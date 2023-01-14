  • Home
  • /
  • Tatum
  • /
  • Rancho Grande - 130 south hill street
A map showing the location of Rancho Grande 130 south hill streetView gallery

Rancho Grande 130 south hill street

review star

No reviews yet

130 south hill street

Tatum, TX 75691

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APERITIVOS

RANCHO GRANDE SAMPLER

$15.95

Say “Hola” to your taste buds. Chicken quesadillas, seasoned ground beef nachos, chicken fiesta egg rolls. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and creamy chile con queso.

FIESTA EGG ROLLS

$9.45

House made egg rolls stuffed with grilled chicken, creamy spinach, Jack cheese, black beans, bell peppers,

NACHOS PALENQUE

Fajita steak or grilled chicken with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

CHILE CON QUESO

$4.49+

Start off right with a cup of our Golden creamy queso.

NACHOS REGULARES

$9.45

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheeses. Add seasoned beef $9.49

NACHOS SUPREME

$11.45

Tortilla chips piled high and topped with refried beans, ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole and drizzled with queso.

SEAFOOD QUESO BREAD BOULE

$11.49

Crawfish tails in a white chipotle queso topped with shrimp in a bread boule. Served with flour tortilla chips.

LIVE GUACAMOLE

$8.99

This guacamole is prepared at your table side, just the way you like it. With hass avocados and the freshest ingredients. Enjoy them with fresh cilantro, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.

PAPA NACHOS

Deep fried potatoes topped with fajita steak or fajita chicken topped with chili gravy and a mix of melted cheeses. Served with guacamole.

QUESO FLAMEADO

Melted Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken, fajita steak or chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños and tortillas.

TEXAS TORPEDOES

$9.95

Six hand breaded jalapeños made fresh in our kitchen stuffed with a blend of three cheeses & applewood smoked bacon and served with ranch.

SHRIMP BROCHETA

$13.45

Four jumbo shrimp & jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese delicately wrapped in applewood smoked bacon. Served with rice, guacamole and creamy queso.

BUFFALO WINGS

$6.99+

Wings in

SMALL LIVE GUACAMOLE

$6.95

QUESADILLAS Y BURGERS

RANCHO QUESADILLA

Fajita steak or chicken, melted with a blend of cheeses. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.45

Flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and grilled bell peppers with melted jack cheese. This quesadilla is mouth watering! Served with guacamole and sour cream.

SPINACH VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$11.45

Fresh sauteed spinach with caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers and melted Jack cheese.

TRADICIONAL BURGER

$8.95

Beef patty on a sour dough bun, topped with tomato, onion, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER

$9.95

Fire grilled beef patty on a brioche bun, dressed with fresh guacamole, tomato onion, lettuce, applewood bacon and Jack cheese. Served with fries.

SOUPS Y SALADS

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$8.45

Our delicious homemade tortilla soup prepared fresh daily with chicken and vegetables, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, tomatoes, fresh avocado and tortilla strips.

ENSALADA PALENQUE

$11.45

Freshly chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream topped with fajita steak.

TACO SALAD

$10.95

Crispy-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce mix cheeses, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream topped with seasoned beef.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95

Freshly chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, tomatoes and avocado slices topped with strips of grilled chicken and tortilla strips.

CRISPI CHICKEN SALAD

$8.95

Freshly chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheeses, tomatoes and strips of crispi breaded chicken.

SMALL TORTILLA SOUP

$6.45

FAJITAS A LA PARRILLA

PARRILLA MONTERREY

$19.45

Get a taste of Mexican style cookout. A traditional mix of fajita steak, grilled chicken with poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and bacon. Add 3 grilled shrimp $3.99

TRADICIONAL FAJITAS

CARNE ASADA

$18.45

Marinated fajita steak, grilled to perfection topped with melted Jack cheese.

IXTAPA MIX

$19.45

The best of land and sea. Grilled shrimp, fajita steak and grilled chicken.

MOLCAJETE

$21.95

Our most traditional plate is prepared with fajita steak, chicken and grilled shrimp in a delicious special red sauce, topped with Jack cheese and grilled cactus served in a heated stone

QUAIL

$15.45

Two quails grilled to perfection with special seasonings.

