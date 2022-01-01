Rancho Fiesta imageView gallery

!!This is the Mansfield Ohio location at 1360 S Trimble Rd!!

Water

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Flavor Lemonade

$3.59

Flavor Iced Tea

$3.59

Sweet tea

$2.99
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.19

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$3.19

Chocolate Milk

$3.19
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.19

Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Pineapple Juice

$3.19

Gingerale

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.79

SMOOTHIES

$4.99

FROZEN Margarita

JUMBO FROZEN Marg

$7.99

PITCHER FROZEN Marg

$25.99

TEXAS margarita

TEXAS marg JUMBO

$8.99

TEXAS marg PITCHER

$28.99

FLAVOR Margaritas

REG Fruit Marg

$6.99

JUMBO Fruit Marg

$8.99

PITCHER Fruit Marg

$28.99

DAIQUIRIS

REG DAIQUIRI

$6.99

JUMBO DAIQUIRI

$8.99

PITCHER DAIQUIRI

$29.99

PERFECT MARGARITA

JUMBO PERFECT Marg

$12.99

PITCHER PERFECT Marg

$38.99

BOTTLED Beer

Corona

Corona

$4.89
Corona Light

Corona Light

$4.89

Corona Premier

$4.99
XX Amber

XX Amber

$4.89
XX Lager

XX Lager

$4.89
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$4.89
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.89
Pacifico

Pacifico

$4.89
Bohemia

Bohemia

$4.89
Tacate

Tacate

$4.89
Carta Blanca

Carta Blanca

$4.89
Victoria

Victoria

$4.89
Heineken

Heineken

$4.99
Sol

Sol

$4.99
Caguama Corona

Caguama Corona

$6.99
Caguama Tecate

Caguama Tecate

$6.99
Caguama Sol

Caguama Sol

$6.99
Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$3.89
Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$3.89
Bud Light Lime Bottle

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$3.89
Select 55 Bottle

Select 55 Bottle

$3.99
Bud Platinum Bottle

Bud Platinum Bottle

$3.99
Bud Select Bottle

Bud Select Bottle

$3.89
Coors Light Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$3.89
Coors Bottle

