Shell. Comes with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato, Shredded Cheese. Topped with Cheese Sauce

Soup

Menudo Soup (Beef)

$9.99

Beef tripe

Beef Soup (beef ribs)

$9.99

beef stew, with potatos, tomatos, onions, cellery, cilantro and carrots

Shrimp Soup

$16.99

Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots

7 Seas Soup

$18.99

Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots

Shrimp & Fish Soup

$16.99

Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots

Tilapia Soup

$10.99

Cellery, onions, tomatos, and carrots

Small Coctel de Camaron

$8.99

onion, tomato, clamato, jalepenos

Large Coctel de Camaron

$17.99

onion, tomato, clamato, jalepenos

Entree Nachos

Half Seafood Nachos

$7.50

Topped with shrimp, crab, grilled onions, tomato, refried beans, bell pepperss, and cheese

Full Seafood Nachos

$12.99

Topped with shrimp, crab, grilled onions, tomato, refried beans, bell pepperss, and cheese

Half Nacho Mexicano

$6.50

Topped with steak or chicken, tomatos, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, and cheese dip

Full Nacho Mexicano

$10.99

Topped with steak or chicken, tomatos, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, and cheese dip

Half Supremos

$5.99

Topped with ground beef, spicy chicken, refried beans and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Full Surpemos

$8.99

Topped with ground beef, spicy chicken, refried beans and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Half Reales

$7.50

Topped with grilled shrimp, chicken, jalepenos, refried beans, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Full Reales

$10.99

Topped with grilled shrimp, chicken, jalepenos, refried beans, and cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, sliced tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Nachos

$6.99

Beef or chicken with cheese sauce

Half Nachos Fries

$6.99

French fries fajita chicken, or steak

Full Nachos fries

$10.99

French fries fajita chicken, or steak

Half nachos fries shrimp

$9.99

French Fries with shrimp

Full Nachos fries shrimp

$16.99

French Fries with shrimp

Half Nachos Mexicano Shrimp

$8.99

Full nacho Mexicano shrimp

$15.99

cheese nachos

$6.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Hamburger

$3.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Double Hamburger

$4.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Bacon Burger

$5.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Double Bacon Burger

$7.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$5.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and fries

Tortas

$6.99

Choice of Ham, grill chicken, steak, Al pastor pork, chorizo, Barbacoa

Torta Lengua Milanesa Pollo o Carne

$8.99

served with avocado, lettuce, onions, jalepenos, mayonaise

Real Mexican Dinners

El Presidente

$11.99

One Tostaquac, one Ground Beef Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, one Chile Relleno topped with red sauce, one Spicy Chicken Burrito topped with green chile sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

Special Dinner

$11.99

One Chalupa, one Ground Beef Taco, one Chile Relleno, one Pork Tamale & one Ground Beef Enchilada. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

Papa's Dinner

$11.99

One Tostada, one Ground Beef Taco, one Ground Beef Burrito, & one Ground Beef Enchilada. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

Combination Mexican Dinners

#1

$8.49

chimichangas and burritos

Chimichanga

$8.99

Flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or spicy chicken. Deep fried to a golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chimichanga Bravo

$8.50

Two flour tortillas, one with ground beef, and one with spicy chicken. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chimichanga Real

$8.99

Flour tortilla loaded with steak, chicken strips, or shrimp. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chimichanga Los Dos Amigos

$8.99

Two flour tortillas, one with steak, and one with chicken strips. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Flautas

$8.50

Flour tortillas filled with ham. Deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Special

$8.99

Large flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken or ground beef and topped with burrito sauce. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and sliced tomato

Burrito el Gobernator

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with strips of steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice, beans & salad

Steak or Chicken Burrito Fajita

$9.99

8in flour tortilla filled with strips of steak or chicken, refried beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with salad

Shrimp Burrito Fajita

$10.99

8in flour tortilla filled with shrimp, refried beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with salad

Burrito Mexicano

$9.99

Large 10” flour tortilla filled with pork, grilled onions, and tomato. Topped with cheese, green sauce & red sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo

Burrito el Rancho

$8.99

8in flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken or ground beef. Topped with burrito sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and sliced tomato

Burito Deluxe

$8.99

Two large flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans and spicy chicken. Topped with burrito sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomato

Cheese Steak Burrito

$10.99

10in tortilla filed with steak grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & salad

Burrito Leon

$9.99

Two flour tortillas filed with steak or chicken. Topped with cheese & green sauce. Served with rice

Burrito Loco

$10.99

12in tortilla filed with steak or chicken. Served with rice & salad

Burrito Del Rio

$10.99

12in flour tortilla filed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese sauce

Street Taco Combo

$9.99

Three tacos with choice of meat and rice and beans

Chicharones

Chicharones

$7.99

Pork rind in red sauce or green sauce, served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas

Specialidades

Our Pizza

$10.99

2 grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, refried beans, cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