FAJITAS CAMARON

$15.95

8 jumbo grilled shrimp over a bed of onions, served with charro beans, tropical rice, guacamole, pico de gallo y tortillas.

CARNITAS A LAS BRASAS

$14.45

Pork shoulder, seasoned and cooked in its own juices, making it moist and tender.

COSTILLAS A LA PARRILLA

$15.95

3 Ribs cooked Mexican style with house special seasonings.

FAJITAS FOR 2

PARRILLADA FOR 2

$38.95

Veggie Skillet

$15.95

CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

RANCHO GRANDE

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with chunks of grilled shrimp covered with our special red Mexican sauce, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.

GRILLED LEMON FILLETS

$10.95

Two catfish fillets seasoned with lemon, pepper and grilled to perfection. Served with rice and a Green salad.

PECHUGA MONTERREY

$12.45

Grilled chicken breast topped with our special red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans, tortillas and cheese puff.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$13.95

Two skewers of shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, green salad and queso.

TAMPIGUEÑA MAR

$14.95

One cheese enchilada and four grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

CAMARON ACAPULCO

$14.45

A delicious Mexican stew made to order with grilled shrimp, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos and onions cooked in our special red sauce. Served with rice , refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.

CHICKEN VALLARTA (Rigito’s Special)

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast with shrimp covered with a house- made special queso sauce. Served with rice and grilled veggies.

ENCHILADAS

LAREDO

$11.45

Two beef or cheese enchiladas covered with chilli gravy and melted shredded cheese. Served with one crispy beef taco and guacamole.

GRANDE DINNER

$11.45

Two beef or cheese enchiladas covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese. Served with one crispy beef taco, cheese puff and guacamole.

ENCHILADAS DINNER

$11.45

Three beef or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of chili gravy or our creamy Golden queso. Served with a cheese puff.

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$12.95

Three fajita steak or grilled enchiladas covered with our traditional red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with a cheese puff.

OCOTLAN

$12.95

Two fajita steak or grilled chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla, covered with our creamy golden queso, served with a cheese puff.

REYNOSA

$10.45

One beef or cheese enchilada covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese, one crispy beef taco, a cheese puff and guacamole.

SAVINAS

$10.45

One beef burrito covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese. Served with a crispy beef taco.

ENCHILADAS SHRIMP

$13.95

Three shrimp enchiladas covered with our traditional red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with a cheese puff.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$12.95

Three shredded chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla topped with creamy chile tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese, served with a cheese puff.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.95

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with our freshly made roasted chile tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with a cheese puff.

ENCHILADAS SOUR CREAM

$12.95

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with our special made sour cream sauce. Served with a cheese puff.

ENCHILADAS TRADICIONAL TRIO

$11.95

Get your taste buds ready for this awesome trio. One beef enchilada covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese. One cheese enchilada covered with our creamy Golden queso. One chicken enchilada covered with our special homemade sour cream sauce served with a cheese puff.

ENCHILADAS SPINACH

$10.95

Three spinach enchiladas covered with our traditional red Mexican sauce. Served with a cheese puff.

TACO STAND

TACOS AL CARBON

$13.95

Three fajita steak or grilled chicken soft tacos made with flour tortilla, Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

CLASSIC TACOS

$10.45

Three crispy or soft beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mixed cheeses. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and sour cream.

FISH TACOS

$11.45

Seasoned grilled catfish in three soft flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sliced avocados. Served with rice and refried beans.

STREET TACOS

$12.95

Three soft corn tortillas with fajita steak or chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Served with charro beans, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños and a lime wedge.

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$13.95

Seasoned grilled shrimp in three soft flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sliced avocados. Served with rice and refried beans.

CARNITAS TACOS

$12.45

Pork shoulder tacos on flour tortilla topped with monterey cheese and avocado slices and served wtih a side of charro beans.

MEXICAN CLASSICS

CHILE RELLENO

$11.45

A poblano pepper stuffed with fajita steak or grilled chicken topped with our special red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans, cheese puff and tortillas.

TAMALES

$10.45

Four pork tamales covered in our chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a cheese puff.

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$10.45

Three chicken flatus, hand rolled on corn tortillas. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.