Coors Bottle

$3.89
Miller Light Bottle

Miller Light Bottle

$3.89
Miller High Life Bottle

Miller High Life Bottle

$3.89
MGD Bottle

MGD Bottle

$3.89
Miller 64 Bottle

Miller 64 Bottle

$3.89
Miller Chill Bottle

Miller Chill Bottle

$3.89
Michelob Ultra Bottle

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.89
Michelob Light Bottle

Michelob Light Bottle

$3.89
Michelob Bottle

Michelob Bottle

$3.89
Yuengling Bottle

Yuengling Bottle

$3.89
Yuengling Lager

Yuengling Lager

$3.89
Redds Apple Bottle

Redds Apple Bottle

$3.99
Mike's Bottle

Mike's Bottle

$3.99
O'Doul's Bottle

O'Doul's Bottle

$3.89
Sharp's Bottle

Sharp's Bottle

$3.89

NON-ALCOHOL

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Daiquiri

$4.59+

SIDES ORDER

O/Ground Beef

$3.89

O/Shredded Chicken

$3.89

O/ Carnitas

$4.29

O/Beef Tips

$4.29

O/Grilled Steak

$6.19

O/ Chorizo

$6.19

O/Grilled Chicken

$6.19

O/Chick Breast

$7.19

O/Grilled Shrimp

$6.49

O/Grilled Vegetables

$4.29

O/Grilled Jalapenos

$2.39

O/Grilled Bell Peppers

$2.59

O/Grilled Broccoli

$3.25

O/Grilled Onions

$2.59

O/Grilled Mushrooms

$3.25

O/Grill Zucchini

$1.99

O/ Grill Squash

$1.99

O/Grill Poblano

$3.25

O/Jalapeno Nacho

$1.49

O/Jalapeno Fresh

$1.49

O/Tomatoes

$1.39

O/ Fresh Onions

$1.39

O/Cilantro

$1.99

O/Lettuce

$1.29

O/Mushrooms

$2.99

O/Aguacate

$3.99

Pickled Onions

$1.99

O/Salsa Verde

$1.39

O/Salsa Ranchera

$1.39

O/Hot Salsa

$1.39

O/ Shredded Chees

$2.79

O/Bacon

$4.99

O/ Ranch

$1.39

O/ Jalapeños Toreados

$2.59

O/ Pineapple

$1.69

O/ Sweet Corn

$1.49

SALADS

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$10.99

California Chicken Salad

$10.99

Marinated Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$6.99

Grill Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

VEGGIES Delight

V#19-1 Bean Bto, 1 Cheese Ench, 1 Bean Toast

$9.49

V#20-One Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchi & Beans

$9.49

V#21-One Bean Burrito, 1 Quesa & One Chalup

$9.49

V#22-1 Ch.Relleno, 1 Cheese Enchi, Rice & Beans

$9.49

V#-Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.49

#Spinach Quesadilla Dinner

$9.99

#Vegetarian Quesadilla Dinner

$9.99

Containers

TO-GO Container

$0.30

To Go

SM Bag Of Chips

$2.59

5 oz SM Salsa

$1.59

5 oz Hot Salsa

$1.79

5 oz SM Cheese Dip

$4.29

5 oz SM Guacamole

$4.29

LG Bag Of Chips

$3.89

8 oz Lg Salsa

$2.59

8 oz Lg Hot salsa

$3.59

8 oz Lg Cheese Dip

$7.49

8 oz Lg Guacamole

$7.49

8 oz Bean Dip

$4.79

16 oz Bean Dip

$8.79

Candy

$0.29

16 oz XLSalsa

$4.59

16 oz XL Hot Salsa

$4.99

16 oz XL Cheese Dip

$13.99

16 oz XL Guacamole

$13.99

4 oz SM Pico de Gallo

$2.29

4 oz SM Sour Cream

$1.19

16 oz XL Pico de Gallo

$5.99

8 oz Lg Pico de Gallo

$4.25

16 oz XL Sour Cream

$3.99

8 oz Lg Sour Cream

$2.49

T Shirts

$10.00

A La Carte

Mexican Cheeseburger

$9.29

Tortillas

$1.29

Rice

$2.55

white Rice

$2.55

Beans

$2.55

Black Beans

$2.55

Rice & Beans

$4.89

Fajita Sala

$5.99

Sour Cream

$1.19

Hot Salsa

$1.19

French Fries

$2.49

Crema Sala

$2.99

Guaca sala

$4.99

1 Burrito

2 Burrito

3 Burrito

1 Enchiladas

2 Enchiladas

3 Enchiladas

1 Hard Shell Taco

2 Hard Shell Taco

3 Hard Shell Taco

1 Soft Shell Taco

2 Soft Shell Taco

3 Soft Shell Taco

1 Mexican Taco

2 Mexican Tacos

3 Mexican Tacos

1 Tostadas

2 Tostadas

3 Tostadas

1 Chalupas

2 Chalupa

3 Chalupa

1 Chimichangas

2 Chimichangas

3 Chimichangas

1 Taquito

2 Taquito

3 Taquito

1 Tamal

$2.99

2 Tamales

$5.98

3 Tamales

$8.97

1 Chile Relleno

$3.99

2 Chiles Rellenos

$7.98

3 Chiles Rellenos

$11.97

APPETIZERS

Cheese Dip

$4.29

Cheese Dip With Jalapeños

$5.49

Lg Cheese Dip

$7.49

Lg Cheese Dip With jalapeños

$8.79

Guacamole Dip

$4.29

Lg Guacamole Dip

$7.49

8 oz Bean Dip

$4.79

Ground Beef & Cheese Dip

$6.49

Spinach Dip

$6.29

Sour Cream

$1.19

Hot Salsa

$1.19

Queso Fundido

$6.29

Pico De Gallo

$2.29

Lg Pico De Gallo

$4.49

Pico De Mango

$2.59

Lg Pico De Mango

$4.79

Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Beef Nachos

$6.99

Beef & Bean Nachos

$6.99

Bean Nachos

$5.99

Grill Steak Nachos

$8.99

Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Chicken & Beans Nachos

$6.99

Grill Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Carnitas Nachos

$7.99

Chorizo Nachos

$8.99

CHEESE Quesadilla

$3.79

BEEF TIPS Quesa

$4.99

CHICKEN Quesadilla

$4.99

GBeef Quesadilla

$4.79

Carnitas Quesadilla

$4.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$5.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.99

Vegetable & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Spinach & Asiago Quesadilla