El Comal

$15.99

4oz grilled chicken breast, 4oz grilled steak, 6 grilled shrimp, chorizo, and pineapple. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas

Fajita Potato

$10.99

With grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and Mexican rice. Topped with cheese and sour cream

Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.99

4 deep fried, rolled corn tortillas. Stuffed with spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Steak cuts covered in hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas

Arroz con Camarones

$10.99

Mexican rice and cheese combination, topped with 12 jumbo shrimp. Served with guacamole salad and 3 flour tortillas

Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Mexican rice, spicy chicken, and white cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad and 3 flour tortillas

Hungry Man

$10.99

Combination of Mexican rice, grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, white cheese sauce, and 3 flour tortillas

Ranchero Special

$10.99

Grilled chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip

Arroz a la Cazuela

$10.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, zucchini, squash and broccoli with cheese on top 3 flour tortilla

Carnitas

$10.99

Marinated pork roast in a special sauce. Tender and juicy! Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salad, grilled onions, jalapenos, and tortillas

El Ranch Carnitas

$11.99

Roasted pork with cactus, green onions, rice, refried bean and tortillas

Mojacete Ranchero

$18.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, green onion, pineapple and cactus. Served with rice, refried beans and salad

Cielo mar Tierra (Surf and Turf)

$10.99

This delicious dish is filled with chicken, steak & shrimp. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with 3 flour tortillas

Filete Ala Mexicana

$10.50

Hole deep fried, tilapia. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas

Mojarra

$10.99

Hole deep fried, tilapia. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas

Half Hungry Man

$6.99

Mexican rice, grilled chicken, peppers, onions, tomato, broccoli, zucchini, cheese sauce & 3 flour tortillas

Half Ranchero Special

$6.99

Grilled chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes. Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip

Huevos Rancheros

$4.99

2 ranch style eggs, rice & beans topped with mexican sauce, Served with 3 flour tortillas

From the Grill

La Parrillada, Shrimp, Chicken & Steak

$18.99

On a bed of grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas del Rancho

$15.90

Grilled chicken, steak, 6 shrimp, and chorizo with grilled onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas

$11.25

Seasoned chicken, steak or mix of both. With grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas Shrimp

$15.99

16 grilled shrimp With grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas Tropical

$15.99

Grilled chicken, steak, ham, shrimp, pineapple chunks, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salad & 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas Chipotle

$12.99

Seasoned chicken, steak or mix of both, with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Covered with chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pi-co de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas Jalisco

$14.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, steak, and 6 shrimp. With grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas Fundida

$12.99

Seasoned chicken & steak, topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas

Fajitas Carnitas

$11.99

Seasoned roast pork with grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Fajitas Chihuahua

$13.99

Seasoned chicken, steak, shrimp, and bacon. With grilled onions, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Seafood Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled shrimp, crab meat, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and 3 flour tortillas

Ribeye and Shrimp

$17.99

3/4lb fresh cut Ribeye, 6 grilled shrimp, and baked potato or fries

Ribeye

$17.50

3/4lb fresh cut Ribeye with baked potato or fries

Steak Ranchero

$17.50

3/4lb fresh cut Ribeye with baked potato or fries

Steak Degollado

$17.50

12oz T-bone, topped with hot ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas

Steak Bravo

$17.50

12oz T-bone, topped with mushrooms and cooked with onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$12.99

12oz T-bone topped with bacon, mushrooms, and sautéed onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas

El Rancho Carne Asada

$12.99

Ribeye, cactus, green peppers, rice and beans, tortillas

Milanneza

$13.99

Choice of breaded chicken breast or breaded beef steak. Deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado slice, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas

Pollo Vallarta

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, 6 grilled shrimp with sautéed onions and topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans

Pollo Loco Mexicano

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli and zucchini. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Pollo Loco Bravo

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Pollo Loco Chihuahua

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham topped with cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Pollo Loco Chipotle

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with southwest chipotle sauce. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans

Pollo Loco Ranchero

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with special hot sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Pollo Loco Tampiqueno

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Served with 3 corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Steak Mexicano

$17.50

12oz t-bone steak topped with sautéed onions and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, refried, beans, and guacamole salad

Seafood

Camarones El Rancho

$14.99

16 marinated shrimp, grilled and topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with salad and Mexican rice

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Marinated shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with salad and Mexican rice

Camarones ala Diabla

$14.99

Marinated shrimp in hot chile sauce. Served with salad, and Mexican rice

Crab Legs

$25.99

1 lb of steam cook crab legs. Served with rice, avocado slice, baked potato or French fries

1 lb Peel & eat shrimp

$19.99

Steam cook peel & eat shrimp. Served with rice, avocado slice, baked potato or French fries

Pollo

Pollo adobado

$12.99

Grilled chicken toppod with sour cream & cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad & 3 flour tortillas

Quesadillas

Quasadilla Jalisco

$9.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, and sliced tomato

Quasadilla Tapatia

$8.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and steak or chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Quasadilla Rellena

