Rancho Grande 130 south hill street
130 south hill street
Tatum, TX 75691
APERITIVOS
RANCHO GRANDE SAMPLER
Say “Hola” to your taste buds. Chicken quesadillas, seasoned ground beef nachos, chicken fiesta egg rolls. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and creamy chile con queso.
FIESTA EGG ROLLS
House made egg rolls stuffed with grilled chicken, creamy spinach, Jack cheese, black beans, bell peppers,
NACHOS PALENQUE
Fajita steak or grilled chicken with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
CHILE CON QUESO
Start off right with a cup of our Golden creamy queso.
NACHOS REGULARES
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheeses. Add seasoned beef $9.49
NACHOS SUPREME
Tortilla chips piled high and topped with refried beans, ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole and drizzled with queso.
SEAFOOD QUESO BREAD BOULE
Crawfish tails in a white chipotle queso topped with shrimp in a bread boule. Served with flour tortilla chips.
LIVE GUACAMOLE
This guacamole is prepared at your table side, just the way you like it. With hass avocados and the freshest ingredients. Enjoy them with fresh cilantro, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.
PAPA NACHOS
Deep fried potatoes topped with fajita steak or fajita chicken topped with chili gravy and a mix of melted cheeses. Served with guacamole.
QUESO FLAMEADO
Melted Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken, fajita steak or chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños and tortillas.
TEXAS TORPEDOES
Six hand breaded jalapeños made fresh in our kitchen stuffed with a blend of three cheeses & applewood smoked bacon and served with ranch.
SHRIMP BROCHETA
Four jumbo shrimp & jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese delicately wrapped in applewood smoked bacon. Served with rice, guacamole and creamy queso.
BUFFALO WINGS
Wings in
SMALL LIVE GUACAMOLE
QUESADILLAS Y BURGERS
RANCHO QUESADILLA
Fajita steak or chicken, melted with a blend of cheeses. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and grilled bell peppers with melted jack cheese. This quesadilla is mouth watering! Served with guacamole and sour cream.
SPINACH VEGETABLE QUESADILLA
Fresh sauteed spinach with caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers and melted Jack cheese.
TRADICIONAL BURGER
Beef patty on a sour dough bun, topped with tomato, onion, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER
Fire grilled beef patty on a brioche bun, dressed with fresh guacamole, tomato onion, lettuce, applewood bacon and Jack cheese. Served with fries.
SOUPS Y SALADS
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Our delicious homemade tortilla soup prepared fresh daily with chicken and vegetables, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, tomatoes, fresh avocado and tortilla strips.
ENSALADA PALENQUE
Freshly chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream topped with fajita steak.
TACO SALAD
Crispy-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce mix cheeses, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream topped with seasoned beef.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Freshly chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo, tomatoes and avocado slices topped with strips of grilled chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPI CHICKEN SALAD
Freshly chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheeses, tomatoes and strips of crispi breaded chicken.
SMALL TORTILLA SOUP
FAJITAS A LA PARRILLA
PARRILLA MONTERREY
Get a taste of Mexican style cookout. A traditional mix of fajita steak, grilled chicken with poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and bacon. Add 3 grilled shrimp $3.99
TRADICIONAL FAJITAS
CARNE ASADA
Marinated fajita steak, grilled to perfection topped with melted Jack cheese.
IXTAPA MIX
The best of land and sea. Grilled shrimp, fajita steak and grilled chicken.
MOLCAJETE
Our most traditional plate is prepared with fajita steak, chicken and grilled shrimp in a delicious special red sauce, topped with Jack cheese and grilled cactus served in a heated stone
QUAIL
Two quails grilled to perfection with special seasonings.
FAJITAS CAMARON
8 jumbo grilled shrimp over a bed of onions, served with charro beans, tropical rice, guacamole, pico de gallo y tortillas.
CARNITAS A LAS BRASAS
Pork shoulder, seasoned and cooked in its own juices, making it moist and tender.
COSTILLAS A LA PARRILLA
3 Ribs cooked Mexican style with house special seasonings.
FAJITAS FOR 2
PARRILLADA FOR 2
Veggie Skillet
CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
RANCHO GRANDE
Grilled chicken breast topped with chunks of grilled shrimp covered with our special red Mexican sauce, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
GRILLED LEMON FILLETS
Two catfish fillets seasoned with lemon, pepper and grilled to perfection. Served with rice and a Green salad.
PECHUGA MONTERREY
Grilled chicken breast topped with our special red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans, tortillas and cheese puff.
SHRIMP SKEWERS
Two skewers of shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, green salad and queso.
TAMPIGUEÑA MAR
One cheese enchilada and four grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
CAMARON ACAPULCO
A delicious Mexican stew made to order with grilled shrimp, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos and onions cooked in our special red sauce. Served with rice , refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
CHICKEN VALLARTA (Rigito’s Special)
Grilled chicken breast with shrimp covered with a house- made special queso sauce. Served with rice and grilled veggies.
ENCHILADAS
LAREDO
Two beef or cheese enchiladas covered with chilli gravy and melted shredded cheese. Served with one crispy beef taco and guacamole.