$4.59

Black Beans Quesadilla

$4.79

Lunch

Speedy Gonzalez

$8.49

L1- Chimichanga

$9.79

L2- Super Burrito

$9.79

L3 - Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.79

L4-Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

L5-Chile Relleno & Taco

$9.49

L6-Beef Burrito

$9.49

L7-Burrito, Taco and Rice

$9.49

L8-Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans

$9.49

L9-Beef Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$9.49

L10-Burrito & Enchilada Special

$9.49

L11-Chile Verde Burrito

$9.49

L12-Steak & Egg Burrito

$10.79

L-Carnitas Sandwich

$10.59

L-Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.59

L13-El Burro Grande

$10.59

L14-Lunch Fajita Special

$11.29

L15-Taco Salad

$9.79

L16-Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.79

L17-Quesadilla

$8.49

L-Fajita Omelette

$10.49

L19-Pollo A La Piña

$10.99

L20-Lunch Molcajete

$12.59

Combination Dinner

C#1-One Taco, 2 Enchi & Rice

$9.29

C#2-One Taco, 1 Enchi & 1 Chalup

$9.29

C#3-One Ench, 1Taco, 1Ch.Relleno

$9.29

C#4-Two Tacos, 1 Enchi & Beans

$9.29

C#5-Two Beef Enchi, Rice Beans

$9.29

C#6-One Enchi, 1Taco, Rice, Beans

$9.29

C#7-One Ench,Ch.Rellen,Rice,Bean

$9.29

C#8-One Enchi,1Tamal Rice,Beans

$9.29

C#9-Burrito Enchi & Taco

$9.29

C#10-Two Beef Tacos, Rice,Beans

$9.29

C#11-One Taco, 1 Bto, Rice, Beans

$9.49

C#12-1 Enchi,1 Bto,1 Chile Relleno

$9.49

C#13-1 Bto, 1 Enchi & 1 Tamale

$9.49

C#14-1 Bto,, 1 Enchi, Rice &Beans

$9.49

C#15-1 Bto,1 Ch.Relleno,Rice,Bean

$9.49

C#16-1 Taco,1 Ch.Relleno,1 Burito

$9.49

C#17-1 Chalupa, 1 Bto, One Taco

$9.49

C#18- Chimichanga Combo

$10.49

V#19-1 Bean Bto, 1 Cheese Ench, 1 Bean Toast

$9.49

V#20-One Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchi & Beans

$9.49

V#21-One Bean Burrito, 1 Quesa & One Chalup

$9.49

V#22-1 Ch.Relleno, 1 Cheese Enchi, Rice & Beans

$9.49

V#-Vegetarian Fajitas

$10.49

#Spinach Quesadilla Dinner

$9.99

#Vegetarian Quesadilla Dinner

$9.99

House Specialties

#Grilled Chimichanga

$12.99

24. Super Burrito Dinner

$11.79

25. Rancho Fiesta Special

$14.29

26. Guadalajara Special

$11.99

27. Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

28. Quesadilla Suprema

$11.49

29. Enchiladas Supremas

$12.29

30. Plato De Chiles Authenticos

$11.29

31. Taco Salad

$10.99

32. Nachos Supremos

$11.79

33. Chimichangas

$11.99

34. Burrito Deluxe

$11.79

35. Carnitas

$13.99

36. Burrito California

$11.79

37. Chile Verde

$13.99

38.Tacos De Carnitas

$11.99

39. El Paso Special

$11.99

40. El Tapatio

$12.79

41. Quesadilla Fajita

$12.99

42. Burritos Tipicos

$11.99

Fajitas

43 Fajitas Texanas

$16.99

44-Steak Fajitas

$15.99

45-Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

46-Fajitas Supremas

$17.99

47-Carnitas Fajitas

$14.99

48-Shrimp Fajitas

$16.49

#El Molcajete

$18.99

Seafood

#Shrimp Fajitas

$16.49

74-Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.99

75-Tacos De Pescados

$13.99

76-Tacos De Camarones

$13.99

77-Coctel De Camarones

$15.99

78-Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.99

79-Quesadilla De Camaron

$13.99

80-Arroz Con Camaron

$13.99

81-Tilapia San Carlos

$13.99

Kids & Soups

Kids 1- Enchilada, Rice, Fries

$4.99

Kids 2-Taco, Rice, Beans

$4.99

Kids 3-Quesadilla, Rice

$4.99

Kids 4- Salchipulpo

$4.99

Kids 5-Cheeseburger, Fries

$4.99

Kids 6- Chicken Nuggets, Fries

$4.99

Kids 7-Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Kids 8- Pepperoni Pizza, Fries

$4.99

Fiesta Soup

$6.29

Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.79

Steak

#Rancho Fiesta Cheese Steak

$12.29

49-Burritos Al Carbon

$12.79

50-Alambre

$13.99

51 Steak Poblano

$15.49

52-Steak A La Mexicana

$19.99

53-Guiso Steak Mexicano

$19.99

54-Carne Asada

$17.99

55-Gringo Steak

$20.99

56-Tacos De Carne Asada

$12.99

57-Tacos Al Pastor

$12.49

58- Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

59-El Grande Burro

$11.99

60-Nachos Locos

$12.99

Chicken

61-Jalisco Special

$11.49

62-Enchiladas Tapatias

$11.99

63-Yolandas

$11.99

64-Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

65-Two Chicken Burritos

$11.99

66-Pollo Fundido

$11.99

67-Pollo A La Piña

$12.99

68-Pollo A La Crema

$13.99

69-Pollo Asado

$12.99

70-Pollo Ranchero

$12.99

71-Arroz Con Pollo

$12.99

72-Pollo Costeño

$15.49

73Pollo Al Mango

$12.99

#Marinated Chicken Tacos

$13.29

Desserts

Banana Chimichanga

$4.99

Cheese Cake Chimichanga

$5.69

Flan

$3.25

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Sopapillas

$3.55

Sopapillas w/ Ice Cream

$4.55

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.55

TACOS

Marinated Chicken Tacos

$13.29

Tacos De Birria

$12.99

56-Tacos De Carne Asada

$12.99

57-Tacos Al Pastor

$12.99

38-Tacos De Carnitas

$11.99

75-Tacos De Pescado

$13.99

76-Tacos De Camarones

$13.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! !!This is the Mansfield Ohio location at 1360 S Trimble Rd!!

Website

Location

1360 S Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907

Directions

Gallery
Rancho Fiesta image

