Rancho Criollo Combos

Combo 1

$53.00

1/2 Lb Churrasco, 1/2 Lb pollo, 1/2 Lb costilla, 2 Chorizos, 6 Arepitas con nata, Papas Fritas y Ensalada Rallada.

Combo 2

$23.00

1/2 Lb Churrasco, 1 Chorizo, 2 Arepitas con nata y Ensalada rallada.

Combo 3

$16.00

1/2 Lb Pollo, 1 Chorizo, 2 Arepitas, Nata y Ensalada Rallada

Combo 4

$23.00

14 oz Punta trasera (picana), 1 chorizo, yuca frita, dos arepitas con nata

Combo 5

$19.00

1/2 Rack de Costilla de Cerdo, Papas Fritas y Ensalada Rallada.

Combo 6

$34.00

1 Rack de costillas de cerdo, papas fritas y ensalada rallada.

Combo 7

$43.00

Argentina Parrilla-carne-ribay 1/4 de pollo, costillas, chorizo, chistorra, morcilla, chinchurria.

Combo 8

$13.00

Parrilla picada con yuca hervida.

Combo 9

$35.00

1/2 de carne, 1 chorizo, 4 arepitas, nata, papas fritas y ensalada rallada.

Combo 10

$65.00

2 lb de carne, 2 chorizos, 6 arepitas, nata, papas fritas y ensalada rallada.

Entradas & Sides

Tequeños (5 Pcs)

$7.00

5 Pcs Tequeños

Yuca Hervida

$6.00

Racion de yuca hervida

Yuca Frita (6 Pcs)

$7.00

Racion de Yuca Frita (6 pcs)

Chorizo (2 Pcs)

$7.00

2 Pcs Chorizo

Morcilla (2 Pcs)

$7.00

Morcilla 2 pcs

Chistorra (2 Pcs)

$7.00

Chistorra (2 Pcs)

Arepita de queso con Nata criolla (6 Pcs)

$8.00

Arepita de queso con Nata criolla (6 Pcs)

Ensalada Rallada

$5.00

Ensalada Rallada

Tajada Con Queso

$7.00

Tajada Con Queso

Papas Fritas

$6.00

Nata

$1.50

Bowls

Bowl 1 (Mix)

$15.00

Arroz Blanco, Carne, Pollo, Chorizo, maduro, guasacaca.

Bowl 2 (Carne)

$17.00

Arroz Blanco, Carne, Chorizo, maduro y guasacaca.

Bowl 3 (Pollo)

$17.00

Arroz Blanco, Pollo, Chorizo, maduro y guasacaca.

Arepas

Arepa de Carne Asada

$12.00

Arepa de Carne Asada con queso llanero.

Arepa de Pollo asado

$10.00

Arepa de Pollo con queso llanero y guasacaca.

Cachapas

Cachapa con Queso

$12.00

Cachapa con Queso Doble

$15.00

Cachapa con Queso y Carne

$20.00

Cachapa con Queso y Pollo

$18.00

Bebidas

Nestea de Durazno

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coca Cola Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Frescolita

$3.00

Agua

$1.50

Nestea de limon

$4.00

Postres

Tres Leches

$7.00

Cuatro Leches

$7.00

Marquesa Choco Nutella

$7.00

Quesillo

$7.00

Pavlova

$9.00

Marquesa de parchita

$7.00

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa de pollo

$12.00

Pollo, maiz, queso de mano, ensalada, y papas fritas

Hamburguesa de carne

$15.00

Carne punta trasera (picana), maiz, queso de mano, ensalada, y papas fritas.