GRANDE DINNER
Two beef or cheese enchiladas covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese. Served with one crispy beef taco, cheese puff and guacamole.
ENCHILADAS DINNER
Three beef or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of chili gravy or our creamy Golden queso. Served with a cheese puff.
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Three fajita steak or grilled enchiladas covered with our traditional red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with a cheese puff.
OCOTLAN
Two fajita steak or grilled chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla, covered with our creamy golden queso, served with a cheese puff.
REYNOSA
One beef or cheese enchilada covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese, one crispy beef taco, a cheese puff and guacamole.
SAVINAS
One beef burrito covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese. Served with a crispy beef taco.
ENCHILADAS SHRIMP
Three shrimp enchiladas covered with our traditional red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with a cheese puff.
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three shredded chicken enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla topped with creamy chile tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese, served with a cheese puff.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with our freshly made roasted chile tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with a cheese puff.
ENCHILADAS SOUR CREAM
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with our special made sour cream sauce. Served with a cheese puff.
ENCHILADAS TRADICIONAL TRIO
Get your taste buds ready for this awesome trio. One beef enchilada covered with chili gravy and melted shredded cheese. One cheese enchilada covered with our creamy Golden queso. One chicken enchilada covered with our special homemade sour cream sauce served with a cheese puff.
ENCHILADAS SPINACH
Three spinach enchiladas covered with our traditional red Mexican sauce. Served with a cheese puff.
TACO STAND
TACOS AL CARBON
Three fajita steak or grilled chicken soft tacos made with flour tortilla, Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
CLASSIC TACOS
Three crispy or soft beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mixed cheeses. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and sour cream.
FISH TACOS
Seasoned grilled catfish in three soft flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sliced avocados. Served with rice and refried beans.
STREET TACOS
Three soft corn tortillas with fajita steak or chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Served with charro beans, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños and a lime wedge.
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
Seasoned grilled shrimp in three soft flour tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sliced avocados. Served with rice and refried beans.
CARNITAS TACOS
Pork shoulder tacos on flour tortilla topped with monterey cheese and avocado slices and served wtih a side of charro beans.
MEXICAN CLASSICS
CHILE RELLENO
A poblano pepper stuffed with fajita steak or grilled chicken topped with our special red Mexican sauce and melted Jack cheese, served with rice, refried beans, cheese puff and tortillas.
TAMALES
Four pork tamales covered in our chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a cheese puff.
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
Three chicken flatus, hand rolled on corn tortillas. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
TOSTADAS
Two tostadas with refried beans and your choice of fajita steak or grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and mixed cheeses. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
TAMPIQUENA
One cheese enchilada, fajita steak or grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, guacamole pico de gallo and tortillas.
STEAK MEXICANO
A traditional Mexican stew made to order with your choice of fajita steak or chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapenos cooked in our special red sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole.
HAND-BREADED POBLANO
A deep fried chile relleno lightly breaded in crispy bread crumbs, stuffed with seasoned beef, melted Jack cheese on a bed of our special red Mexican sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
STUFFED AVOCADO
Half of an avocado stuffed with Monterey cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, ground beef, or shrimp.
BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS
CLASSIC BURRITO
A large burrito stuffed with seasoned ground beef covered with our creamy Golden queso.
BURRITO SUPREME
A large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and covered with sour cream and melted Jack cheese.
BURRITO RANCHERO
A large burrito stuffed with fajita steak covered with our special red sauce and melted Jack cheese.
BURRITO VERDE
A large burrito stuffed with shredded chicken and covered in our roasted chile tomatillo sauce and melted Jack cheese.
CHIMICHANGA
A large fried burrito covered with our creamy Golden queso. Served with a cheese puff.
SWEET ENDINGS
A LA CARTE
Guacamole
Rice
Refried Beans
Charro Beans
1 Enchilada
Cheese Puff
Sour Cream
Grilled Jalapeno (1)
Nacho Jalapenos
Shredded Cheese
Pico
Side of Fajita Steak
Side of Grilled Chicken
Grilled Veggies
Side Salad
Fries
Flour tortillas
Corn tortillas
1 Taco
Side fresh jalapeno
LG Chips
SML Chips
LG Salsa
SML Salsa
FAJITA SET UP
1 Tamale
1 grilled shrimp
LG QUESADILLA
1 Street Taco
NEW ITEMS
PARRILLADA LARA
Chicken, steak, shrimp cooked with veggies, bacon, poblano and grilled onions. Served with rice, charro beans, tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico
PIÑA TROPICAL
Half a grilled pineapple stuffed with, chunks of chicken and shrimp and chunks of pineapple, bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortillas
RIBEYE STEAK
COCTEL DE CAMARON
SUPER GRILLED STUFFED BURRITO
MEXICAN DIRTY RICE
Don Deli Candy & Cookies
KID’S MENU
TACO NIÑO
One crispy or soft beef taco topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and a cheese puff.
Enchilada NIÑO
Your choice of one: - Cheese or beef enchilada - Beef burrito - Tamale
QUESADILLA NINO
Served with rice and refried beans.
CHICKEN TENDERS
with french fries.
CORN DOG
with french fries.
NACHO NINO
PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA
with french fries.
Tamale nino
Burrito nino
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