$7.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with refried beans, cheese, and ground beef or spicy chicken. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato

Quasadilla Special

$8.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and ground beef or spicy chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$8.99

4 rolled corn tortillas: 1 ground beef, 1 spicy chicken, 1 melted cheese, 1 refried beans and topped with enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomato

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.99

3 corn tortillas: 1 spicy chicken, 1 ground beef, 1 melted cheese. Topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomato

Enchiladas Tipicas

$9.50

3 cheese enchiladas, topped with grilled chicken, and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and Mexican rice

Yolandas

$8.50

3 chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice

Enchiladas Mexicans

$8.99

3 enchiladas: 1 chicken, 1 ground beef & 1 cheese. Topped with red, green & cheese sauce. Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.99

4 grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce & avocado slice

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$7.99

1 cheese enchilada & 1 bean chalupa. Served with refried beans

Vegetarian B

$7.99

1 bean burrito & 1 chile relleno. Topped with red sauce. Served with Mexican rice

Vegetarian C

$7.99

1 bean burrito, 1 bean enchilada & 1 bean chalupa

Vegetarian D

$7.99

1 bean burrito, 1 cheese quesadilla & 1 bean chalupa

Vegetarian E

$7.99

1 quesadilla filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans

Vegetarian F

$7.99

1 cheese quesadilla. Served with rice & beans

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$8.99

Filed with grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini & squash. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans & salad

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortilla filed with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice beans.& salad

Vegetarian Fajita

$8.99

Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, salad & 3 flour tortillas

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$7.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole & sliced tomatoes

A la Carte

Grilled Shrimp (3)

$1.50

Chorizo

$5.99

Mexican sausage

Grilled Steak or Chicken

$5.99

Toppped with cheese sauce

Crispy Taco

$2.25

Beef or shredded chicken

Soft Taco

$2.25

Beef or shredded chicken

Enchilada

$2.25

Beef, shredded chicken, or cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Cheese inside flour tortilla folded inside

Quesadilla Shrimp

$3.99

flour tortilla folded with cheese and shrimp inside

Quesadilla Fajita

$4.50

Chicken or steak

Chille Relleno

$4.50

With red sauce

Tostada

$2.99

Ground beef or spicy chicken

Burrito

$2.99

Beef or spicy chicken

Bean Burrito

$2.99

refried beans inside a tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$2.99

Shrimp inside rolled up tortilla with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top

Burrito Shrimp

$4.99

Shrimp inside rolled up tortilla with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top

Chimichanga

$4.50

Steak of spicy chicken

Chimichanga Shrimp

$3.99

shrimp inside of tortilla rolled up with cheese sauce on top

Chimichanga Steak or chicken

$4.99

fajita chicken or steak inside or rolled up tortilla with white cheese sauce on top

Chimichanga Fajita

$4.50

Vegetables, Steak or chicken

Pork Tamale

$2.50

with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top

Chicken Tamale

$2.50

with choice of red sauce or white cheese sauce on top

Street Taco

$1.50

Handmade corn tortilla tacos. Beef Tongue, Chicken, Steak, Fish, BBQ, Chorizo and Al Pastor

Quesadilla

$3.99

order of rice

$1.00

order of beans

$1.00

Empenadas, Gorditas, pupusa

Empenadas

$1.50

ground beef and rice stuffed inside tortilla

Gorditas

$1.99

Tortilla stuffed with pork skin

Pupusa

$1.50

Tortilla stuffed with refried beans and cheese

Little Amigos

PN Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$5.99

toppped with cheese

PN Steak & Cheese

$5.99

topped with cheese

PN Pollo Loco

$5.99

Chicken breast with rice & beans topped with cheese sauce

PN Taco

$3.75

Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

PN Enchilada

$4.99

Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

PN Burrito

$4.99

Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

PN Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

(5pc)

PN Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

PN Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken or steak, served w/ Mexican rice and refried beans.

PN Taco Salad

$4.99

Ground beef or spicy chicken, lettuce & cheese dip. Topped with sour cream, guaca-mole, shredded cheese, & tomato slice

PN Chimichanga

$4.99

Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

PN Espescial Amigos

$5.99

Marinated chicken strips with French fries

PN Jr. Cheeseburger

$4.99

With lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickle, onion and served with French fries

PN 6pc chicken nuggets

$4.99

Dessert/Postres

Flan

$3.99

Square tortilla deep fried. Topped with honey & cinnamon

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Beverages

Kids Soda

$1.69

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mt. Dew, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch

Adult Soda

$2.19

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mt. Dew, Pink Lemonade, Fruit Punch

Milk

$1.99

Aguas frescas

$2.00

Orchata,Hibiscus tea,Pineapple juice, Cantaloupe juice,Tamarindo

Coffee

$2.19

Traditional Mexico style baked cream caramel

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

2703 HWY 67 South, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Directions