TOSTADAS

$10.95

Two tostadas with refried beans and your choice of fajita steak or grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and mixed cheeses. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

TAMPIQUENA

$14.45

One cheese enchilada, fajita steak or grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, guacamole pico de gallo and tortillas.

STEAK MEXICANO

$14.95

A traditional Mexican stew made to order with your choice of fajita steak or chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapenos cooked in our special red sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole.

HAND-BREADED POBLANO

$12.45

A deep fried chile relleno lightly breaded in crispy bread crumbs, stuffed with seasoned beef, melted Jack cheese on a bed of our special red Mexican sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

STUFFED AVOCADO

$14.45

Half of an avocado stuffed with Monterey cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, ground beef, or shrimp.

BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS

CLASSIC BURRITO

$9.45

A large burrito stuffed with seasoned ground beef covered with our creamy Golden queso.

BURRITO SUPREME

$10.95

A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and covered with sour cream and melted Jack cheese.

BURRITO RANCHERO

$11.95

A large burrito stuffed with fajita steak covered with our special red sauce and melted Jack cheese.

BURRITO VERDE

$10.95

A large burrito stuffed with shredded chicken and covered in our roasted chile tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese.

CHIMICHANGA

$10.95

A large fried burrito covered with our creamy Golden queso. Served with a cheese puff.

SWEET ENDINGS

SOPAPILLAS

$0.99

CHEESECAKE XANGO

$2.99

CARAMEL APPLE FLAUTAS

$3.99

FLAN

$3.99

TRIPLE LAYER CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

A LA CARTE

Guacamole

$1.00+

Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Charro Beans

$2.95

1 Enchilada

Cheese Puff

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno (1)

$0.50

Nacho Jalapenos

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Pico

$1.95

Side of Fajita Steak

$7.99

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled Veggies

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Flour tortillas

$1.00

Corn tortillas

$1.00

1 Taco

Side fresh jalapeno

$0.50

LG Chips

$3.00

SML Chips

$2.00

LG Salsa

$3.00

SML Salsa

$2.00

FAJITA SET UP

$6.99

1 Tamale

$1.50

1 grilled shrimp

$1.25

LG QUESADILLA

1 Street Taco

NEW ITEMS

PARRILLADA LARA

$21.95

Chicken, steak, shrimp cooked with veggies, bacon, poblano and grilled onions. Served with rice, charro beans, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico

PIÑA TROPICAL

$19.45

Half a grilled pineapple stuffed with, chunks of chicken and shrimp and chunks of pineapple, bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortillas

RIBEYE STEAK

$21.95

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$11.45

SUPER GRILLED STUFFED BURRITO

$9.95

MEXICAN DIRTY RICE

$10.45

Don Deli Candy & Cookies

Cinnamon cookies

$5.50

Wedding Cookies

$5.50

Strawberry cookies

$5.50

Empanadas Nuez/Pina

$3.50

Coconut bar & Milk candy bar

$2.00

Candied nuts

$2.00

Mini milk candy wafers

$2.00

Marshmallow lollipop

$3.00

KID’S MENU

TACO NIÑO

$5.99

One crispy or soft beef taco topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and a cheese puff.

Enchilada NIÑO

$5.99

Your choice of one: - Cheese or beef enchilada - Beef burrito - Tamale

QUESADILLA NINO

$5.99

Served with rice and refried beans.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

with french fries.

CORN DOG

$5.99

with french fries.

NACHO NINO

$5.99

PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.99

with french fries.

Tamale nino

$5.99

Burrito nino

$5.99

SODAS

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Mist Twist

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Water

Kids drink

ICED TEA & COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.79

ICED TEA

$2.79

MANGO TEA

$2.79

SWEET TEA

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 south hill street, Tatum, TX 75691

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon - Clarion Hotel - Marshall
orange starNo Reviews
5301 E End Blvd S Marshall, TX 75672
View restaurantnext
Laffy Happy
orange starNo Reviews
222 East End Boulevard South Marshall, TX 75670
View restaurantnext
Levee - 111 Joplin Drive
orange starNo Reviews
111 Joplin Drive Longview, TX 75601
View restaurantnext
Reo Bar & Grill - 4716 West Loop 281
orange starNo Reviews
4716 West Loop 281 Longview, TX 75604
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Yukon Coffee - Nealy Way
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Nealy Way Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Tatum
Longview
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
No reviews yet
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston